₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,780,621 members, 3,469,706 topics. Date: Monday, 10 April 2017 at 04:12 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mercy Johnson's Daughter, Purity Visits Her On Set, Takes Selfies With Co-Actors (5707 Views)
|Mercy Johnson's Daughter, Purity Visits Her On Set, Takes Selfies With Co-Actors by sixtuschimere: 3:10pm
My pride of motherhood!Mercy Johnson's daughter Purity visited her on a movie set titled 'The Price of Sacrifice' produced by avionicprd and directed by Azodo Ifeanyi.She was pictured laughing as Mercy Johnson's co-actors praised her for being beautiful.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/mercy-johnson-daughter-purity-visits.html
|Re: Mercy Johnson's Daughter, Purity Visits Her On Set, Takes Selfies With Co-Actors by sixtuschimere: 3:10pm
|Re: Mercy Johnson's Daughter, Purity Visits Her On Set, Takes Selfies With Co-Actors by Keneking: 3:28pm
Who she epp?
|Re: Mercy Johnson's Daughter, Purity Visits Her On Set, Takes Selfies With Co-Actors by unclezuma: 3:52pm
That bros belle sha
|Re: Mercy Johnson's Daughter, Purity Visits Her On Set, Takes Selfies With Co-Actors by jerrybakermillz(m): 3:52pm
Kk.. They can use her play a role of Mj as a child, she so much look like her mum
2 Likes
|Re: Mercy Johnson's Daughter, Purity Visits Her On Set, Takes Selfies With Co-Actors by WINDSOW(m): 3:53pm
Maybe
|Re: Mercy Johnson's Daughter, Purity Visits Her On Set, Takes Selfies With Co-Actors by newspostng(m): 3:53pm
they look much alike
|Re: Mercy Johnson's Daughter, Purity Visits Her On Set, Takes Selfies With Co-Actors by mostHandsome01: 3:53pm
beautiful daughter, she looks sharp!
but on a serious note! when will some nigerian producers start to think out of the box and stop all these their silly village films of wicked uncles and aunts!
if we showcase witches and charms in our films, that's how people will view us as a country
but
if we showcase the beauty of our country and intelligence of an average nigerian, with well written scripts and properly shot movies, tell me how foreigners wont dream of visiting Nigeria just as many dream of visiting usa and co
|Re: Mercy Johnson's Daughter, Purity Visits Her On Set, Takes Selfies With Co-Actors by IMASTEX: 3:54pm
Okay
|Re: Mercy Johnson's Daughter, Purity Visits Her On Set, Takes Selfies With Co-Actors by seyizma(m): 3:54pm
Chai!! Purity from the impure source
|Re: Mercy Johnson's Daughter, Purity Visits Her On Set, Takes Selfies With Co-Actors by Turks: 3:54pm
Wetin this selfie thing go cause ehn
|Re: Mercy Johnson's Daughter, Purity Visits Her On Set, Takes Selfies With Co-Actors by JuanJO(m): 3:54pm
MMA Purity... zikwa ha na Actress na anokwa na be diya
|Re: Mercy Johnson's Daughter, Purity Visits Her On Set, Takes Selfies With Co-Actors by Jayuba(m): 3:54pm
nice one. I love mercy's films.
|Re: Mercy Johnson's Daughter, Purity Visits Her On Set, Takes Selfies With Co-Actors by MARKone(m): 3:54pm
Purity can we swap places for a while
|Re: Mercy Johnson's Daughter, Purity Visits Her On Set, Takes Selfies With Co-Actors by dprice(m): 3:54pm
A
|Re: Mercy Johnson's Daughter, Purity Visits Her On Set, Takes Selfies With Co-Actors by Sandrabtc(f): 3:55pm
Wow.. Cute
|Re: Mercy Johnson's Daughter, Purity Visits Her On Set, Takes Selfies With Co-Actors by donfemo(m): 3:55pm
Mercy John took her daughter to work, which one is she visited her? Nice pics tho
|Re: Mercy Johnson's Daughter, Purity Visits Her On Set, Takes Selfies With Co-Actors by pennytrate: 3:56pm
♣ • → how will this turn EFE to ma senior brother?? °°
1 Like
|Re: Mercy Johnson's Daughter, Purity Visits Her On Set, Takes Selfies With Co-Actors by akpamfet: 3:56pm
unclezuma:
Lol! Na Chidi Mokeme aka.GQ
|Re: Mercy Johnson's Daughter, Purity Visits Her On Set, Takes Selfies With Co-Actors by henson30(m): 3:56pm
nice
|Re: Mercy Johnson's Daughter, Purity Visits Her On Set, Takes Selfies With Co-Actors by lonelydora(m): 3:56pm
See that guy belle. There is no gym when he stays
|Re: Mercy Johnson's Daughter, Purity Visits Her On Set, Takes Selfies With Co-Actors by FILEBE(m): 3:57pm
* picks nose * looks at what he can do with what he found . What do you think he can do?
|Re: Mercy Johnson's Daughter, Purity Visits Her On Set, Takes Selfies With Co-Actors by Marcelinho(m): 3:57pm
p
|Re: Mercy Johnson's Daughter, Purity Visits Her On Set, Takes Selfies With Co-Actors by unclezuma: 3:57pm
akpamfet:
Bros you wicked lol...Chidi Mokeme no go gree open him belle if e bend like that nah...
|Re: Mercy Johnson's Daughter, Purity Visits Her On Set, Takes Selfies With Co-Actors by uzoclinton(m): 3:58pm
okay
|Re: Mercy Johnson's Daughter, Purity Visits Her On Set, Takes Selfies With Co-Actors by NeChErEnO1(m): 3:59pm
God "nose" why.
Dia nose sha!!
|Re: Mercy Johnson's Daughter, Purity Visits Her On Set, Takes Selfies With Co-Actors by isax: 3:59pm
yo
|Re: Mercy Johnson's Daughter, Purity Visits Her On Set, Takes Selfies With Co-Actors by fpeter(f): 4:00pm
unclezuma:
Manboobs
|Re: Mercy Johnson's Daughter, Purity Visits Her On Set, Takes Selfies With Co-Actors by oluking: 4:01pm
pussypounder:
Yaba left Candidate
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mercy Johnson's Daughter, Purity Visits Her On Set, Takes Selfies With Co-Actors by akpamfet: 4:02pm
unclezuma:
Look am well Na d guy sha....him go don Tay to do fyn boi
|Re: Mercy Johnson's Daughter, Purity Visits Her On Set, Takes Selfies With Co-Actors by Elnino4ladies: 4:04pm
See her nose rubbish
I Don't Mind Acting Nud€ - Ghanian/nigerian Actress Christabel Ekeh / Tb_joshua_-_bribing_journalists_to_manipulate_collapsed_building_story / P-squares Reveals The Reason Behind Their Clash
Viewing this topic: DESTINY41(m), Enouwem(m), obua, Epathra(f), peacenaija, Adesquare2(f), asids55, Prinxx(m), chide7(f), kingabdull, petz(f), Cunninlinguist, tonero92, OlumoBricks, jullty, 7ola7, MadJay, phraoh(m), ayikondu(m), sosa993, princy604, harriet412(f), Danobal, Bangura1988, funlo2017, doctorgold(m), atiku07(m), mikkypel(m), Amebo1(m), bigybanty10(m), rmfunky(f), kevoneal, Cuddlemii, preacherman247(m), ezera(m), dovee69, chidekings(m), Ivanlxi(m), Freak4achild, Tmissy3000(m), elivtjackson5(m), SleekHoyeen(f), diogonwa(f), Leez(m), Charlico2, youngwarlocks, mojojesu94, herkeem99(m), unclezuma, Princessgrace(f), akandry, desiigner(m), johntaiwo123(m), buyaka(m), emmyhumble(m), NORSIYK(m), gifted21(f), Doro55, lovelygurl(f), caringangel4real(f), romelady(f), bony92(m), Tecmobs(m), Cheks01(f), Christane(m), sordmann(m), propane(m), stunt89(m), Ladycroon(f), Mimi4kaycee(f), OptimusPrime3(m), Ajicold(f), dozzy24(m), mayorall(m), bomijuwon(m), henraya(f), chibekej, Akaraiwe(m), canadianprince, Lifezhead, digitalheadline(m), phirme, Sapeleboy911(m), xavier0327(f), wickedtuna(m), enemmo(f), magoo10, FrancisTony, caring619, TEMIRE(m), khalids, fimidara312(f), Rossybliss(f), Oceancorp, beeff, Rudewaterz(m), oluseyieweh, mbchuks(m), sehnoritasuzan(f), emmbecca, chidimmaesther(f), mophe01(m), xwell(f), Nueel, Yello1(m), frenzydilz(m), Webman007, samplanner(m), boyo123(m), Mcpadosky(m), skills50(m), bimss, somadinho10, Joavid(f), detagabriel(m), Damsexy18(f), compuseun, gregs, DonroxyII, romi, oluwasegun007(m), kurt09(m), LagosismyHome(f), cobsol(m), eyinjuege, Osamuyiamen and 242 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 31