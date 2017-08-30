

As usual, hat-off respect to all who find one or two reasons to read my stories, you guys rock!



Have you read



What about



Religion Jingoism ?



If you haven't, try to.



Here we are again, I bring to you a new story in another dimension. I am sorry this time around, my targeted audience are the real Yorubas as I think they'll understand it better and be able to relate more. Meanwhile, every African should be able to enjoy it.





This story originally belongs to the author, Olasunkanmi Opeyemi Ajibola. The Title, thoughts, plot, characters, settings, quotes and all its contents are properties of the author.

No portion of this work; either in parts or in whole should be reproduced, sold in any format; electronic or otherwise without permission from the author.

Let's get started.



THE IRRESISTIBLE ARREST Hi everyone!As usual, hat-off respect to all who find one or two reasons to read my stories, you guys rock!Have you read More Than A Friend What about Que Sera Sera If you haven't, try to.Here we are again, I bring to you a new story in another dimension. I am sorry this time around, my targeted audience are the real Yorubas as I think they'll understand it better and be able to relate more. Meanwhile, every African should be able to enjoy it.Let's get started.THE IRRESISTIBLE ARREST

PROLOGUE



Dèyí and Contagious were on the bus from Ibadan going to Okódilé, Contagious had informed him about some people he discovered on Òrìṣátọ́lá's farm trying to claim owners, he reportedly challenged them but they were ready to fight, the fireman inside Dèyí had already risen, they were still on the bus from Ibadan, not anywhere close to Okódilé when they noticed a police van following them, since the bus driver knew he was clean and had no issue with the police, he believed they were not after them, in less than twenty minutes, the police van crossed their bus and stopped them.



"Everybody come down! Who among you is OgunDèyí Òrìṣátọ́lá ?" Policeman-one asked. With the facial expression the policemen were carrying, the passengers knew that the Ogundeyi Òrìṣátọ́lá had to be in serious problem.

"I assume nobody is deaf and dumb here." Another policeman roared at them. Dèyí was scared, he handed over his phone to Contagious and raised his hand;

"I am Ogundeyi Òrìṣátọ́lá, what is the problem sir?" He asked with a confused look, the policeman-one stretched his hand backwards, another policeman brought out a picture and gave it to him, he looked at it, looked at Dèyí for like three times;

"Oh! You cut your dreadlocks! Hahahahahaha to deceive the arrest. Anyway, we're from Majekodunmi Police Station, you're under arrest for the murder of Mrs S.O Ayelabola. You! Handcuff him!" He commanded. Dèyí was speechless and seemed dumb. Before he could say anything, they've pushed him into their van.

"And to you all, either you're getting ready for it or not, your day of arrest is coming" Policeman-one said pointing to the remaining passengers, he entered the van and they zoomed off. 1 Like

aprilwise

IecheM

Dapo97

segzy17

sunshine26

Angelinastto

sunshine46

souloho19

Matrycx

dadebayo1

Evans407

Farano

Lovelyn

dingdang

ighodaovictor

Verovera

Tinalex

wins18

timmyblast

dhamiylhola

devilmycry

akuracy

dredmatthew234

peacesamuel94

Lalasticlala

eunisam

Holytitus

zeeboss

sebastine1994

AlamienDagash

Nphzzycute

Ikdbabie

Rock01

Evans407

Davidhero

rachealfst

redon12

prinxxdave

talk2saintify

mercichoco

Folaoladapo

redon12

kajsa08

Okebarn

segzy17

Ikdbarbie

Nwiboko26

kevwe10

YINKS89

Debbiesmart

switplum

Odinz

Ozila

Bibi294

oxysyntabel

mutalib24

Foladapo

Missmossy

gtin

Enigurl

muxyray

Ademoladeji

Gabbyraze

devilmaycry 2 Likes 1 Share

ONE



"Hian! Stand on your feet my son! Place your left foot on that odó-àgbà (spiritual mortar) and begin to accompany whatever I say with àṣẹ (amen);



"Áà kí torí gbígbó pa ajá...

Áà kí torí kíkàn pa àgbò...

Ọ̀wọ̀ kókó la fi ń wọ igi...

Ọ̀wọ̀ òrìṣà la fi ń wọ àfín...

Ọwó tí ọ̀gẹ̀dẹ̀ bá gbé, ara rẹ̀ ló fi ń nà...

Bí ìgbín bá șu, á fi àyà rẹ̀ ko...

Bí ìjàpá bá șu, á fi àyà rẹ̀ ko...

...



"Dèyí! Dèyí!! Dèyí!!! How many times did I call you?" Àjànà-oró of Ok'ódilé town asked Deyi affirmatively after a long recitation of incantations.

"Three times Àjànà." He responded.

"O kare laye! (Great!). Dèyí, whatever you do, nobody shall query you!

"Being it good, bad, or evil, ether you're right or wrong, people shall see it as the right action!

"Whosoever tries to harm you, either physically or especially spiritually shall harm himself/herself!

"You have eaten the ones you should eat, you drank the ones you should drink, you bathed with the necessary mixtures, o ti sin sinsin, o ti la lila, you have met with the witches and now you're their son!

"Go out there and face anybody, you are now a complete man, you're no more what your mates used to know, prove to them that your father is the Àjànà-orò of this Okódilé town, apa aye kan o tun ka e mo! Oya gbera nle!" Dèyí stood on his feet as instructed, watching his father empowering him with all sort of spiritual unknowns. Àjànà opened the calabash suspended by a tiny rope at the center of the small spiritual power-room they were, brought out a duck egg, he used it to touch Dèyí's forehead while he was in incantation realm, he touched the forehead with the egg again and then paused;



"Close your eyes and stand more firm" he instructed. Dèyí closed his eyes.

"Don't try ty open your eyes, oo ni fo loju o" Àjànà touched Dèyí's forehead with the egg for the third time which made Dèyí to go unconscious and fell on the red clay floor.

"O kare! Okunrin ni o! (Great! You're a man!) " Àjànà said and left the room.



After three hours, he went to check on Dèyí again, he was back alive and conscious;

"Okunrin de! (You became a new man!)" Àjànà hailed and took him out.



Òrìṣátọ́lá was the Àjànà of Okódilé town located in the Yewa part of Ogun state, Nigeria. He is Ògúndèyí's (Dèyí's) father, he was one of the most powerful (spiritually endowed) people in Okódilé town to the extent that they nicknamed him Oògùn (Charm). People of Okódilé worshiped different gods, engaged in cults and some traditional festivals; Ògún (god of iron), Șàngó (god of lightening and thunder), Òrò (a cult), Ègúngún (Masquerade), etc Dèyí's family were known for the Oro worshipping, it is a traditional festival observed among oro cult members usually by Yorubas around July and August, people stay indoors compulsorily females as the oral history has it that the cult's deity must not be seen by female, perhaps non-participating people as well.



Oro festival is usually held in seven days by traditional chief priests especially the leader, Àjànà, to appease the deity for the peace of the town/village and also to indicate the death a monarch.



Òrìṣátọ́lá had seventeen children from six women out of which Dèyí's mother was the first wife, Dèyí was the first and the only male child Òrìṣátọ́lá had which is the reason he showed him almost everything about his power. Dèyí was in his late thirties and already had three beautiful wives but no child, all the pretty and well educated ladies in the town feared Dèyí because he married whomsoever he approached. Dèyí among his friends was like the king, he had his notorious guys that followed him everywhere, they smoked together and drank all sort of alcoholic drinks, they offended anybody as they wished for the fact that many people believed that he could do and undo, Dèyí's lifestyle was extremely flamboyant, he was living like Lord Lugard during the colonization of Nigeria but in a local vicinity, he had his masquerade nicknamed Jàkáyé literally means (cause trouble or fight everywhere), the name of course fits the masquerade because it can be said that trouble was his objective, he would cause at least three trending issues whenever he went out, This masquerade was being carried (worn) by Dèyí himself but sometimes any of his guys carried it if he knows there would be less trouble to face such day.



"Dèyí Àjànà!" Young guys would hail him on the street which he would respond with a calm smile with two hands in the air in gesture that he hails back. Dèyí was an handsome young man, he kept dread, tall, dark and hefty, he had a deceitful face as those who dont know him well will think he is gentle, Dèyí abandoned school after his OND (Ordinary National Diploma), you dont need to be told before you ask if Dèyí smokes or not due to how his lips were black, considering the highly respected people Dèyí had stepped on their toes, I can say he didn't fear anybody, even the king of the town.



Upon all the terrestrial powers Òrìṣátọ́lá handed over to Dèyí, he still went far out of the town to acquire more, parents were tired of reporting Dèyí to his father for one rape or the other, they resigned to warning their daughters to avoid him, whatever Dèyí did, his father would rather hail or praise him, his mother, Morẹ́nikẹ́ would want to correct him but Òrìṣátọ́lá would not give her chance;



"All these bad characters you and your son are encouraging will have repercussion o" Morẹ́nikẹ́ would warn, Dèyí and his father didn't see anything wrong in what they were doing, all they believed is they were unquestionable.



T.B.C 1 Like

thanks for the invite dear.

kajsa08:

thanks for the invite dear. Uwlcm. Kindly mention those you think will like it. Uwlcm. Kindly mention those you think will like it. 1 Like

TWO

Continues

"I greet everyone sitting here today, starting from the lowest Maríwo to myself the highest chief, Aláàgbáà,

I welcome all of us into this meeting, Egungun a gbe wa o (masquerade shall reward us). The Aláàgbáà of Okódilé said as others responded;

"Ase o" (Amen)



Aláàgbáà is known to be the head of all Egungun worshipers while mariwo was derived from "Imo-ariwo" which means "knowledge of the voice", the people following masquerade are mostly being referred to as mariwo.



The Aláàgbáà had called the meeting in order for them to decide on the date they would choose for their Egungun festival so as to start preparing ahead of it, they were all seated inside the Ìgbàlẹ̀ Egungun (Egungun's Chamber), the discussion was still ongoing when the son of one of the chiefs, Amúṣăn stood up and opposed disrespectfully what Aláàgbáà said.



"Ah! You this boy! May the gods punish your mother for talking to the whole Aláàgbáà like that" his father, Baba Àgan quickly interfered before anyone else talked, other chiefs began to murmur, they knew what Aláàgbáà was capable of doing to the guy even without moving an inch, the Aláàgbáà was surprised to see such young guy in late twenties talk to him in that manner, what his father would not do even in the next ten years, Aláàgbáà was quiet, watching everyone's reactions;



"I dont fear anybody o, and nobody can do anything to anybody, you dying old man, you wont permit the younger ones to contribute, we are are the ones that can choose a better date yet you wont...." Amúṣăn had not concluded his offensive statement before Aláàgbáà roared in anger;



"Ooooooooooooooooo! What an insult!" Aláàgbáà roared. Baba Agan quickly stood up, properly parked a slap on his son's face, Amúṣăn held his face, looked at his father, turned to Aláàgbáà;



"See old man, I know that my father did that because he believes you can do whatever to me, for your information, I dont care, besides, you cant even do anything, you wicked childless old man!" Amúṣăn said and decided to exit the Igbale.

"Oh! You have a gut! Come back here!" Aláàgbáà commanded, Amúṣăn just looked back, hissed and decide to leave, Aláàgbáà smiled mischievously, licked his lower lip a bit and said;

"Máyehùn là f'awo dá! Amúṣăn! The son of Abike (Amúṣăn's mother)? I command you kneel down and crawl to that end!" Aláàgbáà commanded pointing to where Amúṣăn should crawl to, immediately, he went on his knees and crawled down there like a dummy.

"You are a bastard!" Aláàgbáà began to lick his lower lip again, Baba Agan and few other chiefs were already pleading;

"Iwo Amúṣăn! Ki ina dahun lara e! (You Amúṣăn, Fire should answer on your body!)" Aláàgbáà pronounced angrily and entered another inner chamber then locked the door from behind. For the first two minutes, the other chiefs were still observing and expecting fire on Amúṣăn's body but nothing yet, he was still on his knees looking like a slowpoke, gradually smokes began to emerge from his body;



"Yeh!!! Ikunle abiamo o!" Iya Agan pitted as the only female chief in there, Baba Agan was already knocking on the inner chamber's door;

"Aláàgbáà, e j'ebure (Aláàgbáà, have mercy)" he would say at intervals, Amúṣăn was already screaming out loud, surprisingly, they couldn't see the fire neither could they feel it, but Amúṣăn was in pain, after about five minutes, he was already loosing strength when Aláàgbáà came out of the inner chamber with tears in his eyes;



"You this disrespectful fool called me a childless old man, ah! if not for your father..." He swallowed the concluding statement and whipped Amúṣăn once with one cane he brought out of the inner chamber, Amúṣăn collapsed seemed lifeless.



Aláàgbáà assured them Amusan would come back to life, they continued the meeting and concluded in no time. Amusan had jacked back to life before the end of the meeting, the chiefs dismissed, discussing the incident on their ways home.



Aláàgbáà was a man people know to be wicked due to the fact that he wouldn't tolerate nonsense, he would deal with whomsoever trespassed his way, he had no child but just one brother, Ògúnjìnmí who was just like a son to him, Ògúnjìnmí was also like his elder brother, Aláàgbáà, he doesn't tolerate nonsense as well, everyone knew Aláàgbáà and his brother, avoiding them was what they did.



A town, where they dont care if it leads to war or not, where their neighbouring towns/villages avoid inciting brawls with them, where they believe they are better than you either you're from the city or not, where every argument mostly leads to physical fight and the next thing is testing of charms and introduction of metaphysical powers, the town where the young ones disrespect the elders once they know such elder does not have charm like they do, the town where those traditional festivals give them enough joy than anything else - Okódilé town.



T.B.C 3 Likes

THREE

Continues



Àgbẹ́tẹ̀dó is a village immediately before Okódilé, it is not as large as Okódilé in terms of land area and population. The name Àgbẹ́tẹ̀dó literally means "Farmers established this" which is understood that a farmer or a group of farmers began the existence of the village. Àgbẹ́tẹ̀dó is very similar to Okódilé considering how the peoples of the two settlements loved war and the likes, Àgbẹ́tẹ̀dó did not have king unlike Okódilé due to the fact that they were not yet many to stand as an independent town, they were still under the king of Okódilé but they had Baálẹ̀, like Okódilé people, Àgbẹ́tẹ̀dó had many spiritually equipped people as well, among the highly ranked ones was a man named Kúyẹ̀ (Ikú yẹ̀), the name literally means "death has been escaped", they called his masquerade the same name - Eégún Kúyẹ̀.



Kúyẹ̀ was not born in Àgbẹ́tẹ̀dó or anywhere around the village, he was a hunter, hunted down there all the way from Tápà tribe and decided not to go back home again, he had used more than twenty years in Àgbẹ́tẹ̀dó, he arrived roughly two years after the establishment of the village.



Kúyẹ̀ was a very powerful man, he had wined, dined and fought with the witches several times and still alive, he had no child neither did they know him with any woman, people believed that any day he had sexual intercourse he would lose his spiritual powers. They had tried several times to send Kúyẹ̀ out of Àgbẹ́tẹ̀dó but all efforts proved abortive, they later gave up and accepted him as part of them, he had times without number helped the village overcome their enemies at the war front, in fact, Kúyẹ̀ seemed to be a deity on his own.



There was a time one of the chiefs in Okódilé died, as the tradition has it, masquerades would keep parading the town for good six days in respect to the late monarch or chief, most of the important masquerades would choose the sixth day to come out being it the last day, it is allowed for masquerades from nearby towns and villages to visit Okódilé during such, the main reason Kúyẹ̀ was to visit Okódilé from Àgbẹ́tẹ̀dó, he was being escorted by five hefty and spiritually harmed men, holding all sort of charms ranging from Ànọ̀sáré to Àlùwó to Ìgbàdí, Àlêbá and others, anyone the Ànọ̀sáré is being used to whip, once the pain is felt, such person must run, not a little run but will seem unstoppable to the extent that if they dont run after such person, anything can happen. When they use the Àlùwó to hit anyone, no matter how physically hefty or giant you are, you must fall down unconsciously. Ìgbàdí is mostly used for protection against charms. Àlêbá comes into action when you think it's time you ran away from your enemies, once it is on you, no matter how slow you run, they'll never meet up with you, "Àwàsẹ́yìn n t'ìrẹ̀" they'll say.



Immediately Eégún Kúyẹ̀ got to Okódilé, he headed to the king's palace to greet the king;

"Take things easy today o" Kábíèsí (the king) warned Eégún Kúyẹ̀ as he already knew what he could do. A lot of small/young masquerades in Okódilé knew Eégún Kúyẹ̀ very well and they used to avoid him, if any small masquerade walks pass Eégún Kúyẹ̀ without bowing for him in their proper manner, he could do anything he likes to such disrespectful masquerade.



There was this group of young guys called The Tigers in Okódilé, people knew them as louts, of course they had charms and protections to some level, their masquerade is called Tiger. Tiger was a very rough masquerade, he has been queried several times by the group of ọ̀jẹ̀ (Egungun coordinators) in Okódilé, Aláàgbáà had banned, fined and released Tiger on many occasions, they were already tired of hearing about The Tigers and their masquerade so they used to ignore them.



When Eégún Kúyẹ̀ and his followers left king's palace, they headed straight to the town's motor park popular called "garage" where Tiger and his followers were already scattering, The Tigers then headed to king's palace where Eégún Kúyẹ̀ was coming from, one of them saw Eégún Kúyẹ̀ from afar and called the attention of others, they began to sing proverbially;



"Iro loloogun npa, ko loogun

Eke loloogun nse, ko loogun kan

Meaning: (Those who claim to have charm have nothing)"



They were getting closer to one another, the two masquerades met each other, Tiger refused to bow to Eégún Kúyẹ̀, he ignored and walked away which his hefty men were not satisfied with the peaceful decision Eégún Kúyẹ̀ took;



"Bi Kúyẹ̀ ba ta fele-fele... E sa bale (if Kúyẹ̀ misbehaves... Bring him down)" one of Tiger's notorious followers sang aloud while others took the song from his mouth, Kúyẹ̀ always had one small coffin on his shoulder, he turned in anger and called The Tigers;



"Eyin omode wonyi! (You these small boys!)

"Do you want your parents to cry over you?

"Dont you love your life at all?" Eégún Kúyẹ̀ asked, he gave the small coffin on his shoulder to one of his followers, went closer to Tiger, held his head closer to see if he could recognize the life behind the mask/net, one of the guys following Tiger was brave enough to attack the man holding Eégún Kúyẹ̀'s coffin which almost fell down, that got Eégún Kúyẹ̀ more angry;

"Irunmole oooooo!" He exclaimed as he used to do whenever he was angry

"I won't forgive you!" He said, pointing to the guy that made the move;

"Now listen through your ears and disobey not the voice of the gods!" Eégún Kúyẹ̀ commanded and began to say some incantations as he stepped closer to the guy who was saying some words silently as well.



T.B.C 2 Likes

To read and clean mouth wont be so nice



Let me know if I'm getting something right or wrong



Lalasticlala, you've never moved my story to the front page before, so because someone cant kill snake now, he cant make it You guys' comments is my fuelTo read and clean mouth wont be so niceLet me know if I'm getting something right or wrongLalasticlala, you've never moved my story to the front page before, so because someone cant kill snake now, he cant make it

Interesting... Though the Yoruba innit makes it a bit hard for me to follow.





Also, work on your punctuation marks.



You seem to use commas more often and you tend to be scared of using full stops where necessary. Are you scared it might bring an end to your current relationship?

Nice Story Lemme Keep Following.Though I Dont Really Understand Yoruba Culture,

holuwanoisy111:

Nice Story Lemme Keep Following.Though I Dont Really Understand Yoruba Culture, You may get to learn lil here I'm happy to have you You may get to learn lil hereI'm happy to have you

Neduzze5:

Interesting... Though the Yoruba innit makes it a bit hard for me to follow.





Also, work on your punctuation marks.



You seem to use commas more often and you tend to be scared of using full stops where necessary. Are you scared it might bring an end to your current relationship? You again

Thanks anyway You againThanks anyway

Hawlahscho:

You may get to learn lil here I'm happy to have you Yea I Will Lyk To Learn That Language, Yea I Will Lyk To Learn That Language,

FOUR

Continues

"Abẹ́rẹ́ kan ò gbọdọ̀ kọ ohùn aṣọ

"Kọ̀ǹkọ̀ kan ò gbọdọ̀ kọ ohùn odò

"Ọ̀rọ̀ tí òkété bá bá ilẹ̀ sọ ni ilẹ̀ ń gbó

"..."

Eégún Kúyẹ̀ reached out for something from the small pocket on his clothes, had not brought the thing out completely when another two of the Tiger's followers tried to attack him with cutlass and small axe they were holding, immediately he set eyes on them;



"Eewo! (Forbidden!/Impossible!)" He proclaimed raising his left hand to gesture "stop!", the two guys remained the way they were, perhaps, frozen;



"Àgbẹdọ̀!

"Aà kí ṣíwọ́ lu imí...

"Ẹnìkan ò gbọdọ̀ gbá ṣóńṣó lójú...

"Ilẹ̀ mu yín lónìí... "



Eégún Kúyẹ̀ continued to pronounce some affirmative words to them, then brought out something from his sack, he used it to hit Tiger;



"Júbà ehoro! (Start running!)" Eégún Kúyẹ̀ commanded the Tiger, without wasting time, Tiger ran like a mad dog. The guys following him also took to their heels immediately as some went after Tiger who was running like he wouldn't stop, only the two guys Eégún Kúyẹ̀ commanded to stop remained standing. Eégún Kúyẹ̀ shook his head, used his left foot to mark some signs on the soil then used the same foot to scatter the sand on the guys' feet, they gained consciousness and fell on the ground helplessly, multitude had already gathered watching everything going on, the news of what happened has circulated the town, both the truth and the lie.

"Ode ire loni o.. Ode ire...

"Ode ire loni o.. Ode ire...

(Favourable outing shall we have today)" Eégún Kúyẹ̀ and his followers went their way into the town singing.

The rumour of what happened between Eégún Kúyẹ̀ and Tiger has reached Dèyí who was resting at home;



"Who was in the masquerade Eégún Kúyẹ̀ hit with Ànọ̀sáré?" Dèyí furiously asked Bayo that went to narrate the incident to him.

"It was Sanjọ́ your friend" He responded.

"Gosh! Laye mi (When I'm alive!), this Kúyẹ̀ man is lucky I'm not planning to take Jàkáyé out today o" Dèyí murmured in disappointment then told Bayo he could leave.



Three hours after, four of Dèyí's guys went to narrate the same incident to him and convinced him they should go out with Jàkáyé to show Kúyẹ̀ what they've got, Dèyí and his friends went inside the changing room and within few minutes, Dèyí became Jàkáyé.



Jàkáyé and his followers were on their way purposely in pursuit of Eégún Kúyẹ̀ and his followers, Eégún Kúyẹ̀ wasn't aware Jàkáyé was searching for him, perhaps he might have waited for him somewhere but he was always prepared that someone or some people somewhere would surely be after him, he was carefully moving from one house to another, one chief to another, a lot of other young masquerades still tried to frustrate Eégún Kúyẹ̀ but he ignored them, he visited the family of the late chief, he was still there when someone informed Jàkáyé on Eégún Kúyẹ̀'s whereabout, Jàkáyé and his followers went on their way to where Eégún Kúyẹ̀ was

*** 1 Like

Jàkáyé's presence attracted enough attention immediately they got there, they began to ask of Eégún Kúyẹ̀ from people around, they eventually got to know that he and his men had gone to somewhere else perhaps, home. Jàkáyé and his angry gang traced Eégún Kúyẹ̀, fortunately or unfortunately Kúyẹ̀ had gone back to Àgbẹ́tẹ̀dó, can we say Eégún Kúyẹ̀ was lucky Jàkáyé didn't see him or Jàkáyé was lucky he missed Kúyẹ̀?



Jàkáyé returned home angrily because of the un-accomplished mission, the rumour that Jàkáyé was after Eégún Kúyẹ̀ had reached him at home, he laughed when his men when telling him that Jàkáyé was looking for him because he dealt with Tiger. The next day, Kúyẹ̀ took his bicycle and rode to Okódilé, he went to Òrìṣátọ́lá's house to report/warn Dèyí about what he heard.



Kúyẹ̀ and Òrìṣátọ́lá were like friends, they attend many cult meetings together, they've both met in many secret gatherings, Kúyẹ̀ was old enough to give birth to Dèyí but not as old as Òrìṣátọ́lá, anyway, he looks younger than his age. Kúyẹ̀ got to Òrìṣátọ́lá's house, met him sitting outside with his fly whisk on his neck;



"Mo ma moo rin (I came at the right time)" Kúyẹ̀ said from some feet away from where Òrìṣátọ́lá was.

"A great visitor I have today. You're welcome my friend" Òrìṣátọ́lá responded as the two greeted each other in strange gestures.

"Let me call them to bring water for you" Òrìṣátọ́lá offered while Kúyẹ̀ declined the offer happily.

"I didn't come to stay long, it's this rumour going on in the community I came to inform you about." Kúyẹ̀ started. "Yesterday, my masquerade came to this town to greet the family of the late chief, on our way back home I was told that Jàkáyé (your son's masquerade) was after us with his guys because one small masquerade they call Tiger offended me and I disciplined him and some of his followers." Kúyẹ̀ narrated.



"Ah! Dèyí! After who!" Òrìṣátọ́lá screamed. "This boy wants to bite more than he can chew." He yelled.

"Yes. He is already chewing more than he can swallow. For him to announce that he is after a whole me is so disrespectful, how can Dèyí be after me!" He put more emphasis. "Hear this Àjànà, if not for the bond between us, I could turn back yesterday just for him to find what he was looking for."

"Oh! Thank you my friend, you dont need to do that before he knows whom you are."

"I think he already already knows whom I am but daring to feel it. Just warn your son very well, you know I dont have one, so I may not feel bad harming him." He warned.

"Dont do that please. I will definitely warn him. I appreciate how you're being strict and not deceitful."



Òrìṣátọ́lá and Kúyẹ̀ discussed for some minutes more, he later requested for water, he drank and decided to leave, Òrìṣátọ́lá saw him off and returned home. He sent for Dèyí immediately he got home, frankly warned him to steer clear of Kúyẹ̀, "you cant afford to fight with your father, can you?" Òrìṣátọ́lá asked rhetorically.

"Àjànà, Kúyẹ̀ cant be my father you know, besides, his pride is too much, he feels just like a lil-God, I want to know what he's up to. I want to prove to him that I am your biological son. 'Ako igi o si gbodo s'oje' (A brave shouldn't act cowardly)" Dèyí responded sternly and determined. "Àjànà, forget his threats he has nothing to do to me" He concluded and walked out of his father.

"Ori okere koko lawo, baawi fun omo eni a gbo, I hope you dont end up seeing live maggot in salt" Òrìṣátọ́lá said, shook his head and rested his back on the chair he was sitting on.



T.B.C 1 Like

Continues

FIVE

Brigadier General Kolawole was a commissioned officer in the Nigeria army, he was one of the respected indigenes of Okódilé town but rarely went home to visit wife and the children, he is a relative to the king of Okódilé (Òpó of Okódilé land), he had five children, four males and a female who was the first child and the only female. Kolawole cherished his precious daughter Olayinka more than anything else.



Olayinka had just concluded her NYSC and came back to Okódilé to rest in her father's house for a while before she would start job-hunting, one day, she and her youngest brother, Ebenezer (A 7 year old boy) were strolling out, they decided to take the back route that led to the next street, they were about to get to Òrìṣátọ́lá's house when Olayinka suggested they should go back and take the other route, she didn't want to meet Dèyí due to all she had heard about him, Eben did not really like the idea of going back;

"See their house, nobody is outside, not even bro Dèyí, let's go joo" Eben insisted, she reluctantly agreed. They were in front of Òrìṣátọ́lá's house when they discovered that some guys were sitting in the small hut built beside the house;

"I told you we should go back, hope you see them now" she complained. They continued walking as fast as they could as the guys were already calling them, they've gone a little bit far from them;

"I told you they are always at home" she blamed her brother who was busy pointing to someone coming towards them, she quickly looked at the direction and saw Dèyí coming and smiling broadly;

"O baby!" Dèyí greeted Olayinka with big grin on his face. "Ki lo n pumping? (What's pumping)" he added and touched her cheek, he was surprised when Olayinka slapped his hand off her cheek, she had waited to respond to his greetings just because she didn't want to be rude.



"Never! I repeat, never in your miserable life should you touch me again. No respect for strangers at all? Dont you have manners?" Olayinka was boiling in anger.

"You slapped my hand! Wow! I love your confidence, your mates that did such earlier are all my wives now. I will make sure I get a child from you! Olayinka or what's your name? Mark my words!" Dèyí assured and walked away. Olayinka was already looking clueless before Eben tapped her to continue their strolling.



The statement "I will make sure I get a child from you" kept re-echoing in her brain, she could not hold it anymore when she got home, she explained everything to her mother, Omowunmi;

"Yeh!!! Omo yi ti pa mi! (This girl has killed me!)" Omowunmi screamed. "You shouldn't have touched him at all" she shivered.

"Mummy what are you talking about, how could he touch my cheek, I ought to have done worse I think" Olayinka frowned.

"We need to inform your father as early as possible, that boy can do anything, I know him very well. God forbid bad thing! God will condemn all his evil plans against you in Jesus' name"



*** 1 Like

oga Soldier no go send masquerade ooo. Egun go too do frog jump

They tried to reach Kolawole on phone that moment but it wasn't connecting, first thing the following morning Omowunmi called Kolawole to explain everything to him;

"Is the boy now mad? Who does he think he's dealing with? What exactly does he rely on? You know what, I'll come home this weekend, I pray he has tried something stupid with my daughter before then so that I'll make sure he and his family pay for it in folds, and the whole Okódilé will realize what a silent soldier can do." Kolawole ended the call angrily.

"Ah! Kola is already angry! Yeh! I dont want any problem o. I pray this boy should not try anything with Olayinka o" Omowunmi panicked.

"Mummy, let daddy teach him lesson" Olayinka rolled her eyes, her mother responded with the look "what do you know?" and left.

3pm on Friday? Kolawole was already in Okódilé unlike the usual time he used to arrive (6pm/7pm), he didn't stay any long at home after hearing what happened once again from Olayinka herself as Eben testified to it;

"Hian!" Kolawole stood up. "I want to the king in the palace, tell your mother that I've gone" he left for King's palace.



"Ah...ah...ah... Akolawole the son of the first Balogun of Okódilé. It is a great visitor I have today o. How are you my son in khaki? And how is the north?" The king welcomed Kolawole.

"I am fine sir. The north, work, everything and everybody are all fine Kabiesi." He responded casually.

"Bi o ba nidi, obinrin o ki je Kumolu, I know this your strange visit has one important reason, you dont visit for visiting sake." The king laughed while Kolawole slightly let out a smile.

"And it's not like that o, it's the nature of my job, I'll try to amend Kabiesi" Kolawole responded and quickly added; "It has one small but dangerous issue that brought me here today, the earlier the better I think."

"Bee n tie ri, si a woo (I know you for that, let the cat out of the bag)"

Kolawole explained everything to the king exactly the way Olayinka told him;

"Ehn? This Dèyí again! You're the third person that would report this same boy this week, why exactly is he behaving like a bastard? Is it because of his father's position in this town?" The king wondered.

"Either bastard or not, I wouldn't want to care, and who is the Àjànà to go against the law not to talk of his son? Kabiesi, that is why I am here, caution him or I do that in my own way. Just ten army men will end the existence of his family in 24 hours." Kolawole stood up.

"Oh no! You dont start with your military mind. I'll send for his father first, mo fe mo oun ti o ri lobe to fi waro owo (I want to know what gives him gut)"

Kolawole and the king rounded up the conversation, he brought out an envelope and handed it to the king bowing his head a little bit;

"Please manage that for now, I'll make sure I'm frequent here now on" he began to move towards the exit door as the king was busy raining blessings on him. Kolawole left the palace, to his house.



T.B.C 1 Like

Continues



SIX



On opening the envelope, the king found in it 15 notes of N1000;

"Aaah... Only for me... Is this the kind of person one stupid boy will now be tormenting in this Okódilé town? Never! Something must be done." The king kept counting and recounting the money like someone just paid him a debt. The following day, the king sent for Àjànà, he frankly warned him to talk to his son else the gods of Okódilé would stand against them, Àjànà pleaded and promised the king he would talk to Dèyí.



"The king and the entire Okódilé town haven't known what they are into yet..." Àjànà interpersonally threatened on his way home. "Who dare stop market from noise making? I haven't seen...

"The son of someone like me has not to be queried for anything...

"Bí a bá jẹ ẹ̀kọ tán à ń dárí ji ewé ni

Ṣẹ̀ṣẹ̀ báyìí ni ọmọdé ń yọ̀ m'ẹ́yẹ

Bí Òòrùn bá yọ, inú orí á yọ́

They dont have option than to like my son for no reason" Òrìṣátọ́lá kept talking to no one in particular on his way home, he got home and explained everything the king said to Dèyí;



"Àjànà, it cant be! I must teach that girl a lesson of her life. Can you imagine, she slapped my hand and even disrespected you and me together. I must taste her." Dèyí said licking his lips.

"You're well-done! That's how your fathers do! I support you on this, her father must be my in-law either he wants it or not. I will give you a soap tomorrow, it is Eyonu awon agba, you'll be using it to bathe every day and night starting from tomorrow, everyone must find a reason to forgive you irrespective of whatever you do to them. You can go and continue what you were doing" Òrìṣátọ́lá backed Dèyí up both physically and spiritually which triggered the more, his intention of him dealing with Olayinka.



For the whole unusual two weeks Kolawole used at home, Olayinka and Dèyí didn't have any physical contact, a week after, he went back to the north, they were starting to forget what happened between Olayinka and Dèyí, a month after, Omowunmi suspected Olayinka was pregnant, she waited two more weeks before she confronted Olayinka, after asking on several occasions, Olayinka finally opened up;



"Ma'am, I think it is Dèyí" She wept.

"De-WHAT!? How!?" Omowunmi screamed. "Ah ah ah! This boy has killed me. He said it and did it. But what exactly took you to him or was it a rape?" She asked.

"I dont know ma. It is now I'm starting to realize I just developed a sudden likeness towards him and he told me not to tell anyone" She cried bitterly.

"Oh my God! I know it wouldn't be ordinary, I assure this boy, he will regret this one. Yes! he must! I will call your father and inform him, dont worry we'll get rid of the pregnancy and you'll leave this town to the city." Omowunmi parted her on the shoulder.



*** 1 Like

***



"2 mummy!... Dont involve daddy please... I can imagine what he will do, I wont like any noise about this, you know that if daddy gets to know, his action can affect even the whole town, I want this not to be exposed to anyone again. Please ma" She pleaded amidst tears.

"Dont you think that's risky, if we try to get rid of the pregnancy without your father's knowledge and the unexpected happens, you want to lead me into trouble."

"Mummy .... Nothing evil will happen I pray. Let's just pray along, this pregnancy is shameful one for me, I cant keep it." She paused; "it shall not be well with this Dèyí and his hell-worthy charms." She cursed, weeping.

"Pray for the best and be ready for the worst they say. I cant assure you that your father will not hear this, I'll think of what to do as early as possible." Omowunmi left the room.



"A báni ṣẹ̀tàá, orúkọ à ń pe ìwọ ifá

"Olágbọ̀rọ̀dùn, orúkọ à ń pe ìwọ ilẹ̀

"Adániláre, oókọ ẹni

"Àdáfépòṣakin, and orúkọ ìwọ Ògún

"Ọkùnrin gbinrin bí idẹ, orúkọ ìwọ Èṣù Èbìtà

Òfòjánà fepo para, orúkọ ìwọ Șànpànnọ́

"Èmi Dèyí ọmọ Òrìsátólá, ọmọ Morenike, mo ti jáwé olúgbongágà lónìí ó, gbogbo yín ẹ para pọ̀ wá gbé mi gorí ọ̀tá mi

"Èmi Dèyí ọmọ Òrìsátólá, ọmọ Morenike, mo ti wá jáde àṣegbé lónìí ó, gbogbo oun tí mo bá ṣe, ó di àṣegbé

"Nítorí bẹ́ẹ̀ ni ewúrẹ́ ńké...

"..."

Dèyí was bathing in his small bathroom which looked like shrine reciting incantation while using the soap Òrìṣátọ́lá gave to him.

Three days after, Omowunmi eventually told Kolawole about Olayinka's pregnancy but his response kept them wondering;

"You mean that Dèyí ultimately impregnated my daughter?" He asked over the phone.

"Can you imagine that stupid boy dear! Do you think that could ever be ordinary?" Omowunmi responded.

"You know what, either ordinary or not, just get rid of the pregnancy first then I'll know what to do next. It'll be too embarrassing to keep such" He said and ended the call.

Olayinka was amazed when she heard his father's response, she was expecting him to roar like the typical Brigadier General she knew but nothing similar. Two months later, Olayinka had aborted the pregnancy, left the town to her uncle's house in the city, Kolawole did absolutely nothing to Dèyí or his family, everyone forgot or pretended nothing happened, Dèyí's flamboyant lifestyle continued.



T.B.C

2 Likes

One or two comments will give me more reason to continue, dont just read and leave, drop a comment.



Thanks.

Continues



SEVEN



After the meeting in which Aláàgbáà dealt with Amusan, Baba-Agan's son, they had several other meetings, they concluded on when the Eégún festival would be. Seconds had moved so fast to become a minute, minutes rolled to hours, to days and so the first day of the Eégún festival was here. As it is done, all the masquerades would be on a straight queue from Igbo-Agan (the bush demarcated for the Eégún worshipers) to the town according to how powerful and respected they are while the all-time most respected masquerade called Ológbojò is supposed to always be the first on the queue as the Yoruba saying goes "Ologbojo oba Egungun (Ologbojo the king of all masquerades)", but Aláàgbáà's masquerade known as Lékèéwọ̀gbẹ́ would rather want to be the first, he had times without number fought with Ologbojo because of the first position which they later resolved for them and concluded they should be swapping the first and second position whenever they like.



Lékèéwọ̀gbẹ́ was known to be the most strict and most wicked masquerade of all time in Okódilé town, he had fought with different other masquerades both in and outside Okódilé and won, he disappeared and re-appeared as he wanted, he once fought with Òrìṣátọ́lá's masquerade (Pàjẹ̀) and won which made Òrìṣátọ́lá to have that respect for Aláàgbáà/Lékèéwọ̀gbẹ́. All the historical fights among the most powerful masquerades, Lékèéwọ̀gbẹ́ always won.



Jàkáyé later went out in the afternoon with his multitude followers, causing chaos everywhere, singing abusive/proverbial songs that could cause quarrel, Jàkáyé and Lékèéwọ̀gbẹ́ had never had issues as Lékèéwọ̀gbẹ́ believed he was not Jàkáyé's category and he already proved himself to his father, Òrìṣátọ́lá. The arrogance in Jàkáyé would not allow him to respect anyone but he always avoided Lékèéwọ̀gbẹ́. Jàkáyé and his guys were busy feeling fly like they owned the town, multitude of youths following them, one of the guys following Jàkáyé suggested they should find Lékèéwọ̀gbẹ́ and tackle him, Jàkáyé immediately declined and they continued their rough movement.



Fortunately or unfortunately, they saw a greater multitude than theirs coming in the opposite direction, Jàkáyé knew it would be one of the big masquerades to have had such crowd following him, he was a little bit shocked when he realized it was Lékèéwọ̀gbẹ́, he thought of taking the next branch to avoid bowing down for Lékèéwọ̀gbẹ́ but the "Jàkáyé dares anybody" people used to say came to his mind, even the crowd behind him was already looking forward to what would happen, "Jàkáyé dares anybody" they would say but "Nobody dares Lékèéwọ̀gbẹ́" was a well-known fact to everyone, Jàkáyé again thought of bowing for Lékèéwọ̀gbẹ́ but the pride and the guys behind him wouldn't permit, the two masquerades kept moving closer to each other.



*** 1 Like

Obinnau and Freiburger come and read

***



The people following Jàkáyé and the drummers started singing quarrel songs, Lékèéwọ̀gbẹ́ noticed the crowd coming, he asked one of his followers about the masquerade coming opposite them, they told him it was Jàkáyé (Òrìṣátọ́lá's son), Lékèéwọ̀gbẹ́ expected him to come and bow when they got closer but Jàkáyé just went pass Lékèéwọ̀gbẹ́ by the right side while Lékèéwọ̀gbẹ́ took the left opposite direction;

"And you said that's Dèyí Àjànà" Lékèéwọ̀gbẹ́ asked the man again.

"Yes, he's the one. I told you he's very arrogant now, he even wanted to tackle Kúyẹ̀ sometimes back" the man responded, Lékèéwọ̀gbẹ́ paused and sent someone to Jàkáyé to come and bow before him immediately;

"Rara, ko joo! (Never, I cant!)" Jàkáyé responded when he was told, he sent the man back to Lékèéwọ̀gbẹ́ and continued his rough dance and moving forward as fast as possible, Lékèéwọ̀gbẹ́ got angry on getting the response, he commanded one of his men to go and stop Jàkáyé for him, they stopped Jàkáyé and Lékèéwọ̀gbẹ́ stood still, Jàkáyé already knew Lékèéwọ̀gbẹ́ would have started trying him spiritually at that moment, he began to recite back-to-sender incantation .



Lékèéwọ̀gbẹ́ slotted his hand inside the sack hanging on his neck, picked one padlock wrapped and tied with pieces of red cloth, he held the padlock inside the sack and pronounced some words not really audible enough then he locked the padlock, instantly Jàkáyé that was jumping up and down, dancing suddenly stopped moving and gradually he couldn't leave the spot again, neither could he move his hands, the crowd behind Lékèéwọ̀gbẹ́ screamed in joy, their drum went louder to show the victory which was actually little thing to Lékèéwọ̀gbẹ́. The guys behind Jàkáyé started reciting different kinds of incantations, touching and hitting him with different charms to revoke what Lékèéwọ̀gbẹ́ did, Lékèéwọ̀gbẹ́ was about to leave when one of Jàkáyé guys remembered one thing Dèyí told him some months back;

"If by any chance (not possible though) but if I get frozen or unable to move in any of our outings, quickly open the box we use to take out and sprinkle on me the liquid content in one bottle there after using the bottle to touch the Bante on Jàkáyé's waist"

The guy quickly carried it out as he was taught, he sprinkled the liquid on Jàkáyé but nothing was happening then he poured some on his feet then Jàkáyé gained access to himself, staggered and came back standing firm, the guy who revoked the charm fainted. Jàkáyé held him tight, smuggled some black powders into his mouth and he came back alive;

"Eeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeh!" The crowd behind Jàkáyé screamed in joy while the drummers gained form like a relegation team's defence. Quarrel tone was hailing high from their drums, Lékèéwọ̀gbẹ́ felt embarrassed, only Kúyẹ̀ had ever unlocked himself out of many people Lékèéwọ̀gbẹ́ has locked.

"Is this all he got?" Jàkáyé thought to himself, "it is high time I tried him as well" he decided to try Lékèéwọ̀gbẹ́ with one of the most dangerous and un-revokable charms he got. Jàkáyé had this palm-kernel tied to the Bante on his waist, he would have to lick it first then recite its incantation which would last for four or five minutes while standing only on his left leg, after the incantation whosoever he used the right leg to pray sand on, such person would off everything called clothes on him/her and run mad.



Lékèéwọ̀gbẹ́ went closer to Jàkáyé, wondering if it was more than Dèyí-Àjànà they told him, Jàkáyé was on his left leg only, reciting the incantations non-stop, Lékèéwọ̀gbẹ́ realized something dangerous may come if Jàkáyé finished what he was doing, he took out a tassel from one of the bags his followers were carrying and used it to hit Jàkáyé who had not finished his incantation, Jàkáyé lost control as he was standing on a foot, he staggered and stood on both feet, he would have to start the incantation all over again, Lékèéwọ̀gbẹ́ shook his head and gestured to the crowd to follow him, Jàkáyé was ready to fight but he was happy Lékèéwọ̀gbẹ́ was leaving, the two masquerades went different ways.



T.B.C 1 Like

Nice....ride on

eré ṣẹ̀ṣẹ̀ bẹ̀rẹ̀. 1 Like

nice story... ride on

following bumper to bumper

Continues



EIGHT



The first day of the Egungun festival was a very interesting one, a lot of power was showcased, many masquerades performed magic, quarrels here and there both among humans and among masquerades, the youths of the town came out in multitude, of course it was expected of them. It was around 4:30pm in the evening, Lékèéwọ̀gbẹ́ had already returned home, Jàkáyé and his guys were not even thinking of home yet as they were still scattering everywhere, the enjoyment/entertainment continued till 6:30in the evening, Jàkáyé went back home, they were almost the last masquerade to go back home, on getting to where he would change, he and the two guys that entered with him realized that the clothes were not getting off him, the more forceful they pull, the more it dragged his flesh, it seemed attached to his flesh;

"What! What is this!?" One of the guys wondered, Jàkáyé was busy reciting all kind of incantations.

"Should I go and inform Àjànà at the backyard?" The second guy asked curiously, without waiting for any response, he dashed out of the room to call Òrìṣátọ́lá, the way he told Òrìṣátọ́lá with fear showing all over him called the attention of the women and children playing in the backyard, they wanted to follow them in but Òrìṣátọ́lá sent them back, on getting inside;

"Aye o!" Òrìṣátọ́lá screamed when he met Jàkáyé forcing the mask off himself but wasn't working. Òrìṣátọ́lá had known the type of charm used on Jàkáyé;

"Please hold him for me, I'll be right back" Òrìṣátọ́lá rushed out of the room to his power-room and back in a jiffy, he tided one Bante and all sort, took a calabash and poured out the liquid content he went to bring into the calabash, he was stirring the liquid mixture with one short tassel, sprinkling it on Jàkáyé, then the incantation began...



More than two hours in the room just to remove Jàkáyé's clothes, Òrìṣátọ́lá carried out all sorts, Morẹ́nikẹ́ was already crying, other people that followed Jàkáyé home has gone to their various houses. Òrìṣátọ́lá ordered everyone at the backyard to go inside as he took Jàkáyé to the backyard, he made him stand right in from of one little shrine in the backyard then instructed them to remove the clothes, then they could UnCloth him easily, immediately Dèyí got out of the clothes, "Gboa!" Jàkáyé exploded in high hail of fire ;

"Ah!" Dèyí screamed.

"Yea! I knew that's what would happen" Òrìṣátọ́lá responded unsurprisingly, "if not that you're a man a bit, you would have exploded while in Jàkáyé. Dèyí, who did you quarrel with today that did this to you?" Òrìṣátọ́lá asked expecting a response from either Dèyí or the two guys, some of the children and the wives had joined them at the backyard when they suddenly saw the hail of fire;

"It must be Lékèéwọ̀gbẹ́'s handwork, we had a quarrel today and it was a very serious one" Dèyí answered after being silent all this while.

"Ah! You had a quarrel with who!?" Òrìṣátọ́lá yelled.

"Lekewo..." One of the guys was trying to respond.

"Gbe gbogbo enu e soun! (Shut up!) Are you guys out of your minds!" Òrìṣátọ́lá shut him up while Dèyí was murmuring

"Just one person cant be acting like a demi-god in a town like this" Dèyí said, frowning his face.

"Yes na, we cant just be..." The other guy was trying to pour out his mind.

"Mo ni ki e panu mo! (I said you should keep quiet) in case you these children dont know, in this life, no matter how spiritually powerful you are, there are some people you just have to avoid, Lékèéwọ̀gbẹ́ is among such people, apart from him, there are many unknown others you have to avoid, in fact they are more powerful even without any terrestrial backup, you cant just afford to attack such beings. Ẹni ejò bá ti bùjẹ rí, bó bá rí ekòló, yóò họ. (Whoever had once been bitten by a snake, would flee at the sight of an earthworm.)"

"Àjànà, you mean without all these our terrestrial powers, someone can still be more powerful than we are?" Dèyí questioned.

"Definitely. A man is beautiful. Let's leave that aside for now, I just want you to avoid Lékèéwọ̀gbẹ́ for now, just steer clear."

Dèyí was still thinking about what his father said; "someone can still be more powerful without all these terrestrial powers?" he murmured. "OK, but what Lékèéwọ̀gbẹ́ did is painful o, I just lost this Jàkáyé now and this is just the first day of our festival. I must revenge!" He said not too audible.

"Who was in the masquerade today self? Because Aláàgbáà is too old to be in Lékèéwọ̀gbẹ́" The first guy asked.

"It is that his brother, Ògúnjìnmí. They are just the same thing jare - WICKED!" The second guy responded.

"So, you fools knew this and still went ahead to tackle him" Òrìṣátọ́lá shook his head and proceeded inside as the clothes continued to burn. "Dèyí see me inside when you're through with your friends, I have something for you" Òrìṣátọ́lá said and walked inside.

"Àjànà, we may need it too o." The two guys showed interest.

"You two may come back later, not tonight. Dèyí, meet me inside." Òrìṣátọ́lá went in.



Dèyí thanked his guys for their support, he saw them off and returned home, at the entrance of the house;

"Lékèéwọ̀gbẹ́, the battle-line has just been drawn!" He said and beat his chest.



T.B.C 1 Like

Continues



NINE



On the last day of Okódilé's Egungun festival, Aláàgbáà went for an emergency meeting in Agbetedo, he had gone very early in the morning so as to return before 11am, on his way coming back home, he met Kúyẹ̀ coming from his farm;



"Who is this I am seeing, the Aláàgbáà of the whole Okódilé town, adale mo fun oogun loto (he who built a house separately for keeping charms), baaba o" Kúyẹ̀ bowed a little bit for Aláàgbáà to show some respect for the elder.

"Kúyẹ̀ Kúyẹ̀! Ajeji to telu do (a stranger but a citizen). It's been a while I saw you, you did not even bother to come and celebrate festival with us"

"Baba, I came when Ojelade died, that those small small boys, The Tigers crossed my lane, I think someone must have told you."

"Noooooo. You know I dont take Lékèéwọ̀gbẹ́ out again, old age has come, Ògúnjìnmí does that now." Aláàgbáà smiled exposing his teeth that look like roasted corn.

"Everybody knows that of course. Hope this Àjàn's son has not been tormenting your town more than imagination because the last time I came, I was told the boy was searching for me"

"For what?"

"Wanted to tackle his father's mate. Can you imagine."

"Hmmmmmm.. If you know how the boy disturbed Lékèéwọ̀gbẹ́ on the first day of our festival, if not that I prepared for Ògúnjìnmí well, the story might be different, though Ògúnjìnmí used the..." Aláàgbáà drew Kúyẹ̀'s head closer and whispered into his ear "...on him"

"Ah! So, he's dead at last?" Kúyẹ̀ concluded without assurance.

"I tell you the boy is still alive, his father is practically behind him, supporting him here and there. From my findings, I heard the Jàkáyé exploded immediately he got it off his body, how he got to remove it upon that which Ògúnjìnmí used on him is what I dont know"

"That boy has gone farther than we can think of."

"You wont believe, I'll be one to take Lékèéwọ̀gbẹ́ out today, I must personally teach that Dèyí his lesson without mercy, I am also thinking of reporting him to his father."

"Aláàgbáà, dont waste your precious time, I did the same, no positive change. See Baba, I have a plan, what if we first..." Kúyẹ̀ whispered into Aláàgbáà's ear.

"Hmmmmmm... We have the same plan, just that I didn't intend to tell anyone earlier. Dont tell anyone again, I will come and see you tomorrow" he thought for a while "no, you come to Okódilé tomorrow, then we will discuss better. Something has to be done, else, that boy may just stand one day and want to be the Aláàgbáà of Okódilé"

"Agbedo! . He dare not!" Kúyẹ̀ forbade it.

"See you, you dont know that charm favours the fastest person. I have to leave now, Lékèéwọ̀gbẹ́ must be out by or before 12 noon, see you tomorrow."



*** 1 Like