Buhari Passed 8 Bills Into Law. by shervydman(m): 9:41pm
President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to eight bills passed by the National Assembly into law.https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/256775-buhari-signs-eight-bills-into-law.html
One of the signed bills is the National Senior Citizens Center Act, 2018.
The Act seeks to establish a National Senior Citizens Center in the country to cater for the needs of the elderly.
The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly matters, Senate, Ita Enang, briefed State House Correspondents after the president signed the bills into law on Friday.
Mr. Enang said other bills signed include the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges), 2018, the National Institute of Legislative Studies (Amendment) Act, 2018, and Avoidance of Double Taxation Agreement between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Kingdom of Spain (Domestication and Enforcement ) Act, 2018.
Others are Rail Loan (International Bank) (Repeal) Act, 2018, Chartered Institute of Project Managers of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2018, Chartered Institute of Local Government and Public Administration Act, 2018 and Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (Establishment), Act, 2018.
The presidential aide said the Legislative House Powers and Privileges Act grant the Legislative Houses in the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly immunity from litigation for actions taken in plenary or committee proceedings of the House or committee.
He said the Act strengthens the power of the legislators to carry out their legislative functions.
The powers include powers to summon any person to appear before the Assemblies and give evidence, including power of an officer of the legislative house to arrest any person who commits an offense against the Act.
Re: Buhari Passed 8 Bills Into Law. by jchioma: 9:44pm
Na wa！ So much action in the past 48 hours. Sai OBJ！
Re: Buhari Passed 8 Bills Into Law. by usayab(m): 9:49pm
PMB stopped over N2trillion subsidy payments to
the almighty cabals.
He stopped the payment of over N30billion
monthly salaries to 50,000 national ghost
workers.
He withdrew the license of rice, salt, sugar etc
from one individual and spread the license to
various interested group of people so as to stop
the issue of monopoly.
He ordered the enforcement of BVN in the
banking industry which stopped the illicit fraud
perpetrated by private and public officials.
He ordered the enforcement of TSA where a
single government parastatal operated over 43
accounts siphoning funds without remittance to
the Federation Account.
He ordered the enforcement of payment and
salaries of National Assembly members to be
done through TSA.
He stopped the importation of rice from Thailand
which our leaders used to siphon billions of naira
yearly.
He blocked all the loop holes in the public
sectors even though some avaricious Nigerians
still cut their ways through sometimes.
He exposed the corrupt practices in the judiciary.
He did same in the national assembly.
He exposed them all in the Nigeria Police, Nigeria
Army, Navy, Air force and prosecuted the corrupt
officials involved.
He exposed Patience Jonathan N13b looted fund,
N15b, N11b worth of hotel in Bayelsa, N2.5b
laundered funds to her housemaids.
He exposed Ikoyi's gate N13b NIA funds.
He exposed N4.7b Ekiti election fraud given to
Fayose by Obanikoro.
He exposed the $2.1b insurgency funds shared
among Femi Fani Kayode, Olisah metuh,
Bafarawa, Nduka Obaigbena, Raymond Dokpesi
and others.
He exposed the illicit dealings in the legislative
house.
He stopped the padding of our national budget
by the National Assembly members.
He enforced the law to retrieve the N11b loan
granted to Ben Murray Bruce which he refused
to pay for 10years.
He exposed our Christian community where N7b
was shared to them for election campaign by
Jonathan.
He Enforced the EFCC to go after Ifeanyi Ubah
who sold N11b worth of crude oil and pocketed
same without the knowledge of NNPC.
He Exposed Saraki undeclared assets/looted
funds.
He stopped Intel(Atiku's Company) where trillions
of Nigeria money was not remitted to the
federation account over the years.
He exposed our unscrupulous leaders both in
APC and PDP even if the law could not
prosecute them because of the lacuna in our
laws.
Through Nigeria Customs, FIRS, JAMB, NIMASSA,
Nigeria was able to realize over trillions of Naira
remitted to the federation account, the first in
Nigeria history.
PMB refused to die.
He refused to be paralysed.
He refused to give up on Nigeria and Nigerians.
They spread false reports against him, God
exposed their lies.
They did everything, they found nothing to pin
him down with especially on corruption.
Why would they not hate him?
Why would they not wish him dead?
Why would they not spread false reports against
him?
Those who never benefitted anything from the
national looters are always right behind
defending those who put them in their sorry
states.
Curse him, wail, cry, shout, grumble, fumble, hate
and even jump into the biggest ocean...he who
God has blessed, no man can curse.
You prefer the devil and I prefer PMB, the God
sent, the choice is mine.
Re: Buhari Passed 8 Bills Into Law. by BruncleZuma: 10:09pm
Paddy man dey plan him retirement...Senior citizens centre...
Re: Buhari Passed 8 Bills Into Law. by nairavsdollars(f): 10:11pm
Y
Re: Buhari Passed 8 Bills Into Law. by nairavsdollars(f): 10:11pm
There is nothing this man does that impresses me. Cant wait for his ass to be kicked out in 2019
Re: Buhari Passed 8 Bills Into Law. by Pubichairs(m): 10:11pm
mumu no wan accept defeat...well sha...goat they say is stubborn
Re: Buhari Passed 8 Bills Into Law. by WHOcarex: 10:11pm
OK, pass the bills and go home
Re: Buhari Passed 8 Bills Into Law. by tstx(m): 10:11pm
The Ignorant He Goat....
Re: Buhari Passed 8 Bills Into Law. by emmyid(m): 10:12pm
The fear of Obassanjo is the beginning of winning!!!
Re: Buhari Passed 8 Bills Into Law. by tstx(m): 10:12pm
Your Brain must have fallen off immediately you started typing....
Re: Buhari Passed 8 Bills Into Law. by samzzycash(m): 10:12pm
If he likes he should pass his NEPA bill certificate into law.
All i know is Buhari must return to Daura come Next year..
Re: Buhari Passed 8 Bills Into Law. by rexlims(m): 10:12pm
stewpid bills
how do these bills alleviate d suffering in the streets
Re: Buhari Passed 8 Bills Into Law. by skillful01(m): 10:12pm
Even if 800 more bills are passed into Law, bubu must go come 2019.
Who the bills epp
Re: Buhari Passed 8 Bills Into Law. by etugba(m): 10:13pm
Thats all you know.. HERDSMAN
Re: Buhari Passed 8 Bills Into Law. by WHOcarex: 10:13pm
This one follow for promo?
Re: Buhari Passed 8 Bills Into Law. by Felixalex(m): 10:13pm
Nawa
Re: Buhari Passed 8 Bills Into Law. by Chiadikaobi(m): 10:13pm
Obasanjo abeg come draft letter for my enemies make them begin run helter skelter like sai baba bubu
Re: Buhari Passed 8 Bills Into Law. by ammyluv2002(f): 10:13pm
Re: Buhari Passed 8 Bills Into Law. by lonelydora(m): 10:14pm
OBJ's letter is working
Re: Buhari Passed 8 Bills Into Law. by dhabrite(m): 10:14pm
So I should go and fry beans bah?
I am spending #150 everyday to and fro just to receive lectures from my meagre allowance cos of the high price plus scarcity of the motor spirit.
Iffa should swear for Buhari ehn!
And I hear he wants to go for a second term
Thunder wey go fire am ehn, don dey charge dey travel from Jupiter, go soon reach aso rock.
Re: Buhari Passed 8 Bills Into Law. by ehardetola(m): 10:15pm
Really?
Re: Buhari Passed 8 Bills Into Law. by tesppidd: 10:15pm
Re: Buhari Passed 8 Bills Into Law. by able20(m): 10:16pm
All the sermon just to clean Buhari's tears, too late ,just too late. Propaganda wouldn't work again.
Re: Buhari Passed 8 Bills Into Law. by BRIGHTTAZ: 10:17pm
2019 shall come and Nigerians will pass yo to daura.
Re: Buhari Passed 8 Bills Into Law. by lacruz12(m): 10:17pm
meet lai Mohammed and collect your balance
Re: Buhari Passed 8 Bills Into Law. by Arondizuogu: 10:18pm
What's going on with our "Not too young to run" bill? That bill needs attention fast.
Re: Buhari Passed 8 Bills Into Law. by loswhite(m): 10:19pm
you are just an idiot for typing this
Re: Buhari Passed 8 Bills Into Law. by Sunnah1(m): 10:19pm
nairavsdollars:
There is nothing this man does that impresses me. Cant wait for his ass to be kicked out in 2019
You're creating sorrow for yourself.
Re: Buhari Passed 8 Bills Into Law. by Grinch(m): 10:19pm
Bros make una dey lie small small na! On d other news na so uncle lia Mohammed talk say dem don create 12million jobs
Tell me why thunder no go strike somebody with dat kin evil lie
Re: Buhari Passed 8 Bills Into Law. by princeking2(m): 10:21pm
You will die in self imposed ignorance engineered by sentiment and nepotism. When God will punish you, He will do it in such a way that you will ask for help but even the devil will deny you one.
Re: Buhari Passed 8 Bills Into Law. by ken4jj(m): 10:24pm
Is that all?
Ig Withdraws Riot Policemen From Fct Banks / Undeclared War In Nigeria As Boko Haram Draws Battle Line With Govt / Groups Of Nigeria House Pf Rep's Want The Minister And Some Nnpc Official To Be
Viewing this topic: Practicalismjr(m), omowolewa, alexmakaay(m), kayhel, Actuarydeji(m), Shuaibltf(m), kels2much(m), DMathematical, Acidosis(m), DocAdray(f), spenpe, hydrazone, Bright4(m), Mrokaykay(m), bandol(m), stallionsinn, Mennalyne(f), GEO1016(m), bayocanny, osamaBUSH(m), Areskay1(m), cashmoney2580, Xandrose(m), samkleen(m), adelcole(m), gensteejay(m), vinnex, lumenkristy, abuomaIV(m), usayab(m), igbeke, Deejaytimpsy(m), Texas042, ibukunlee(m), majom, Samsteph3k(m), SeunBrown, framie05, Success02(m), padeolu, timinpharm(m), Jola58(m), bong4(m), laiza(m), nathan77(m), egbeocha(m), Yksoul(m), Neyochinn, Godwinfury(m), elctroguru(m), olorunwa5, larrydotcom(m), feron17(m), OmoOshodi(m), Tunish, Lilimax(f), umbawo(m), DSS1335, Dayeros, Universities, Jatinzbusinessc(m), jaymejate(m), drogbaleee1(m), abali29(m), genius43(m), debo07(m), Simplefemo(m), Cutejaelyn(f), Emmacious07, Postfut, ValZod(m), atobs4real, Sirrpe, lurther, baakus(m), LastlyFREEDOM, bs81(m), TIDDOLL(m), Ahydee777, freeamine, guterMann, Fukafuka, chidibond(m) and 123 guest(s)
