'After protesting through out the day,The people of Otodo Gbame slept at the Governor's office when he refused to address them and sneak out through the back door, the taskforce were POWERLESS to do anything at the time because of Media eyes watching and they not having the right to arrest since it wasn't a violent protest. Later that night, when most where sleeping, Taskforce where sent to arrest them all, about two trucks confirmed where brought, It was chaos, Men were beaten and thrown into the van, Woman and Children suffered brutal handling from the Taskforce, the inhumane treatment to human beings who have rights, They (The Lagos State Government) couldn't do anything to these people during the day because they didn't want to tarnish their reputation, seeing public eyes (Different Media Houses) covering the protest, they planned for the night which they know everyone wasn't watching, cowards! Later some people will praise The Governor, and screaming his name, but yet, don't know what goes on at night.

God help the people of Otodo Gbame,all they ever wanted was their Land that was UNLAWFULLY demolished. They never attacked anybody, they sang and clapped in this peaceful protest, children laughing and jumping feeling happy.

But yet they're treated as if they aren't Human beings. Is Lagos for the rich only? Plans to make Lagos The Next Dubai at the expense of the urban poor, building a Lagos for The Rich,We farm for you, Fish for you,Protect you, Cloth you and you want us out?

Please share this, let the World know the kind of Government we have in Lagos'.





Exactly what happened to IPOB in Onitsha. As soon as the press left, army started shooting. 3 Likes

It is a very big sin to be poor in Nigeria. Government will not provide shelter for you and if you manage to get one for yourself they will demolished it and even kill you. The good people of Otodo Gbame, God alone will comfort you. 17 Likes

How conscienceless can people be



May God help the displaced/brutalized ones Brutalising innocent Civillians demanding nothing bt recompense for their illegal eviction from THEIR land. And because they're nt privilledged enough.How conscienceless can people beMay God help the displaced/brutalized ones 2 Likes

Those egun ppl Was The one that first started the fight before ambode later interfere and order that everybody should evacuate the place

Extreme from a useless government Ambode sefExtreme from a useless government 1 Like

Useless country 1 Like

If a government disobeying a court order doesn't tag us as lawless, I wonder what will This is just disheartening especially from a governor who seemed reasonable. You can't evict people from their land and expect them to be happy especially when there's a court order saying they deserve compensation,the same compensation you're denying them.If a government disobeying a court order doesn't tag us as lawless, I wonder what will 3 Likes

Meanwhile, Afonjas are running around biafran threads looking for igbos while ignoring their own pple

Never knew Ambode was this wicked

It is a very big sin to be poor in Nigeria. Government will not provide shelter for you and if you manage to get one for yourself they will demolished it and even kill you. The good people of Otodo Gbame, God alone will comfort you. You are right, Nigeria is a jungle and a failed state, a useless contraption not fit for humans to live You are right, Nigeria is a jungle and a failed state, a useless contraption not fit for humans to live

But why this of attitude so common among our leaders this days? When you can't cater for us must you still take from us unlawful? Why are so blessed with bad and corrupt leaders?



God that created us like this knows the reason He did so...

Richers and Poorers!

Rich people humiliating Poor people...is their joy in that?



I weep for my country!

Apc government