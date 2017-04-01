₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dolapo Osinbajo Bonds With Rescued Chibok Girls (Photos) by CEOJAMIENAIJA(m): 9:28pm On Apr 14
Wife of the Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo is pictured spending quality time with some of the rescued Chibok girls, teaching them how to knit.
Last Saturday, Nigeria marked the 3rd anniversary of the abduction of Chibok girls in Borno State.
About 276 schoolgirls were abducted by Boko Haram terrorist from Chibok in 2014.
20 were released last year and over 150 are still in captivity.
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Bonds With Rescued Chibok Girls (Photos) by anwulica(f): 9:41pm On Apr 14
Lovely to bond with the traumatized girls but I really don't see what future hand knitting will provide for the girls
But why are they still in custody and not reunited with their Chibok parents up till now?!
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Bonds With Rescued Chibok Girls (Photos) by Jeus: 11:28pm On Apr 14
good woman
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Bonds With Rescued Chibok Girls (Photos) by SolexxBarry(m): 12:29am
Nice one mama,my future first lady
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Bonds With Rescued Chibok Girls (Photos) by samwhi(m): 12:39am
The guy above tho, which kind network you dey use?
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Bonds With Rescued Chibok Girls (Photos) by thundafire: 5:35am
APC hmmmmm keep on deceiving ur zombies
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Bonds With Rescued Chibok Girls (Photos) by JamieBlog(m): 8:05am
So much happiness in one pic
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Bonds With Rescued Chibok Girls (Photos) by rainerboy1010: 11:22am
na so e dey take start 2019..... loading
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Bonds With Rescued Chibok Girls (Photos) by teelaw4life(m): 11:22am
They are now Chibok Women. Mods, Op and the General public should please take note.
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Bonds With Rescued Chibok Girls (Photos) by Billyonaire: 11:22am
I love this woman. She is just brilliant.
I love Osinbajo, he is blessed with such woman.
So spiritual she is, she complements that shy man.
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Bonds With Rescued Chibok Girls (Photos) by Hardeysolution(m): 11:24am
Let the haters come and flood this thread.. ...
Just be happy for once and stop being sad.. ..love!
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Bonds With Rescued Chibok Girls (Photos) by adenine02: 11:24am
good
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Bonds With Rescued Chibok Girls (Photos) by NubiLove(m): 11:25am
Look at how that one is acting shy.
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Bonds With Rescued Chibok Girls (Photos) by kingjabz(m): 11:26am
Who knitting epp
Na second lady be that?
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Bonds With Rescued Chibok Girls (Photos) by tracyxx: 11:27am
Thank God Joy is back to their life
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Bonds With Rescued Chibok Girls (Photos) by Atiku2019: 11:27am
Osinbajo and family
God Bless Your humble family....
But Atiku 2019
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Bonds With Rescued Chibok Girls (Photos) by eedrissa(m): 11:27am
anwulica:buh they start somewhere.... or u av a job for them?
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Bonds With Rescued Chibok Girls (Photos) by kogistar: 11:27am
scam
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Bonds With Rescued Chibok Girls (Photos) by sLentlover7778(m): 11:29am
Good bless Nigeria
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Bonds With Rescued Chibok Girls (Photos) by Philinho(m): 11:33am
propaganda
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Bonds With Rescued Chibok Girls (Photos) by yourexcellency: 11:34am
Weh done ma
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Bonds With Rescued Chibok Girls (Photos) by ElsonMorali: 11:36am
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Bonds With Rescued Chibok Girls (Photos) by seunlayi(m): 11:38am
Hypocrisy
After two years, your ọga want to negotiate the release of the remaining girls.... Mtceeeeeeew
