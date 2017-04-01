₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Seven-fold Yoke And The Cabal That Own Nigeria-FFK by petsam11(m): 10:20am
Permit me to share a scholarly, revealing and I daresay disturbing intervention which was sent to me by a friend. The author wishes to remain anonymous.
He wrote as follows:
“The disruptive power of the Hausa-Fulani cabal is a structural reality and will only get worse, no matter where the President of Nigeria comes from. It is a seven-fold yoke which we must break for the sake of our children.
1. THE POLITICAL YOKE:
Globally, out of the 16 Federal Republics in the world, Nigeria is the only federation where land mass is used as a primary criteria for creating federating units.
NO Southern leader (civilian or military) has ever had the guts to create any federating unit; all the federating units have been created by Northern military adventurers. 20 federating units were created from only one region (North), while 17 federating units were created from 3 regions (East, West and Midwest).
Competent leaders are easily filtered off by the rigged political structure. At every election, the evil and corrupt Northern cabal needs only a few Southern collaborators to impose any presidential candidate upon the two foremost political parties, only for the electorate to formalize one of the candidates with votes.
That’s why Nigeria has been having such mediocre leaders as President, in a country awash with extremely capable presidential materials.
This also explains why since 1960 no Southerner has ever led Nigeria except by accident.
The FIRST coming of ALL 3 Southern leaders – Aguiyi-Ironsi in 1966, Obasanjo in 1976 and Goodluck Jonathan in 2010 – followed the death of Northern incumbents!
The fourth and only other Southern leader was Ernest Shonekan and his coming followed the forced “stepping aside” of a northern Head of State in 1993. He lasted for 3 months after which he was toppled and replaced by another northern military Head of State.
For 2019 the presidential contest is being set for Atiku vs Buhari- two Fulani representatives of the Cabal.
2. THE ECONOMIC YOKE:
Nigeria is the only oil-producing country where oil wells are allocated to individuals. The Hausa-Fulani cabal allocated over 80% of the oil blocks either to the Northerners or to their Southern fronts/allies. The names of these oil block allotees are in the public domain.
3. THE RELIGIOUS YOKE:
No other faith is mentioned in the Nigerian Constitution, except Islam. For instance, in the 1999 Constitution, Christ, Christians and Christianity are not mentioned even once; whereas Islamic signposts are strewn all over the Constitution –
Sharia is mentioned 73 times, Grand Khadi 54 times, Islam 28 times , Muslims 10 times, etc..
That Constitution was written SOLELY by one Muslim Fulani Jihadist named Prof. Auwalu Yadudu (Special Adviser to Abacha on Constitutional Matters).
While the 1979 Constitution emphasized Nigeria’s secularity, the 1999 Constitution of Yadudu is a de facto Islamic Constitution, and the Cabal ensured that Yadudu was there to fight that position at 2014 National Political Conference.
Subsequently, during Obasanjo’s govt, the same Northern cabal formally adopted Islam as the State Religion in the core Northern States. Obasanjo refused to even discuss the issue, except to state that it would ‘fizzle out’. He knew fully well that it would not ‘fizzle out’ but was afraid of confronting the cabal.
4. THE CULTURAL YOKE:
The Sultanate forms a major pillar of the Hausa-Fulani cabal. As permanent President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) the Sultan is the permanent leader of all Muslims in Nigeria (whether they are Northerners or Southerners). As the Permanent Chairman of National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN) the Sultan is the permanent leader of all traditional rulers in all 36 States of Nigeria & Abuja. By the way, the current Sultan was the Brigadier-General Commanding 241 Recce Battalion Kaduna.
Many public policies are determined only with the tacit approval of the Sultanate of Sokoto and the Emirates.
For instance, when the Gender Bill was introduced in the National Assembly, the Sultan ‘killed’ the Bill simply by criticizing it publicly.
Even Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II (the world’s most revered monarch) would never criticize Parliament publicly, because that would be an abuse of royal privilege.
5. THE ADMINISTRATIVE YOKE:
Nigeria is the only African country that built a new capital from scratch (using resources from the oppressed, deprived and degraded Niger Delta/South East ).
The Cabal claimed that the location of Lagos by the ocean was a security risk, but this was just an excuse to Northernize national public service. A careful look at the map of Africa shows that only 2 nations have central capitals. The most common location for African capitals is at the coast.
London (United Kingdom) is situated at the edge of England on the River Thames. Washington DC (USA) is located along the Potomac River on the East Coast of USA. Paris (France) is located at the edge of France in the north-bending arc of the river Seine.
When Lagos was capital the Governors of Lagos State were from East, West and North. Since the Capital moved to Abuja, NO Nigerian leader has ever had the guts to appoint a Southerner as substantive FCT Minister. The FCT Minister must be a Northerner, preferably a Muslim (the current FCT Minister was appointed while he was Executive Secretary of the Hajj Commission).
6. THE DIPLOMATIC YOKE:
Any Christian leader who questions Nigeria’s membership of the two main international Sharia-driven bodies (OIC & D- faces the wrath of the Hausa-Fulani Cabal. So far, only Cdr Ebitu Ukiwe has ever had the guts to seriously question Nigeria’s involvement in these Islamic bodies and as a result Ukiwe was summarily dismissed from office.
7. THE MILITARY/SECURITY YOKE:
Nigeria is the only Federation in the world where all MAJOR security agencies are headed by only one section of the Federation and only members of one faith.
Army – Northern Muslim. National Security Advisor – Northern Muslim. Minister of Defence – Northern Muslim. Minister of Internal Affairs- Northern Muslim. Airforce – Northern Muslim. Police – Northern Muslim. Economic Financial Crimes Commission- Northern Muslim. National Civil Defence Corps – Northern Muslim. Department of State Security – Northern Muslim. Immigration– Northern Muslim. Prisons Service– Northern Muslim. Federal Road Safety Corps – Northern Muslim. Nigerian Customs Service – Northern Muslim. Chief of Defence Intelligence – Northern Muslim. Director of Military Intelligence – Northern Muslim. Fire Service – Northern Muslim. National Emergency Management Agency – Northern Muslim. Nigerian Ports Authority- Northern Muslim.
No southerner has been made substantive Comptroller General of Customs in 30 years.
Even with all his braggadocio, Olusegun Obasanjo dared not break the jinx in all this years as Nigeria’s President.
Again no southerner has ever been appointed as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission since the day it was established in 2003.
Finally the only southerner that was EVER appointed National Security Advisor was killed after he was unceremoniously removed from office by Goodluck Jonathan after the cabal blackmailed and arm-twisted him and told him that if he wanted peace he must appoint a northerner back to that post.
The above multi-faceted enslavement to the Hausa-Fulani Cabal is not an accident. Read the book by Harold Wilson which clearly states how and why the British laid the foundation for the Hausa-Fulani hegemony in Nigeria.
The principle guiding the Cabal was clearly set forth by the cabal’s patron saint, Sir Ahmadu Bello who said to the media:
“The new nation called Nigeria should be an estate of our great grandfather Othman Dan Fodio. We must ruthlessly prevent a change of power. We use the minorities in the north as willing tools and the south as a conquered territory and NEVER ALLOW THEM TO RULE OVER US and NEVER ALLOW THEM TO HAVE CONTROL OVER THEIR OWN FUTURE.” – (The Parrot Newspaper, October 12, 1960).
Freedom from the Cabal is NOT about “North versus South”. In fact, the greatest victims of the Northern cabal are the Northern masses themselves. The struggle entails “Northern Cabal versus All of Lovers of Freedom”.
Nigeria is structurally unworkable and MUST EITHER BE RESTRUCTURED OR BROKEN. The Hausa-Fulani cabal will resist this with their blood, but there is no other way out of the enslavement for us and our children. We cannot continue ‘suffering and smiling’ in this un-restructured zoo called Nigeria.
The words of Harriet Tubman are relevant here. She said,
‘I freed a thousand slaves: I could have freed a thousand more if only they knew they were slaves’ “.
The author of this brilliant intervention has given us plenty of food for thought.
He argued the matter in a detailed, succinct and concise manner and he stated the case very well. Though there were one or two omissions, his research is outstanding and his analysis is factual, insightful and incisive. The truth is that he has said it all.
Sadly many in Nigeria do not know that they are slaves to the cabal because they cannot feel the yoke or see their chains.
Yet slaves they are and it is time that we opened their eyes, broke their yokes, cut their chains and freed each and every one of them.
That is precisely why yours truly, and millions of others, insist on restructuring our country or, failing that, dividing her and going our separate ways.
May God deliver us. Happy Easter. (CONCLUDED).
By Chief Femi Fani-Kayode
Read more at: http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/04/seven-fold-yoke-cabal-nigeria-fani-kayode/?utm_source=&utm_medium=twitter
|Re: The Seven-fold Yoke And The Cabal That Own Nigeria-FFK by blackfase(m): 11:15am
Nigeria, a behemoth of lies, deceit, oppression, theatre of evil, home to sub normal low thinking vampire demonic politicians.
Simply put, Nigeria the land in/ of bondage....
|Re: The Seven-fold Yoke And The Cabal That Own Nigeria-FFK by sawacha(m): 11:30am
|Re: The Seven-fold Yoke And The Cabal That Own Nigeria-FFK by petsam11(m): 11:45am
One thing is sure, truth is like light, u can't cover it forever!
Lalasticlala please, send this topic to the front page.
You guys should be sending important topics like this to the front page and stop being too scared of the truth. Because only the truth can set u free. Don't kill topics like this here just like you people refused to send the 'Part 1' of the topic to the front page. Send this topic to the front page so that those people who love lying to themselves can see the truth as it glitters like diamonds!!!
Please, 'Lala De Lalasticlala' do the needful!
Thanks!!!
I can see some space bookers (a.k.a. Land-Buyers) up there! Lol! No wahala
|Re: The Seven-fold Yoke And The Cabal That Own Nigeria-FFK by kingzizzy: 11:47am
Well, asan Igbo man, we knew about the 'Yoke of slavery'. Thats why we declared our independence and fought for it for 3 years. The tribe FFK comes from became the "willing tools" of the Hausa/Fulani cabal to continue the slavery of 'one Nigeria'
|Re: The Seven-fold Yoke And The Cabal That Own Nigeria-FFK by freeze001(f): 12:14pm
Nigeria = Dead zone
|Re: The Seven-fold Yoke And The Cabal That Own Nigeria-FFK by Newmanluckyman(m): 12:35pm
... This article has merit and it makes sense.
|Re: The Seven-fold Yoke And The Cabal That Own Nigeria-FFK by amiibaby(f): 12:36pm
The world is under the control of a nefarious order, whether you call them the cabal, the Illuminati, the Order of 33, the geopolitical plutocratic elite, the Bilderberg Group, or some other name, but just how far reaching are their tentacles? It may surprise you how much you don’t know, but then again, their plan was designed so that you would never realize just how far their power truly extends.
Each ‘leg’ of the cabal is dependent upon the others to remain viable. If we were to remove one leg from the cabal table, it would no longer stand. Fortunately, there are individuals who aim to do just that, but first, it is important to know how these groups think, and it isn’t pretty.
|Re: The Seven-fold Yoke And The Cabal That Own Nigeria-FFK by jolof33: 12:36pm
if u don't keep shut I will break ur head,... lying thieves
|Re: The Seven-fold Yoke And The Cabal That Own Nigeria-FFK by criminalmindz: 12:37pm
what a shocking revelation! the church and the south is sleeping in nigeria. what a country built on the foundation of deceit. abuja declaration comes to mind also pastor Bosun revelation before the 2015 general election. about lagos not been used as capital , when i was 14 and i heard the reason abuja was used as nigerias capital city i knew it was all lies. if i become the president of nigeria today ill move the capital to ph. talking about the constitution of nigeria , i think all the senators from the south need to hide there head in shame, i still dont get it why the 1999 constiution is still accepted, it should be torn into pieces and thrown away. are we operating GEORGE ORWELLS ANIMAL FARM SYSTEM IN NIGERIA? where some certain people from a certain region feel they are more nigerians than others. and for obj the biggest chameleon of all time, let no Nigerian or christians be deceived obasanjo is no christian. all those talk of converting to christianity and atending theological bible school were pure lies from the pit of hell. obj works for the north, muslim world and is an agent of darkness to islamize nigeria. the earlier the nigerian church realizes and disassociate itself from this chameleon , the better. And for those useless 4 generals who think nigeria is their inheritance and they will continue to form political parties, destroy and rebuild them, chose nigeria's president since they first chose shagari till this day. they should continue but one day and soon nigera will be free from there schemings and chess game . to my brothers in the niger delta, our war heroes and resource control agitators e, asari, tompolo, ateke et all. i salute u all. to the new ijaw national congress elected body i congratulate you. to the church in nigeria WAKE UP!
|Re: The Seven-fold Yoke And The Cabal That Own Nigeria-FFK by IamaNigerianGuy: 12:37pm
Kudos to FFK for another great writeup. The man is indeed an excellent writer and researcher. Too bad he abandoned his progressivism while he was in power.
Still a good effort
Let me add here that I disagree with one thing.
The 2019 elections will not be between Buhari and Atiku but between Atiku and Tinubu. Buhari will not contest
Another point: the days of the Fulani in power are numbered.
|Re: The Seven-fold Yoke And The Cabal That Own Nigeria-FFK by thunda1(m): 12:37pm
our leaders are a curse to this country
|Re: The Seven-fold Yoke And The Cabal That Own Nigeria-FFK by deleo16(m): 12:38pm
|Re: The Seven-fold Yoke And The Cabal That Own Nigeria-FFK by bolanto24(m): 12:38pm
truths are facts.
|Re: The Seven-fold Yoke And The Cabal That Own Nigeria-FFK by omobritiko: 12:39pm
He just stated the facts...one funny this is if Buhari called this guy now and make him a minister he will change everything he has been saying...the folds will turn to 0 and he will immediately join looting gang
|Re: The Seven-fold Yoke And The Cabal That Own Nigeria-FFK by Jacksparr0w127: 12:41pm
|Re: The Seven-fold Yoke And The Cabal That Own Nigeria-FFK by showreals(m): 12:42pm
|Re: The Seven-fold Yoke And The Cabal That Own Nigeria-FFK by hucienda: 12:42pm
The way the country is currently structured, citizens south of the Niger and Benue rivers are second-class tier.
For the presidency contest in two years, if it falls between both, then Atiku it is.
|Re: The Seven-fold Yoke And The Cabal That Own Nigeria-FFK by Theflint1(m): 12:42pm
Hmmm...FFK and Sanusi are in touch with the heart cry of millions of Nigerians; Nigeria must be restructured or broken.
|Re: The Seven-fold Yoke And The Cabal That Own Nigeria-FFK by ruggedtimi(m): 12:44pm
|Re: The Seven-fold Yoke And The Cabal That Own Nigeria-FFK by sankky: 12:44pm
Here's the solution below:
THE IGBOS AND THE YORUBA 'COLD WAR'; A CASE FOR SOUTHERN UNITY:
By Charles Ogbu
"Power is like a shadow. It resides exactly where men who are under its control think it resides"
The above is true with regards to the situation of Southerners in the Nigerian experiment.
We think the Fulanis are the ones that have been holding power and because we think and believe so, it actually look so. Because of this assumed knowledge, we hand over our destinies, our future and those of our children to a people who are not above 11 million, have little or no education and contribute little or nothing to the national pulse.
What if I told you that the real power rests in the South and with southerners but that the mutual distrust and foolish superiority contest between Igbos and Yorubas is the biggest obstacle to wielding this power? This senseless feud between these two Southern giants is also the biggest enabler and promoter of the fulani Oligarchy.
The southern part of Nigeria owns the oil which feeds the entire country. Without the oil today, there is no economy and there is no Nigeria. The same south controls the commercial sector of the economy. The media is still owned and controlled by the South.
When a people owns the only thing that is feeding a whole country and still control commerce plus the media through which people's thoughts and opinions about anything can be shaped and can equally boast of the best human resources, what else does it take for such a people to wield power in such a country?
Unity!
The few fulanis who have been running this country directly and indirectly since independence, what do they have?
Unity!
When the fulani Oligarchs want to achieve an aim, they effortlessly find a way to get every northern minorities such as Christians and middle Belts on their side even when they almost always end up discarding these same minorities and even killing them once the aim is achieved.
Now, ask yourself: how have the fulani Oligarchs managed to turn the entire Nigeria into an 'Animal Farm' with them as the only "Napoleon' despite their low education and the fact that all the prerequisites/bargaining chips for acquiring and wielding power are domiciled in the South??
Igbo-Yoruba 'cold war'! This, right here, is the answer.
The day the two biggest southern ethnic groups --The Igbos and The Yorubas --decide to put a stop to their needless bickering and channel all their energy towards confronting their common enemy --the children of Danfodio--, that is the day the Fulani Oligarchs will understand that even though the king is the one with the crown, he is nothing without the kingmakers and the people.
The Fulanis are not runing Nigeria because they are smarter than others. Far from it. They are messing with the destinies of over 180million people because the two Southern big brothers with the wherewithal to end their murderous reign of impunity are busy chasing rats while their houses are afire.
I am no historian neither do I pride myself as a man of letters but I know for a fact that the biggest weapon of the fulanis is neither guns nor bombs. Their biggest weapon is their ability to identify their opponents' weak points or even create one where none exists, magnify it and use same to create division amongst them just so they would effortlessly implement their Divide And Rule tactics.
Sadly, they have succeded in using this weapon against Southern Nigeria's two biggest ethnic groups.
Throughout history, all the wars and woes visited on both the Igbos and the Yorubas all came from the fulanis. There is no record of ethnic clash between these two humane southern Nations.
No time has these two people ever disagreed violently.
Strangely, the mutual suspicion that exist between these two great peoples seem far greater than the one they harbour against their common oppressor, the Scions of Danfodio.
It was not the Igbos who imprisoned Awolowo and killed thousands of Yoruba youths who protested the unjust imprisonment for days in different Yoruba cities in 1963. It was the fulanis and the killing was done by another fulani man, Muhammadu Buhari, who was the then platoon commander, 2nd infantry brigade, Abeokuta. That same year, Buhari was gifted with double promotion on the same day by the govt of Tafawa Balewa.
It was not the Igbos who imprisoned many Yoruba leaders, forced others into exile and killed others like Abiola after annuling his presidential victory.
It was not the Igbos who attacked Yoruba citizens in Lagos neither was it the Igbos who desecrated Yoruba cradle of civilisation, Ile-Ife by cutting off the head of a Yoruba citizen and parading it along the street, thereby sparking off a bloody ethnic clash that ended in the arrest of only the Yorubas including an Oba by the fulani president and his fulani security agents.
It is not Igbo herdsmen that kidnapped a yoruba son, Chief Olu Falae and have been going about terrorizing and killing Yorubas in Osun, Ogun, Kwara etc with govt-sponsored impunity.
On the other hand,
It wasn't the Yorubas that killed thousands of Igbos in the 1945 Jos pogrom and 1953 kano pogrom.
It was not the Yorubas who slaughtered millions of Igbos in the North after the first 1966 coup.
It was not the Yorubas who jailed an Igbo son, Alex Ekwueme who was only the vice president while the president, Shehu Shagari, a fulani, was left in a cosy apartment in the govt house. It was a Fulani man, Muhammadu Buhari who did this in 1984 after overthrowing the then govt in a coup.
Was it the Yorubas that is holding Nnamdi Kanu? Or was it the Yorubas who rained bullets and acid on hundreds of Igbo sons and daughters praying inside a school field in Abia state on Feb.9th, 2016 and those remembering their Biafran heros inside a church in Onitsha on May 29-30, that same year?
Is it Yoruba herdsmen that have been killing, maiming and raping villagers in Nimbo, Nsukka, Awgu Bende Council etc, all in Igbo land?
Today, even Jack, my two day old puppy knows that Nigeria CANNOT work as presently constituted. It was the rejection of the Aburi Accord by the Fulani Oligarchs which would have restructured Nigeria as a Confederation that led to the Biafran war. Today, the Yorubas want a restructured country. The Niger Delta want the same thing. The Igbos want Biafra BECAUSE Nigeria has refused to restructure.
Who are the only people resisting the call for restructuring, thereby holding everyone to ransom? Your guess is as good as mine.
Dear Yorubas and Igbos, what exactly are you dragging?
Why have you refused to realise that you have a common enemy, a very ruthless common enemy who have kept you busy fighting among yourselves while he's busy ruining your future and that of your unborn generation?
Can you not see that your siblings; Ijaws, Urhobo, Edo, etc are all looking up to you for that 'big brother' leadership and direction?
Can't you see that the fulanis are not really the problem? You are! Your disunity is!
You have no reason to be fighting.
Was it not a Yoruba man, Lt. Col Fajuyi, who chose to die with his visitor and commander-in-Chief, Thomas Umunnakwe Aguyi-Ironsi, an Igbo man, rather than give him up to the Hausa/fulani soldiers on 28th July, 1966?
Was it not an Igbo man, Odumegwu Ojukwu, who released Obafemi Awolowo from calabar prison and sent a squad of Eastern Nigerian policemen who escorted him to Ikenne, Ijebu, his home town?
You pride yourselves as the two most educated people in the country, yet your best brains have been reduced to playing 2nd fiddle to the Scions of Danfodio who are mostly without even a secondary school certificate.
In 1979, it was one of the best Igbo brains, Alex Ekwueme, playing 2nd fiddle to Shehu Shagari.
In 1983/84, it was Idiagbo playing 2nd fiddle to a Buhari who had no certificate.
In 2015, it is a Yoruba professor of law still in political purgatory under the same fulani-born Muhammadu Buhari who has now acquired a certificate........NEPA bill certificate.
Ojukwu is dead. So is Awolowo. And since I was born, Igbos and Yorubas have never killed each other. How about we put the gory stories of the war behind us and save ourselves and unborn children from this danger that is staring us in the face?
It is always the descendants of Danfodio doing all the killing, all the subjugation and slavery and we, the entire south have always been the victim.
In a nutshell, Charles Ogbu is simply saying that the Igbos and the Yorubas should channel their energy towards confronting their common enemy. You can join forces to fight a formidable enemy and still remain ethnically patriotic to your respective ethnic groups!
|Re: The Seven-fold Yoke And The Cabal That Own Nigeria-FFK by Monogamy: 12:45pm
FFK my man.. Always trying to be relevant
|Re: The Seven-fold Yoke And The Cabal That Own Nigeria-FFK by herdekunley9ja: 12:45pm
omobritiko:Bro am sure his going to be worst
|Re: The Seven-fold Yoke And The Cabal That Own Nigeria-FFK by GreenNegro(m): 12:46pm
omobritiko:
Meaning that he can't be trusted.... though I supported his assertions
|Re: The Seven-fold Yoke And The Cabal That Own Nigeria-FFK by gurnam: 12:47pm
This is the way to present issues, completely devoid of insults and use of derogatory words.
|Re: The Seven-fold Yoke And The Cabal That Own Nigeria-FFK by Zoharariel(m): 12:48pm
I do not like FFK but everything written in this article is nothing but the bitter truth.
A day will come when Nigeria shall either be restructured or balkanized.
The great questions of the time will be surely be decided, not by speeches & resolutions, but by the iron of the down-trodden & the blood of the Hausa-Fulani cabal.
|Re: The Seven-fold Yoke And The Cabal That Own Nigeria-FFK by piperson(m): 12:48pm
|Re: The Seven-fold Yoke And The Cabal That Own Nigeria-FFK by Iseoluwani: 12:48pm
|Re: The Seven-fold Yoke And The Cabal That Own Nigeria-FFK by JayJohnson: 12:49pm
Rvbbish as usual
Afonja rejected tribal warlord trying to cause enmity in the project Nigeria
|Re: The Seven-fold Yoke And The Cabal That Own Nigeria-FFK by Nwogeh(m): 12:49pm
who will do it
|Re: The Seven-fold Yoke And The Cabal That Own Nigeria-FFK by icon8: 12:51pm
I thought this guy changed his last name from Fani-Kayode to Olukayode sometime last year?
The things folks do when high on Oshogbo weed sha
