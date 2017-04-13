Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria (18132 Views)

Ahmed Musa Arrested For Beating His Wife / Ahmed Musa Completes His House In Jos, Plateau State (Photos) / Ahmed Musa's Wife Gives Birth To Their 2nd Child (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

SCORENigeria can exclusively reveal that Leicester City and Super Eagles star Ahmed Musa has divorced his wife and mother of his two children, Jamila.



This followed a much-publicised disagreement between husband and wife at the home in England this month.



A top source told only SCORENigeria: “Ahmed Musa has divorced his wife.



“He gave her Saki Uku (which in Hausa literraly means a final divorce).



“She is already back home in Kano trying to get her life together again.”





Ahmed Musa has now split with Jamila

As we had exclusively reported previously, Ahmed Musa has already done a wedding introduction with a lady he has fallen madly in love with.



Ahmed Musa dumps Eagles for second wedding



Last month, he quit the Super Eagles training camp in London to formally get the ball rolling for his second marriage with this lucky lady.



She is based in Lagos and she is from Calabar, a competent source told SCORENigeria



We have also specially gathered that the football star has paid off his former wife by giving her one of his houses in Kano as well as a recent model Honda car.



We also learnt that Jamila could have got a huge slice of Ahmed Musa’s fortune, but she turned down that chance after several human rights lawyers approached her in England to give them the mandate to sue her husband on her behalf.



“She rejected all their approaches,” another source informed.



It was reported that both Ahmed Musa and Jamila lived on the same street in Kano before they started courting.

Source:

http://scorenigeria.com.ng/2017/04/13/world-exclusive-eagles-star-ahmed-musa-divorces-wife/ Source: 1 Share

Marriage wahala everywhere. 1 Like 1 Share

Whatisamusa?

Haba.... Alhaji Musa!!! Your wife no sabi do again abi? Celeb and marriage problem are like Baba and fight against corruption. 10 Likes

I thought there were saying that he could not hurt a fly.....now he is hurting his WIFE.......HABA MUSA 1 Like 1 Share



Jamila could have got a huge slice of Ahmed Musa’s fortune, but she turned down that chance after several human rights lawyers approached her in England to give them the mandate to sue her husband on her behalf.



“She rejected all their approaches,” another source was quoted.





And in some "civilised and educated" places, husbands even get killed because of money. The situation is so rampant that proofs of innocence have become parts of the tradition.



Abeg, I no mention any tribe oh! And in some "civilised and educated" places, husbands even get killed because of money. The situation is so rampant that proofs of innocence have become parts of the tradition.Abeg, I no mention any tribe oh! 9 Likes

Greenback:

Whatisamusa? Ayan (cockroach) Ayan (cockroach) 1 Like

I don't believe this story 3 Likes

I wonder what might be his reason for dumping such a beauty.... Well, I wish him the best... 2 Likes

doctimonyeka:

I wonder what might be his reason for dumping such a beauty.... Well, I wish him the best...

She may be physically beautiful, but ill-mannered. Some of them are hell on earth and not everyone can endure. She may be physically beautiful, but ill-mannered. Some of them are hell on earth and not everyone can endure. 25 Likes 2 Shares

LionDeLeo:





She may be physically beautiful, but ill-mannered. Some of them are hell on earth and not everyone can endure. I get you.. But divorcing her.. Is it the best I get you.. But divorcing her.. Is it the best 1 Like 1 Share

doctimonyeka:

I get you.. But divorcing her.. Is it the best

Some of them are hell on earth. If you want peace, the best is to let them go and eat their beauty. They behave anyhow because even after marriage, they are still being toasted. Some of them are hell on earth. If you want peace, the best is to let them go and eat their beauty. They behave anyhow because even after marriage, they are still being toasted. 21 Likes

2 wives and he's only 24 44 Likes 3 Shares

LionDeLeo:





Some of them are hell on earth. If you want peace, the best is to let them go and eat their beauty. They behave anyhow because even after marriage, they are still being toasted. its well.. God go hlp us ooo its well.. God go hlp us ooo 1 Like

Aboki

I was tolded that his white girlfriend cursed it 2 Likes

Looking for musa's balls that he would use in handling a Calabar woman





Wwell R. I. P to ur waist and your small ntonku (according to Mr bones) 2 Likes 1 Share

The fool will surely regret this... 1 Like

Life

Hmm, I guess it got to a tipping point then.

Na d work wey celebreties dem dey now 1 Like

LionDeLeo:





She may be physically beautiful, but ill-mannered. Some of them are hell on earth and not everyone can endure.

Speaking from experience? Speaking from experience? 1 Like

Players can nva be trusted ....See as the dude denied that they had misunderstanding....... Fear players first follow by Devil oo



Fear calabar girls Musa whyFear calabar girls

lolzzzz.....men don't know what they want

..women don't know what they have....divorce my wife becoa of another olosho.....God forbid 3 Likes

Vicolan:

Players can nva be trusted ....See as the dude denied that they had misunderstanding....... Fear players first follow by Devil oo

It is wa



Men sha. If u know u still want to bleep around, leave the serious ladies alone..

Don't just marry a lady and for whatever dumb reason,divorce her after a while just to hook up with another one..



As for the Calabar geh, issokay. 1 Like

[b] WHO WANTS







another rosy meurer



has fooocked his brains out





another rosy meurerhas fooocked his brains out 1 Like