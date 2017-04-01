₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,781,965 members, 3,474,179 topics. Date: Wednesday, 12 April 2017 at 07:55 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Yahaya Bello Joins Christian Convention In Kogi As He Runs Into Them (17174 Views)
Governor Yahaya Bello Is Not Dead. See Photos Of Him Chilling In Dubai. / Governor Yahaya Bello Stoned In Kogi / PDP Bus Going To Convention In Accident Along Abak (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Governor Yahaya Bello Joins Christian Convention In Kogi As He Runs Into Them by informant001: 5:58pm
Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state surprised members of the United Evangelical Church who were holding their convention just by the road on his way to Ibaji from Idah. The governor met decided to partake in the Christian event and become the uninvited but distinguished despite being a Muslim.
http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/see-what-govenor-bello-did-after.html
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Joins Christian Convention In Kogi As He Runs Into Them by informant001: 5:59pm
cc; lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Joins Christian Convention In Kogi As He Runs Into Them by Deseo(f): 5:59pm
See how he took over the ceremony as if it's his birthday. They forgot they're gathered there for Jesus, he became their focus.
Smh
My contriiii
80 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Joins Christian Convention In Kogi As He Runs Into Them by Nutase(f): 6:05pm
The man who stumbled on power.
Weh done sir.
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Joins Christian Convention In Kogi As He Runs Into Them by nerodenero: 6:14pm
Deseo:Most god of men don't celebrate or gather people to discuss Jesus, they gather people to further enrich their over-flowing pocket. In a way they aren't different from polithiefcians who care only about their interest and pocket.
Yahaya was on a mission of interest.
9 Likes
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Joins Christian Convention In Kogi As He Runs Into Them by SmartBug: 6:15pm
Politics...
1 Like
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Joins Christian Convention In Kogi As He Runs Into Them by princechurchill(m): 6:15pm
Deseo:Respect those in authority even Jesus emphasize on it
7 Likes
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Joins Christian Convention In Kogi As He Runs Into Them by Deseo(f): 6:27pm
princechurchill:
Blind man spotted.
17 Likes
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Joins Christian Convention In Kogi As He Runs Into Them by thesicilian: 6:41pm
Now that the Governor has shown a great example of peaceful coexistence by joining the Christian fellowship, people are saying he took over the proceedings. If he had done otherwise and ignored them, they would call it religious intolerance.
You can never please human beings.
31 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Joins Christian Convention In Kogi As He Runs Into Them by kaycyor: 6:43pm
let me ask the same question i see others ask... "where's lalasticlala".......
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Joins Christian Convention In Kogi As He Runs Into Them by chubbygal(f): 6:43pm
Yesssss!
18 Likes
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Joins Christian Convention In Kogi As He Runs Into Them by Unimaginable123: 6:44pm
Politics shaa
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Joins Christian Convention In Kogi As He Runs Into Them by olujastro: 6:44pm
This useless governor. I have no doubt that a new spirit enters most Nigerian politicians once they get into office.
Can't believe that this is the same Yahaya Bello that Oyegun and others stuck out there necks for him to replace Audu in the name of justice other than Tinubu's interest. Ordinary to pay salary even with bailout and Paris club funds he cannot. Na to dey travel up and down, take pictures for the News and jump from one corruption scandal to another. You can easily he won't commission any better project in 4yrs.
Shebi una want young leaders? He's the youngest governor in Nigeria, aged between 40-43. There you have it!
Corruption knows no age.
1 Like
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Joins Christian Convention In Kogi As He Runs Into Them by Unimaginable123: 6:44pm
SmartBug:fear politics my brother
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Joins Christian Convention In Kogi As He Runs Into Them by Sultty(m): 6:44pm
A Gate crashing governor.if u know what i mean
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Joins Christian Convention In Kogi As He Runs Into Them by Otapipia: 6:45pm
Deseo:Fuulish man sighted.
5 Likes
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Joins Christian Convention In Kogi As He Runs Into Them by ZombiePUNISHER: 6:45pm
Somebody is playing politics here
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Joins Christian Convention In Kogi As He Runs Into Them by Oscar4real(m): 6:45pm
politics inside Religion
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Joins Christian Convention In Kogi As He Runs Into Them by NaijaTalkTown(m): 6:45pm
This useless PR stunt won't increase his mass appeal a bit. He should pay Kogi workers their salaries and free Austin Okai.
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Joins Christian Convention In Kogi As He Runs Into Them by mrsfavour(f): 6:45pm
Deseo:honestly sis, but as a christian they did well BC the kingdom of God is for all
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Joins Christian Convention In Kogi As He Runs Into Them by Iseoluwani: 6:46pm
Showdown
1 Like
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Joins Christian Convention In Kogi As He Runs Into Them by ZombiePUNISHER: 6:46pm
princechurchill:
1 Like
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Joins Christian Convention In Kogi As He Runs Into Them by hekkyboi: 6:47pm
informant001:seen. But nw has dollar droped to #1/$?
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Joins Christian Convention In Kogi As He Runs Into Them by Senorprinz(m): 6:47pm
how much did he drop?
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Joins Christian Convention In Kogi As He Runs Into Them by tstx(m): 6:47pm
ok
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Joins Christian Convention In Kogi As He Runs Into Them by Tazdroid(m): 6:47pm
Typical reaction from Nigerians
"The govarnor! Sai Bello! Twale sir! Hail the leader! APC!
1 Like
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Joins Christian Convention In Kogi As He Runs Into Them by Tazdroid(m): 6:47pm
Deseo:GO BELLO! IT'S YOUR BIRTHDAY!
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Joins Christian Convention In Kogi As He Runs Into Them by batiatus99: 6:49pm
OK
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Joins Christian Convention In Kogi As He Runs Into Them by BabaAduras: 6:49pm
princechurchill:
Without casting aspersions on Gov Bello, the question for those in authority is do they respect their position? Respect begets Respect.
On the other hand, I think what Gov Bello did is commendable. Only God knows his motive, but for a Muslim to joint a Christian gathering without special invitation is highly commendable - it portrays a mature mind.
3 Likes
Tafawa Balewa Was An Intelligent Man / Ministry Of Finance Freezes MDAs Accounts. / National Dialogue Outcome To Be Sent To National Assembly
Viewing this topic: shuddyy, onowest(m), orimsamsam(m), deqachie91, Softhands(m), Olamilite, jboi08(m), pator(m), Alhkerimu(m), odeyinugbolahan(m), Gluckdude(m), Gilbus1(m), Tbrak(f), kaywon22(m), Hamature(m), richeazy(m), chelseabmw(m), pricipal2003(m), Kewt, dayowunmi(m), FinallyFamous, Yabiola26(m), Blanc8(m), Seyitosino(m), glingev(m), StRichard(m), huzzyamber, Lpraiz123, andybini(m), Gfrey6(m), Aawizdom(m), Debroslink, bnovative(m), UdohOby(f), Arthurity, Kingsolex1(m), ogbonti, ElmaSpeed(f), kenn4rill(m), kunlesco1, kemthegirl(f), Solatium(m), Nempi(m), dubearin(m), fellowtee1(m), golamike, yomi96(m), Jozibrainz99, waloma(m), Adeyemz4(m), NAHCON, Laxy009(m), shinebabe(f), niterider(m), horlamitijide, rajsol(m), sirssb(m), azimibraun, Evergreen4(m), purpose100(f), hazyfm1, abisolaarshow(f), Wiseb(f), SalamRushdie, Gentlephysique, phr33man(m), jumiasc(m), olatade(m), bigzic(m), ebukahandsome(m), Alphyno and 188 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6