|Epidemic Looms In Abia As Refuse Dumps Take Over Umuahia Amidst Public Outcry by odiks: 5:53am
STEVE OKO captures the worrisome sanitary condition of Umuahia, the Abia State capital over the mounting refuse dumps around the metropolis as the Abia State Environmental Sanitation Agency (ASEPA) appears overwhelmed.
The few refuse dumps were overflown with wastes, and it is indeed not a good sight especially for visitors as the ‘rioting’ refuse dumps give bad impression of the The worst hit include the refuse dumps on Umuwaya Road, about 500 meters before the famous Abia Mall ( Shoprite plaza), Niger Road by St. Stephen’s Anglican Church, and the one on the Olokoro / Old Timber Road.
The situation is very nauseating and pose grave health hazards to residents and passers-bye while movement around the sites have become very cumbersome following occasional traffic gridlock. The odious stench emanating from the dumps could lead to outbreak of epidemics especially now rodents and other creatures have made the dumps their home.
The constant sooty smokes emanating from the dumps as people set them on fire apparently to decongest them , also pose serious health risk to residents.
Worried by the situation, Methodist Church women , World Bank Circuit Umuahia Diocese, recently volunteered to help clean up the mess around Isigate area of the metropolis.
President, Mrs. Rejoice Okocha , in a brief interview, said they embarked on the project as part of their contribution to keep the city clean.
Her words: “ Isigate is the heart of Umuahia, and the sight here is not a good one ; that is why we decided to help keep it clean. It is an eyesore when you enter a city and the first thing you see is a dirty environment .
“In other states what you see is a clean environment. So, we decided to help clean up this area as part of activities marking our Mothering Sunday”, she said.
Meanwhile, residents have continued to decry the current sanitary condition of Umuahia describing it as the worst since the creation of Abia State.
They heap the blame at the doorsteps of the Abia State Environmental Protection Agency ( ASEPA) which obviously appears overwhelmed and helpless over the situation.
The agency hardly carts away refuse from the metropolis these days instead, some persons set the refuse bins on fire thus exposing residents to more health risks associated with fumes.
A concerned resident who did not want his name mentioned said: “ We are talking of meningitis every where and the whole state capital is being taken over by refuse. If the ASEPA GM can no longer handle it he should tell Abians what his handicaps are. Is it that government is no longer funding ASEPA or what?
“ Why should Umuahia previously reputed for neatness suddenly become a dirty city? This is not good for the image of state capital. They are exposing residents to danger. It is appalling that people after maintaining personal hygiene in their homes will be exposed to disease when they come out.
“ Government should do something. If they can no longer empower ASEPA to cart away refuse they should devolve power so that local governments can take over the responsibility.
“ You can imagine the type of air worshipers at St. Stephens’ Anglican church Umuahia will be inhaling with that mountain of refuse at their gate. It is too bad !
“ The bulk stops at the governor’s table. He should rise up to the occasion and clean up Umuahia before it is taken over by refuse. About six compactor trucks are packed at Government House since last year. They should be deployed to use to help ease off the situation.”
Worried by the ugly development, the Abia State House of Assembly has summoned the ASEPA boss, Mr. Iyke Apugo to appear before it for explanations.
But when contacted, the ASEPA GM, Apugo said that his agency was making spirited efforts to address the situation, adding that he has been in touch with the Governor who assured him of full support.
But another source close to ASEPA confided in The AUTHORITY that the agency “ is being starved of funds”, hence its inability to live up to its responsibilities.
“ Funds are no longer coming as usual. Right now ASEPA is owed two months. There are no receptacles, no vehicles”, the source grumbled.
But some revenue collection agents claiming to be working for ASEPA have been forcefully collecting N1500 from traders in Umuahia for 20 pieces of cellophane waste disposal bag.
Despite denials from ASEPA of sending such agents, residents still wonder how they have continued to operate without restraint more so when the bags have government and ASEPA logos conspicuously displayed on them.
There have also been some political interpretations in some quarters on the action of some philanthropists who usually claim to be friends of the government occasionally sponsoring the carting away of refuses in the state capital.
The question agitating many minds is ‘ why should individuals have the financial capacity to undertake tasks state agency find too hard to handle?’
Analysts suspect that such gestures have political undertone or could they be a strategy to undermine the efforts of ASEPA and project it as a dull agency?
Meanwhile, expectations had been high that Umuahia would be the cleanest state under the watch of Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu, who until his emergence as the Governor.
|Re: Epidemic Looms In Abia As Refuse Dumps Take Over Umuahia Amidst Public Outcry by odiks: 5:54am
First Pix.... Presbyterian Church Isigate by Umuwaya Road
Others.... St Stephen Anglican Church, Eket Street by Niger Road.
|Re: Epidemic Looms In Abia As Refuse Dumps Take Over Umuahia Amidst Public Outcry by SIRmanjar(m): 6:00am
Once upon a time lagos used to face dis same problem till fashola came to our rescue.
|Re: Epidemic Looms In Abia As Refuse Dumps Take Over Umuahia Amidst Public Outcry by kahal29: 6:05am
This is no longer news cos we are used to it. Waiting for their Nairaland e warriors to respond. If this was to be Imo State.... You will see them dancing all over the thread.
|Re: Epidemic Looms In Abia As Refuse Dumps Take Over Umuahia Amidst Public Outcry by meezynetwork(m): 6:09am
Failed state
|Re: Epidemic Looms In Abia As Refuse Dumps Take Over Umuahia Amidst Public Outcry by Sammiejokes(m): 6:10am
All this fools they say nigeria is zoo, but see their cities. I tot their cities are in gold with best of leaders. They call out buhari even for their failed States. delusional set of humans
|Re: Epidemic Looms In Abia As Refuse Dumps Take Over Umuahia Amidst Public Outcry by odiks: 6:12am
SIRmanjar:
Who will come to the rescue of Abia? This is the question on the lips of over 95% of the People living in Abia State who are suffering bad governance from all sides.
|Re: Epidemic Looms In Abia As Refuse Dumps Take Over Umuahia Amidst Public Outcry by Jabioro: 6:16am
The state of " Agbo Elede " piggery..
|Re: Epidemic Looms In Abia As Refuse Dumps Take Over Umuahia Amidst Public Outcry by UAE123(m): 6:22am
Most appointments made by political leaders ought not to be made because the appointees are absolutely not fit and/or capable of doing the jobs so assigned to them. Rather those in power uses party patronage rather than competence when making their appointments.
|Re: Epidemic Looms In Abia As Refuse Dumps Take Over Umuahia Amidst Public Outcry by kogistar: 6:24am
good for flatinoz
|Re: Epidemic Looms In Abia As Refuse Dumps Take Over Umuahia Amidst Public Outcry by SIRmanjar(m): 6:28am
odiks:Maybe the great orji uzor kalu..Abia state shuld come ad hire fashola.
|Re: Epidemic Looms In Abia As Refuse Dumps Take Over Umuahia Amidst Public Outcry by Africonji: 6:35am
False Propaganda from enemies of Abia state.
|Re: Epidemic Looms In Abia As Refuse Dumps Take Over Umuahia Amidst Public Outcry by CASTOSVILLA(m): 6:36am
Abia is full of waste
|Re: Epidemic Looms In Abia As Refuse Dumps Take Over Umuahia Amidst Public Outcry by SuperS1Panther: 7:02am
If Umuahia is like this, how will Aba be?
Umuahia is gradually joining the league of Onitsha and Aba --- the twin cesspits of the nation
|Re: Epidemic Looms In Abia As Refuse Dumps Take Over Umuahia Amidst Public Outcry by fergie001(m): 7:07am
And to think that the Governor was the immediate General Manager of ASEPA,before his present status is even worrisome.
As a Governor,you dont do elephantine and garguantan projects,it is the little things,the little details that sets the difference,that birth the growth and development.
Abia will take 1 step forward and 2 backwards.Only God know how ukwu-mango and other environs of Aba go be.
Health is wealth,na all this small small things dey make life sweet.
|Re: Epidemic Looms In Abia As Refuse Dumps Take Over Umuahia Amidst Public Outcry by kahal29: 7:10am
Africonji:
Which enemy of Abia State? This news was published by Authority Newspaper owned by Ifeanyi Ubah who is a very good of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.
|Re: Epidemic Looms In Abia As Refuse Dumps Take Over Umuahia Amidst Public Outcry by odiks: 7:23am
CASTOSVILLA:
Gbam
|Re: Epidemic Looms In Abia As Refuse Dumps Take Over Umuahia Amidst Public Outcry by odiks: 7:25am
kahal29:
Really? That's a good and true friend. He needs more of such friends who will always tell him the truth to his face and not patronize him.
|Re: Epidemic Looms In Abia As Refuse Dumps Take Over Umuahia Amidst Public Outcry by irynterri(f): 7:46am
must people always wait for the government to pack their dirt?
|Re: Epidemic Looms In Abia As Refuse Dumps Take Over Umuahia Amidst Public Outcry by Zeddicuz(m): 7:47am
Refuse dump in city centres is one of d lride of d south east,they shud be proud of it.
meanwhile,y is abia so unfortunate to a failures as governors.
|Re: Epidemic Looms In Abia As Refuse Dumps Take Over Umuahia Amidst Public Outcry by kahal29: 7:47am
odiks:
Mmmmmh
|Re: Epidemic Looms In Abia As Refuse Dumps Take Over Umuahia Amidst Public Outcry by kahal29: 7:49am
irynterri:
Abeg who suppose pack am?
|Re: Epidemic Looms In Abia As Refuse Dumps Take Over Umuahia Amidst Public Outcry by odiks: 7:51am
Zeddicuz:
To your question of being so unfortunate.... I don't know Oooooooooooooo
|Re: Epidemic Looms In Abia As Refuse Dumps Take Over Umuahia Amidst Public Outcry by Africonji: 7:59am
kahal29:
That is why I called pipo like Ifeanyi Uba a propagandist enemy of Abia. When last did Uba newspaper carry the news about fake drugs in Onitsha, or bad roads in Nnewi? This attempt to always paint Abia state in a bad light has to stop immediately. OVI is trying to position the state for greatness but he is not a magician. He is already fixing Abia state and needs encouragement not blackmailing by enemies of progress.
|Re: Epidemic Looms In Abia As Refuse Dumps Take Over Umuahia Amidst Public Outcry by ruggedized1: 8:07am
Instead of you to face reality ravaging your dead Abia state you are busy attacking Uba as though he is interested in Abia state. That he is the owner of the newspaper does not mean he has any interest in your useless state. If you want to turn this thread to something else then be my guest. i,diot
Africonji:
|Re: Epidemic Looms In Abia As Refuse Dumps Take Over Umuahia Amidst Public Outcry by irynterri(f): 8:08am
kahal29:the government, but it is only in Lagos that the government alongside with private waste management, but in most parts of the country, wastes are mostly cleared by private waste companies or aboki,just give them 2k and that spot will be as clean as a plate
|Re: Epidemic Looms In Abia As Refuse Dumps Take Over Umuahia Amidst Public Outcry by Akshow: 8:10am
To think they always yab some people for being dirty.
|Re: Epidemic Looms In Abia As Refuse Dumps Take Over Umuahia Amidst Public Outcry by ekems2017(f): 8:10am
Only in Nigeria and Nigeria alone that this can be seen.
|Re: Epidemic Looms In Abia As Refuse Dumps Take Over Umuahia Amidst Public Outcry by seguno2: 8:11am
Why can't the people petition and protest to the local government authorities responsible?
|Re: Epidemic Looms In Abia As Refuse Dumps Take Over Umuahia Amidst Public Outcry by dragonking3: 8:11am
The dirt is just too much. Go to other eastern areas, it is the same.
|Re: Epidemic Looms In Abia As Refuse Dumps Take Over Umuahia Amidst Public Outcry by aribisala0(m): 8:11am
There won't be any epidemic, they are used to it, that's how they roll
