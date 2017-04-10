₦airaland Forum

Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by BuariCopyPaste: 5:30pm
Mrs Jonathan's visit to the bank followed a fresh order of a Federal High Court in Lagos lifting the order of interim forfeiture placed on her account with the bank.


The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had alleged that the account with over $5 million is a proceed of corruption.

Details later...


https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/breaking-account-unfreezing-patience-jonathan-storms-skye-bank-for-cash-withdrawal/192931.html

1 Like

Re: Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by BuariCopyPaste: 5:30pm
Magu and Afonjas after realizing they can only watch as Mama peace withdraws unhindered as much she can.....

38 Likes 1 Share

Re: Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by Splinz(m): 5:33pm
smiley

Mama de mama! Storm that bank and withdraw your money.

Those children of anger and frustrations can go and die!

Zombies right now... cheesy

36 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by Radiohead6(m): 5:34pm
Ogo Jonah now grin

15 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by Radiohead6(m): 5:34pm
Splinz:
.
caught ya

1 Like

Re: Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by Keneking: 5:36pm
Where is she?
Re: Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by Adaowerri111: 5:40pm
She too hurry
Re: Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by ikp120(m): 5:40pm
Sharp mama! Hehehehehe grin grin grin grin grin grin

#MamaOnyeOshi
#JustKidding
Re: Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by BuariCopyPaste: 5:41pm
Adaowerri111:
She too hurry


Na your money undecided undecided

10 Likes

Re: Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by Ezenwammadu(m): 5:42pm
Afonjas and zombies right now

22 Likes

Re: Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by Splinz(m): 5:43pm
Radiohead6:
caught ya
Lol. E jo
Re: Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by StRichard(m): 5:44pm
Lol...I know she will come with 50 Ghana must go...No time
Re: Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by nepapole(m): 5:44pm
Hunger don waya am for house.

1 Like

Re: Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by Radiohead6(m): 5:48pm
Splinz:


Lol. E jo
oya , you're fee to go, no mind me

1 Like

Re: Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by Radiohead6(m): 5:49pm
Ezenwammadu:
Afonjas and zombies right now
hahaha

1 Like

Re: Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by BuariCopyPaste: 5:50pm
We hope the volume of lagoon jumping doesn't increase henceforth.....
Afonjas can do anything when frustrated.

12 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by Hunger: 5:54pm
nepapole:
Hunger don waya am for house.
why u call me

1 Like

Re: Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by nepapole(m): 5:57pm
Hunger:
why u call me
because I catch u dey waya patience for Jonathan bedroom. tongue tongue

2 Likes

Re: Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by Agumbankembu: 6:42pm
Hunger:
why u call me

grin grin grin
Re: Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by sarrki(m): 6:59pm
Ezenwammadu:
Afonjas and zombies right now

Spotted

I don't know why I don't live enemies of state
Re: Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by Ejanla07: 7:13pm
Ezenwammadu:
Afonjas and zombies right now

We yoruba muslims re not happy about this

5 Likes

Re: Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by joe4real12: 7:22pm
Okrika women are going to Mama Peace

4 Likes

Re: Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by Lusola15: 8:14pm
Enjoy your money madam, no one can freeze what God as Unfrozen
Re: Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by sarrki(m): 8:18pm
Lusola15:
Enjoy your money madam, no one can freeze what God as Unfrozen

Charge and bail lawyer

Have spoken

3 Likes

Re: Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by Lusola15: 8:24pm
sarrki:


Charge and bail lawyer

Have spoken

Respect other people views and opinions, you may not like

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by sarrkii: 8:49pm
Magu and Efcc are Enemies of State because they Are Attack Dogs

4 Likes

Re: Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by JackieChan01: 8:52pm
sarrkii:
Magu and Efcc are Enemies of State because they Are Attack Dogs
you're patriot grin
Re: Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by realestniggah: 9:27pm
i give up on this country

see all those idiot above me supporting this obvious criminal and thief..see them bringing tribal sentiment into this.

have you seen what was done to south korea president just because she received bribe?..do you think anyone will dare to steal in that country for a very long time

3 Likes

Re: Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by cr7rooney10(m): 9:27pm
Wetin concern me I dey watch arsenal jawe
Re: Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by realestniggah: 9:27pm
BuariCopyPaste:
Magu and Afonjas after realizing they can only watch as Mama peace withdraws unhindered as much she can.....

kill yourself ode..keep on wallowing in poverty and misery..

5 Likes

Re: Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by sotall(m): 9:27pm
ok...na her money. She can do anything with it
Re: Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by ALAYORMII: 9:27pm
Lawless







Just for laughs




