₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,782,401 members, 3,475,652 topics. Date: Thursday, 13 April 2017 at 02:48 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Protesting BBOG Members Prevented From Entering Ambode's Office In Lagos. PICS (6885 Views)
Otodo Gbame Residents Protest At Governor Ambode's Office In Alausa (pics / Physically Challenge Group Protests At Ambode's Office (Photo) / Supporters Throng Ambode's Office To Celebrate APC Victory (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Protesting BBOG Members Prevented From Entering Ambode's Office In Lagos. PICS by informant001: 12:54pm
Members of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group embarked on a protest on the streets of Lagos state over the remaining schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram 3 years ago on April 14, 2014. The protesters marched through the streets and roads to the office of the governor.
It was gathered that the protesters were prevented from getting close to the Governor Akinwunmi Ambode's office by security officials.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/04/protesting-bbog-members-prevented-from.html
|Re: Protesting BBOG Members Prevented From Entering Ambode's Office In Lagos. PICS by Zirah: 12:56pm
What does the Lagos State government have to do with the missing girls?
Anyway, this is stale news. The protest happened last month.
23 Likes
|Re: Protesting BBOG Members Prevented From Entering Ambode's Office In Lagos. PICS by Afriifa(m): 12:59pm
Pocket money don Finish
7 Likes
|Re: Protesting BBOG Members Prevented From Entering Ambode's Office In Lagos. PICS by angeltolly(f): 1:00pm
Some people are just trying hard to stay relevant wetin concern Ambode and BBOG
What happened to Abuja, GEJ, PMB, Borno State Governor, people in the Senate and House of Representatives..... Abeg
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Protesting BBOG Members Prevented From Entering Ambode's Office In Lagos. PICS by malificent(f): 1:01pm
These people will not goan rest,authorities keep treating them like vermin.
|Re: Protesting BBOG Members Prevented From Entering Ambode's Office In Lagos. PICS by Li2Finger: 1:04pm
ZarZar:Your analytics is praise worthy... How are you today, Dear?
|Re: Protesting BBOG Members Prevented From Entering Ambode's Office In Lagos. PICS by damilolammm(m): 1:04pm
That is the change you all voted for
AGAIN, WATCH COSSY SQUEEZE ORANGES IN NEW VIDEO
|Re: Protesting BBOG Members Prevented From Entering Ambode's Office In Lagos. PICS by Kayesho: 1:04pm
Make una march go aso rock and leave Ambode alone
|Re: Protesting BBOG Members Prevented From Entering Ambode's Office In Lagos. PICS by soberdrunk(m): 1:04pm
I doubt if by now the girls will even want to be brought back, Stockholm syndrome' will have set in......
|Re: Protesting BBOG Members Prevented From Entering Ambode's Office In Lagos. PICS by exlinkleads(f): 1:06pm
abeg, watin concern Ambode with chibok girls?
oby seems to have lost it.
How does Lagos state look like Abuja ?
And how does Ambode look like Buhari
3 Likes
|Re: Protesting BBOG Members Prevented From Entering Ambode's Office In Lagos. PICS by ZarZar(f): 1:06pm
Li2Finger:
Good, thanks You?
1 Like
|Re: Protesting BBOG Members Prevented From Entering Ambode's Office In Lagos. PICS by ikehm3(m): 1:06pm
I thought they ve been released
|Re: Protesting BBOG Members Prevented From Entering Ambode's Office In Lagos. PICS by Li2Finger: 1:07pm
ZarZar:You should guess. But we've been talking lately
|Re: Protesting BBOG Members Prevented From Entering Ambode's Office In Lagos. PICS by spartan117(m): 1:07pm
Ambode has nothing to do with dis save he shares d same party with buhari
|Re: Protesting BBOG Members Prevented From Entering Ambode's Office In Lagos. PICS by emmasege: 1:08pm
Misguided people. When did Alausa become Aso Rock or Ambode become Buhari?
Take your disappointment and annoyance to the man who fails in everything, including his own promises.
|Re: Protesting BBOG Members Prevented From Entering Ambode's Office In Lagos. PICS by spartan117(m): 1:08pm
soberdrunk:Based on logistics u must still be DRUNK from last nights round of shekpe u are not yet SOBER
|Re: Protesting BBOG Members Prevented From Entering Ambode's Office In Lagos. PICS by typumps: 1:08pm
EFCC Have Counted More Money In Two Days Than I've Counted All My Life - $9.8m In Kaduna, $38 Million, #23.2m And £27, 800 In Ikoyi. And some youth will still come out and say GEJ my hero
|Re: Protesting BBOG Members Prevented From Entering Ambode's Office In Lagos. PICS by voicelez: 1:08pm
misplaced priority... I am hungry that is my own problem now
1 Like
|Re: Protesting BBOG Members Prevented From Entering Ambode's Office In Lagos. PICS by ezebrightike: 1:08pm
Davido tire me abeg
|Re: Protesting BBOG Members Prevented From Entering Ambode's Office In Lagos. PICS by Kingsolex1(m): 1:09pm
haba shey na for Lagos them abduct the girls, abi since wen did ambode became the C in C of the Nigerian armed forces... why disrupt the peace of Lagos over an issue beyond it powers..
the protesters really lack loggy...
1 Like
|Re: Protesting BBOG Members Prevented From Entering Ambode's Office In Lagos. PICS by DrObum(m): 1:09pm
Wetin concern Ambode for that matter biko
Na him kidnap them Abi the girls dey for him office
Make them go follow Baba or El-rufai nah!
|Re: Protesting BBOG Members Prevented From Entering Ambode's Office In Lagos. PICS by jtwest(m): 1:11pm
How them miss way from aso rock to lasgidi office; what can ambo do for them?
|Re: Protesting BBOG Members Prevented From Entering Ambode's Office In Lagos. PICS by ZarZar(f): 1:11pm
Li2Finger:
We have? I'm sure I'd have known lol
|Re: Protesting BBOG Members Prevented From Entering Ambode's Office In Lagos. PICS by teelaw4life(m): 1:11pm
Shey na for South dem carry kidnap the girls? Abi how this matter take touch Ambode? These BBOG people and some of their chronic attention seeking syndrome sef.
|Re: Protesting BBOG Members Prevented From Entering Ambode's Office In Lagos. PICS by Lincoln275(m): 1:12pm
ambode wey just enter lagos
|Re: Protesting BBOG Members Prevented From Entering Ambode's Office In Lagos. PICS by Li2Finger: 1:12pm
ZarZar:
TheSlyone2:
|Re: Protesting BBOG Members Prevented From Entering Ambode's Office In Lagos. PICS by karma2000: 1:15pm
hmmmmmm
|Re: Protesting BBOG Members Prevented From Entering Ambode's Office In Lagos. PICS by ZarZar(f): 1:16pm
Li2Finger:
Oh ok
|Re: Protesting BBOG Members Prevented From Entering Ambode's Office In Lagos. PICS by jordyspices: 1:17pm
Dem don tire to go aso rock now na ambode office soon e go be wike house dem no answer dem for aso rock dem wan disturb ambode why dem no waka go meet shettima for bornu gvt house really funny based on logistic wen dem dey deir tire no be person go tell dem to go house
|Re: Protesting BBOG Members Prevented From Entering Ambode's Office In Lagos. PICS by Dildo(m): 1:18pm
Use and dump group.
2015: INEC To Create 30,000 Additional Polling Units. / The West Selfish For Refusing Okonjo-iweala World Bank Presidency - Mugabe / 40 Million Nigerians Jobless - Kolade
Viewing this topic: deelummy, sheedy407(m), Jidefido(m), Okundaye4(m), Suntemi(m), sirssb(m), ayhorpharms, klassd(m), phemy001(m), soath(m), olusipimp(m) and 41 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13