http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/see-what-govenor-bello-did-after.html Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state surprised members of the United Evangelical Church who were holding their convention just by the road on his way to Ibaji from Idah. The governor met decided to partake in the Christian event and become the uninvited but distinguished despite being a Muslim. 2 Likes

My contriiii See how he took over the ceremony as if it's his birthday. They forgot they're gathered there for Jesus, he became their focus.SmhMy contriiii 80 Likes 3 Shares

The man who stumbled on power.





Weh done sir. 2 Likes

See how he took over the ceremony as if it's his birthday. They forgot they're gathered there for Jesus, he became their focus.



My contriiii Most god of men don't celebrate or gather people to discuss Jesus, they gather people to further enrich their over-flowing pocket. In a way they aren't different from polithiefcians who care only about their interest and pocket.



Yahaya was on a mission of interest. Most god of men don't celebrate or gather people to discuss Jesus, they gather people to further enrich their over-flowing pocket. In a way they aren't different from polithiefcians who care only about their interest and pocket.Yahaya was on a mission of interest. 9 Likes

Politics... 1 Like

My contriiii Respect those in authority even Jesus emphasize on it Respect those in authority even Jesus emphasize on it 7 Likes

Respect those in authority even Jesus emphasize on it

Blind man spotted. Blind man spotted. 17 Likes

Now that the Governor has shown a great example of peaceful coexistence by joining the Christian fellowship, people are saying he took over the proceedings. If he had done otherwise and ignored them, they would call it religious intolerance.

You can never please human beings. 31 Likes 1 Share

let me ask the same question i see others ask... "where's lalasticlala".......

Yesssss! 18 Likes

This useless governor. I have no doubt that a new spirit enters most Nigerian politicians once they get into office.

Can't believe that this is the same Yahaya Bello that Oyegun and others stuck out there necks for him to replace Audu in the name of justice other than Tinubu's interest. Ordinary to pay salary even with bailout and Paris club funds he cannot. Na to dey travel up and down, take pictures for the News and jump from one corruption scandal to another. You can easily he won't commission any better project in 4yrs.

Shebi una want young leaders? He's the youngest governor in Nigeria, aged between 40-43. There you have it!

Corruption knows no age. 1 Like

Politics... fear politics my brother fear politics my brother

A Gate crashing governor.if u know what i mean 2 Likes

Blind man spotted. Fuulish man sighted. Fuulish man sighted. 5 Likes

Somebody is playing politics here 2 Likes

This useless PR stunt won't increase his mass appeal a bit. He should pay Kogi workers their salaries and free Austin Okai.

My contriiii honestly sis, but as a christian they did well BC the kingdom of God is for all honestly sis, but as a christian they did well BC the kingdom of God is for all 2 Likes

Showdown 1 Like

Respect those in authority even Jesus emphasize on it 1 Like

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state surprised members of the United Evangelical Church who were holding their convention just by the road on his way to Ibaji from Idah. The governor met decided to partake in the Christian event and become the uninvited but distinguished despite being a Muslim.



http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/see-what-govenor-bello-did-after.html seen. But nw has dollar droped to #1/$? seen. But nw has dollar droped to #1/$?

how much did he drop?

Typical reaction from Nigerians





"The govarnor! Sai Bello! Twale sir! Hail the leader! APC! 1 Like

My contriiii GO BELLO! IT'S YOUR BIRTHDAY! GO BELLO! IT'S YOUR BIRTHDAY!

OK