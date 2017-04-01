Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / UK Based Nigerian Student Dies During Surgery, Boyfriend Mourns On Facebook.PICS (11728 Views)

According to Emmanuel Ayoola, Kika's last words to her mum before the surgery was "I'm at peace. I know where I'm going if I don't come out, I'll be with Jesus".



Heart broken Nigerian man who lost his girlfriend Kika Onyibe to complications arising from ruptured appendix surgery, takes to Facebook to mourn his loss. Miss KiKi , 19 ,was a law student in Birmingham University in the UK. Her Remains will be laid to rest at Ikoyi cemetery on Tuesday 18th of April 2017 .

sad..one..Rip 5 Likes 2 Shares

Rip 1 Like

She had reached her own bus-stop,that means we all travellers on this earth.

May her soul rest in peace! 24 Likes

This is not good. Appendicitis surgeries is one of the commonest surgeries na 4 Likes 1 Share

maybe she be Ogabnje. As a typical 9ja mother would say. maybe she be Ogabnje. As a typical 9ja mother would say. 2 Likes 1 Share







It my birthday friends RIP!!It my birthday friends 11 Likes 1 Share

Quite touching. RIP Kika.







How old is the guy





Some people sef 19yrs girlfriend. HmmmmHow old is the guySome people sef 8 Likes





Death especially of a loved one, leaves a scar no one can heal. It's really painful, and disheartening. Our stay here is fleeting and ephemeral. May God grant her eternal rest.



Let us not mourn like those who do not have hope.



That girl looks adorable and decent.





Ka emesia.





But why would she fly to Naija from the UK? But why would she fly to Naija from the UK? 18 Likes 1 Share

Oh ye! She should have done it in the UK



RIP 2 Likes 1 Share

But why would she fly to Naija from the UK? Maybe she received call from the "cabal". Long life ain't promised to any one. R.i.p to her. Maybe she received call from the "cabal". Long life ain't promised to any one. R.i.p to her. 1 Like

RIP

This is not good. Appendicitis surgeries is one of the commonest surgeries na ruptured appendix not just appendix surgery. When ruptured it can send u into shock and death ruptured appendix not just appendix surgery. When ruptured it can send u into shock and death 8 Likes

omg such a lovely girl

Too bad, RIP

do u guys go through everybody's facebook page to bring out something for ur blog? 10 Likes

she's too fine abeg!Death why be so wicked?let the living live right tho cos no one s too young to die!RIP kika

I'm a bit curious why she did not do the surgery in the UK. 3 Likes 1 Share

In an ideal health care situation........... It sure is... In an ideal health care situation........... It sure is...

RIP Medicals not free for non citizens. Student inclusive!!! Medicals not free for non citizens. Student inclusive!!! 2 Likes

Dude do you even realise how annoying you are?! Even on a dead girl's thread?! Seriously?!!!! Dude do you even realise how annoying you are?! Even on a dead girl's thread?! Seriously?!!!! 5 Likes 1 Share

Hence pre-op precautions should be observed Hence pre-op precautions should be observed

wow didn't know that wow didn't know that

After u had bleeped yourselves and you think she can make heaven. Continue to deceive yourself. Rip anyway. 4 Likes

Different people have different views on life!! Different people have different views on life!!