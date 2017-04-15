₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fayose Condemns Continued Detention Of Suswan, Babangida Aliyu, Austin Okai, Oth by engineerboat(m): 5:23am
Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has decried the indiscriminate arrest and continued detention of former Governors of Benue and Niger States, Mr Gabriel Suswan and Dr Babangida Aliyu as well the National coordinator of Peoples Democratic Party National Youth Frontier (PDPNYF), Comrade Austin Usman Okai, describing their continued detention as further demonstration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government regime of vindictiveness and disrespect for the laws of Nigeria.
The governor said there was no law permitting security agents to detain Nigerians indefinitely, adding that; “It is even more worrisome that former Governor Suswan has been in detention since February 26 this year and Austin Okai, who was arrested in Abuja last Sunday, was arraigned in Lokoja Magistrate Court yesterday (Thursday), granted bail and rearrested at the court premises by the same police that charged him to court.”
In a statement issued in Ado Ekiti on Friday, and signed by Special Assistant to the governor on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, he lamented that “those holding power in Abuja have become defiant to reasons, operating as if they are laws onto themselves.”
The governor noted that; “Arresting people without proper and thorough investigation is the reason EFCC continues lose its cases. How can you arrest someone, put him in detention and start looking for evidence to prosecute him?
He said; “On Wednesday, the Department of State Services (DSS) came up with the most ridiculous reason for keeping Suswan in detention since February. The service said it would not release the former governor because he has failed to cooperate with investigators. The question is; what cooperation does the DSS need from someone that will require him being kept in detention for close to two months without charging him to court?
“One may also ask; is the DSS also keeping the head of Nigeria's Islamic Movement (IMN), Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, who has been in detention since late 2015 despite that the court ruled that he should be released in custody because he refused to cooperate with investigators?
“Are we back to the era of Decree 2 of 1984 when the National Security Organisation (NSO) had powers to arrest and detain Nigerians indefinitely?
“Also, for what lawful reason would the Police charge Austin Okai to court and rearrest him at the court premises after he was granted bail? Isn’t the brutish use of power by these APC elements getting too much?”
On the continued detention Dr Babangida Aliyu, Governor Fayose said; “Investigating allegations of corruption does not empower the EFCC or any security agency to detain any Nigeria indefinitely without trial.
“Most importantly, it is assumed that before anyone can be arrested for alleged corruption, the EFCC ought to have done its job by gathering necessary facts. This practice of EFCC arresting Nigerians, detaining them indefinitely so that they can give indicting evidences against themselves is alien to crime investigation in civilised world.
“Therefore, if EFCC has any evidence of corruption against Dr Babangida Aliyu, the commission should simply charge him to court and use the evidence(s) to prosecute him. In the absence of this, he should be released forthwith; else one will also believe the insinuation that the EFCC is holding him (Babangida) as part of the APC-led Federal Government clampdown on anyone that is perceived as having presidential ambition in 2019".
|Re: Fayose Condemns Continued Detention Of Suswan, Babangida Aliyu, Austin Okai, Oth by Lifestone(m): 5:28am
And the list of detainees kept indefinitly is increasing by the day without successful trial.
Take or leave it, they are almost all in opposition party
|Re: Fayose Condemns Continued Detention Of Suswan, Babangida Aliyu, Austin Okai, Oth by Baawaa(m): 5:29am
Fayose, don't worry you will soon join them
|Re: Fayose Condemns Continued Detention Of Suswan, Babangida Aliyu, Austin Okai, Oth by Aufbauh(m): 5:36am
Fayose as usual is playing the tactics he knows best, most especially now that his own days are numbered.
This is why the elites never supported the candidacy of PMB because no other person could have had the guts to put two former corrupt Governors behind the bar without consideration of their social status and political clouts.
|Re: Fayose Condemns Continued Detention Of Suswan, Babangida Aliyu, Austin Okai, Oth by orisa37: 5:48am
Baawaa:
This is injustice. The NLC and The Academic and Professional Unions should protest now before our Democracy is watered down before us all.
|Re: Fayose Condemns Continued Detention Of Suswan, Babangida Aliyu, Austin Okai, Oth by cktheluckyman: 6:15am
Baawaa:With Buhari's state of health.That is becoming very unlikely that Buhari will still be with us when his tenure expires in 2018
|Re: Fayose Condemns Continued Detention Of Suswan, Babangida Aliyu, Austin Okai, Oth by cktheluckyman: 6:16am
Aufbauh:My dear Buhari's days are almost over.So far he has been a colossal failure on all fronts. Enough of the propaganda
|Re: Fayose Condemns Continued Detention Of Suswan, Babangida Aliyu, Austin Okai, Oth by PRYCE(m): 6:17am
Aufbauh:
Is He On Death Row?
|Re: Fayose Condemns Continued Detention Of Suswan, Babangida Aliyu, Austin Okai, Oth by rusher14: 6:25am
cktheluckyman:
Buhari would rule till 2019 and if he so desires he would rule beyond that.
Tell your sponsors to accept their fate.
|Re: Fayose Condemns Continued Detention Of Suswan, Babangida Aliyu, Austin Okai, Oth by Omagago(m): 6:37am
Baawaa:
Yhu spoke my mind. Thank you
Fayose;
|Re: Fayose Condemns Continued Detention Of Suswan, Babangida Aliyu, Austin Okai, Oth by mykeljosef: 6:43am
osokomole
greatest Afonja of this decade
|Re: Fayose Condemns Continued Detention Of Suswan, Babangida Aliyu, Austin Okai, Oth by Sealeddeal(m): 6:43am
Injustice is Injustice.
|Re: Fayose Condemns Continued Detention Of Suswan, Babangida Aliyu, Austin Okai, Oth by Atiku2019: 6:47am
|Re: Fayose Condemns Continued Detention Of Suswan, Babangida Aliyu, Austin Okai, Oth by abescom: 6:48am
Which law permitted PDP to detain APC officials during the last governorship election in Ekiti. The same election which Fayose
|Re: Fayose Condemns Continued Detention Of Suswan, Babangida Aliyu, Austin Okai, Oth by abescom: 6:51am
cktheluckyman:was this the same nonsense you guys were saying? So you know the state of his health? Wow, you must be real close to him.
You guys are just sick. Wishing death on another person just cos the king looter lost an election is outright sick. You need a new head, a head transplant. That's for sure, whether you will find a donor is what I am not sure of.
|Re: Fayose Condemns Continued Detention Of Suswan, Babangida Aliyu, Austin Okai, Oth by Aufbauh(m): 9:00am
PRYCE:
He is on "Immunity Death Row (IDR)".
|Re: Fayose Condemns Continued Detention Of Suswan, Babangida Aliyu, Austin Okai, Oth by hobermener: 9:06am
Aufbauh:What elites are you talking about??
How you guys are willing to sells your souls and consciences for a stipend just to defend stupidity, is honestly beyond me!!!
|Re: Fayose Condemns Continued Detention Of Suswan, Babangida Aliyu, Austin Okai, Oth by veacea: 9:06am
|Re: Fayose Condemns Continued Detention Of Suswan, Babangida Aliyu, Austin Okai, Oth by IpobExposed: 9:06am
Fayose don't worry err. After your tenure you and Nnamdi Cownu will spend some time in kuje. Since u said a person that ordered innocent Hausa men to be killed should be free.Your immunity is shaking u.Mumu governor
|Re: Fayose Condemns Continued Detention Of Suswan, Babangida Aliyu, Austin Okai, Oth by adelakay(m): 9:07am
Mouthpiece of corruption
|Re: Fayose Condemns Continued Detention Of Suswan, Babangida Aliyu, Austin Okai, Oth by AntiWailer: 9:07am
Na so.
Talk so they can talk for you next year
|Re: Fayose Condemns Continued Detention Of Suswan, Babangida Aliyu, Austin Okai, Oth by thepresence: 9:07am
G
|Re: Fayose Condemns Continued Detention Of Suswan, Babangida Aliyu, Austin Okai, Oth by hotspec(m): 9:08am
|Re: Fayose Condemns Continued Detention Of Suswan, Babangida Aliyu, Austin Okai, Oth by obembet(m): 9:08am
Fear don dey catch him... Cos he know say he will soon join them
|Re: Fayose Condemns Continued Detention Of Suswan, Babangida Aliyu, Austin Okai, Oth by hprizon(m): 9:08am
oshoko has spoken... mumu talk as usual
|Re: Fayose Condemns Continued Detention Of Suswan, Babangida Aliyu, Austin Okai, Oth by paskyboy: 9:09am
The last batches of fuckkss went both ways.....
|Re: Fayose Condemns Continued Detention Of Suswan, Babangida Aliyu, Austin Okai, Oth by ORACLE1975(m): 9:09am
Good one Mr governor hope when it come to you turn you will have very good spoke MAN.
|Re: Fayose Condemns Continued Detention Of Suswan, Babangida Aliyu, Austin Okai, Oth by OkoYiboz: 9:09am
cktheluckyman:
|Re: Fayose Condemns Continued Detention Of Suswan, Babangida Aliyu, Austin Okai, Oth by Berbierklaus(f): 9:09am
“Also, for what lawful reason would the Police charge Austin Okai to court and rearrest him at the court premises after he was granted bail? Isn’t the brutish use of power by these APC elements getting too much?”Democracy in Nigeria is doomed but the zombies are okay with it as long as its not their families involved,they will defend anything defendable for their pay masters
|Re: Fayose Condemns Continued Detention Of Suswan, Babangida Aliyu, Austin Okai, Oth by hobermener: 9:10am
F
|Re: Fayose Condemns Continued Detention Of Suswan, Babangida Aliyu, Austin Okai, Oth by OkoYiboz: 9:10am
mykeljosef:
You can't compare him to your leaders falling over themselves to decamp to APC and bargaining with Buhari for who sells Kanu for the best bargain.
|Re: Fayose Condemns Continued Detention Of Suswan, Babangida Aliyu, Austin Okai, Oth by ednut1(m): 9:10am
Naso dem don forget Dasuki. Nawa
