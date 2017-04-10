₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Trump To Sell Attack Planes To Nigeria For Boko Haram Fight by Lordsocrates: 9:43am
The Trump administration will move forward with the sale of high-tech aircraft to Nigeria for its campaign against Boko Haram Islamic, The Washington Post has reported citing U.S. officials.
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/boko-haram-trump-to-sell-attack-planes-to-nigeria/192903.html
|Re: Trump To Sell Attack Planes To Nigeria For Boko Haram Fight by Funlordmaniac(m): 10:05am
It's about time and a welcome development! The u.s Is the standard by which military equipment is measured globally so we need their effective jets in our mediocre fleet!
|Re: Trump To Sell Attack Planes To Nigeria For Boko Haram Fight by IpobExposed: 10:27am
We need this to crush enemies of state
Cownu and liepods right now
|Re: Trump To Sell Attack Planes To Nigeria For Boko Haram Fight by DrGoodman: 10:32am
Let them just avoid mistakes, like the one where they bombed an IDP. If there should be a mistake rocket fire, let them do the needful and save us from our bad leaders
|Re: Trump To Sell Attack Planes To Nigeria For Boko Haram Fight by profhezekiah: 10:35am
Is this good or bad news,to crush boko haram it is gud news but nothing has never work well in this country,and also this is an opportunity for some pple to exploit this country,billions of our money going down d drain, I wish boko haram didnt exist,I wish their sponsors die
|Re: Trump To Sell Attack Planes To Nigeria For Boko Haram Fight by Ogalanyachieze: 10:38am
IpobExposed:from a bigoted trump?
|Re: Trump To Sell Attack Planes To Nigeria For Boko Haram Fight by kunlexy1759(m): 11:57am
After buying $600m fighting jet, can we as a nation mentain it?
|Re: Trump To Sell Attack Planes To Nigeria For Boko Haram Fight by EazyMoh(m): 12:54pm
Ipods will be more unhappy than BH themselves.
|Re: Trump To Sell Attack Planes To Nigeria For Boko Haram Fight by sdindan: 12:58pm
NAF kill us finish before 2019.
Accidental discharge from the air.
|Re: Trump To Sell Attack Planes To Nigeria For Boko Haram Fight by orisa37: 2:32pm
This Transaction will further devalue The Naira.
|Re: Trump To Sell Attack Planes To Nigeria For Boko Haram Fight by Earth2Metahuman: 3:05pm
600million dollars? Choi!!
about e 240billion.. See money getting shipped out.
Modern weapon in the hand of primitive soldiers.
Hope another idp saga will not befall nigeria.
|Re: Trump To Sell Attack Planes To Nigeria For Boko Haram Fight by Keneking: 3:08pm
What former Black President Barack Obama could not achieve
|Re: Trump To Sell Attack Planes To Nigeria For Boko Haram Fight by ezenwajosh(m): 3:09pm
Gullible jobless youth they blv every new on net
|Re: Trump To Sell Attack Planes To Nigeria For Boko Haram Fight by AngelicBeing: 3:27pm
Keneking:Because we have a smart President then, who was very intelligent and he fought Boko Haram very well and he is the best President in the history of the whole world, so Obama was afraid that he might overthrow him with the weapons and hence he didn't sell to the Best president who voluntarily relinquish power, l guess you know the opposite of my comment, go figure it out
|Re: Trump To Sell Attack Planes To Nigeria For Boko Haram Fight by diablos: 3:37pm
Trump is a business man...he can even sell u nuclear warhead as long as u can afford it. What happens to u thereafter is solely ur business
|Re: Trump To Sell Attack Planes To Nigeria For Boko Haram Fight by ElsonMorali: 3:59pm
I can only Hope Nigeria's will make it's own jets in the near future.
We sure have the brains and the resources. Political will is what we lack.
|Re: Trump To Sell Attack Planes To Nigeria For Boko Haram Fight by Suntzung: 4:36pm
THATS GREAT US
R.I.P BH
|Re: Trump To Sell Attack Planes To Nigeria For Boko Haram Fight by Adaowerri111: 5:18pm
Nigeria?? We don't need it
|Re: Trump To Sell Attack Planes To Nigeria For Boko Haram Fight by MrEgbegbe(m): 5:38pm
How foolish are you guys ??
Where do you guys get all these fake news from ??
The USA does not sell weapons or ammunitions to foreign countries they don't have control over or allies with
As for bombing civilians, guess what ?? The 6 Tomahawks launched by Donald Trump 3 days ago hit civilians and other non targeted areas
You think you can win terrorist groups ??
The USA which is the strongest country on earth woefully lost their fight in Vietnam, Japan, Iraq and Afghanistan
Keep on dreaming about the fight jets
USA does not sell weapons to foreign countries they don't have control over
|Re: Trump To Sell Attack Planes To Nigeria For Boko Haram Fight by realestniggah: 5:38pm
Keneking:
i guess you forgot to read the part it says the deal was in place during barack obama era..
in other word barack obama started this.
barrack obama still American best president who was loved by many.
|Re: Trump To Sell Attack Planes To Nigeria For Boko Haram Fight by paradigmshift(m): 5:39pm
Trump to sell , is okay...
bokoharam no dey finish. another ok
|Re: Trump To Sell Attack Planes To Nigeria For Boko Haram Fight by rheether(f): 5:39pm
And get what In return?
|Re: Trump To Sell Attack Planes To Nigeria For Boko Haram Fight by smartty68(m): 5:40pm
Hmmm! $600 million And yet they claim that there's no money in the country and that's worth over #240 billion. After spending such amount on the purchase, they'll rough handle it. Nice move no doubt but I no wan hear say petrol finish for air as una won go fight BH o
|Re: Trump To Sell Attack Planes To Nigeria For Boko Haram Fight by NNVanguard(m): 5:40pm
We pray we have the technical ability to use them accurately without a repetition of the Rann Death saga.
|Re: Trump To Sell Attack Planes To Nigeria For Boko Haram Fight by JackieChan01: 5:40pm
am just here to look for omenka
|Re: Trump To Sell Attack Planes To Nigeria For Boko Haram Fight by mykeljosef: 5:40pm
dont shar use idp camps as testing grounds
after 2weeks ↓↓
|Re: Trump To Sell Attack Planes To Nigeria For Boko Haram Fight by fadafuqer: 5:40pm
F
|Re: Trump To Sell Attack Planes To Nigeria For Boko Haram Fight by herkeem: 5:41pm
Ipob be like' we will not take it'
|Re: Trump To Sell Attack Planes To Nigeria For Boko Haram Fight by pokipoki: 5:41pm
If this news is true, then it's a welcome development. Thank you Donald Trump!!!!
|Re: Trump To Sell Attack Planes To Nigeria For Boko Haram Fight by BLACKdagger: 5:41pm
Hmm
|Re: Trump To Sell Attack Planes To Nigeria For Boko Haram Fight by Movingcoil(m): 5:42pm
Russia can sell better planes at lesser price than these. Am interested in my country have the best air power. Even if we should get stuffs like these, just 6 is enough not 12, maybe use the remaining money to get 2 or 3 better and stronger machines, China do produce very good fighter planes. To me these planes look like what I can bring down with stone.
We can get the su 25s, a flying tank or even the a10 wartog since we love wwII planes.
|Re: Trump To Sell Attack Planes To Nigeria For Boko Haram Fight by Charlesdegaulle: 5:42pm
WHO IS GONNA FLY IT?
