INEC Staff Refund Diezani's Bribe by metronaija2: 8:45pm
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday said some of its staff accused of benefitting from a N3.4 billion bribe money in the 2015 general elections have refunded their share.
The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmud Yakubu, disclosed this when he visited the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, in Abuja.
A statement by spokesman of the EFCC, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, quoted the INEC chairman as saying that 70 of the affected staff in three states were still in denial.
Yakubu, according to Uwujaren, said they would be referred to the EFCC for further investigation.
The INEC chairman also said about five INEC political appointees, who are either National Commissioners or Resident Commissioners, were found wanting.
Also indicted, he said, are 21 retired staff mostly acting under the aegis of WANEO (West African Network of Election Observers).
Yakubu said 21 retirees had been blacklisted from monitoring elections and other activities organised by INEC in the future, according to Uwujaren.
“If we get our election right, we get our democracy right as the right people will be elected and once we get our democracy right we will get national progress and development on track.
“INEC is on the same page with the EFCC in this big responsibility of sanitising the country,’’ the INEC chairman was quoted saying.
Responding, Magu was said to have expressed the anti-graft agency’s readiness to prosecute all the indicted INEC staff.
“We are already prosecuting some of the INEC staff, we have started in Lagos and we are in the process in Port-Harcourt, Kano and Gombe,’’ Magu reportedly said.
While expressing satisfaction with the collaboration between both agencies, Magu commended the INEC boss for supporting the investigation involving some of his staff members.
He said: “What you have done will change the course of electioneering in this country, by bringing in sanity and credibility.
“It will send a signal and serve as deterrent to any person who may wish to perpetrate fraud in the electoral process whether as a monitor or staff of INEC.’’
Magu assured INEC of continued support from the EFCC, noting that the agency’s functions are central to the future of the country, and that the next election must be different.
Uwujaren said the INEC boss was accompanied on the visit by other management staff of the commission, including Hajiya Amina Zakari, Mr Baba Shetima and Prof. Okey Ibeanu.
Re: INEC Staff Refund Diezani's Bribe by ToriBlue(f): 8:47pm
Its ok, its fine.
Re: INEC Staff Refund Diezani's Bribe by madridguy(m): 8:48pm
Re: INEC Staff Refund Diezani's Bribe by omenkaLives: 9:10pm
Shame.. .
Re: INEC Staff Refund Diezani's Bribe by Garrithe1st: 9:11pm
In the next 3 minutes, a supporter of corruption shall appear on this thread.
Re: INEC Staff Refund Diezani's Bribe by doctokwus: 9:26pm
Magu is the best thing to happen to Nigeria at this time.
If not for Magu's passion,competence and zeal for the EFCC job,corruption wud av long decimated the carcass that fisherman that called himself a president left behind.
If corruption,financial and in d ballot box can be eliminated in our electoral system,more credible leaders wud soon start being produced.
Re: INEC Staff Refund Diezani's Bribe by whitering: 10:05pm
Oya Wike boys return your own. Jonathan is a green snake. Deizani is a python. quote me unnecessary and find yourself in apple Johnson temple for.............
Re: INEC Staff Refund Diezani's Bribe by hprizon(m): 10:06pm
Breeze don blow, fowl yansh don open
Re: INEC Staff Refund Diezani's Bribe by chiedu7: 10:06pm
They have ignored all the INEC people in the North and simply making sure that the South is broke so as not to fight them.
Where did Kano get 6 million votes?
Why was the INEC guy in Kanu murdered?
The South had better wake up.
Re: INEC Staff Refund Diezani's Bribe by burkingx(f): 10:06pm
Re: INEC Staff Refund Diezani's Bribe by Mopolchi: 10:07pm
Can we call the staff good people? I don't think so. The yams don lose value!
Re: INEC Staff Refund Diezani's Bribe by adelakay(m): 10:07pm
interest news unfoling by the day
Re: INEC Staff Refund Diezani's Bribe by donnie(m): 10:08pm
And the refunded money along with other loots have been used for
Re: INEC Staff Refund Diezani's Bribe by Alasi20(m): 10:08pm
Really?
Re: INEC Staff Refund Diezani's Bribe by Abduljohn(m): 10:09pm
Magu! Magu!! Magu!!! More grease to your elbow. You are really buying me with this your success, I was never your supporter but with this success, ride on man.
Pls let the giver of the bribe be prosecuted also it shouldn't be reciever alone.
Re: INEC Staff Refund Diezani's Bribe by Tazdroid(m): 10:09pm
N3.5 billion for election? Na Baba abi Jona campaign d money enter cuz if na Baba, then he shud jejely sign off the anti corruption war since his emergence is a result of corrupt practices
Just saying
Re: INEC Staff Refund Diezani's Bribe by Sapiosexuality(m): 10:09pm
So how is it Deziani's bribe and she's not being called for even questioning? Or someone is trying to twist how we understand.
Re: INEC Staff Refund Diezani's Bribe by blackberlin: 10:09pm
At least I'm seeing some transparency with this Buhari administration. There's hope afterall. . .
Re: INEC Staff Refund Diezani's Bribe by laurel03: 10:09pm
Garrithe1st:u mean ds shape of head
Re: INEC Staff Refund Diezani's Bribe by WebSurfer(m): 10:09pm
Una welldone o
Re: INEC Staff Refund Diezani's Bribe by erico2k2(m): 10:09pm
metronaija2:REfund to who nahh
Re: INEC Staff Refund Diezani's Bribe by akaahs(m): 10:10pm
Hw much dem return, na me dey calculate all d recovery money. Na me
Re: INEC Staff Refund Diezani's Bribe by nairaman66(m): 10:11pm
Lol!
Re: INEC Staff Refund Diezani's Bribe by Ebeleiscorupt: 10:12pm
I thought some ipob youths said it was a propaganda.
Re: INEC Staff Refund Diezani's Bribe by unclezuma: 10:12pm
Demagoguery = Nigerian Democracy
Re: INEC Staff Refund Diezani's Bribe by Burgerlomo: 10:12pm
The fear of the EFCC
Re: INEC Staff Refund Diezani's Bribe by Tazdroid(m): 10:12pm
Garrithe1st:Don't be modest, just say A P-D-PITE OR UMBRELLARIAN WOULD STORM THE THREAD AND RAIN CURSES AND NOTHINGNESS
Re: INEC Staff Refund Diezani's Bribe by maxiuc(m): 10:13pm
When will Amaechi return his of the expensive golden grass cutter
Finally Efcc where is all this money u guys are recovering
Re: INEC Staff Refund Diezani's Bribe by fergie001(m): 10:13pm
laurel03:
Re: INEC Staff Refund Diezani's Bribe by slimany: 10:14pm
soon we gonna hear say naw lie with propaganda
