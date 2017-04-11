₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by viviangist: 10:02am
Today, Anambra State under Governor Willie Obiano signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that would ensure the immediate commencement of work on the proposed Umueri International Cargo Airport with a view to having the airport ready for use in three years.
Source - http://www.viviangist.net/the-anambra-airport-mou-signing-pictures
|Re: Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by kogistar: 10:14am
ride on ....flatino
|Re: Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by Lloydfather: 10:22am
Oya Anambra people make una begin go home una place don better,
|Re: Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by Anambra1stSon(m): 10:25am
My lovely state forward ever backward never
|Re: Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by biafranbaby(m): 10:31am
Our new country will be wonderful.
Long live Igboland!
|Re: Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by Etogist: 10:31am
Welcomed development. thumb up for Willie .
|Re: Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by Masterdrey: 11:35am
Ok
|Re: Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by dhardline(m): 11:36am
Nice... Obiano is working, Anambra is working.
|Re: Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by tobiasbeecher: 11:36am
Great, I hope they sincere and serious in the execution of the project and not another political project just to hoodwink the electorate into voting for them in the upcoming elections. Only time will tell!
|Re: Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by berrystunn(m): 11:36am
Yes
|Re: Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by padiga047(m): 11:37am
preparing for second tenure
|Re: Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by georgen2u(m): 11:37am
Igbos
|Re: Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by Guyman02: 11:37am
Why is it that every state wants to have an airport when most of the existing airports are not functioning. Asaba and Enugu airports are close-by, why not invest in a rail system for mass transit in Anambra then the airport can come later, but this is better than donating Hiluxes to the Army which already has huge annual defense budget by Gov Ganduje
nothingmega122:
When will you outgrow idiocy?
|Re: Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by basisop(m): 11:38am
Asaba airport, sorry
|Re: Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by nothingmega122(m): 11:38am
Flatino Flatino Flatino Flatino Flatino
|Re: Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by donnie(m): 11:38am
These igbos have it in them ...
|Re: Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by sammyj: 11:38am
Misplaced priority when you have an airport located in Enugu. All this is building of airport by all this governors are jut means to stealing the state fund from the people!!!
|Re: Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by Keneking: 11:38am
Great job
"3% of the profit made in the Airport will be reserved for host (Umueri) community" ---I am going home now
But where is lalasticlala sef? Can I get nairaland from Umueri? Any special requirement to log in and comment from this location?
Do we have any special antenna to login?
** Mynd44 please epp with answers
Peter Obi wanted this development in Oba....useless government
|Re: Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by GodSucks(m): 11:38am
Africans are mentally sick, Why do we have to involve the Asia or white in everything we do?
I don't blame them when they call us monkey.
I'm an animal for life
|Re: Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by ruggedized1: 11:39am
Osetigo
On my way now to the groundbreaking event holding now at Umueri, Anambra East.
|Re: Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by Dominiquez: 11:39am
Nice one, this is how huge investments are done, make sure that everyone contributes to the payment inform of joint partnership, as such the fund will easily be sourced for and it will be easier for government to finance.
|Re: Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by paskyboy: 11:39am
Nice one My Able Governor, God bless ANAMBRA STATE
WARNING: AFONJAS & ALMAJIMIRIS STAY OFF THIS THREAD WITH YOUR ASININE COMMENTS
|Re: Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by fortunechy(m): 11:39am
ANAMBRA ADIGO NMA
|Re: Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by stanleyazo(m): 11:39am
Aguleri Knwenu !!!!
|Re: Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by Chrisozone: 11:39am
Am proud of my state
Anambra adigo nma
I rep onitsha
|Re: Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by tomsordiah: 11:40am
That's nice
|Re: Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by lastmessenger: 11:40am
Seaport is what we need more but all the same it is a welcome development.
|Re: Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by PapaBrowne(m): 11:40am
I'm oming
|Re: Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by kennyslim1(m): 11:41am
Welcome development. Na to go buy land around that area be the koko now
|Re: Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by material988(m): 11:42am
Anambra is growing...
Willi is working
|Re: Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by Nnamdig2(m): 11:43am
igbo amaka
|Re: Obiano Signs Anambra Airport MOU (Pictures) by kniru: 11:43am
nonsense !!!!! i say nonsense again !!!!
when would all these MOU's yield result, for how long are we going to keep applauding MOU's instead of the actual work... we are quick to post pictures of MOU signing but can post a single pishure of the actual project plan or the implementation of these so called MOU.
Obiano better know what you are doing..
when you see a guy man tryna guy anoda guy man...u go know.
I am not a wailer, am from nnewi anambra state.
