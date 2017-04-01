Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dolapo Osinbajo Bonds With Rescued Chibok Girls (Photos) (8416 Views)

Last Saturday, Nigeria marked the 3rd anniversary of the abduction of Chibok girls in Borno State.





About 276 schoolgirls were abducted by Boko Haram terrorist from Chibok in 2014.



20 were released last year and over 150 are still in captivity.





But why are they still in custody and not reunited with their Chibok parents up till now?! Lovely to bond with the traumatized girls but I really don't see what future hand knitting will provide for the girlsBut why are they still in custody and not reunited with their Chibok parents up till now?! 3 Likes 4 Shares

good woman 3 Likes 1 Share

Nice one mama,my future first lady 1 Like

They are now Chibok Women. Mods, Op and the General public should please take note. 2 Likes

I love this woman. She is just brilliant.



I love Osinbajo, he is blessed with such woman.



So spiritual she is, she complements that shy man. 3 Likes

Na second lady be that? Who knitting eppNa second lady be that? 1 Like

Thank God Joy is back to their life



God Bless Your humble family....



But Atiku 2019 Osinbajo and familyGod Bless Your humble family....But Atiku 2019

anwulica:

Lovely to bond with the traumatized girls but I really don't see what future hand knitting will provide for the girls



But why are they still in custody and not reunited with their Chibok parents up till now?! buh they start somewhere.... or u av a job for them? buh they start somewhere.... or u av a job for them?

