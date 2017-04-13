₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tony Anenih's Daughter Owns The Apartment Raided By EFCC - Sahara Reporters by Sunnynwa: 11:41am
Sahara doing a back and forth on this one.
FLASH: House @officialEFCC found $50m belongs to ex-@OfficialPDPNig chair @Muazuaa, ex-MD of @NNPCgroup lives in Apt 2B, Apt raided is 7B
https://mobile.twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/852463747700543488
|Re: Tony Anenih's Daughter Owns The Apartment Raided By EFCC - Sahara Reporters by Sunnynwa: 11:43am
You scandalise Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue and tarnish her image before getting your facts right?
Continue.
|Re: Tony Anenih's Daughter Owns The Apartment Raided By EFCC - Sahara Reporters by obailala(m): 11:46am
Chaii... Sahara why?
|Re: Tony Anenih's Daughter Owns The Apartment Raided By EFCC - Sahara Reporters by Sunnynwa: 11:56am
Lalasticlala over to you.
|Re: Tony Anenih's Daughter Owns The Apartment Raided By EFCC - Sahara Reporters by Nukilia: 12:00pm
Whether 2b or 11b, all the apartments must be raided. I am tired of this country. The rich isolate themselves from the poor. One day the poor will feast on them...
|Re: Tony Anenih's Daughter Owns The Apartment Raided By EFCC - Sahara Reporters by pritykate(f): 12:10pm
this is all you do,.. rant all over social media
|Re: Tony Anenih's Daughter Owns The Apartment Raided By EFCC - Sahara Reporters by Bizibi(m): 12:18pm
Smh......after tarnishing the lady image.
|Re: Tony Anenih's Daughter Owns The Apartment Raided By EFCC - Sahara Reporters by agbangam: 12:27pm
Even satan sef dey fear our greedy elite cos dem fit loot d fire wey dey hell fire
|Re: Tony Anenih's Daughter Owns The Apartment Raided By EFCC - Sahara Reporters by merit455(m): 12:27pm
Nukilia:kid
|Re: Tony Anenih's Daughter Owns The Apartment Raided By EFCC - Sahara Reporters by Alaniyiokorausa: 12:35pm
sadistreporter why ? you just tarnished that innocent woman image ,if she should sue your sorry ass now, you will come out with another fake certificate news.
|Re: Tony Anenih's Daughter Owns The Apartment Raided By EFCC - Sahara Reporters by Splashme: 12:44pm
Sahara reporters were smart to have hosted their
outfit in US else the number of court cases around
their neck wounld be running into trillions
Bleep
|Re: Tony Anenih's Daughter Owns The Apartment Raided By EFCC - Sahara Reporters by three: 1:09pm
This right here is No. 1 on the "How To Bungle Financial Reportage for Dummies"
Who will believe you tomorrow?
The day I stopped taking saharareporters seriously was the day they started running ads on their website!!!
Does Wikileaks run ads on their site? NO
'Activist' running ads on website like omojuwa and co so when the 'reporting' is 'Hot and Juicy' and site gets many views they get more money?!!!
Is that not Conflict of Interest!
Activist that runs ads on website, is that one an activist?!!!
|Re: Tony Anenih's Daughter Owns The Apartment Raided By EFCC - Sahara Reporters by HAH: 1:19pm
Saharareporters the home of lies and propaganda, I lost respect for them, why rush to publish something you have not confirmed.
This whole recent ownerless monies discoveries may be a media stunt by Magu to ensure his stay as efcc chairman. Apart from Andrew Yakubu non of the monies being discovered has a name attached to it, moreover Andrews case happened before his rejection by the senate.
This discoveries may also be a distraction from Buharis ineptitude and also his health challenges
I may be wrong but I smell foul play
|Re: Tony Anenih's Daughter Owns The Apartment Raided By EFCC - Sahara Reporters by voicelez: 1:39pm
s
|Re: Tony Anenih's Daughter Owns The Apartment Raided By EFCC - Sahara Reporters by etenyong(m): 1:39pm
EFCC/SR should do proper investigation before involving media or going to press. Why confusing Nigerian on who owns the property and money. Its not about who owns or live in the apartment but who owns the money is what should concern the EFCC and Nigerians.
|Re: Tony Anenih's Daughter Owns The Apartment Raided By EFCC - Sahara Reporters by oladimejiX: 1:39pm
Revelation Galore
|Re: Tony Anenih's Daughter Owns The Apartment Raided By EFCC - Sahara Reporters by eleojo23: 1:39pm
Is this news confirmed?
|Re: Tony Anenih's Daughter Owns The Apartment Raided By EFCC - Sahara Reporters by datopaper(m): 1:39pm
Some iota of truth in there. Let wait and see
|Re: Tony Anenih's Daughter Owns The Apartment Raided By EFCC - Sahara Reporters by coolshegs10(m): 1:40pm
Whether this is true or not, I don't want to know. All I know is that a Nigerian kept the money there..... We need a brutal law to tackle corruption in this country.
|Re: Tony Anenih's Daughter Owns The Apartment Raided By EFCC - Sahara Reporters by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 1:40pm
End time
|Re: Tony Anenih's Daughter Owns The Apartment Raided By EFCC - Sahara Reporters by hazyfm1: 1:40pm
lol
|Re: Tony Anenih's Daughter Owns The Apartment Raided By EFCC - Sahara Reporters by rozayx5(m): 1:41pm
hmm Sahara reporters
your loosing followers with all these double mouthed reports
|Re: Tony Anenih's Daughter Owns The Apartment Raided By EFCC - Sahara Reporters by kazmanbanjoko(m): 1:41pm
That is part of the missing 20billion dollars we r searching for. BUHARI till 2023
|Re: Tony Anenih's Daughter Owns The Apartment Raided By EFCC - Sahara Reporters by 47xxx(m): 1:42pm
|Re: Tony Anenih's Daughter Owns The Apartment Raided By EFCC - Sahara Reporters by Femillionairee(m): 1:42pm
|Re: Tony Anenih's Daughter Owns The Apartment Raided By EFCC - Sahara Reporters by ekensi01(m): 1:42pm
No wonder everybody want sue then, including me for false decleration of money. LOL. Then want collect 'first' from TVC news then come do am overdose.
|Re: Tony Anenih's Daughter Owns The Apartment Raided By EFCC - Sahara Reporters by mekonglobal(m): 1:42pm
Nigerian Seasonal Film.
|Re: Tony Anenih's Daughter Owns The Apartment Raided By EFCC - Sahara Reporters by tstx(m): 1:43pm
Hmmm
|Re: Tony Anenih's Daughter Owns The Apartment Raided By EFCC - Sahara Reporters by priceaction: 1:43pm
all na caucus
|Re: Tony Anenih's Daughter Owns The Apartment Raided By EFCC - Sahara Reporters by Eephanyi(m): 1:43pm
Sahara reporters
more confused than Nigeria. SMH
|Re: Tony Anenih's Daughter Owns The Apartment Raided By EFCC - Sahara Reporters by komekn(m): 1:43pm
Sunnynwa:
What are facts?
In Nigeria facts can be changed in broad day light.
With this kind of money at stake I expect people to say the moon is blue. In Nigeria that kind of money will cause every substantiated evidential fact to be turned upside down. This is not Europe, the US or Canada where facts cannot and do not change. In Nigeria facts evolve and change all the time.
SR are doing a fantastic job, nobody else has the guts, heart and liver to do what they do.
I am yet to have seen them present one piece of fake news.
