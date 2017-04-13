Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / "I Hope You Die And Rot In Hell" - Davido To A Fan Who Called Ntlami A 'Monster' (8620 Views)

, as he lashes him hands down.



But some people get bad mouth sha



Below are the screen shots of the whole fracas





More pics

horrible inded. Smh

Lol.



Davido wan force am go hell

3 Likes

Op.,go and find d guy state,ment bfor i ban u









With all the pictures he can use to post about this 18yr old girl, why he chose this one?





With all the pictures he can post about this 18yr old girl, why he chose this one?





Nawa for you ooo! Wetin concern you with the picture he decided to post

With all the pictures he can post about this 18yr old girl, why he chose this one?





na waoh.wat sort of affliction is dis?...but the fan waas heartless for making such a statement.anyway may she RIP.i don bring ur cookies

na waoh.wat sort of affliction is dis?...but the fan waas heartless for making such a statement.anyway may she RIP.i don bring ur cookies













I want african cookies with thick meat I want african cookies with thick meat

white meat or black meat?

white meat or black meat?





Any veiny meat wud dooo

Any veiny meat wud dooo

i concur

as long as its strong and hard

i concur
as long as its strong and hard
abi na the weak,limp looking ones u want?

i concur

as long as its strong and hard

abi na the weak,limp looking ones u want?





Hahaahah...My UBE, i wan cookies with meat sha..but u dont want to give me

Kilagbe, kileju? Wetin the person talk don't warrant that kind of curse from Davido... He only said the 18 year old looked like a monster, look like and you are a monster no be the same. The reply showed that Davido is arrogant. 1 Like

But she's a monster Na.

We are all gone die someday and our comments on pictures wouldn't be the determining factor of where we are go'n end up. 1 Like

With all the pictures he can use to post about this 18yr old girl, why he chose this one?







Because irrespective of her challenges, she's got a beautiful smile. Any of her pictures depicts that!

But she's a monster Na.

It is well with your soul





The below dance is everything you need to see today!!!



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BTwhtsQadOA&sns=tw Meanwhile; 2 Likes

email me your address and I will bring the meat

But she's a monster Na. 6 Likes 1 Share

I never knew that dis picture belonged to a real human being.I thought it was just a funny meme. :-

Davido you would have just ignored. Both of you sounded so childish. 2 Likes

But she's a monster Na. 1 Like

Child

So Davido knows what hell is with the kind of life he is living

She's human first before anything else, what happened to the poor 18 year old could have happened to anyone..so let us remember her in our prayers...





RIP Ntlami 4 Likes

RIP dear

Social Media has exposed how horrible we are as a specie.



We all hide behind our computers and phones saying horrible things to others 6 Likes

RIP. Davido watch your mouth next time. Although you ain't a role model sef