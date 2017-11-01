₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Taskforce Brutalise Otodo Gbame Residents Protesting Illegal Eviction By Ambode by zoba88: 12:27pm
As shared by Shawn who lives in Lagos....
'After protesting through out the day,The people of Otodo Gbame slept at the Governor's office when he refused to address them and sneak out through the back door, the taskforce were POWERLESS to do anything at the time because of Media eyes watching and they not having the right to arrest since it wasn't a violent protest. Later that night, when most where sleeping, Taskforce where sent to arrest them all, about two trucks confirmed where brought, It was chaos, Men were beaten and thrown into the van, Woman and Children suffered brutal handling from the Taskforce, the inhumane treatment to human beings who have rights, They (The Lagos State Government) couldn't do anything to these people during the day because they didn't want to tarnish their reputation, seeing public eyes (Different Media Houses) covering the protest, they planned for the night which they know everyone wasn't watching, cowards! Later some people will praise The Governor, and screaming his name, but yet, don't know what goes on at night.
God help the people of Otodo Gbame,all they ever wanted was their Land that was UNLAWFULLY demolished. They never attacked anybody, they sang and clapped in this peaceful protest, children laughing and jumping feeling happy.
But yet they're treated as if they aren't Human beings. Is Lagos for the rich only? Plans to make Lagos The Next Dubai at the expense of the urban poor, building a Lagos for The Rich,We farm for you, Fish for you,Protect you, Cloth you and you want us out?
Please share this, let the World know the kind of Government we have in Lagos'.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/taskforce-brutalise-otodo-gbame.html?m=1
|Re: Taskforce Brutalise Otodo Gbame Residents Protesting Illegal Eviction By Ambode by zoba88: 12:28pm
|Re: Taskforce Brutalise Otodo Gbame Residents Protesting Illegal Eviction By Ambode by BankeSmalls(f): 12:30pm
Exactly what happened to IPOB in Onitsha. As soon as the press left, army started shooting.
|Re: Taskforce Brutalise Otodo Gbame Residents Protesting Illegal Eviction By Ambode by zoba88: 12:31pm
|Re: Taskforce Brutalise Otodo Gbame Residents Protesting Illegal Eviction By Ambode by ekensi01(m): 12:33pm
The next person should say my mind please.
|Re: Taskforce Brutalise Otodo Gbame Residents Protesting Illegal Eviction By Ambode by madridguy(m): 12:35pm
It is a very big sin to be poor in Nigeria. Government will not provide shelter for you and if you manage to get one for yourself they will demolished it and even kill you. The good people of Otodo Gbame, God alone will comfort you.
|Re: Taskforce Brutalise Otodo Gbame Residents Protesting Illegal Eviction By Ambode by FarahAideed: 12:45pm
madridguy:
Exactly
|Re: Taskforce Brutalise Otodo Gbame Residents Protesting Illegal Eviction By Ambode by Seeker17(m): 12:55pm
Brutalising innocent Civillians demanding nothing bt recompense for their illegal eviction from THEIR land. And because they're nt privilledged enough.
How conscienceless can people be
May God help the displaced/brutalized ones
|Re: Taskforce Brutalise Otodo Gbame Residents Protesting Illegal Eviction By Ambode by ojun50(m): 12:55pm
if I talk SARS go fine me come house like like time. guys be care full
|Re: Taskforce Brutalise Otodo Gbame Residents Protesting Illegal Eviction By Ambode by Andybj1: 1:32pm
|Re: Taskforce Brutalise Otodo Gbame Residents Protesting Illegal Eviction By Ambode by HARDLABOR: 1:33pm
This thing as happened long has last year na
Those egun ppl Was The one that first started the fight before ambode later interfere and order that everybody should evacuate the place
|Re: Taskforce Brutalise Otodo Gbame Residents Protesting Illegal Eviction By Ambode by aleeyus(m): 1:33pm
k
|Re: Taskforce Brutalise Otodo Gbame Residents Protesting Illegal Eviction By Ambode by chaelmic(m): 1:33pm
na wa person no fit drink garri drop spoon again, whic way 9ja
|Re: Taskforce Brutalise Otodo Gbame Residents Protesting Illegal Eviction By Ambode by Keneking: 1:34pm
Ambode sef
Extreme from a useless government
|Re: Taskforce Brutalise Otodo Gbame Residents Protesting Illegal Eviction By Ambode by IYANGBALI: 1:34pm
Useless country
|Re: Taskforce Brutalise Otodo Gbame Residents Protesting Illegal Eviction By Ambode by onyidonaldson(m): 1:34pm
|Re: Taskforce Brutalise Otodo Gbame Residents Protesting Illegal Eviction By Ambode by finest0007(m): 1:34pm
This is just disheartening especially from a governor who seemed reasonable. You can't evict people from their land and expect them to be happy especially when there's a court order saying they deserve compensation,the same compensation you're denying them.
If a government disobeying a court order doesn't tag us as lawless, I wonder what will
|Re: Taskforce Brutalise Otodo Gbame Residents Protesting Illegal Eviction By Ambode by raker300: 1:35pm
The other day it’s was at Ibadan..
Now it’s lagos..
Meanwhile, Afonjas are running around biafran threads looking for igbos while ignoring their own pple
|Re: Taskforce Brutalise Otodo Gbame Residents Protesting Illegal Eviction By Ambode by rhames: 1:35pm
zoba88:
Oga Ambode over to you?
|Re: Taskforce Brutalise Otodo Gbame Residents Protesting Illegal Eviction By Ambode by Sirpaul(m): 1:35pm
Ambode e dey too much ooooooo eh eh dem go use your head break coconut oooo
|Re: Taskforce Brutalise Otodo Gbame Residents Protesting Illegal Eviction By Ambode by AngelicBeing: 1:36pm
IYANGBALI:Gbam, very very useless
|Re: Taskforce Brutalise Otodo Gbame Residents Protesting Illegal Eviction By Ambode by miqos02(m): 1:37pm
chai
|Re: Taskforce Brutalise Otodo Gbame Residents Protesting Illegal Eviction By Ambode by NLevents: 1:37pm
|Re: Taskforce Brutalise Otodo Gbame Residents Protesting Illegal Eviction By Ambode by romoruyi(m): 1:38pm
Nawa ooo
|Re: Taskforce Brutalise Otodo Gbame Residents Protesting Illegal Eviction By Ambode by Pascal181: 1:38pm
Never knew Ambode was this wicked
|Re: Taskforce Brutalise Otodo Gbame Residents Protesting Illegal Eviction By Ambode by AngelicBeing: 1:39pm
madridguy:You are right, Nigeria is a jungle and a failed state, a useless contraption not fit for humans to live
|Re: Taskforce Brutalise Otodo Gbame Residents Protesting Illegal Eviction By Ambode by neonly: 1:41pm
Buhari ehy
|Re: Taskforce Brutalise Otodo Gbame Residents Protesting Illegal Eviction By Ambode by MTKbudapest(m): 1:42pm
After now una go begin hail ambode. They are all �
|Re: Taskforce Brutalise Otodo Gbame Residents Protesting Illegal Eviction By Ambode by seunjungle1(m): 1:44pm
But why this of attitude so common among our leaders this days? When you can't cater for us must you still take from us unlawful? Why are so blessed with bad and corrupt leaders?
God that created us like this knows the reason He did so...
Richers and Poorers!
Rich people humiliating Poor people...is their joy in that?
I weep for my country!
|Re: Taskforce Brutalise Otodo Gbame Residents Protesting Illegal Eviction By Ambode by owem19: 1:44pm
Apc government
|Re: Taskforce Brutalise Otodo Gbame Residents Protesting Illegal Eviction By Ambode by fatymore(f): 1:45pm
Uhm.. Ambode rora se. Rora Tele... This demolition is too much.. God would help the masses
