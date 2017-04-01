₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Patience Jonathan Leaving Skye Bank (Photos) by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 3:40pm
Former First lady, Patience Jonathan, visited a branch of Skye Bank in Abuja to withdraw her $5.9 million that was recently unfrozen by a Federal High Court in Lagos.
Last year, the EFCC got a court injunction to freeze the money following suspicions that they were proceeds from fraud.
Mrs Jonathan was reportedly allowed to withdraw only $100,000 from the account.
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/04/photos-of-patience-jonathan-leaving.html?m=1
|Re: Patience Jonathan Leaving Skye Bank (Photos) by Keneking: 3:56pm
Seen
Waiting for the husband to appear before House of Reps...Mr. & Mrs. Jonthan sef
6 Likes
|Re: Patience Jonathan Leaving Skye Bank (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 4:02pm
[
Nonsense
10 Likes
|Re: Patience Jonathan Leaving Skye Bank (Photos) by Igboesika: 4:02pm
Mama d mama !!
1 Like
|Re: Patience Jonathan Leaving Skye Bank (Photos) by Igboesika: 4:03pm
Keneking:U go wait tire
14 Likes
|Re: Patience Jonathan Leaving Skye Bank (Photos) by MONITZ: 4:04pm
Power is truly transient, if not who would ve imagined that a whole Madam PEPE would go to a bank to enforce a court ruling?
A simple call to the top echelon of the very bank would ve been more than suffice to achieve that .
That is one of the reasons y one needs to be reasonable and careful when on that seat because the hordes of yes-sir personalities u ve around won't be there for u again once u lose that seat...
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Patience Jonathan Leaving Skye Bank (Photos) by GetUmad: 4:08pm
Keneking:
To lecture them or deliver a paper on " governance devoid of rancour, Case study Jonathan-Sambo Presidency" ? Thought he's left academic line.
2 Likes
|Re: Patience Jonathan Leaving Skye Bank (Photos) by IVORY2009(m): 4:44pm
MONITZ:
Nonsense, it can still be done, just a call, as an ex-president's wife, but the circumstances that sourounded the outcome and perhaps "politics"
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Patience Jonathan Leaving Skye Bank (Photos) by OlajumokeBread(f): 4:48pm
Dumb government
I thought she would be locked up for stealing
Why did they waste their time harassing an innocent woman and then didn't do anything to lock her up as she was accused for stealing
And the 98 years old donkey who killed this country in just 7 months is walking around, stealing money, flying to London every week
3 Likes
|Re: Patience Jonathan Leaving Skye Bank (Photos) by OlajumokeBread(f): 4:49pm
Keneking:
Fish brain
His husband will appear before house of reps to punch you in your throat
Goodluck Jonathan stole $90 billion, why is the EFCC wasting time to arrest him ??
You're just dumb like your president
When will Buhari be locked up for making you believe that he will give unemployed youths $4000 every Month, give you steady electricity, free food, and make $1 to be 5 naira
10 Likes
|Re: Patience Jonathan Leaving Skye Bank (Photos) by SillyeRabbit: 4:49pm
How did she make such amount - 5Million dollars ? It is high time we blew up national assembly and kill these politicians. This nonsense has to stop.
6 Likes
|Re: Patience Jonathan Leaving Skye Bank (Photos) by piperson(m): 4:49pm
P baby, I see u jare!
5 Likes
|Re: Patience Jonathan Leaving Skye Bank (Photos) by lavadon(m): 4:49pm
She don fat oo
|Re: Patience Jonathan Leaving Skye Bank (Photos) by Enangson: 4:49pm
her biz
|Re: Patience Jonathan Leaving Skye Bank (Photos) by nairalandfreak(m): 4:50pm
She wanted to do like fayose...
1 Like
|Re: Patience Jonathan Leaving Skye Bank (Photos) by realestniggah: 4:50pm
chain..no shame..broad daylighting corruption..
this country is finished
2 Likes
|Re: Patience Jonathan Leaving Skye Bank (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 4:50pm
With all the "stolen" money, one would think by now the Ex First-lady will have been able to acquire some style and class but she is always seen in clothes that look like costumes that were made for actors in a low budget Nollywood movie.......
3 Likes
|Re: Patience Jonathan Leaving Skye Bank (Photos) by ObikeNkem: 4:50pm
How I wish Patience Jonathan can rule we Igbos in Igboland because Patience Jonathan is greater than all Igbo men both dead and alive..
Patience Jonathan is greater than ojukwu
Patience Jonathan is greater than chinua achebe
Patience Jonathan is greater than nnamdi azikiwe
7 Likes
|Re: Patience Jonathan Leaving Skye Bank (Photos) by NotNairalandi(m): 4:50pm
|Re: Patience Jonathan Leaving Skye Bank (Photos) by CheezyCharles: 4:51pm
only her Waka come?
1 Like
|Re: Patience Jonathan Leaving Skye Bank (Photos) by Moreoffaith(m): 4:51pm
Mama d mama
|Re: Patience Jonathan Leaving Skye Bank (Photos) by unclezuma: 4:52pm
But thieves no matter the shape, size or religious orientation for Nigeria get mind ooo...Minds infacts.
1 Like
|Re: Patience Jonathan Leaving Skye Bank (Photos) by verygudbadguy(m): 4:52pm
Aiye oloba olo titi... Translates>>>>>>>> The Life of a King is not forever..
Live life like a borrower who will definitely pay someday... That way, we will be careful in our dealings..
If only Mama Peace knew that the election would go this way, she would have withdrawn cash and store athome....
She should forget about the cash jeje and move on.. She still has a very big hotel. Make she dey drink water on that one for now.
|Re: Patience Jonathan Leaving Skye Bank (Photos) by AlexCk: 4:52pm
Mama patience
3 Likes
|Re: Patience Jonathan Leaving Skye Bank (Photos) by davodyguy: 4:52pm
first lady in 2015, now ordinary lady in 2017.
Life na turn by turn.
When it's your turn, please behave so that your turn doesn't turn against you
|Re: Patience Jonathan Leaving Skye Bank (Photos) by jaxxy(m): 4:52pm
Thats not patience Jonathan pls
|Re: Patience Jonathan Leaving Skye Bank (Photos) by AntiWailer: 4:52pm
Like she wanted to go and withdraw how many million dollars ?
|Re: Patience Jonathan Leaving Skye Bank (Photos) by Raxxye(m): 4:52pm
So wetin make we do?
|Re: Patience Jonathan Leaving Skye Bank (Photos) by Pavore9: 4:53pm
Mama d mama!
|Re: Patience Jonathan Leaving Skye Bank (Photos) by ephi123(f): 4:54pm
One word. Thief.
1 Like
