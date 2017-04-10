₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by BuariCopyPaste: 5:30pm
Mrs Jonathan's visit to the bank followed a fresh order of a Federal High Court in Lagos lifting the order of interim forfeiture placed on her account with the bank.
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/breaking-account-unfreezing-patience-jonathan-storms-skye-bank-for-cash-withdrawal/192931.html
|Re: Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by BuariCopyPaste: 5:30pm
Magu and Afonjas after realizing they can only watch as Mama peace withdraws unhindered as much she can.....
|Re: Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by Splinz(m): 5:33pm
Mama de mama! Storm that bank and withdraw your money.
Those children of anger and frustrations can go and die!
Zombies right now...
|Re: Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by Radiohead6(m): 5:34pm
Ogo Jonah now
|Re: Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by Radiohead6(m): 5:34pm
Splinz:caught ya
|Re: Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by Keneking: 5:36pm
Where is she?
|Re: Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by Adaowerri111: 5:40pm
She too hurry
|Re: Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by ikp120(m): 5:40pm
Sharp mama! Hehehehehe
#MamaOnyeOshi
#JustKidding
|Re: Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by BuariCopyPaste: 5:41pm
Adaowerri111:
Na your money
|Re: Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by Ezenwammadu(m): 5:42pm
Afonjas and zombies right now
|Re: Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by Splinz(m): 5:43pm
Radiohead6:Lol. E jo
|Re: Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by StRichard(m): 5:44pm
Lol...I know she will come with 50 Ghana must go...No time
|Re: Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by nepapole(m): 5:44pm
Hunger don waya am for house.
|Re: Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by Radiohead6(m): 5:48pm
Splinz:oya , you're fee to go, no mind me
|Re: Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by Radiohead6(m): 5:49pm
Ezenwammadu:hahaha
|Re: Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by BuariCopyPaste: 5:50pm
We hope the volume of lagoon jumping doesn't increase henceforth.....
Afonjas can do anything when frustrated.
|Re: Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by Hunger: 5:54pm
nepapole:why u call me
|Re: Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by nepapole(m): 5:57pm
Hunger:because I catch u dey waya patience for Jonathan bedroom.
|Re: Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by Agumbankembu: 6:42pm
Hunger:
|Re: Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by sarrki(m): 6:59pm
Ezenwammadu:
Spotted
I don't know why I don't live enemies of state
|Re: Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by Ejanla07: 7:13pm
Ezenwammadu:
We yoruba muslims re not happy about this
|Re: Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by joe4real12: 7:22pm
Okrika women are going to Mama Peace
|Re: Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by Lusola15: 8:14pm
Enjoy your money madam, no one can freeze what God as Unfrozen
|Re: Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by sarrki(m): 8:18pm
Lusola15:
Charge and bail lawyer
Have spoken
|Re: Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by Lusola15: 8:24pm
sarrki:
Respect other people views and opinions, you may not like
|Re: Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by sarrkii: 8:49pm
Magu and Efcc are Enemies of State because they Are Attack Dogs
|Re: Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by JackieChan01: 8:52pm
sarrkii:you're patriot
|Re: Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by realestniggah: 9:27pm
i give up on this country
see all those idiot above me supporting this obvious criminal and thief..see them bringing tribal sentiment into this.
have you seen what was done to south korea president just because she received bribe?..do you think anyone will dare to steal in that country for a very long time
|Re: Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by cr7rooney10(m): 9:27pm
Wetin concern me I dey watch arsenal jawe
|Re: Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by realestniggah: 9:27pm
BuariCopyPaste:
kill yourself ode..keep on wallowing in poverty and misery..
|Re: Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by sotall(m): 9:27pm
ok...na her money. She can do anything with it
|Re: Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing by ALAYORMII: 9:27pm
Lawless
Just for laughs
If girls are to walk like the way they pose in their pics , I swear the government will record the highest ever DISABILITY RATE in the country...
More especially that style they do squeezing their mouth like a male goat smelling urine from a she goat..
