|"I Hope You Die And Rot In Hell" - Davido To A Fan Who Called Ntlami A 'Monster' by ishowdotgmail(m): 3:06pm
Davido Paid tribute to the dead 18-year Old South Africa Progeria sufferer, Ntlami on his IG page. The young Lady who recently celebrated her 18th birthday kicked the bucket. One of the comment of the fan didn't go well with Davido who referred the girl as "Monster" , as he lashes him hands down.
But some people get bad mouth sha
Below are the screen shots of the whole fracas
https://www.instagram.com/p/BS0tf73ltfg/?taken-by=davidoofficial
2 Likes
|Re: "I Hope You Die And Rot In Hell" - Davido To A Fan Who Called Ntlami A 'Monster' by ishowdotgmail(m): 3:07pm
More pics
|Re: "I Hope You Die And Rot In Hell" - Davido To A Fan Who Called Ntlami A 'Monster' by ztanleechima(m): 3:10pm
horrible inded. Smh
|Re: "I Hope You Die And Rot In Hell" - Davido To A Fan Who Called Ntlami A 'Monster' by izzou(m): 3:14pm
Lol.
Davido wan force am go hell
|Re: "I Hope You Die And Rot In Hell" - Davido To A Fan Who Called Ntlami A 'Monster' by TheLogicalMind: 3:14pm
3 Likes
|Re: "I Hope You Die And Rot In Hell" - Davido To A Fan Who Called Ntlami A 'Monster' by NLProblemChild(m): 3:19pm
Op.,go and find d guy state,ment bfor i ban u
|Re: "I Hope You Die And Rot In Hell" - Davido To A Fan Who Called Ntlami A 'Monster' by QueenSuccubus(f): 3:32pm
With all the pictures he can use to post about this 18yr old girl, why he chose this one?
Lefulefu bring me some cookies plz... akant take this...
|Re: "I Hope You Die And Rot In Hell" - Davido To A Fan Who Called Ntlami A 'Monster' by ishowdotgmail(m): 3:44pm
QueenSuccubus:
Nawa for you ooo! Wetin concern you with the picture he decided to post
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Hope You Die And Rot In Hell" - Davido To A Fan Who Called Ntlami A 'Monster' by lefulefu(m): 3:46pm
QueenSuccubus:na waoh.wat sort of affliction is dis?...but the fan waas heartless for making such a statement.anyway may she RIP.i don bring ur cookies
1 Like
|Re: "I Hope You Die And Rot In Hell" - Davido To A Fan Who Called Ntlami A 'Monster' by QueenSuccubus(f): 3:49pm
lefulefu:
I want african cookies with thick meat
|Re: "I Hope You Die And Rot In Hell" - Davido To A Fan Who Called Ntlami A 'Monster' by lefulefu(m): 3:55pm
QueenSuccubus:white meat or black meat?
1 Like
|Re: "I Hope You Die And Rot In Hell" - Davido To A Fan Who Called Ntlami A 'Monster' by QueenSuccubus(f): 4:05pm
lefulefu:
Any veiny meat wud dooo
|Re: "I Hope You Die And Rot In Hell" - Davido To A Fan Who Called Ntlami A 'Monster' by lefulefu(m): 4:11pm
QueenSuccubus:i concur
as long as its strong and hard
abi na the weak,limp looking ones u want?
1 Like
|Re: "I Hope You Die And Rot In Hell" - Davido To A Fan Who Called Ntlami A 'Monster' by QueenSuccubus(f): 4:16pm
lefulefu:
Hahaahah...My UBE, i wan cookies with meat sha..but u dont want to give me
|Re: "I Hope You Die And Rot In Hell" - Davido To A Fan Who Called Ntlami A 'Monster' by Came: 5:14pm
Kilagbe, kileju? Wetin the person talk don't warrant that kind of curse from Davido... He only said the 18 year old looked like a monster, look like and you are a monster no be the same. The reply showed that Davido is arrogant.
1 Like
|Re: "I Hope You Die And Rot In Hell" - Davido To A Fan Who Called Ntlami A 'Monster' by steppins: 5:58pm
But she's a monster Na.
|Re: "I Hope You Die And Rot In Hell" - Davido To A Fan Who Called Ntlami A 'Monster' by PapiSmith: 5:58pm
We are all gone die someday and our comments on pictures wouldn't be the determining factor of where we are go'n end up.
1 Like
|Re: "I Hope You Die And Rot In Hell" - Davido To A Fan Who Called Ntlami A 'Monster' by VickyRotex(f): 6:00pm
QueenSuccubus:
Because irrespective of her challenges, she's got a beautiful smile. Any of her pictures depicts that!
2 Likes
|Re: "I Hope You Die And Rot In Hell" - Davido To A Fan Who Called Ntlami A 'Monster' by ishowdotgmail(m): 6:01pm
steppins:
It is well with your soul
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Hope You Die And Rot In Hell" - Davido To A Fan Who Called Ntlami A 'Monster' by 247NaijaGossips: 6:01pm
Meanwhile;
The below dance is everything you need to see today!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BTwhtsQadOA&sns=tw
2 Likes
|Re: "I Hope You Die And Rot In Hell" - Davido To A Fan Who Called Ntlami A 'Monster' by AlphaStyles(m): 6:04pm
QueenSuccubus:email me your address and I will bring the meat
|Re: "I Hope You Die And Rot In Hell" - Davido To A Fan Who Called Ntlami A 'Monster' by ShawttySoFyne(f): 6:04pm
steppins:
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Hope You Die And Rot In Hell" - Davido To A Fan Who Called Ntlami A 'Monster' by ReneeNuttall(f): 6:04pm
I never knew that dis picture belonged to a real human being.I thought it was just a funny meme. :-
|Re: "I Hope You Die And Rot In Hell" - Davido To A Fan Who Called Ntlami A 'Monster' by BlueShine(m): 6:05pm
Davido you would have just ignored. Both of you sounded so childish.
2 Likes
|Re: "I Hope You Die And Rot In Hell" - Davido To A Fan Who Called Ntlami A 'Monster' by ShawttySoFyne(f): 6:05pm
steppins:
1 Like
|Re: "I Hope You Die And Rot In Hell" - Davido To A Fan Who Called Ntlami A 'Monster' by loadedvibes: 6:06pm
Child
|Re: "I Hope You Die And Rot In Hell" - Davido To A Fan Who Called Ntlami A 'Monster' by terrezo2002(m): 6:06pm
So Davido knows what hell is with the kind of life he is living
|Re: "I Hope You Die And Rot In Hell" - Davido To A Fan Who Called Ntlami A 'Monster' by frankoben(m): 6:06pm
She's human first before anything else, what happened to the poor 18 year old could have happened to anyone..so let us remember her in our prayers...
RIP Ntlami
4 Likes
|Re: "I Hope You Die And Rot In Hell" - Davido To A Fan Who Called Ntlami A 'Monster' by godsluvee(f): 6:06pm
RIP dear
|Re: "I Hope You Die And Rot In Hell" - Davido To A Fan Who Called Ntlami A 'Monster' by santity100: 6:07pm
Social Media has exposed how horrible we are as a specie.
We all hide behind our computers and phones saying horrible things to others
6 Likes
|Re: "I Hope You Die And Rot In Hell" - Davido To A Fan Who Called Ntlami A 'Monster' by smartty68(m): 6:08pm
RIP. Davido watch your mouth next time. Although you ain't a role model sef
|Re: "I Hope You Die And Rot In Hell" - Davido To A Fan Who Called Ntlami A 'Monster' by Trina0936(f): 6:12pm
She was sick with a rare condition of being stuck in an old woman's body. Some people are so stupid,they think they own their lives. Anyone can die at anytime!!smh
