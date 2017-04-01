₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Young Nigerian Airforce Officer Dies In Accident (Photos) by sixtuschimere: 3:59pm
According to multiple social media sources,a promising young Nigerian air force officer Abubakar Musa Ibrahim has been killed in fatal accident.His friends took to social media to mourn his demise.
See photos below
Re: Young Nigerian Airforce Officer Dies In Accident (Photos) by sixtuschimere: 3:59pm
Re: Young Nigerian Airforce Officer Dies In Accident (Photos) by Khd95(m): 4:14pm
If boko haram no kill person for this country,motor go jam person,if motor no jam am nko.meningitis dey coner dey wait am,na so so kill kill by fulani herdsmen too,kidnappers nko them boku for naija,ehhn hnn oil vandals too, i taya for them..if them survive all these one,frustration go just carry person go bridge go jump inside lagoon
babaly,almighty direct my course away from this land in earnest biko
RIP man
Re: Young Nigerian Airforce Officer Dies In Accident (Photos) by newyorks(m): 4:30pm
too bad,rip.
Re: Young Nigerian Airforce Officer Dies In Accident (Photos) by PapiSmith: 5:18pm
It hurts me to see future leaders dying.
Why shouldn't it be one of those old fools in the government
Re: Young Nigerian Airforce Officer Dies In Accident (Photos) by lolaxavier(m): 5:20pm
RIP soldier.
Re: Young Nigerian Airforce Officer Dies In Accident (Photos) by dessz(m): 5:20pm
R.I.P man.....death is a cruel thing. I hope his family can bear this loss.
Re: Young Nigerian Airforce Officer Dies In Accident (Photos) by itiswellandwell: 5:20pm
Rip young soldier
Re: Young Nigerian Airforce Officer Dies In Accident (Photos) by cutetopsey(f): 5:20pm
RIP
Re: Young Nigerian Airforce Officer Dies In Accident (Photos) by Adegokenath(m): 5:20pm
RIP
Re: Young Nigerian Airforce Officer Dies In Accident (Photos) by VickyRotex(f): 5:20pm
May his soul find eternal rest.
Re: Young Nigerian Airforce Officer Dies In Accident (Photos) by ameezy(m): 5:21pm
Rip
Re: Young Nigerian Airforce Officer Dies In Accident (Photos) by Jhayson(m): 5:21pm
rip
Re: Young Nigerian Airforce Officer Dies In Accident (Photos) by ujosa75(m): 5:22pm
RIP gallant soldier
Re: Young Nigerian Airforce Officer Dies In Accident (Photos) by beckypaul89: 5:23pm
RIP Soldier
Re: Young Nigerian Airforce Officer Dies In Accident (Photos) by Oluwasaeon(m): 5:24pm
RIP
Re: Young Nigerian Airforce Officer Dies In Accident (Photos) by depezee(m): 5:25pm
Some people always behave as if they are immortal.
This should be a lesson to other force men - if they will learn that death await every human no matter how highly placed you are in the society.
May God give your family the fortitude to bear this lost.
RIP brother.
Re: Young Nigerian Airforce Officer Dies In Accident (Photos) by Tbillz(m): 5:26pm
RIP bro! Last day is certain
Re: Young Nigerian Airforce Officer Dies In Accident (Photos) by Tintinnoty(m): 5:29pm
Khd95:
Dude, you ain't going no where, we are in this mess together
Re: Young Nigerian Airforce Officer Dies In Accident (Photos) by Donchizzy20(m): 5:38pm
Tintinnoty:nawa oooh,are you gonna compel D niqqar to stay here
Re: Young Nigerian Airforce Officer Dies In Accident (Photos) by supereagle(m): 5:40pm
End of a journey. RIP.
Re: Young Nigerian Airforce Officer Dies In Accident (Photos) by kingjabz(m): 5:48pm
They already know he would later fly over their witch craft with air craft
Bad belle from villa
You're sighted
