Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Patience Jonathan Storms Skye Bank For Cash Withdrawal After Account Unfreezing (10363 Views)

$5.9M: Jonathan Storms Skye Bank, Denied Access To Fund / Patience Jonathan Said Women Would Return To Kitchen Under PMB, Was She Right? / TSA: CBN Fines Skye Bank N4bn For Concealing Mdas' Funds (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Mrs Jonathan's visit to the bank followed a fresh order of a Federal High Court in Lagos lifting the order of interim forfeiture placed on her account with the bank.





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had alleged that the account with over $5 million is a proceed of corruption.



Details later...



https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/breaking-account-unfreezing-patience-jonathan-storms-skye-bank-for-cash-withdrawal/192931.html 1 Like

Magu and Afonjas after realizing they can only watch as Mama peace withdraws unhindered as much she can..... 38 Likes 1 Share





Mama de mama! Storm that bank and withdraw your money.



Those children of anger and frustrations can go and die!



Zombies right now... 36 Likes 2 Shares

Ogo Jonah now 15 Likes 2 Shares

Splinz:

. caught ya caught ya 1 Like

Where is she?

She too hurry





#MamaOnyeOshi

#JustKidding Sharp mama! Hehehehehe#MamaOnyeOshi#JustKidding

Adaowerri111:

She too hurry



Na your money Na your money 10 Likes

Afonjas and zombies right now 22 Likes

Radiohead6:

caught ya Lol. E jo Lol. E jo

Lol...I know she will come with 50 Ghana must go...No time

Hunger don waya am for house. 1 Like

Splinz:





Lol. E jo oya , you're fee to go, no mind me oya , you're fee to go, no mind me 1 Like

Ezenwammadu:

Afonjas and zombies right now hahaha hahaha 1 Like

We hope the volume of lagoon jumping doesn't increase henceforth.....

Afonjas can do anything when frustrated. 12 Likes 2 Shares

nepapole:

Hunger don waya am for house. why u call me why u call me 1 Like

Hunger:

why u call me because I catch u dey waya patience for Jonathan bedroom. because I catch u dey waya patience for Jonathan bedroom. 2 Likes

Hunger:

why u call me



Ezenwammadu:

Afonjas and zombies right now

Spotted



I don't know why I don't live enemies of state SpottedI don't know why I don't live enemies of state

Ezenwammadu:

Afonjas and zombies right now

We yoruba muslims re not happy about this We yoruba muslims re not happy about this 5 Likes

Okrika women are going to Mama Peace 4 Likes

Enjoy your money madam, no one can freeze what God as Unfrozen

Lusola15:

Enjoy your money madam, no one can freeze what God as Unfrozen

Charge and bail lawyer



Have spoken Charge and bail lawyerHave spoken 3 Likes

sarrki:





Charge and bail lawyer



Have spoken

Respect other people views and opinions, you may not like Respect other people views and opinions, you may not like 8 Likes 1 Share

Magu and Efcc are Enemies of State because they Are Attack Dogs 4 Likes

sarrkii:

Magu and Efcc are Enemies of State because they Are Attack Dogs you're patriot you're patriot

i give up on this country



see all those idiot above me supporting this obvious criminal and thief..see them bringing tribal sentiment into this.



have you seen what was done to south korea president just because she received bribe?..do you think anyone will dare to steal in that country for a very long time 3 Likes

Wetin concern me I dey watch arsenal jawe

BuariCopyPaste:

Magu and Afonjas after realizing they can only watch as Mama peace withdraws unhindered as much she can.....

kill yourself ode..keep on wallowing in poverty and misery.. kill yourself ode..keep on wallowing in poverty and misery.. 5 Likes

ok...na her money. She can do anything with it