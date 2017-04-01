Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Patience Jonathan Leaving Skye Bank (Photos) (13248 Views)

Photos Of Patience Jonathan Leaving Skye Bank After Withdrawing Only $100k From / Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala With Ahmed Mohammed Ali, President Of Islamic Bank (Photos) / Jonathan Leaving A Legacy Of Destruction And Disaster- FFK (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Last year, the EFCC got a court injunction to freeze the money following suspicions that they were proceeds from fraud.



Mrs Jonathan was reportedly allowed to withdraw only $100,000 from the account.





http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/04/photos-of-patience-jonathan-leaving.html?m=1 Former First lady, Patience Jonathan, visited a branch of Skye Bank in Abuja to withdraw her $5.9 million that was recently unfrozen by a Federal High Court in Lagos.Last year, the EFCC got a court injunction to freeze the money following suspicions that they were proceeds from fraud.Mrs Jonathan was reportedly allowed to withdraw only $100,000 from the account.





Waiting for the husband to appear before House of Reps...Mr. & Mrs. Jonthan sef SeenWaiting for the husband to appear before House of Reps...Mr. & Mrs. Jonthan sef 6 Likes

quote author= post=55476017]

Former First lady, Patience Jonathan, visited a branch of Skye Bank in Abuja to withdraw her $5.9 million that was recently unfrozen by a Federal High Court in Lagos.



Last year, the EFCC got a court injunction to freeze the money following suspicions that they were proceeds from fraud.



Mrs Jonathan was reportedly allowed to withdraw only $100,000 from the account.



Cc: Lalasticlala



http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/04/photos-of-patience-jonathan-leaving.html?m=1



[/quote]



Nonsense 10 Likes

Mama d mama !! 1 Like

Keneking:

Seen



Waiting for the husband to appear before House of Reps...Mr. & Mrs. Jonthan sef U go wait tire U go wait tire 14 Likes

Power is truly transient, if not who would ve imagined that a whole Madam PEPE would go to a bank to enforce a court ruling?



A simple call to the top echelon of the very bank would ve been more than suffice to achieve that .





That is one of the reasons y one needs to be reasonable and careful when on that seat because the hordes of yes-sir personalities u ve around won't be there for u again once u lose that seat... 21 Likes 1 Share

Keneking:

Seen



Waiting for the husband to appear before House of Reps ...Mr. & Mrs. Jonthan sef

To lecture them or deliver a paper on " governance devoid of rancour, Case study Jonathan-Sambo Presidency" ? Thought he's left academic line. 2 Likes

MONITZ:

Power is truly transient, if not who would ve imagined that a whole Madam PEPE would go to a bank to enforce a court ruling?



A simple call to the top echelon of the very back would ve been more than suffice to achieve that .





That is one of the reasons y one needs to be reasonable and careful when on that seat because the hordes of yes-sir personalities u ve around won't be there for u again once u lose that seat...



Nonsense, it can still be done, just a call, as an ex-president's wife, but the circumstances that sourounded the outcome and perhaps "politics" Nonsense, it can still be done, just a call, as an ex-president's wife, but the circumstances that sourounded the outcome and perhaps "politics" 2 Likes 2 Shares



Dumb government



I thought she would be locked up for stealing



Why did they waste their time harassing an innocent woman and then didn't do anything to lock her up as she was accused for stealing



And the 98 years old donkey who killed this country in just 7 months is walking around, stealing money, flying to London every week 3 Likes

Keneking:

Seen



Waiting for the husband to appear before House of Reps...Mr. & Mrs. Jonthan sef



Fish brain



His husband will appear before house of reps to punch you in your throat



Goodluck Jonathan stole $90 billion, why is the EFCC wasting time to arrest him ??



You're just dumb like your president



When will Buhari be locked up for making you believe that he will give unemployed youths $4000 every Month, give you steady electricity, free food, and make $1 to be 5 naira 10 Likes

How did she make such amount - 5Million dollars ? It is high time we blew up national assembly and kill these politicians. This nonsense has to stop. 6 Likes

P baby, I see u jare! 5 Likes

She don fat oo

her biz

She wanted to do like fayose... 1 Like

chain..no shame..broad daylighting corruption..



this country is finished 2 Likes

With all the "stolen" money, one would think by now the Ex First-lady will have been able to acquire some style and class but she is always seen in clothes that look like costumes that were made for actors in a low budget Nollywood movie....... 3 Likes

How I wish Patience Jonathan can rule we Igbos in Igboland because Patience Jonathan is greater than all Igbo men both dead and alive..



Patience Jonathan is greater than ojukwu

Patience Jonathan is greater than chinua achebe

Patience Jonathan is greater than nnamdi azikiwe 7 Likes

only her Waka come? 1 Like

Mama d mama

But thieves no matter the shape, size or religious orientation for Nigeria get mind ooo...Minds infacts. 1 Like

Aiye oloba olo titi... Translates>>>>>>>> The Life of a King is not forever..





Live life like a borrower who will definitely pay someday... That way, we will be careful in our dealings..





If only Mama Peace knew that the election would go this way, she would have withdrawn cash and store athome....





She should forget about the cash jeje and move on.. She still has a very big hotel. Make she dey drink water on that one for now.

Mama patience 3 Likes

first lady in 2015, now ordinary lady in 2017.



Life na turn by turn.



When it's your turn, please behave so that your turn doesn't turn against you

Thats not patience Jonathan pls

Like she wanted to go and withdraw how many million dollars ?

So wetin make we do?

Mama d mama!