Source: A blind man, who had been booked for eye surgery, arrived at The SCOAN and was placed on the Prayer Line during the Monday Healing Service. After Prophet T.B. Joshua prayed for him, he began shouting "I can see! I can see!" He then started walking around and shaking hands with people nearby, identifying the colours of their shirts. He also identified the man of God, to the glory of God.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/tb-joshua-heals-blind-manphotos.html

Amen! 1 Like

Na TBJ dey heal people?



Acknowledge the power of God please 1 Like

Lie to me Pastor T. B Joshua

I can't live without your lies 3 Likes 1 Share

sometime ago i watched similar scenenario on television. The man said i was born blind but as the man of God was praying i started seeing and now i can see clearly, glory b to God. The usher in other to proof the miracle brough difference colours of handkerchief for him to differentiate. when he brought one out, he wil ask him which colour is this? the man wil answer, black. which colour is this? the man wil say purple. Abeg, how wil a person who was born blind? who never see colour before in his lifetime, able to know and differentiate the colours? i belief in natural healing that gradually respond to medication and not what this scammers are displaying to decieve the gulibles. that man may probably be paid. most of these paid miracle actors and actresses on television and crusade ground, u can never know where they live. they are always people u can never trace, especially the blind and cripples of many years or from birth. if u doubt me take a cripple or a blindman whom u know very wel to this scammers and see if they wil heal them, they wil tel u their faith is not strong enough. 17 Likes 2 Shares

Nonsense, Wetin Im suppose shout





My first reaction...



You over there!

What are those rotund things on your chest? My first reaction... 2 Likes







Pastors and fake dramas are like bread and butter





Could make the blind see



Could heal hiv patient



Could make someone with broken spinal cord walk



Could make a barren woman pregnant...





YET, ORDINARY SOMBIRI THAT IS AN AMPUTEE OR SOMEONE WITH 9 1/2 FINGERS CAN NOT BE HELPED TO RE-GROW THEIR LIMB BACK





Good for him!

Amen

Alleluyah. GOD is still as before.

If you do not have an ailment you can't relate

1 Like

Well done Sir





So na TB Joshua dey heal now? It's no longer God baa? So na TB Joshua dey heal now? It's no longer God baa?

I smell lies

TB JOSHUA IS A BASTARD!!!

Oya Oga seun my fellow atheist come and tell them that it is not real.

I Dey for my shop come slap me

I am a believer, I believe.

Hmm

May the testimony be permanent.



another one



can heal the sick..but cant see vision of his chruch collapsing..



but will predict a plane crash without specific details..because he knows there a probability a plane will always crash.

I can see u ooo

like that!

Scam 2 Likes 1 Share

Nonsense fraudster in robe.....

mike85060:

stephenduru:

We should mark the man's face and find him out. We should mark the man's face and find him out.

.