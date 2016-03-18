Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Protesting BBOG Members Prevented From Entering Ambode's Office In Lagos. PICS (6885 Views)

It was gathered that the protesters were prevented from getting close to the Governor Akinwunmi Ambode's office by security officials.



Source; Members of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group embarked on a protest on the streets of Lagos state over the remaining schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram 3 years ago on April 14, 2014. The protesters marched through the streets and roads to the office of the governor.It was gathered that the protesters were prevented from getting close to the Governor Akinwunmi Ambode's office by security officials.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/protesting-bbog-members-prevented-from.html

What does the Lagos State government have to do with the missing girls?



Anyway, this is stale news. The protest happened last month. 23 Likes

Pocket money don Finish 7 Likes

wetin concern Ambode and BBOG



What happened to Abuja, GEJ, PMB, Borno State Governor, people in the Senate and House of Representatives..... Abeg



Some people are just trying hard to stay relevant

wetin concern Ambode and BBOG

What happened to Abuja, GEJ, PMB, Borno State Governor, people in the Senate and House of Representatives..... Abeg

These people will not goan rest,authorities keep treating them like vermin.

ZarZar:

That is the change you all voted for



Make una march go aso rock and leave Ambode alone

I doubt if by now the girls will even want to be brought back, Stockholm syndrome' will have set in......

abeg, watin concern Ambode with chibok girls?



oby seems to have lost it.



How does Lagos state look like Abuja ?



And how does Ambode look like Buhari 3 Likes

Li2Finger:



I thought they ve been released

ZarZar:



Ambode has nothing to do with dis save he shares d same party with buhari

Misguided people. When did Alausa become Aso Rock or Ambode become Buhari?



Take your disappointment and annoyance to the man who fails in everything, including his own promises.

soberdrunk:

Based on logistics u must still be DRUNK from last nights round of shekpe u are not yet SOBER

misplaced priority... I am hungry that is my own problem now 1 Like

haba shey na for Lagos them abduct the girls, abi since wen did ambode became the C in C of the Nigerian armed forces... why disrupt the peace of Lagos over an issue beyond it powers..



the protesters really lack loggy... 1 Like

Wetin concern Ambode for that matter biko



Na him kidnap them Abi the girls dey for him office



Make them go follow Baba or El-rufai nah!

How them miss way from aso rock to lasgidi office; what can ambo do for them?

Li2Finger:



Shey na for South dem carry kidnap the girls? Abi how this matter take touch Ambode? These BBOG people and some of their chronic attention seeking syndrome sef.

ambode wey just enter lagos

ZarZar:



hmmmmmm

Li2Finger:





Dem don tire to go aso rock now na ambode office soon e go be wike house dem no answer dem for aso rock dem wan disturb ambode why dem no waka go meet shettima for bornu gvt house really funny based on logistic wen dem dey deir tire no be person go tell dem to go house