₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,783,034 members, 3,477,647 topics. Date: Friday, 14 April 2017 at 06:00 PM

Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria - Sports - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria (18132 Views)

Ahmed Musa Arrested For Beating His Wife / Ahmed Musa Completes His House In Jos, Plateau State (Photos) / Ahmed Musa's Wife Gives Birth To Their 2nd Child (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by ChimuchiYola: 2:14am
SCORENigeria can exclusively reveal that Leicester City and Super Eagles star Ahmed Musa has divorced his wife and mother of his two children, Jamila.

This followed a much-publicised disagreement between husband and wife at the home in England this month.

A top source told only SCORENigeria: “Ahmed Musa has divorced his wife.

“He gave her Saki Uku (which in Hausa literraly means a final divorce).

“She is already back home in Kano trying to get her life together again.”


Ahmed Musa has now split with Jamila
As we had exclusively reported previously, Ahmed Musa has already done a wedding introduction with a lady he has fallen madly in love with.

Ahmed Musa dumps Eagles for second wedding

Last month, he quit the Super Eagles training camp in London to formally get the ball rolling for his second marriage with this lucky lady.

She is based in Lagos and she is from Calabar, a competent source told SCORENigeria

We have also specially gathered that the football star has paid off his former wife by giving her one of his houses in Kano as well as a recent model Honda car.

We also learnt that Jamila could have got a huge slice of Ahmed Musa’s fortune, but she turned down that chance after several human rights lawyers approached her in England to give them the mandate to sue her husband on her behalf.

“She rejected all their approaches,” another source informed.

It was reported that both Ahmed Musa and Jamila lived on the same street in Kano before they started courting.

Source:
http://scorenigeria.com.ng/2017/04/13/world-exclusive-eagles-star-ahmed-musa-divorces-wife/

1 Share

Re: Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by desoul2004(m): 2:34am
Marriage wahala everywhere.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by Greenback: 2:43am
Whatisamusa? grin
Re: Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by space007(m): 2:54am
Haba.... Alhaji Musa!!! Your wife no sabi do again abi? Celeb and marriage problem are like Baba and fight against corruption.

10 Likes

Re: Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by joseo: 3:51am
I thought there were saying that he could not hurt a fly.....now he is hurting his WIFE.......HABA MUSA

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by LionDeLeo: 4:19am

Jamila could have got a huge slice of Ahmed Musa’s fortune, but she turned down that chance after several human rights lawyers approached her in England to give them the mandate to sue her husband on her behalf.

“She rejected all their approaches,” another source was quoted.


And in some "civilised and educated" places, husbands even get killed because of money. The situation is so rampant that proofs of innocence have become parts of the tradition.

Abeg, I no mention any tribe oh!

9 Likes

Re: Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by adorablepepple(f): 6:03am
Greenback:
Whatisamusa? grin
Ayan (cockroach) cheesy

1 Like

Re: Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by adorablepepple(f): 6:04am
I don't believe this story

3 Likes

Re: Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by doctimonyeka(m): 6:20am
I wonder what might be his reason for dumping such a beauty.... Well, I wish him the best...

2 Likes

Re: Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by LionDeLeo: 6:28am
doctimonyeka:
I wonder what might be his reason for dumping such a beauty.... Well, I wish him the best...

She may be physically beautiful, but ill-mannered. Some of them are hell on earth and not everyone can endure.

25 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by doctimonyeka(m): 6:39am
LionDeLeo:


She may be physically beautiful, but ill-mannered. Some of them are hell on earth and not everyone can endure.
I get you.. But divorcing her.. Is it the best

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by LionDeLeo: 6:42am
doctimonyeka:
I get you.. But divorcing her.. Is it the best

Some of them are hell on earth. If you want peace, the best is to let them go and eat their beauty. They behave anyhow because even after marriage, they are still being toasted.

21 Likes

Re: Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by gift01: 7:38am
2 wives and he's only 24

44 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by doctimonyeka(m): 7:39am
LionDeLeo:


Some of them are hell on earth. If you want peace, the best is to let them go and eat their beauty. They behave anyhow because even after marriage, they are still being toasted.
its well.. God go hlp us ooo

1 Like

Re: Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by Chrisozone: 4:12pm
Aboki
Re: Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by BABANGBALI: 4:12pm
I was tolded that his white girlfriend cursed it

2 Likes

Re: Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by Mologi(m): 4:13pm
Looking for musa's balls that he would use in handling a Calabar woman


Wwell R. I. P to ur waist and your small ntonku (according to Mr bones)

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by Welcomme: 4:14pm
The fool will surely regret this...

1 Like

Re: Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by ichommy(m): 4:14pm
Life
Re: Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by Tazdroid(m): 4:14pm
Hmm, I guess it got to a tipping point then.
Re: Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by kachi105(m): 4:15pm
Na d work wey celebreties dem dey now

1 Like

Re: Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by Tazdroid(m): 4:15pm
LionDeLeo:


She may be physically beautiful, but ill-mannered. Some of them are hell on earth and not everyone can endure.

Speaking from experience? grin

1 Like

Re: Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by Vicolan: 4:15pm
Players can nva be trusted ....See as the dude denied that they had misunderstanding....... Fear players first follow by Devil oo
Re: Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by Bashnigga(m): 4:15pm
Musa why
Fear calabar girls grin grin grin
Re: Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by NAMDOSKY30(m): 4:15pm
lolzzzz.....men don't know what they want
..women don't know what they have....divorce my wife becoa of another olosho.....God forbid

3 Likes

Re: Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by Tazdroid(m): 4:16pm
Vicolan:
Players can nva be trusted ....See as the dude denied that they had misunderstanding....... Fear players first follow by Devil oo

Re: Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by mizchoc(f): 4:17pm
It is wa

Men sha. If u know u still want to bleep around, leave the serious ladies alone..
Don't just marry a lady and for whatever dumb reason,divorce her after a while just to hook up with another one..

As for the Calabar geh, issokay.

1 Like

Re: Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by AndyBlazeYansh(f): 4:17pm
[b] WHO WANTS
Re: Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by Jacksparr0w127: 4:18pm
tongue
Re: Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by rozayx5(m): 4:18pm
cool


another rosy meurer

has fooocked his brains out


shocked

1 Like

Re: Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by AngelicBeing: 4:19pm
tongue
Re: Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by Vicolan: 4:20pm
[quote author=Tazdroid post=55567059][/quote]

Ask Musa naw!!!!!!!!

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Gernot Rohr Signs Contract With NFF To Lead Super Eagles of Nigeria / Sone Aluko Named Championship Player Of The Month For October / The Super Eagles of Nigeria Thread.

Viewing this topic: bigblangston, desmond2pk, kollysnut(m), Alampo110, Bluekapon(m), ismaog4u(m), Spuggie, firo08(m), katerine7(f), ecclize(m), homopoliticus, naijaboylive(m), freeedosa, kareeq01, JohnmcCain(m), ReneeNuttall(f), mujaya1(m), etonslogistics, Eluwilussit(m), DTOBS(m), kennyz247, simonlee(m), Haywirezzz, RealSleek(m), Nomeh17, akthedream(m), kuppyot, Saammiee(m), Pokiyo007, johnbosco97(m), mo9ice, Sheun001, bobothem(m), dreylistick(m), naijaobi(m), Nollyvin(m), ovicky(m), TheBlackSaint(m), itoro325(f), snofay(m), Drguzzykola(m), Jck5(m), great289(m), daddyiel(m), legenddimex, ednut1(m), nostimi4u(m), debsjoat(m), bolinjkezzy(m), Abakeade, AnyibestDede(m), Philawole(m), chimex001, Judgesledge(m), DonBenny77, chelseabmw(m), bashorunbazok, echofun, Holargyde(m), Jay14(m), eragonis(m), lexy2lexy, orlymat, hakimi1974(m), joasman007(m), kpukpuyenke, dalu4god(m), ndce, khalifer(m), carlosSeyi(m), Gentle2015, davidque007(m), yankeeguy(m), xtratagem(m), honeyd1, wendy26, odugbo1(m), femi4(m), modanwealth, uscofield, Ssalk, sphinix(f), RichDad1(m), ghambit, k10, seyilabi(m), defolman, erayo2GCA(m), nams77, dillinger and 163 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.