|Ikoyi $43 Million: Rivers State Government Claims Ownership by AutoReportNG: 10:29pm On Apr 14
▪Gives FG seven days ultimatum to return the funds diverted by the immediate past Governor
Rivers State Governor has given the Federal Government an ultimatum of 7 days to return the $43million dollars found in a luxury apartment in Ikoyi to the Rivers State Government , failure which the State Government will take legal measures to ensure that it gets back her stolen resources
Governor Wike also declared that the $43million dollars found in the luxury apartment in Ikoyi belongs to the Rivers State Government.
.
Governor Wike said that investigations by the Rivers State Government revealed that the money was proceed from the sale of gas turbines by the immediate past Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi.
Addressing journalists at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Friday night, Governor Wike said: "The money in question belongs to the former Rivers State Governor, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi. We want to confirm that the houses in Ikoyi also belong to Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.
"If you recollect in 2015, we said that gas turbines built by Former Governor Peter Odili were sold to Sahara Energy, business partners of Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi at $319million.
"That money was used to sponsor the All Progressives Congress for the 2015 general elections. From the date of sale of the gas turbines to May 29, 2015, the money depleted from $319million to $204,000 . What was stashed at the Ikoyi residence was part of that fund".
He said : "We have facts to prove that the said money belongs to the Rivers State Government. The Federal Government must return our money".
Governor Wike said all the stories being peddled about the money belonging to the National Intelligence Agency are false and mere face saving measures by the embattled APC Federal Government.
He said: "As I speak to you, the Federal Government is so embarrassed that this has happened. All the stories that the money belongs to the NIA are fake".
Governor Wike challenged the Federal Government to set up a panel of Inquiry , which will sit publicly to investigate the money, if it doubted the claim of the Rivers State Government.
He stated that the Rivers State Government needs the money to complete an array of projects, insisting that on no account would this criminal activity be swept under the carpet.
The governor said as long as the Federal Government continues to disturb the progress of Rivers State, so long will God throw the Federal Government into confusion.
"We are giving them seven days to return our money. Otherwise, we would take legal action to recover our money. $43million will help us complete several projects. We need that money for projects", he said.
Source:
http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/04/ikoyi-43-million-rivers-state.html
|Re: Ikoyi $43 Million: Rivers State Government Claims Ownership by kiyosaki1(m): 10:30pm On Apr 14
That's how we roll
|Re: Ikoyi $43 Million: Rivers State Government Claims Ownership by SuperS1Panther: 10:34pm On Apr 14
What is Rivers State money doing in Lagos STate?
What is Wike irrefutable proof that the money is Rivers State's money?
Why is the money in raw cash?
Who owns the apartment?
Who owns the money.
I do not give a hoot about who owns the money, the court should just give an order of permanent forfeiture to FG on May 5.
Bunch of everlasting and unrepentant criminals and looters.
May Sango strike any corruption supporting id10t with thunder. Some people are dying in the office just because they cannot pay 5k or due to lack of Oxygen and some demons in human skin are keeping millions of dollars locked in one empty house.
The criminality of humans to humans is worse than that of devil on humans.
All of a sudden, certain people now believe money was truly discovered and was not stage managed, as soon as Amaechi's name came into the pix. lol.
|Re: Ikoyi $43 Million: Rivers State Government Claims Ownership by ogologoamu: 10:35pm On Apr 14
Only in Nigeria
|Re: Ikoyi $43 Million: Rivers State Government Claims Ownership by thesicilian: 10:38pm On Apr 14
This one is strong.
Unfortunately EFCC has very weak lawyers so they will end up throwing the fish back into the sea.
|Re: Ikoyi $43 Million: Rivers State Government Claims Ownership by yemmynoni: 10:45pm On Apr 14
This money get plenty parents oooo Now that wike said he is the owner, what will pdp say about this?
|Re: Ikoyi $43 Million: Rivers State Government Claims Ownership by joeprince23(m): 10:46pm On Apr 14
amaechi is a big thief
|Re: Ikoyi $43 Million: Rivers State Government Claims Ownership by yanabasee(m): 10:51pm On Apr 14
So EFCC cant investigate and uncover who owns the cash?....
They only know how to use banks to freeze ppl's accounts and be studying ''statement of account" and be claiming tof....
|Re: Ikoyi $43 Million: Rivers State Government Claims Ownership by dechriscool(m): 10:51pm On Apr 14
There is every iota of truth in what Wike is insinuating.
EFCC is so quick to dismissed the owner of the money claiming it belongs to Nigeria intelligence agency.Is this another form of money laundering in this administration.
Buhari always has an antecedents of defending his cronies in money laundering.
|Re: Ikoyi $43 Million: Rivers State Government Claims Ownership by swagagolic01: 10:52pm On Apr 14
yemmynoni:
Did u read the post
They should return rivers state money back...... criminals in high places
|Re: Ikoyi $43 Million: Rivers State Government Claims Ownership by Ever8054: 10:54pm On Apr 14
hehehe...apostle sula man vs otobo is gone,BBNija is over now we just got another wahala to deal with..efcc vs 43 billion..
|Re: Ikoyi $43 Million: Rivers State Government Claims Ownership by LarryBeryl(m): 10:55pm On Apr 14
O ga o. Wike!!!!!!
|Re: Ikoyi $43 Million: Rivers State Government Claims Ownership by ZombieTERROR: 10:58pm On Apr 14
No doubt the money belongs to rivers
Since amaechi is the owner
And he took it from river state coffers
It is only logical that hitherto the money be sent to rivers...
|Re: Ikoyi $43 Million: Rivers State Government Claims Ownership by NextGovernor(m): 11:00pm On Apr 14
yemmynoni:
U see ur life... Even the first line from that post said it all but because of your hate you didn't care to even read rather judged by the heading...
When PDP members are named in corruption you people will be mastibating round but when APC is involve you defend the unknown as if your life depend on it.
For PDP members to boldly come out and accuse Amaechi and APC on this you know PDP have no hand in that funds discovered.
EFCC was quick to make it public not knowing it was own by one of theirs and now they are confuse on how to convince and divert attention naming the true owner of the flat...
|Re: Ikoyi $43 Million: Rivers State Government Claims Ownership by AngelicBeing: 11:14pm On Apr 14
Double wahala for dead body and the owner of dead body >>>> late afro beat, Fela Anikulapo kuti, the circus of deception , denials & counter denials continues, what a jungle of a country, in all this, l pity the masses, the endless sufferings continues because with this kind of useless government in Nigeria, l dont see light at the end of the tunnel but gross darkness, vampires, rogues, vultures, criminals all at the helm of affairs, looting, stealing, robbing while the masses are dying of hunger daily, this useless APC led government has lost credibility, it is time for them to be stoned out of office and the whole world is watching the drama happening in Nigeria, no wonder, Nigeria is not reckon with in the scheme of things, about 50 Million Dollars discovered in a house and the whole thing is becoming like a Hollywood movie, no concrete statement from the federal government agencies as to who owns the money, what a joke of a country
|Re: Ikoyi $43 Million: Rivers State Government Claims Ownership by Naijalabel(m): 11:14pm On Apr 14
http://www.naijalabel.com/2017/04/ikoyi-43-million-rivers-state.html
"We are giving them seven days to return our money. Otherwise, we would take legal action to recover our money. $43million will help us complete several projects. We need that money for projects",
http://www.naijalabel.com/2017/04/ikoyi-43-million-rivers-state.html
|Re: Ikoyi $43 Million: Rivers State Government Claims Ownership by SalamRushdie: 11:15pm On Apr 14
Ofcourse its seems like rivers money and I must commend wike for his bold and expedited move to lay claim to the money which if returned will be used to develop rivers state intead of wasting in Ameachis flat in Ikoyi where it was used to dash oloshos and praise singers . The rivers stste govt should go further by getting an injunction on tuesday to stop the Federal govt from laying further claims to the money till a competent arbiter can prove otherwise
|Re: Ikoyi $43 Million: Rivers State Government Claims Ownership by Garrithe1st: 11:16pm On Apr 14
Wike sounds moronic.... Sorry to say.
A Governor who speaks so senselessly.
Spits on Wike's obese body.
|Re: Ikoyi $43 Million: Rivers State Government Claims Ownership by BeardedMeat: 11:18pm On Apr 14
OP watch out! This topic will soon be locked. A very similar thread just got locked. Amaetif is a supermod on NL.
|Re: Ikoyi $43 Million: Rivers State Government Claims Ownership by LesbianBoy(m): 11:18pm On Apr 14
God punish amaechi
|Re: Ikoyi $43 Million: Rivers State Government Claims Ownership by thinkdip(m): 11:19pm On Apr 14
BeardedMeat:It was a repeated topic, so one had to get locked.. the guy mynd44 no dey sleep
|Re: Ikoyi $43 Million: Rivers State Government Claims Ownership by rozayx5(m): 11:21pm On Apr 14
the way EFCC went dumb
points fingers at a top APC personality
|Re: Ikoyi $43 Million: Rivers State Government Claims Ownership by BeardedMeat: 11:21pm On Apr 14
yanabasee:Are you surprised? Haven't you listened to magu speak?
|Re: Ikoyi $43 Million: Rivers State Government Claims Ownership by ruggedised: 11:22pm On Apr 14
Shelloween:
bros make them test the nuclear/atomic bomb only for your compound.
Can you imagine
|Re: Ikoyi $43 Million: Rivers State Government Claims Ownership by Built2last: 11:22pm On Apr 14
Hmmmmmm
|Re: Ikoyi $43 Million: Rivers State Government Claims Ownership by SalamRushdie: 11:24pm On Apr 14
Garrithe1st:
So now you have lost your voice because the money was stashed by a top member of Buharis govt? I didnt hear you spir on any obese bodyform the last time the NNPC former md was caught with 9 million dollars
|Re: Ikoyi $43 Million: Rivers State Government Claims Ownership by Xano(m): 11:36pm On Apr 14
Interesting
List of people claiming this amount of money belongs to them increases.
We hope its not a trend, because these claims sound like 5 year old children muscling for chocolate.
We need better leaders.
|Re: Ikoyi $43 Million: Rivers State Government Claims Ownership by AirFireEarthH20(m): 11:38pm On Apr 14
Lizard Judas Amaechi owns the money. That was part of the over 500 million dollars he stole from Rivers state and used part of it to sponsor buhari's election.
Lootimi Amaechi owns two flats in that building, gave one to his girl friend Mo Abudu and he uses the one the money was discovered himself.
Even the government is trying to cover up by ordering NIA to come forward and say the money belongs to them. Corruption fight indeed
