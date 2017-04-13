Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Tony Anenih's Daughter Owns The Apartment Raided By EFCC - Sahara Reporters (16315 Views)

N2.5b Found In Ex-female Minister’s Housemaid’s Account / EFCC Arrests Jide Omokore & Andrew Yakubu, EX- NNPC GMD, for money laundering / President Buhari With NNPC MD, Kachikwu (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)







FLASH: House @officialEFCC found $50m belongs to ex-@OfficialPDPNig chair @Muazuaa, ex-MD of @NNPCgroup lives in Apt 2B, Apt raided is 7B







FLASH: A source has indicated that apt raided by @officialEFCC last night belongs to @Officialpdp chieftain, Anthony Anenih's daughter



https://mobile.twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/852463747700543488 Sahara doing a back and forth on this one.

You scandalise Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue and tarnish her image before getting your facts right?



Continue. 61 Likes 4 Shares

Chaii... Sahara why? 7 Likes 1 Share

Lalasticlala over to you. 1 Like

Whether 2b or 11b, all the apartments must be raided. I am tired of this country. The rich isolate themselves from the poor. One day the poor will feast on them... 43 Likes 3 Shares

this is all you do,.. rant all over social media 6 Likes 1 Share

Smh......after tarnishing the lady image. 8 Likes 1 Share

Even satan sef dey fear our greedy elite cos dem fit loot d fire wey dey hell fire 2 Likes 1 Share

Nukilia:

Whether 2b or 11b, all the apartments must be raided. I am tired of this country. The rich isolate themselves from the poor. One day the poor will feast on them... kid kid 3 Likes

sadistreporter why ? you just tarnished that innocent woman image ,if she should sue your sorry ass now, you will come out with another fake certificate news. 12 Likes 1 Share



Sahara reporters were smart to have hosted their

outfit in US else the number of court cases around

their neck wounld be running into trillions





Bleep 29 Likes 2 Shares

This right here is No. 1 on the "How To Bungle Financial Reportage for Dummies"



Who will believe you tomorrow?



The day I stopped taking saharareporters seriously was the day they started running ads on their website!!!



Does Wikileaks run ads on their site? NO

'Activist' running ads on website like omojuwa and co so when the 'reporting' is 'Hot and Juicy' and site gets many views they get more money ?!!!



Is that not Conflict of Interest!



Activist that runs ads on website, is that one an activist ?!!! 'Activist' running ads on website like omojuwa and co so when the 'reporting' is 'Hot and Juicy' and site gets many views they get more money?!!! 20 Likes 1 Share

Saharareporters the home of lies and propaganda, I lost respect for them, why rush to publish something you have not confirmed.



This whole recent ownerless monies discoveries may be a media stunt by Magu to ensure his stay as efcc chairman. Apart from Andrew Yakubu non of the monies being discovered has a name attached to it, moreover Andrews case happened before his rejection by the senate.



This discoveries may also be a distraction from Buharis ineptitude and also his health challenges



I may be wrong but I smell foul play 24 Likes 1 Share

s

EFCC/SR should do proper investigation before involving media or going to press. Why confusing Nigerian on who owns the property and money. Its not about who owns or live in the apartment but who owns the money is what should concern the EFCC and Nigerians.

Revelation Galore

Is this news confirmed?

Some iota of truth in there. Let wait and see

Whether this is true or not, I don't want to know. All I know is that a Nigerian kept the money there..... We need a brutal law to tackle corruption in this country. 2 Likes

End time

lol









your loosing followers with all these double mouthed reports









hmm Sahara reportersyour loosing followers with all these double mouthed reports 1 Like

That is part of the missing 20billion dollars we r searching for. BUHARI till 2023 6 Likes

pls can anyone here loan me 12k, i will pay 15k

on monday.. Pls if u stay in PH i have my laptop as

collateral, if u don't i promise to pay u back on

monday. Its urgent pls, i need it to get some

materials for my project i'm a finalist... i know its

difficult to take d word of a stranger. Buh pls gimme a chance. Can someone help me out, i'm a

trustworthy guy,

u can ask those who have done business with

me.. Cc: zinachidi, yneme3e.. to name a few.. 2 Likes

Visit http://femillionairee.com for inspirational articles to get you going in your daily endeavors. You will be glad you did. Thanks.

No wonder everybody want sue then, including me for false decleration of money. LOL. Then want collect 'first' from TVC news then come do am overdose.

Nigerian Seasonal Film.

Hmmm

all na caucus



more confused than Nigeria. SMH Sahara reportersmore confused than Nigeria. SMH 1 Like