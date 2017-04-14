₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Reno Omokri's Reply To Bleached Lady by DozieInc(m): 4:01pm
The lady posted earlier that " Black people won't go far in life unless they bleach"
Then Reno gave her a life resetting reply.
https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/852883539741655040
|Re: Reno Omokri's Reply To Bleached Lady by Pointblank09: 4:04pm
In Fela's word "Yellow Fever"
Useless people.com
FTC twice on front page today
Dedicated to all of us that are proud of our skin colour.
|Re: Reno Omokri's Reply To Bleached Lady by Khd95(m): 4:06pm
Reno is too petty
This mumu no deserve any attention at all,not even from beggers on the street.
If she like make she bleach her poo hole join,na black she still be,mumu geh.
Nd sommori wee now goan marry this one
|Re: Reno Omokri's Reply To Bleached Lady by Airforce1(m): 4:09pm
.
|Re: Reno Omokri's Reply To Bleached Lady by CaroLyner(f): 4:10pm
People like her shouldn't be allowed to use the internet
|Re: Reno Omokri's Reply To Bleached Lady by Chikelue2000(m): 4:12pm
Reno nice one dear, u the mind that fool who mtn mistakenly dashed MB
|Re: Reno Omokri's Reply To Bleached Lady by josephine123: 4:34pm
Big clapback
|Re: Reno Omokri's Reply To Bleached Lady by malificent(f): 4:34pm
Petty vs stupid
|Re: Reno Omokri's Reply To Bleached Lady by Newboss: 4:53pm
But Reno has a point there though he's too old for that
|Re: Reno Omokri's Reply To Bleached Lady by nerodenero: 5:05pm
Show me a whiteman that desires a dark skin and I will show you many useless dark skin people celebrating a white skin. I'm proud to be dark skinned and bold too.
|Re: Reno Omokri's Reply To Bleached Lady by lilmax(m): 5:16pm
Newboss:the nitty-gritty of the Marra, its not about age
|Re: Reno Omokri's Reply To Bleached Lady by Jarizod: 5:19pm
kaiiii...Reno yii buru o
Evil mehn
The bissh deserves it tho..She dumb af
|Re: Reno Omokri's Reply To Bleached Lady by unclezuma: 5:23pm
Aunty, Reno said you're an unknown bleachist...
|Re: Reno Omokri's Reply To Bleached Lady by hollawaley2: 5:23pm
zaherr
|Re: Reno Omokri's Reply To Bleached Lady by Singapore1(m): 5:23pm
Reno Omokiri na mumu
he can reply a goat sef
|Re: Reno Omokri's Reply To Bleached Lady by PapiSmith: 5:24pm
Many of these ladies are dumb bruh
|Re: Reno Omokri's Reply To Bleached Lady by Emmypongaim(m): 5:24pm
Savage
|Re: Reno Omokri's Reply To Bleached Lady by photoshoot(m): 5:24pm
Mehn!!
Pastor cum Boxer
|Re: Reno Omokri's Reply To Bleached Lady by emebosomto(m): 5:25pm
Serves her right
|Re: Reno Omokri's Reply To Bleached Lady by sod09(m): 5:25pm
#epic
|Re: Reno Omokri's Reply To Bleached Lady by Tbillz(m): 5:25pm
Words wey sharp pass sword!
|Re: Reno Omokri's Reply To Bleached Lady by Evergreen4(m): 5:26pm
Chai, see upper cut.
Na so he dey hit buhari
|Re: Reno Omokri's Reply To Bleached Lady by cutetopsey(f): 5:26pm
See Gobe!
For her mind
|Re: Reno Omokri's Reply To Bleached Lady by Mutuwa(m): 5:26pm
|Re: Reno Omokri's Reply To Bleached Lady by Blackfire(m): 5:26pm
Not only did she bleeched her skin to confusion, her brain too is in camatoes
|Re: Reno Omokri's Reply To Bleached Lady by ariesbull: 5:27pm
Did she bleach her Toto aka abuna?
|Re: Reno Omokri's Reply To Bleached Lady by Mologi(m): 5:27pm
jobless mofos
|Re: Reno Omokri's Reply To Bleached Lady by Deseo(f): 5:28pm
Replying some people is condescending.
|Re: Reno Omokri's Reply To Bleached Lady by ariesbull: 5:28pm
Did Dangote, innosson' bleach
|Re: Reno Omokri's Reply To Bleached Lady by BNew(m): 5:28pm
I bet she also smells like rotten fish down there.
|Re: Reno Omokri's Reply To Bleached Lady by desreek9(f): 5:29pm
she's just a nincompoop
