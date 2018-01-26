Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Passed 8 Bills Into Law. (4380 Views)

President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to eight bills passed by the National Assembly into law.

One of the signed bills is the National Senior Citizens Center Act, 2018.

The Act seeks to establish a National Senior Citizens Center in the country to cater for the needs of the elderly.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly matters, Senate, Ita Enang, briefed State House Correspondents after the president signed the bills into law on Friday.

Mr. Enang said other bills signed include the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges), 2018, the National Institute of Legislative Studies (Amendment) Act, 2018, and Avoidance of Double Taxation Agreement between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Kingdom of Spain (Domestication and Enforcement ) Act, 2018.

Others are Rail Loan (International Bank) (Repeal) Act, 2018, Chartered Institute of Project Managers of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2018, Chartered Institute of Local Government and Public Administration Act, 2018 and Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (Establishment), Act, 2018.



The presidential aide said the Legislative House Powers and Privileges Act grant the Legislative Houses in the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly immunity from litigation for actions taken in plenary or committee proceedings of the House or committee.

He said the Act strengthens the power of the legislators to carry out their legislative functions.

The powers include powers to summon any person to appear before the Assemblies and give evidence, including power of an officer of the legislative house to arrest any person who commits an offense against the Act. https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/256775-buhari-signs-eight-bills-into-law.html

Na wa！ So much action in the past 48 hours. Sai OBJ！ 5 Likes

PMB stopped over N2trillion subsidy payments to the almighty cabals. He stopped the payment of over N30billion monthly salaries to 50,000 national ghost workers. He withdrew the license of rice, salt, sugar etc from one individual and spread the license to various interested group of people so as to stop the issue of monopoly. He ordered the enforcement of BVN in the banking industry which stopped the illicit fraud perpetrated by private and public officials. He ordered the enforcement of TSA where a single government parastatal operated over 43 accounts siphoning funds without remittance to the Federation Account. He ordered the enforcement of payment and salaries of National Assembly members to be done through TSA. He stopped the importation of rice from Thailand which our leaders used to siphon billions of naira yearly. He blocked all the loop holes in the public sectors even though some avaricious Nigerians still cut their ways through sometimes. He exposed the corrupt practices in the judiciary. He did same in the national assembly. He exposed them all in the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Army, Navy, Air force and prosecuted the corrupt officials involved. He exposed Patience Jonathan N13b looted fund, N15b, N11b worth of hotel in Bayelsa, N2.5b laundered funds to her housemaids. He exposed Ikoyi's gate N13b NIA funds. He exposed N4.7b Ekiti election fraud given to Fayose by Obanikoro. He exposed the $2.1b insurgency funds shared among Femi Fani Kayode, Olisah metuh, Bafarawa, Nduka Obaigbena, Raymond Dokpesi and others. He exposed the illicit dealings in the legislative house. He stopped the padding of our national budget by the National Assembly members. He enforced the law to retrieve the N11b loan granted to Ben Murray Bruce which he refused to pay for 10years. He exposed our Christian community where N7b was shared to them for election campaign by Jonathan. He Enforced the EFCC to go after Ifeanyi Ubah who sold N11b worth of crude oil and pocketed same without the knowledge of NNPC. He Exposed Saraki undeclared assets/looted funds. He stopped Intel(Atiku's Company) where trillions of Nigeria money was not remitted to the federation account over the years. He exposed our unscrupulous leaders both in APC and PDP even if the law could not prosecute them because of the lacuna in our laws. Through Nigeria Customs, FIRS, JAMB, NIMASSA, Nigeria was able to realize over trillions of Naira remitted to the federation account, the first in Nigeria history. PMB refused to die. He refused to be paralysed. He refused to give up on Nigeria and Nigerians. They spread false reports against him, God exposed their lies. They did everything, they found nothing to pin him down with especially on corruption. Why would they not hate him? Why would they not wish him dead? Why would they not spread false reports against him? Those who never benefitted anything from the national looters are always right behind defending those who put them in their sorry states. Curse him, wail, cry, shout, grumble, fumble, hate and even jump into the biggest ocean...he who God has blessed, no man can curse. You prefer the devil and I prefer PMB, the God sent, the choice is mine. 14 Likes 4 Shares





Paddy man dey plan him retirement...Senior citizens centre...



14 Likes

Y

There is nothing this man does that impresses me. Cant wait for his ass to be kicked out in 2019 5 Likes

mumu no wan accept defeat...well sha...goat they say is stubborn mumu no wan accept defeat...well sha...goat they say is stubborn 1 Like

OK, pass the bills and go home 1 Like

The Ignorant He Goat....

The fear of Obassanjo is the beginning of winning!!! 6 Likes

Your Brain must have fallen off immediately you started typing.... Your Brain must have fallen off immediately you started typing.... 20 Likes 2 Shares

If he likes he should pass his NEPA bill certificate into law.

All i know is Buhari must return to Daura come Next year.. 6 Likes

stewpid bills

how do these bills alleviate d suffering in the streets 2 Likes



Who the bills epp Even if 800 more bills are passed into Law, bubu must go come 2019.Who the bills epp 6 Likes

Thats all you know.. HERDSMAN 1 Like

This one follow for promo? This one follow for promo? 5 Likes

Nawa Nawa

Obasanjo abeg come draft letter for my enemies make them begin run helter skelter like sai baba bubu 3 Likes

OYO 1 Like

OBJ's letter is working 1 Like

So I should go and fry beans bah?



I am spending #150 everyday to and fro just to receive lectures from my meagre allowance cos of the high price plus scarcity of the motor spirit.



Iffa should swear for Buhari ehn!



And I hear he wants to go for a second term



Thunder wey go fire am ehn, don dey charge dey travel from Jupiter, go soon reach aso rock. 3 Likes

Really? Really? 2 Likes

skillful01:

Even if 800 more bills are passed into Law, bubu must go come 2019.



Who the bills epp samzzycash:

If he likes he should pass his NEPA bill certificate into law.

All i know is Buhari must to Daura come Next year.. BruncleZuma:





Paddy man dey plan him retirement...Senior citizens centre...





Na una go dey type nonsense before election



After election na una go still de wail Na una go dey type nonsense before electionAfter election na una go still de wail

All the sermon just to clean Buhari's tears, too late ,just too late. Propaganda wouldn't work again. All the sermon just to clean Buhari's tears, too late ,just too late. Propaganda wouldn't work again. 5 Likes

2019 shall come and Nigerians will pass yo to daura.

meet lai Mohammed and collect your balance meet lai Mohammed and collect your balance 5 Likes

What's going on with our "Not too young to run" bill? That bill needs attention fast. 1 Like

you are just an idiot for typing this you are just an idiot for typing this 5 Likes

nairavsdollars:

There is nothing this man does that impresses me. Cant wait for his ass to be kicked out in 2019

You're creating sorrow for yourself. You're creating sorrow for yourself.

Bros make una dey lie small small na! On d other news na so uncle lia Mohammed talk say dem don create 12million jobs Tell me why thunder no go strike somebody with dat kin evil lie Bros make una dey lie small small na! On d other news na so uncle lia Mohammed talk say dem don create 12million jobsTell me why thunder no go strike somebody with dat kin evil lie 4 Likes

You will die in self imposed ignorance engineered by sentiment and nepotism. When God will punish you, He will do it in such a way that you will ask for help but even the devil will deny you one. You will die in self imposed ignorance engineered by sentiment and nepotism. When God will punish you, He will do it in such a way that you will ask for help but even the devil will deny you one. 2 Likes