Today, Anambra State under Governor Willie Obiano signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that would ensure the immediate commencement of work on the proposed Umueri International Cargo Airport with a view to having the airport ready for use in three years.



The agreement was between the Government of Anambra State, China Aviation, Orient Petroleum Resources Ltd and Elite International Investment Holdings Ltd.



Following the successful agreement signing ceremony, Governor Obiano will flag off construction work on the site designated for the airport tomorrow in Umueri.

Quick Facts about the Umueri International Cargo Airport -



1. The project is actually an Airport City Model which will be developed as an integrated city comprising of an Airport with two standard runways, a shopping Mall, Industrial and Business parks and an Airport Motel

2. The Airport will be located on 1500 hectares of land with enough headroom for expansion.

3. The Airport will be constructed under the Build-Operate-Manage-and-Transfer (BOMT) model.

4. 3% of the profit made from the Airport will be reserved for the host (Umueri) community

4. When completed the airport will create 1200 direct jobs.

5. The airport is estimated to cost something in the region of $2bn.







Source - http://www.viviangist.net/the-anambra-airport-mou-signing-pictures

ride on ....flatino 1 Like

Oya Anambra people make una begin go home una place don better, 3 Likes

forward ever backward never My lovely stateforward ever backward never 1 Like

Our new country will be wonderful.



Long live Igboland! 1 Like

Welcomed development. thumb up for Willie .

Nice... Obiano is working, Anambra is working.

Great, I hope they sincere and serious in the execution of the project and not another political project just to hoodwink the electorate into voting for them in the upcoming elections. Only time will tell! 1 Like

preparing for second tenure

When will you outgrow idiocy? Why is it that every state wants to have an airport when most of the existing airports are not functioning. Asaba and Enugu airports are close-by, why not invest in a rail system for mass transit in Anambra then the airport can come later, but this is better than donating Hiluxes to the Army which already has huge annual defense budget by Gov GandujeWhen will you outgrow idiocy?

Asaba airport, sorry 1 Like

Flatino Flatino Flatino Flatino Flatino 1 Like

These igbos have it in them ...

Misplaced priority when you have an airport located in Enugu. All this is building of airport by all this governors are jut means to stealing the state fund from the people!!!





"3% of the profit made in the Airport will be reserved for host (Umueri) community" ---I am going home now



But where is lalasticlala sef? Can I get nairaland from Umueri? Any special requirement to log in and comment from this location?

Do we have any special antenna to login?



** Mynd44 please epp with answers



Peter Obi wanted this development in Oba....useless government Great job"3% of the profit made in the Airport will be reserved for host (Umueri) community" ---I am going home nowBut where is lalasticlala sef? Can I get nairaland from Umueri? Any special requirement to log in and comment from this location?Do we have any special antenna to login?** Mynd44 please epp with answersPeter Obi wanted this development in Oba....useless government

Africans are mentally sick, Why do we have to involve the Asia or white in everything we do?



I don't blame them when they call us monkey.





I'm an animal for life 1 Like

Osetigo



On my way now to the groundbreaking event holding now at Umueri, Anambra East.

Nice one, this is how huge investments are done, make sure that everyone contributes to the payment inform of joint partnership, as such the fund will easily be sourced for and it will be easier for government to finance.

Nice one My Able Governor, God bless ANAMBRA STATE







WARNING: AFONJAS & ALMAJIMIRIS STAY OFF THIS THREAD WITH YOUR ASININE COMMENTS

ANAMBRA ADIGO NMA 1 Like

Aguleri Knwenu !!!!

Am proud of my state



Anambra adigo nma



I rep onitsha 1 Like

That's nice

Seaport is what we need more but all the same it is a welcome development. 1 Like

I'm oming

Welcome development. Na to go buy land around that area be the koko now







Willi is working

































igbo amaka