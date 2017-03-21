₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Transgender, Rizi Xavier Timane & Wife (Photos) by stane007: 1:12pm
Dr Rizi Xavier Timane is a female-to-male transgender singer, actor and trans-specialist coach who advocates for transgender rights. He was born and raised in Nigeria.
According to Rizi, he realized at age eight that he was a boy living in a girl's body, so he approached his parents about this dilemma. However, his staunch Christian parents responded with attempted exorcisms and other reparative therapies that sought to "pray the trans away."
This rejection and disapproval carried over to the community-at-large as well as peers at school making Rizi the victim of bullying and harassment driving him to years of alcohol and drug abuse and suicidal ideation.
In his own words, Dr. Rizi Xavier Timane told Ebony:
I say "for all intents and purposes" because for as long as I can remember, I never thought of myself as a girl. Though I didn’t know what to call it as a young child—I had no idea there even was a name for what I felt until I was eight years old, when two friends saw a transgender person on an American talk show and told me about it—I knew I was different.
I felt how the boys I knew looked: masculine and tough, not feminine and delicate like my girl friends. I preferred pants to dresses, speaking my mind over being quiet and demure, and roughhousing in the dirt was infinitely more compelling playing dress-up with my mother’s clothes.
When I told my family about how I felt, they told me to keep quiet. My mother and her church friends repeatedly performed exorcisms on me, trying to rid me of the demons that had made me what I was.
Every day between the ages of eight and twelve, I got down on my knees and prayed that God would change me into the boy I knew I was inside.
Today, after twenty surgical procedures plus ongoing hormonal treatments, I can proudly say that I am completely male inside and out. No longer am I the scared child living in an oppressive nation or the adult going through the motions in a life that was not my own.
I am now a heterosexual man living in the United States and enjoying all the societal respect and privilege I’d missed out on for so long, when I was not able to express my authentic self.
After many years of studying religion, the Bible and attending seminary at the Claremont School of Theology, Rizi was delighted to realize that God is accepting of all people, LGBT persons included.
Rizi is now 10 years free from alcohol abuse and 12 years clean from using drugs.
18th March 2017, Rizi and his wife, model Christina Ros celebrated their 10 years together, 5 years married! More pics below:
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/lovely-photos-of-nigerian-transgender.html
lalasticlala
|Re: Nigerian Transgender, Rizi Xavier Timane & Wife (Photos) by MrRichy(m): 1:17pm
maybe he was an ugly girl
onye uwa mmebi
10 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Transgender, Rizi Xavier Timane & Wife (Photos) by Davash222(m): 1:19pm
Can't judge you.. We are all imperfect in the Eyes of the Creator.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Transgender, Rizi Xavier Timane & Wife (Photos) by Oyind17: 1:21pm
Good for him/her
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Transgender, Rizi Xavier Timane & Wife (Photos) by Oyind17: 1:24pm
Davash222:my former neighbor is a girl in a male body. He wears female sandals talk and walks like a lady. He is homo, I never judged him cos I feel pity for him.
17 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Transgender, Rizi Xavier Timane & Wife (Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 1:34pm
You just wanted to grow a daik and fvck girls silly. OK kontinuu
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Transgender, Rizi Xavier Timane & Wife (Photos) by modelsms: 1:35pm
Nawao. End shall never wonder.
Check my signature pls
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Transgender, Rizi Xavier Timane & Wife (Photos) by stanway(m): 1:40pm
if you like do all the surgical procedure,your internal structure is still that of a female...I guess you saying that God made a mistake so am trying to correct it,,nevertheless the ends justifies the means
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Transgender, Rizi Xavier Timane & Wife (Photos) by OlajumokeBread(f): 1:43pm
Spits
He's mentally unstable
You were created a man but you wake up one day and then decide you wanna a woman
That's some sick shiit
Spits
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Transgender, Rizi Xavier Timane & Wife (Photos) by amiibaby(f): 1:43pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Nigerian Transgender, Rizi Xavier Timane & Wife (Photos) by Prettythicksmi(f): 1:44pm
Op can we see her dick?
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Transgender, Rizi Xavier Timane & Wife (Photos) by CuteJude: 1:45pm
na wa make i just view dey go abeg
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Transgender, Rizi Xavier Timane & Wife (Photos) by Sweetguy25: 1:45pm
His life, his business
|Re: Nigerian Transgender, Rizi Xavier Timane & Wife (Photos) by peacesampson(f): 1:46pm
human beings and sickness
|Re: Nigerian Transgender, Rizi Xavier Timane & Wife (Photos) by olapluto(m): 1:46pm
The 'born this way' theory has been scientifically disproven in many many studies. It is just a lie the gay activists told for long that it now seems to be acceptably true. Even early gay activists said it was dangerous to blackmail science with this 'born this way' argument.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Transgender, Rizi Xavier Timane & Wife (Photos) by lovelygurl(f): 1:46pm
He still looks a bit feminine
6 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Transgender, Rizi Xavier Timane & Wife (Photos) by unclezuma: 1:46pm
There are no transgenders in Nigeria anybody wen run say we dey pursue am dey find free Visa.
|Re: Nigerian Transgender, Rizi Xavier Timane & Wife (Photos) by lovelygurl(f): 1:46pm
Prettythicksmi:
Loool
|Re: Nigerian Transgender, Rizi Xavier Timane & Wife (Photos) by last35(f): 1:46pm
F
|Re: Nigerian Transgender, Rizi Xavier Timane & Wife (Photos) by mccoy47(m): 1:47pm
Ugly as a woman ugly as a man!
Mtchewww
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Transgender, Rizi Xavier Timane & Wife (Photos) by coalcoal1(m): 1:47pm
|Re: Nigerian Transgender, Rizi Xavier Timane & Wife (Photos) by uzoclinton(m): 1:47pm
Gross
|Re: Nigerian Transgender, Rizi Xavier Timane & Wife (Photos) by Prettythicksmi(f): 1:49pm
lovelygurl:Babe wot do u think naw?op should show us her dick and balls.
|Re: Nigerian Transgender, Rizi Xavier Timane & Wife (Photos) by Skillfullulu(m): 1:49pm
If he used to be a girl but now she is a man, will he as we'll grow manhood like normal ?
|Re: Nigerian Transgender, Rizi Xavier Timane & Wife (Photos) by rhymestech: 1:50pm
NONSENSE
|Re: Nigerian Transgender, Rizi Xavier Timane & Wife (Photos) by lovelygurl(f): 1:51pm
Prettythicksmi:
I'm not sure if I would want to see it
|Re: Nigerian Transgender, Rizi Xavier Timane & Wife (Photos) by thunda1(m): 1:51pm
things dey happen
|Re: Nigerian Transgender, Rizi Xavier Timane & Wife (Photos) by Aderola15(f): 1:52pm
Prettythicksmi:
Pretty
Pretty
Pretty
|Re: Nigerian Transgender, Rizi Xavier Timane & Wife (Photos) by kelvinjo94(m): 1:52pm
this is a spiritual case
|Re: Nigerian Transgender, Rizi Xavier Timane & Wife (Photos) by DanseMacabre(m): 1:53pm
Odikwa (Bob)risky.
|Re: Nigerian Transgender, Rizi Xavier Timane & Wife (Photos) by Prettythicksmi(f): 1:53pm
Aderola15:Ape pa ni ka ma ri wetin happen Aderola?
