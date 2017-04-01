Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Young Nigerian Airforce Officer Dies In Accident (Photos) (6387 Views)

Nigerian Cadet Officer Dies Close To His Passing Out As Airforce Officer(photos) / Czech Offers Scholarship To Wife Of Airforce Officer Killed By Boko Haram.PICS / AirForce Officer Reading His Bible, Armed With His Gun (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





See photos below







Source: According to multiple social media sources,a promising young Nigerian air force officer Abubakar Musa Ibrahim has been killed in fatal accident.His friends took to social media to mourn his demise.See photos belowSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/04/young-airfoce-officer-dies-in.html 1 Like





babaly,almighty direct my course away from this land in earnest biko







RIP man If boko haram no kill person for this country,motor go jam person,if motor no jam am nko.meningitis dey coner dey wait am,na so so kill kill by fulani herdsmen too,kidnappers nko them boku for naija,ehhn hnn oil vandals too, i taya for them..if them survive all these one,frustration go just carry person go bridge go jump inside lagoonbabaly,almighty direct my course away from this land in earnest bikoRIP man 4 Likes

too bad,rip.

It hurts me to see future leaders dying.

Why shouldn't it be one of those old fools in the government

RIP soldier.

R.I.P man.....death is a cruel thing. I hope his family can bear this loss.

Rip young soldier

RIP

RIP

May his soul find eternal rest.

Rip

rip

RIP gallant soldier

RIP Soldier

RIP

Some people always behave as if they are immortal.



This should be a lesson to other force men - if they will learn that death await every human no matter how highly placed you are in the society.



May God give your family the fortitude to bear this lost.



RIP brother. 2 Likes

RIP bro! Last day is certain

Khd95:

If boko haram no kill person for this country,motor go jam person,if motor no jam am nko.meningitis dey coner dey wait am,na so so kill kill by fulani herdsmen too,kidnappers nko them boku for naija,ehhn hnn oil vandals too, i taya for them..if them survive all these one,frustration go just carry person go bridge go jump inside lagoon



babaly,almighty direct my course away from this land in earnest biko







RIP man

Dude, you ain't going no where, we are in this mess together Dude, you ain't going no where, we are in this mess together

Tintinnoty:





Dude, you ain't going no where, we are in this mess together nawa oooh,are you gonna compel D niqqar to stay here nawa oooh,are you gonna compel D niqqar to stay here

End of a journey. RIP.