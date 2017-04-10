Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Trump To Sell Attack Planes To Nigeria For Boko Haram Fight (6811 Views)

The Trump administration will move forward with the sale of high-tech aircraft to Nigeria for its campaign against Boko Haram Islamic, The Washington Post has reported citing U.S. officials.



Congress is expected to receive formal notification within weeks, setting in motion a deal with Nigeria that the Obama administration had planned to approve at the very end of Barack Obama’s presidency.



The arrangement will call for Nigeria to purchase up to 12 Embraer A-29 Super Tucano aircraft with sophisticated targeting gear for nearly $600 million, one of the officials said.



The officials were not authorized to discuss the terms of the sale publicly and requested anonymity to speak about internal diplomatic conversations.



Though President Donald Trump has made clear his intention to approve the sale of the aircraft, the National Security Council is still working on the issue. Military sales to several other countries are also expected to be approved but are caught up in an ongoing White House review. Nigeria has been trying to buy the aircraft since 2015.



The Nigerian air force has been accused of bombing civilian targets at least three times in recent years. In the worst incident, a fighter jet on Jan. 17 repeatedly bombed a camp at Rann, near the border with Cameroon, where civilians had fled from Boko Haram.



That bombing occurred on the same day the Obama administration intended to officially notify Congress the sale would go forward. Instead, it was abruptly put on hold, according to an individual who worked on the issue during Obama’s presidency. Days later, Trump was inaugurated.



Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., the chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, said this past week that he supported the A-29 deal to Nigeria as well as the sale of U.S.-made fighter jets to Bahrain that had been stripped of human rights caveats imposed by the Obama administration.



Once Congress is officially notified of the sale, lawmakers who want to derail it have 30 days to pass veto-proof legislation. That’s a high hurdle given Corker’s support. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., chairman of the Armed Services Committee, also said he backs the sale.



In Trump’s first phone call with Buhari in February, he “assured the Nigerian president of U.S. readiness to cut a new deal in helping Nigeria in terms of military weapons to combat terrorism,” according to Buhari’s office.



Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland, the top Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee, said in mid-February he was “leery” of the sale because of the Nigerian military’s impunity. Cardin said this week he’s not trying to block the deal.



“Ultimately we hope that the sale goes forward,” he said. “But there is progress that needs to be made in protecting the civilian population.”

It's about time and a welcome development! The u.s Is the standard by which military equipment is measured globally so we need their effective jets in our mediocre fleet! 13 Likes







Cownu and liepods right now We need this to crush enemies of stateCownu and liepods right now 3 Likes

Let them just avoid mistakes, like the one where they bombed an IDP. If there should be a mistake rocket fire, let them do the needful and save us from our bad leaders 10 Likes 1 Share

Is this good or bad news,to crush boko haram it is gud news but nothing has never work well in this country,and also this is an opportunity for some pple to exploit this country,billions of our money going down d drain, I wish boko haram didnt exist,I wish their sponsors die

IpobExposed:

We need this to crush enemies of state from a bigoted trump? from a bigoted trump? 2 Likes

After buying $600m fighting jet, can we as a nation mentain it? 2 Likes

Ipods will be more unhappy than BH themselves. 9 Likes

NAF kill us finish before 2019.

Accidental discharge from the air.

This Transaction will further devalue The Naira.

600million dollars? Choi!!

about e 240billion.. See money getting shipped out.



Modern weapon in the hand of primitive soldiers.

Hope another idp saga will not befall nigeria. 2 Likes

What former Black President Barack Obama could not achieve 4 Likes

Gullible jobless youth they blv every new on net 1 Like

Keneking:

What former Black President Barack Obama could not achieve Because we have a smart President then, who was very intelligent and he fought Boko Haram very well and he is the best President in the history of the whole world, so Obama was afraid that he might overthrow him with the weapons and hence he didn't sell to the Best president who voluntarily relinquish power, l guess you know the opposite of my comment, go figure it out 11 Likes

Trump is a business man...he can even sell u nuclear warhead as long as u can afford it. What happens to u thereafter is solely ur business 5 Likes

I can only Hope Nigeria's will make it's own jets in the near future.



We sure have the brains and the resources. Political will is what we lack.





R.I.P BH THATS GREAT USR.I.P BH

Nigeria?? We don't need it



How foolish are you guys ??



Where do you guys get all these fake news from ??



The USA does not sell weapons or ammunitions to foreign countries they don't have control over or allies with



As for bombing civilians, guess what ?? The 6 Tomahawks launched by Donald Trump 3 days ago hit civilians and other non targeted areas



You think you can win terrorist groups ??



The USA which is the strongest country on earth woefully lost their fight in Vietnam, Japan, Iraq and Afghanistan



Keep on dreaming about the fight jets



USA does not sell weapons to foreign countries they don't have control over



Keneking:

What former Black President Barack Obama could not achieve

i guess you forgot to read the part it says the deal was in place during barack obama era..



in other word barack obama started this.



barrack obama still American best president who was loved by many. i guess you forgot to read the part it says the deal was in place during barack obama era..in other word barack obama started this.barrack obama still American best president who was loved by many.

Trump to sell , is okay...



bokoharam no dey finish. another ok

And get what In return?

And yet they claim that there's no money in the country and that's worth over #240 billion. After spending such amount on the purchase, they'll rough handle it. Nice move no doubt but I no wan hear say petrol finish for air as una won go fight BH o Hmmm! $600 millionAnd yet they claim that there's no money in the country and that's worth over #240 billion. After spending such amount on the purchase, they'll rough handle it. Nice move no doubt but I no wan hear say petrol finish for air as una won go fight BH o 1 Like

We pray we have the technical ability to use them accurately without a repetition of the Rann Death saga.

am just here to look for omenka 2 Likes

dont shar use idp camps as testing grounds





after 2weeks ↓↓

F

Ipob be like' we will not take it' 3 Likes

If this news is true, then it's a welcome development. Thank you Donald Trump!!!!

Hmm

Russia can sell better planes at lesser price than these. Am interested in my country have the best air power. Even if we should get stuffs like these, just 6 is enough not 12, maybe use the remaining money to get 2 or 3 better and stronger machines, China do produce very good fighter planes. To me these planes look like what I can bring down with stone.



We can get the su 25s, a flying tank or even the a10 wartog since we love wwII planes. 1 Like