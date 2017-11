Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Cleavage Photos Of Miss Sahhara, Nigerian Transgender (3811 Views)

Miss Sahara is a British Nigerian beauty queen, fashion model, singer/songwriter, and a human rights advocate, she is the first open Nigeria transgender. She is known for representing Nigeria in international beauty pageants to draw attention to the plights of LGBTQI+ people in Africa.



Her unclad photoshoot here>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/nigerian-men-caught-lusting-after-transgender-miss-sahhara







when u r dating a Nigerian girl makes sure you ask for her throwback picture to make sure she is truly female, make sure u check her pussyyy not only but her clitoris, vulva,check if she don't have a broad shoulder like one usa first lady, then ultimately ask to see her menstrual blood one day





Towncrier247:

Who would have believed she was a man?

so this one get prick in that? so this one get prick in that?

Boobs [/color] attract my heart[color=#000099]



Transgender , bobrisky u dey craze





What I'm I even saying Nawa oo, he, I mean she is not looking bad.What I'm I even saying 3 Likes

BabbanBura:



so this one get prick in that?

Nawa for your moniker Nawa for your moniker

MasViews:







Nawa for your moniker

u like it? u like it?

God please, nor let naija advance to the level wen this kind of surgery go dey easy & cheap to carry out. Please God



Can't imagine myself hitting on a woman that was once a man



Weird! 1 Like

and i might mistakenly bleep her

rawpadgin:

God please, nor let naija advance to the level wen this kind of surgery go dey easy & cheap to carry out. Please God



Can't imagine myself hitting on a woman that was once a man



Weird! if it becomes easily affordable in naija na so u go see guys with bobrisky tendencies dey rush for the medical procedure.na so guys go dey hit on their fellow guys thinking na real females dem be...hm if it becomes easily affordable in naija na so u go see guys with bobrisky tendencies dey rush for the medical procedure.na so guys go dey hit on their fellow guys thinking na real females dem be...hm

lefulefu:

if it becomes easily affordable in naija na so u go see guys with bobrisky tendencies dey rush for the medical procedure.na so guys go dey hit on their fellow guys thinking na real females dem be...hm na my fear be that na my fear be that

2 Likes

Short of words!!!!





At least this one get Bobby Unlike Bobrisky with no Bobby

interesting.

Things are hapning sha

@ my age...I believe many things...

Hmmmmm. Every every. She is still half man cos she no get pussy.



How do they do the Adams apple?

Nairaland should desist from this transexualbullshit propaganda they have actively be doing



lefulefu:

if it becomes easily affordable in naija na so u go see guys with bobrisky tendencies dey rush for the medical procedure.na so guys go dey hit on their fellow guys thinking na real females dem be...hm i swear dem go dey give people who willings for free now. i swear dem go dey give people who willings for free now.

rawpadgin:

God please, nor let naija advance to the level wen this kind of surgery go dey easy & cheap to carry out. Please God



Can't imagine myself hitting on a woman that was once a man



Weird! They will declare what they are to you at the beginning of their relationship with you, so don't fear, son. They will declare what they are to you at the beginning of their relationship with you, so don't fear, son.

all these men wey dey shame me...its a thing of jpy being a man.... anyhow u do ,u still be man

spits at him ......#fooooooollllll

For some guys, hole na hole.

What about the dick,how are they going to remove it and put hole inside



It shows they are desperate to flaunt what they are not.



When you have to make people think you are a woman, you are not! Transgender almost always bare their cleavages.It shows they are desperate to flaunt what they are not.When you have to make people think you are a woman, you are not!

Funny thing be say the boobs big and fine pass some girls own