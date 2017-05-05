₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,782,738 members, 3,476,727 topics. Date: Friday, 14 April 2017 at 08:22 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ikoyi Cash: Efcc Moves Seized $43 Million, £27,000, N23 Million To Cbn (2242 Views)
Corruption: EFCC Moves Against Odili, Others / Dasuki Bought Assets In London And Dubai With Arms Cash - EFCC / EFCC Moves Against Diezani’s Associates, Seizes Cars, Cash, Jewellery (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ikoyi Cash: Efcc Moves Seized $43 Million, £27,000, N23 Million To Cbn by alphonsojaybaz: 7:39am
IKOYI CASH: EFCC moves seized $43 million, £27,000, N23 million to CBN
source: http://www.eyesoflagos.com/2017/04/ikoyi-cash-efcc-moves-seized-43-million.html
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday moved the recovered cash to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
Eyes Of Lagos also gathered that the EFCC obtained a court order for the temporary seizure of the $43million, N23million and £27,000; quizzed a former Managing Director of the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), who was suspected of being the owner of the cash; and planned to review the Close Circuit Television (CCTV) of the building to determine the identity of a “haggard-looking” woman who is said to have been bringing in sacks (suspected to be holding the cash) into the apartment.
The apartment on 6, Osborne Road, Ikoyi is under surveillance by EFCC operatives.
Although three highly-placed Nigerians have been linked with the seized cash, they have all denied having anything to do with the money.
They are a former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alh. Adamu Mua’zu; former PPMC boss, Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue, and the Senator representing Lagos West Senatorial District, Solomon Adeola.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) yesterday sacked Nnamdi-Ogbue as part of the organisation’s ongoing reforms. But there were speculations that she may have been fired over the “missing” 130 million litres of fuel kept with Capital Oil and Gas Limited.
The EFCC, after a tip-off, recovered the money from an apartment in House 16, Osborne Road in Ikoyi on Lagos Island.
The anti-graft commission yesterday secured a court order of interim forfeiture of the cash.
The EFCC quizzed Nnamdi-Ogbue yesterday in Abuja over the cash.
Prior to her grilling, EFCC operatives raided her Maitama District home in Abuja.
She denied owning the $43.4million.
It was gathered that the invitation of the ex-NNPC director followed a report that she is a tenant in House 16.
According to EFCC, it sought for an interim forfeiture pursuant to Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and other related offences Act 2006.
A statement by the Head of Media and Publicity of EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said: “Barely 24 hours after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) uncovered the sums of $43,449,947, £27,800 and N23, 218,000 at an apartment in the Ikoyi area of Lagos, a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered an interim forfeiture of the funds to the Federal Government.
“In his ruling on Thursday, Justice Muslim Hassan ordered anyone interested in the money to appear before him at the next adjourned date to show reason why the money should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.
“The commission was also directed to publish in any National Daily for anyone to show cause within 14 days why the order of final forfeiture should not be granted. The Interim Forfeiture was obtained pursuant to Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and other related offences Act 2006.
“Operatives of the Commission on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, stormed a residential building on the seventh floor of a four-bedroom apartment on Osborne Towers located on 16,Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, where the large sums of money was uncovered
“The operation followed a whistle-blower confidential alert received by the Commission office in Lagos in the early hours of yesterday.
“The case was adjourned to May 5, 2017.”
As at press time, the EFCC was still searching for the owner of the cash.
The anti-graft commission quoted a witness as saying that the sacks were always brought by a haggard-looking woman.
Apart from the court order, the EFCC released the details of the recovery of the cash.
A separate statement added: “The operation followed confidential information received by the Commission’s Lagos office regarding some suspicious movement of bags in and out of a particular apartment in the building.
“Another source who is conversant with the apartment of interest indicated that a woman usually appeared on different occasion with Ghana Must Go bags. She comes looking haggard, with dirty clothes but her skin didn’t quite match her outward appearance, perhaps a disguise,” the source said.
“On getting to the building, operatives who were armed with a search warrant, met the entrance door locked. The guards at the gate explained that nobody resides in the apartment, but some persons come in and out once in a while. The EFCC operatives used minimum force to enter the apartment.
“Monies were found in two of the four-bedroom apartment. Further probe of the wardrobe by operatives in one of the rooms yielded three fire proof cabinets hidden behind wooden panels of the wardrobe.
“Upon assessing the content of the cabinets, neatly arranged US dollars, Pound Sterling and some Naira notes in sealed wrappers were found.”
There were indications that the EFCC might review the CCTVs in House 16 and nearby houses on Osborne Road to determine how the cash was brought into the house.
“We may also interact with the guards at the house and some neighbours with useful information on those behind the ferrying of the cash,” an EFCC source said.
Although three prominent people were allegedly linked with the money, they have all denied having anything to do with it.
They are a former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Alh. Adamu Mua’zu; a former Director of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Esther Nnamdi-Ogbue, and the Senator representing Lagos West Senatorial District, Solomon Adeola.
Nnamdi-Ogbue, who spoke through her lawyer, Emeka Etiaba(SAN), frowned at the allegation.
She said there was no need for “conjecture”.
A statement by Etiaba said the former NNPC Director expressed hope that the anti-graft agency will in due course uncover the owner of the property and the huge sum.
The statement said: “By this Press Release, we inform the public (especially the News Media) that the said sums of money and/or the apartment where the sums of money were found do not belong to our client.
“Our client is as shocked as many other Nigerians at the uncovering and recovery of the said sums of money and wishes to salute the courage and efforts of the EFCC in the war against corruption.
“She also wishes to commend the whistle blowing policy introduced by the Federal Government in the fight against corruption which policy has resulted in large scale uncovering and recovery of monies and assets.
“It is our client’s belief that the source and ownership of the said uncovered sums of money is known or eventually will be known by the EFCC in due course. There is therefore no need for conjecture or speculation.
“May we finally implore the news media to be more circumspect in their publications.”
The Senator representing Lagos West Senatorial District, Mr. Solomon Adeola, yesterday expressed dismay over an online publication alleging his ownership of N15 billion in foreign and local currencies discovered by the EFCC.
The medium alleged that Adeola stashed the huge cash in anticipation of using the money to finance his gubernatorial ambition in one of the states of the Southwest.
His reaction was contained in a statement by his Media Adviser, Chief Kayode Odunaro.
He said the media report was “absolute lies and calculated blackmail to dent the image of the lawmaker”.
The statement said: “We are aware that the satanic report is conscious antics by some politicians, who are having sleepless nights in the rising profile of Senator Adeola, and his impeccable records as a grassroots democrat.
“These elements are hell bent on eliminating him in their paranoid political equation towards 2019.
“Senator Adeola does not own any house or apartment on Osborne Towers at Osborne Road, Ikoyi and could not have been the owner of the discovered cash in the apartment.
“The senator will in due course not hesitate to take legal action against anyone unjustly tarnishing his hard earned reputation and image pursuant of his fundamental rights under the constitution.
“ The EFCC as a credible anti-corruption organisation is doing its statutory duty and I am sure it will soon come out with details of the ownership of the discovered humongous cash.
“Senator Adeola as an APC Senator is fully committed to the anti-corruption agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari and APC.”
Mua’zu, who is overseas, was not willing to talk about the money.
An associate of his said: “The ex-PDP chairman was shocked by the revelation because he has nothing to do with the recovered cash.
“He said he will not talk to the media on it on the seized cash.”
As at press time, EFCC was grilling Mrs Nnamdi-Ogbue over the cash.
A source in the commission said: “Our operatives stormed her residence in Maitama in Abuja for a search and she was invited for interrogation.
“While quizzing her, she insisted that she had nothing to do with the cash.”
1 Like
|Re: Ikoyi Cash: Efcc Moves Seized $43 Million, £27,000, N23 Million To Cbn by Sharon6(f): 7:58am
These days, some Nigerians cannot afford 3 square meals, a lot are depressed and are just doing their best to hold on. The people who can't hold on are committing suicide, people are selling their children, armed robberies on the increase, some are even killing their victims, then you read in the news people stealing pots of cooked food.
Yet, someone somewhere has 17 billion naira equivalent of cash lying down in his apartment. The most painful thing is this type of people will never help you if you know them up close, talkless of helping the poor and the needy. I weep for my dear country Nigeria. How did we even get here?
PLEASE CHECK MY SIGNATURE!
4 Likes
|Re: Ikoyi Cash: Efcc Moves Seized $43 Million, £27,000, N23 Million To Cbn by HRich(m): 7:58am
This is why I like GEJ's wife she came out not minding the shame or whatever might happen and claimed her money and she won her case now enjoying her cash
I like Andrew Yakubu for Claiming his cash
But because of Shame and disgrace the Yoruba who owes this money won't come out and claim his money
Nigeria is a Disgrace although
A single human being kept this money for his/herself and people are dying of hunger
2 Likes
|Re: Ikoyi Cash: Efcc Moves Seized $43 Million, £27,000, N23 Million To Cbn by davidtbom: 7:58am
Hmmmmmmm
|Re: Ikoyi Cash: Efcc Moves Seized $43 Million, £27,000, N23 Million To Cbn by itiswellandwell: 7:59am
Hmmmmmmm. The owner can't claim ownership of the money because it's a stolen funds.
1 Like
|Re: Ikoyi Cash: Efcc Moves Seized $43 Million, £27,000, N23 Million To Cbn by IncredibleJoe(m): 7:59am
If armed robber should intercept this money, they don hammer be dat oh!!
1 Like
|Re: Ikoyi Cash: Efcc Moves Seized $43 Million, £27,000, N23 Million To Cbn by gadgetsngs: 7:59am
Am tired of this already
|Re: Ikoyi Cash: Efcc Moves Seized $43 Million, £27,000, N23 Million To Cbn by idu1(m): 7:59am
Hmmmm
|Re: Ikoyi Cash: Efcc Moves Seized $43 Million, £27,000, N23 Million To Cbn by chimah3(m): 8:00am
|Re: Ikoyi Cash: Efcc Moves Seized $43 Million, £27,000, N23 Million To Cbn by drake2000x: 8:00am
APC deceiving Nigerians with very low IQ. Look at the mint money, all wrapped and newly printed. CBN gave the money to Magu to plant in the so-called location, and then make it seem like a huge money was discovered. A day after money was recovered, the so-called was sent back to CBN...JUST LIKE THAT WITHOUT INVESTIGATION? Ask yourself...DOES THIS SOUND RIGHT TO YOU? Has Magu ever ever remitted the funds recovered to CBN, even one kobo...NO he hasn't! All these false flag is been orchestrated to distract the general public from Buhari health; critically ill right now as I type this, he is undergoing chemotherapy! Watch out for more money discovered tomorrow to continue to distract zombie Nigerians who cannot reason. All of a sudden within a week, monies are being discovered everywhere in Lagos, BDC to individuals
EFCC IS THE ONLY GOVERNMENT INSTITUTION IN NIGERIA THAT HAS NEVER REMITTED ONE KOBO TO THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT/CBN COFFERS SINCE CREATION!
|Re: Ikoyi Cash: Efcc Moves Seized $43 Million, £27,000, N23 Million To Cbn by angeltolly(f): 8:00am
I hope you are not moving it to somebody's account o. It should not be another case of Olè gbe, Olè gbàá
Infact with this huge money pumped into the economy, Nigeria has no business being in recession again. But then na story story we go Still hear
1 Like
|Re: Ikoyi Cash: Efcc Moves Seized $43 Million, £27,000, N23 Million To Cbn by CharlieMaria(m): 8:00am
See money eh!
|Re: Ikoyi Cash: Efcc Moves Seized $43 Million, £27,000, N23 Million To Cbn by Rich4god(m): 8:00am
More money for our forex.....
|Re: Ikoyi Cash: Efcc Moves Seized $43 Million, £27,000, N23 Million To Cbn by josephine123: 8:00am
this people running this country are RUBBISH PEOPLE...
YOU FOUND MONEY IN A BIG BUILDING , U ARE STILL CONDUCTING INVESTIGATION ON WHO OWNS THE MONEY .. NO LANDLORD ? NO CAARETAKER ? NO TENANTS?
WHY NO PACK ALL OF THEM INTO KIRIKIRI FIRST ?
|Re: Ikoyi Cash: Efcc Moves Seized $43 Million, £27,000, N23 Million To Cbn by Philinho(m): 8:00am
they should also claim d house since it belong to a ghost.
|Re: Ikoyi Cash: Efcc Moves Seized $43 Million, £27,000, N23 Million To Cbn by Tazdroid(m): 8:01am
Ikoyi cash to CBN? Is that the right place to relocate the money?
The EFCC should diligently follow up on how the cash is been managed. CBN isn't exactly a trustworthy institution nowadays
|Re: Ikoyi Cash: Efcc Moves Seized $43 Million, £27,000, N23 Million To Cbn by Mementoes(m): 8:01am
Country of unchecked wickedness.
|Re: Ikoyi Cash: Efcc Moves Seized $43 Million, £27,000, N23 Million To Cbn by Abbeyme: 8:02am
Movement thingd
|Re: Ikoyi Cash: Efcc Moves Seized $43 Million, £27,000, N23 Million To Cbn by edudguy(m): 8:02am
You can't get rich in politics unless you're a crook.
Harry S. Truman
|Re: Ikoyi Cash: Efcc Moves Seized $43 Million, £27,000, N23 Million To Cbn by 4Play(m): 8:02am
This being Nigeria, there is a strong possibility that there is no actual $50m. Who did the counting and verified the said amount?
|Re: Ikoyi Cash: Efcc Moves Seized $43 Million, £27,000, N23 Million To Cbn by yungengr(m): 8:02am
|Re: Ikoyi Cash: Efcc Moves Seized $43 Million, £27,000, N23 Million To Cbn by ednut1(m): 8:02am
The money might have come from CBN coffers in d first place
|Re: Ikoyi Cash: Efcc Moves Seized $43 Million, £27,000, N23 Million To Cbn by stinggy(m): 8:02am
My money fa
|Re: Ikoyi Cash: Efcc Moves Seized $43 Million, £27,000, N23 Million To Cbn by obembet(m): 8:02am
OK.... Of everyone is running away from the money, I knw the right owner...
Its You
|Re: Ikoyi Cash: Efcc Moves Seized $43 Million, £27,000, N23 Million To Cbn by cogbuagu: 8:02am
Give me only one bundle and my life will change for good for ever.
|Re: Ikoyi Cash: Efcc Moves Seized $43 Million, £27,000, N23 Million To Cbn by 4Play(m): 8:02am
This being Nigeria, there is a strong possibility that there is no actual $43m. Who did the counting and verified the said amount?
|Re: Ikoyi Cash: Efcc Moves Seized $43 Million, £27,000, N23 Million To Cbn by AngelicBeing: 8:03am
|Re: Ikoyi Cash: Efcc Moves Seized $43 Million, £27,000, N23 Million To Cbn by ajalawole(m): 8:03am
IncredibleJoe:u get dirty mind. Go form them na
|Re: Ikoyi Cash: Efcc Moves Seized $43 Million, £27,000, N23 Million To Cbn by GeleFanzgore: 8:04am
that money is my father's money o. quiz me and i will tell you. kappish!
|Re: Ikoyi Cash: Efcc Moves Seized $43 Million, £27,000, N23 Million To Cbn by Pavore9: 8:04am
cogbuagu:
Even half a bundle sef, at least e go reach $5,000!
Hilary Clinton, Obama Would Lose To Al Gore, Dukakis / Obama Forced Swiss Bank To Disclose Secret / Nengi Josef Ilagha, Amanyanabo Of Nembe Writes Queen Elizabeth Ii On Nigeria
Viewing this topic: Leebeedo(m), oluwaseun8(m), beekee, sacramento1212, jaybim, deborsky(m), classicB(f), Xhaka100(m), bestspoke, banito1(m), Joguns(m), otusnora(f), omololu251, doveweed(m), CaesarDon(m), jibga(m), shawwal1(m), ATK4Joy(f), Ameko4ever(m), donifez(m), Femikas, akrufus08(m), officialarab(m), chelseabmw(m), multiconcept(m), Odunharry(m), morikee(m), Justpassingby2, ayinde88(m), bobosydney, jhyde101(m), Mosseuirdoctore(m), stenlydxlite(m), Freelancer007(m), spenca, xeighy(m), elbaraj001(m), Kennedymac(m), Creamz(m), McDreKing(m), asitis752, fittty(m), bola4dprec(m), ikechemez(m), napoleon77(m), JerryLegend(m), Uncommonbreed, degreat2, Realdeals(m), Wazzaowner(m), Makanjuolaa(m), EndiaSami, calculusx(m), Yoyostic, MrAU(m), caporia, Kruzxx, bkool7(m), Sanolex89, FunkyAlhaji2015(m), xnsandrxns, stitcheD(m), Acidosis(m), Timothyoj(m), kay50, Equalizer(m), Lordaweezy, smartty68(m), simonhabby(m), Manus17(m), FuckBuhari(m), estine17, Mynd44, titopius(m), tboycares and 90 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 5