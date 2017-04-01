₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|UK Based Nigerian Student Dies During Surgery, Boyfriend Mourns On Facebook.PICS by ChangeIsCostant: 4:24am
Heart broken Nigerian man who lost his girlfriend Kika Onyibe to complications arising from ruptured appendix surgery, takes to Facebook to mourn his loss. Miss KiKi , 19 ,was a law student in Birmingham University in the UK. Her Remains will be laid to rest at Ikoyi cemetery on Tuesday 18th of April 2017 .
According to Emmanuel Ayoola, Kika's last words to her mum before the surgery was "I'm at peace. I know where I'm going if I don't come out, I'll be with Jesus".
|Re: UK Based Nigerian Student Dies During Surgery, Boyfriend Mourns On Facebook.PICS by ChangeIsCostant: 4:25am
|Re: UK Based Nigerian Student Dies During Surgery, Boyfriend Mourns On Facebook.PICS by ChangeIsCostant: 4:27am
|Re: UK Based Nigerian Student Dies During Surgery, Boyfriend Mourns On Facebook.PICS by Blessinzy(f): 4:29am
sad..one..Rip
|Re: UK Based Nigerian Student Dies During Surgery, Boyfriend Mourns On Facebook.PICS by LecciGucci: 4:42am
Rip
|Re: UK Based Nigerian Student Dies During Surgery, Boyfriend Mourns On Facebook.PICS by Baawaa(m): 4:51am
She had reached her own bus-stop,that means we all travellers on this earth.
May her soul rest in peace!
|Re: UK Based Nigerian Student Dies During Surgery, Boyfriend Mourns On Facebook.PICS by Destined2win: 5:07am
This is not good. Appendicitis surgeries is one of the commonest surgeries na
|Re: UK Based Nigerian Student Dies During Surgery, Boyfriend Mourns On Facebook.PICS by Chanchit: 5:40am
Destined2win:
maybe she be Ogabnje. As a typical 9ja mother would say.
|Re: UK Based Nigerian Student Dies During Surgery, Boyfriend Mourns On Facebook.PICS by vanida6(f): 6:18am
RIP!!
It my birthday friends
|Re: UK Based Nigerian Student Dies During Surgery, Boyfriend Mourns On Facebook.PICS by coolzeal(m): 6:27am
Quite touching. RIP Kika.
|Re: UK Based Nigerian Student Dies During Surgery, Boyfriend Mourns On Facebook.PICS by Omagago(m): 6:41am
19yrs girlfriend. Hmmmm
How old is the guy
Some people sef
|Re: UK Based Nigerian Student Dies During Surgery, Boyfriend Mourns On Facebook.PICS by modelsms(m): 6:43am
Death especially of a loved one, leaves a scar no one can heal. It's really painful, and disheartening. Our stay here is fleeting and ephemeral. May God grant her eternal rest.
Let us not mourn like those who do not have hope.
That girl looks adorable and decent.
Ka emesia.
Ka emesia.
|Re: UK Based Nigerian Student Dies During Surgery, Boyfriend Mourns On Facebook.PICS by modelsms(m): 6:45am
Destined2win:
But why would she fly to Naija from the UK?
|Re: UK Based Nigerian Student Dies During Surgery, Boyfriend Mourns On Facebook.PICS by lovelygurl(f): 6:47am
Oh ye! She should have done it in the UK
RIP
|Re: UK Based Nigerian Student Dies During Surgery, Boyfriend Mourns On Facebook.PICS by nepapole(m): 6:58am
modelsms:Maybe she received call from the "cabal". Long life ain't promised to any one. R.i.p to her.
|Re: UK Based Nigerian Student Dies During Surgery, Boyfriend Mourns On Facebook.PICS by Loyalblak007(f): 7:02am
RIP
|Re: UK Based Nigerian Student Dies During Surgery, Boyfriend Mourns On Facebook.PICS by Frolic: 7:04am
|Re: UK Based Nigerian Student Dies During Surgery, Boyfriend Mourns On Facebook.PICS by ednut1(m): 7:05am
Destined2win:ruptured appendix not just appendix surgery. When ruptured it can send u into shock and death
|Re: UK Based Nigerian Student Dies During Surgery, Boyfriend Mourns On Facebook.PICS by Oliviaxx(f): 8:01am
omg such a lovely girl
|Re: UK Based Nigerian Student Dies During Surgery, Boyfriend Mourns On Facebook.PICS by Hiccups: 8:06am
Too bad, RIP
|Re: UK Based Nigerian Student Dies During Surgery, Boyfriend Mourns On Facebook.PICS by FILEBE(m): 8:06am
do u guys go through everybody's facebook page to bring out something for ur blog?
|Re: UK Based Nigerian Student Dies During Surgery, Boyfriend Mourns On Facebook.PICS by CheezyCharles: 8:06am
she's too fine abeg!Death why be so wicked?let the living live right tho cos no one s too young to die!RIP kika
|Re: UK Based Nigerian Student Dies During Surgery, Boyfriend Mourns On Facebook.PICS by otokx(m): 8:09am
I'm a bit curious why she did not do the surgery in the UK.
|Re: UK Based Nigerian Student Dies During Surgery, Boyfriend Mourns On Facebook.PICS by Lexusgs430: 8:10am
Destined2win:
In an ideal health care situation........... It sure is...
|Re: UK Based Nigerian Student Dies During Surgery, Boyfriend Mourns On Facebook.PICS by pokipoki: 8:11am
lovelygurl:Medicals not free for non citizens. Student inclusive!!!
|Re: UK Based Nigerian Student Dies During Surgery, Boyfriend Mourns On Facebook.PICS by lovelygurl(f): 8:11am
Puma13365786:
Dude do you even realise how annoying you are?! Even on a dead girl's thread?! Seriously?!!!!
|Re: UK Based Nigerian Student Dies During Surgery, Boyfriend Mourns On Facebook.PICS by Lexusgs430: 8:11am
ednut1:
Hence pre-op precautions should be observed
|Re: UK Based Nigerian Student Dies During Surgery, Boyfriend Mourns On Facebook.PICS by lovelygurl(f): 8:12am
pokipoki:
wow didn't know that
|Re: UK Based Nigerian Student Dies During Surgery, Boyfriend Mourns On Facebook.PICS by linkers: 8:13am
After u had bleeped yourselves and you think she can make heaven. Continue to deceive yourself. Rip anyway.
|Re: UK Based Nigerian Student Dies During Surgery, Boyfriend Mourns On Facebook.PICS by pokipoki: 8:13am
Omagago:Different people have different views on life!!
|Re: UK Based Nigerian Student Dies During Surgery, Boyfriend Mourns On Facebook.PICS by beajjay(m): 8:14am
Destined2win:And it becomes life threatening when it is ruptured.
We almost lost my brother's wife to that last year.. ..it's not easy bro
