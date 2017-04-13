₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by ChimuchiYola: 2:14am
SCORENigeria can exclusively reveal that Leicester City and Super Eagles star Ahmed Musa has divorced his wife and mother of his two children, Jamila.
Source:
http://scorenigeria.com.ng/2017/04/13/world-exclusive-eagles-star-ahmed-musa-divorces-wife/
1 Share
|Re: Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by desoul2004(m): 2:34am
Marriage wahala everywhere.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by Greenback: 2:43am
Whatisamusa?
|Re: Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by space007(m): 2:54am
Haba.... Alhaji Musa!!! Your wife no sabi do again abi? Celeb and marriage problem are like Baba and fight against corruption.
10 Likes
|Re: Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by joseo: 3:51am
I thought there were saying that he could not hurt a fly.....now he is hurting his WIFE.......HABA MUSA
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by LionDeLeo: 4:19am
And in some "civilised and educated" places, husbands even get killed because of money. The situation is so rampant that proofs of innocence have become parts of the tradition.
Abeg, I no mention any tribe oh!
9 Likes
|Re: Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by adorablepepple(f): 6:03am
Greenback:Ayan (cockroach)
1 Like
|Re: Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by adorablepepple(f): 6:04am
I don't believe this story
3 Likes
|Re: Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by doctimonyeka(m): 6:20am
I wonder what might be his reason for dumping such a beauty.... Well, I wish him the best...
2 Likes
|Re: Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by LionDeLeo: 6:28am
doctimonyeka:
She may be physically beautiful, but ill-mannered. Some of them are hell on earth and not everyone can endure.
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by doctimonyeka(m): 6:39am
LionDeLeo:I get you.. But divorcing her.. Is it the best
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by LionDeLeo: 6:42am
doctimonyeka:
Some of them are hell on earth. If you want peace, the best is to let them go and eat their beauty. They behave anyhow because even after marriage, they are still being toasted.
21 Likes
|Re: Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by gift01: 7:38am
2 wives and he's only 24
44 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by doctimonyeka(m): 7:39am
LionDeLeo:its well.. God go hlp us ooo
1 Like
|Re: Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by Chrisozone: 4:12pm
Aboki
|Re: Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by BABANGBALI: 4:12pm
I was tolded that his white girlfriend cursed it
2 Likes
|Re: Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by Mologi(m): 4:13pm
Looking for musa's balls that he would use in handling a Calabar woman
Wwell R. I. P to ur waist and your small ntonku (according to Mr bones)
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by Welcomme: 4:14pm
The fool will surely regret this...
1 Like
|Re: Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by ichommy(m): 4:14pm
Life
|Re: Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by Tazdroid(m): 4:14pm
Hmm, I guess it got to a tipping point then.
|Re: Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by kachi105(m): 4:15pm
Na d work wey celebreties dem dey now
1 Like
|Re: Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by Tazdroid(m): 4:15pm
LionDeLeo:
Speaking from experience?
1 Like
|Re: Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by Vicolan: 4:15pm
Players can nva be trusted ....See as the dude denied that they had misunderstanding....... Fear players first follow by Devil oo
|Re: Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by Bashnigga(m): 4:15pm
Musa why
Fear calabar girls
|Re: Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by NAMDOSKY30(m): 4:15pm
lolzzzz.....men don't know what they want
..women don't know what they have....divorce my wife becoa of another olosho.....God forbid
3 Likes
|Re: Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by Tazdroid(m): 4:16pm
Vicolan:
|Re: Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by mizchoc(f): 4:17pm
It is wa
Men sha. If u know u still want to bleep around, leave the serious ladies alone..
Don't just marry a lady and for whatever dumb reason,divorce her after a while just to hook up with another one..
As for the Calabar geh, issokay.
1 Like
|Re: Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by AndyBlazeYansh(f): 4:17pm
[b] WHO WANTS
|Re: Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by Jacksparr0w127: 4:18pm
|Re: Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by rozayx5(m): 4:18pm
another rosy meurer
has fooocked his brains out
1 Like
|Re: Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by AngelicBeing: 4:19pm
|Re: Ahmed Musa Divorces His Wife, Jamila - SCORENigeria by Vicolan: 4:20pm
[quote author=Tazdroid post=55567059][/quote]
Ask Musa naw!!!!!!!!
