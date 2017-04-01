₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
T.B Joshua 'Heals' A Blind Man As He Shouts "I Can See!I Can See"(photos) by stephenduru: 6:43pm
A blind man, who had been booked for eye surgery, arrived at The SCOAN and was placed on the Prayer Line during the Monday Healing Service. After Prophet T.B. Joshua prayed for him, he began shouting "I can see! I can see!" He then started walking around and shaking hands with people nearby, identifying the colours of their shirts. He also identified the man of God, to the glory of God.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/tb-joshua-heals-blind-manphotos.html
|Re: T.B Joshua 'Heals' A Blind Man As He Shouts "I Can See!I Can See"(photos) by pacifique(m): 6:44pm
Amen!
|Re: T.B Joshua 'Heals' A Blind Man As He Shouts "I Can See!I Can See"(photos) by emeijeh(m): 6:54pm
Na TBJ dey heal people?
Acknowledge the power of God please
|Re: T.B Joshua 'Heals' A Blind Man As He Shouts "I Can See!I Can See"(photos) by hungryboy(m): 6:55pm
Lie to me Pastor T. B Joshua
I can't live without your lies
|Re: T.B Joshua 'Heals' A Blind Man As He Shouts "I Can See!I Can See"(photos) by mike85060: 7:17pm
sometime ago i watched similar scenenario on television. The man said i was born blind but as the man of God was praying i started seeing and now i can see clearly, glory b to God. The usher in other to proof the miracle brough difference colours of handkerchief for him to differentiate. when he brought one out, he wil ask him which colour is this? the man wil answer, black. which colour is this? the man wil say purple. Abeg, how wil a person who was born blind? who never see colour before in his lifetime, able to know and differentiate the colours? i belief in natural healing that gradually respond to medication and not what this scammers are displaying to decieve the gulibles. that man may probably be paid. most of these paid miracle actors and actresses on television and crusade ground, u can never know where they live. they are always people u can never trace, especially the blind and cripples of many years or from birth. if u doubt me take a cripple or a blindman whom u know very wel to this scammers and see if they wil heal them, they wil tel u their faith is not strong enough.
|Re: T.B Joshua 'Heals' A Blind Man As He Shouts "I Can See!I Can See"(photos) by Debaddest(m): 8:06pm
Nonsense, Wetin Im suppose shout
|Re: T.B Joshua 'Heals' A Blind Man As He Shouts "I Can See!I Can See"(photos) by unclezuma: 8:06pm
My first reaction...
You over there!
What are those rotund things on your chest?
|Re: T.B Joshua 'Heals' A Blind Man As He Shouts "I Can See!I Can See"(photos) by BigBrother9ja: 8:06pm
Interesting.. .
Pastors and fake dramas are like bread and butter
Could make the blind see
Could heal hiv patient
Could make someone with broken spinal cord walk
Could make a barren woman pregnant...
YET, ORDINARY SOMBIRI THAT IS AN AMPUTEE OR SOMEONE WITH 9 1/2 FINGERS CAN NOT BE HELPED TO RE-GROW THEIR LIMB BACK
Wonderful
|Re: T.B Joshua 'Heals' A Blind Man As He Shouts "I Can See!I Can See"(photos) by Flexherbal(m): 8:07pm
Good for him!
|Re: T.B Joshua 'Heals' A Blind Man As He Shouts "I Can See!I Can See"(photos) by popsyleo1: 8:07pm
Amen
|Re: T.B Joshua 'Heals' A Blind Man As He Shouts "I Can See!I Can See"(photos) by Motolank: 8:07pm
Alleluyah. GOD is still as before.
If you do not have an ailment you can't relate
|Re: T.B Joshua 'Heals' A Blind Man As He Shouts "I Can See!I Can See"(photos) by DONSMITH123(m): 8:07pm
hungryboy:
|Re: T.B Joshua 'Heals' A Blind Man As He Shouts "I Can See!I Can See"(photos) by ishef19: 8:07pm
|Re: T.B Joshua 'Heals' A Blind Man As He Shouts "I Can See!I Can See"(photos) by ishef19: 8:08pm
Well done Sir
|Re: T.B Joshua 'Heals' A Blind Man As He Shouts "I Can See!I Can See"(photos) by damilolammm(m): 8:08pm
|Re: T.B Joshua 'Heals' A Blind Man As He Shouts "I Can See!I Can See"(photos) by izzou(m): 8:08pm
So na TB Joshua dey heal now? It's no longer God baa?
|Re: T.B Joshua 'Heals' A Blind Man As He Shouts "I Can See!I Can See"(photos) by cr7rooney10(m): 8:08pm
I smell lies
|Re: T.B Joshua 'Heals' A Blind Man As He Shouts "I Can See!I Can See"(photos) by Pharaoh9(m): 8:09pm
TB JOSHUA IS A BASTARD!!!
|Re: T.B Joshua 'Heals' A Blind Man As He Shouts "I Can See!I Can See"(photos) by Nicholas190(m): 8:09pm
Oya Oga seun my fellow atheist come and tell them that it is not real.
I Dey for my shop come slap me
|Re: T.B Joshua 'Heals' A Blind Man As He Shouts "I Can See!I Can See"(photos) by illitrate(m): 8:09pm
I am a believer, I believe.
|Re: T.B Joshua 'Heals' A Blind Man As He Shouts "I Can See!I Can See"(photos) by XX17: 8:09pm
Hmm
May the testimony be permanent.
|Re: T.B Joshua 'Heals' A Blind Man As He Shouts "I Can See!I Can See"(photos) by realestniggah: 8:09pm
another one
can heal the sick..but cant see vision of his chruch collapsing..
but will predict a plane crash without specific details..because he knows there a probability a plane will always crash.
|Re: T.B Joshua 'Heals' A Blind Man As He Shouts "I Can See!I Can See"(photos) by johnemeka(m): 8:10pm
|Re: T.B Joshua 'Heals' A Blind Man As He Shouts "I Can See!I Can See"(photos) by Lincoln275(m): 8:10pm
I can see u ooo
|Re: T.B Joshua 'Heals' A Blind Man As He Shouts "I Can See!I Can See"(photos) by goingape1: 8:10pm
like that!
|Re: T.B Joshua 'Heals' A Blind Man As He Shouts "I Can See!I Can See"(photos) by Elnino4ladies: 8:10pm
Scam
|Re: T.B Joshua 'Heals' A Blind Man As He Shouts "I Can See!I Can See"(photos) by MrBrownJay1(m): 8:11pm
Nonsense fraudster in robe.....
|Re: T.B Joshua 'Heals' A Blind Man As He Shouts "I Can See!I Can See"(photos) by ajalawole(m): 8:12pm
mike85060:fear God na
|Re: T.B Joshua 'Heals' A Blind Man As He Shouts "I Can See!I Can See"(photos) by Maximus85(m): 8:13pm
stephenduru:
We should mark the man's face and find him out.
|Re: T.B Joshua 'Heals' A Blind Man As He Shouts "I Can See!I Can See"(photos) by ruggedtimi(m): 8:14pm
|Re: T.B Joshua 'Heals' A Blind Man As He Shouts "I Can See!I Can See"(photos) by Ihateafonja: 8:15pm
|Re: T.B Joshua 'Heals' A Blind Man As He Shouts "I Can See!I Can See"(photos) by Freiden(m): 8:16pm
Jazz man!
