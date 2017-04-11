₦airaland Forum

Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by viviangist: 10:02am
Today, Anambra State under Governor Willie Obiano signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that would ensure the immediate commencement of work on the proposed Umueri International Cargo Airport with a view to having the airport ready for use in three years.

The agreement was between the Government of Anambra State, China Aviation, Orient Petroleum Resources Ltd and Elite International Investment Holdings Ltd.

Following the successful agreement signing ceremony, Governor Obiano will flag off construction work on the site designated for the airport tomorrow in Umueri.
Quick Facts about the Umueri International Cargo Airport -

1. The project is actually an Airport City Model which will be developed as an integrated city comprising of an Airport with two standard runways, a shopping Mall, Industrial and Business parks and an Airport Motel
2. The Airport will be located on 1500 hectares of land with enough headroom for expansion.
3. The Airport will be constructed under the Build-Operate-Manage-and-Transfer (BOMT) model.
4. 3% of the profit made from the Airport will be reserved for the host (Umueri) community
4. When completed the airport will create 1200 direct jobs.
5. The airport is estimated to cost something in the region of $2bn.



Source - http://www.viviangist.net/the-anambra-airport-mou-signing-pictures

Re: Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by kogistar: 10:14am
ride on ....flatino

Re: Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by Lloydfather: 10:22am
Oya Anambra people make una begin go home una place don better,

Re: Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by Anambra1stSon(m): 10:25am
My lovely state cool cool forward ever backward never

Re: Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by biafranbaby(m): 10:31am
Our new country will be wonderful.

Long live Igboland!

Re: Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by Etogist: 10:31am
Welcomed development. thumb up for Willie .
Re: Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by Masterdrey: 11:35am
Ok

Re: Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by dhardline(m): 11:36am
Nice... Obiano is working, Anambra is working.
Re: Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by tobiasbeecher: 11:36am
Great, I hope they sincere and serious in the execution of the project and not another political project just to hoodwink the electorate into voting for them in the upcoming elections. Only time will tell!

Re: Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by berrystunn(m): 11:36am
Yes
Re: Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by padiga047(m): 11:37am
preparing for second tenure
Re: Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by georgen2u(m): 11:37am
Igbos
Re: Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by Guyman02: 11:37am
Why is it that every state wants to have an airport when most of the existing airports are not functioning. Asaba and Enugu airports are close-by, why not invest in a rail system for mass transit in Anambra then the airport can come later, but this is better than donating Hiluxes to the Army which already has huge annual defense budget by Gov Ganduje

nothingmega122:
Flatino Flatino Flatino Flatino Flatino

When will you outgrow idiocy?
Re: Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by basisop(m): 11:38am
Asaba airport, sorry

Re: Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by nothingmega122(m): 11:38am
Flatino Flatino Flatino Flatino Flatino

Re: Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by donnie(m): 11:38am
These igbos have it in them ... smiley
Re: Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by sammyj: 11:38am
Misplaced priority when you have an airport located in Enugu. All this is building of airport by all this governors are jut means to stealing the state fund from the people!!! shocked tongue
Re: Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by Keneking: 11:38am
Great job

"3% of the profit made in the Airport will be reserved for host (Umueri) community" ---I am going home now shocked shocked shocked

But where is lalasticlala sef? Can I get nairaland from Umueri? Any special requirement to log in and comment from this location?
Do we have any special antenna to login?

** Mynd44 please epp with answers

Peter Obi wanted this development in Oba....useless government embarassed cry angry
Re: Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by GodSucks(m): 11:38am
Africans are mentally sick, Why do we have to involve the Asia or white in everything we do?

I don't blame them when they call us monkey.


I'm an animal for life

Re: Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by ruggedized1: 11:39am
Osetigo

On my way now to the groundbreaking event holding now at Umueri, Anambra East.

Re: Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by Dominiquez: 11:39am
Nice one, this is how huge investments are done, make sure that everyone contributes to the payment inform of joint partnership, as such the fund will easily be sourced for and it will be easier for government to finance.
Re: Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by paskyboy: 11:39am
Nice one My Able Governor, God bless ANAMBRA STATE



WARNING: AFONJAS & ALMAJIMIRIS STAY OFF THIS THREAD WITH YOUR ASININE COMMENTS
Re: Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by fortunechy(m): 11:39am
ANAMBRA ADIGO NMA

Re: Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by stanleyazo(m): 11:39am
Aguleri Knwenu !!!!
Re: Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by Chrisozone: 11:39am
Am proud of my state

Anambra adigo nma

I rep onitsha

Re: Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by tomsordiah: 11:40am
That's nice
Re: Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by lastmessenger: 11:40am
Seaport is what we need more but all the same it is a welcome development.

Re: Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by PapaBrowne(m): 11:40am
I'm oming
Re: Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by kennyslim1(m): 11:41am
Welcome development. Na to go buy land around that area be the koko now
Anambra is growing...


Willi is working
Anambra is growing...


Willi is working
















Don't forget to place ur order
Bitcoins available at N440.
Perfect Money N450.

Paypal, payer, payoner, Skrill & payment service help available.

If you have bitcoins, Kindly sell to us at best rate ever.

Visit www.nairaomm.com to place your orders.

@NairaOmmTeam
Re: Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by Nnamdig2(m): 11:43am
igbo amaka
Re: Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by kniru: 11:43am
nonsense !!!!! i say nonsense again !!!!

when would all these MOU's yield result, for how long are we going to keep applauding MOU's instead of the actual work... we are quick to post pictures of MOU signing but can post a single pishure of the actual project plan or the implementation of these so called MOU.

Obiano better know what you are doing..

when you see a guy man tryna guy anoda guy man...u go know.

I am not a wailer, am from nnewi anambra state.

