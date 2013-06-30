₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dangerous Desire by Toks2008(m): 10:06pm On Jun 01
Dangerous Desire (Ife Gbona)
Many people are subconsciously enmeshed in this type of desire but they usually realize too late after they have allowed this dangerous feeling get the worst side of them.
*Do you see yourself flaring up or losing grip of yourself when you find your partner in an innocuous manner with the opposite sex?
*Are you the type who gets overly jealous when your partner receives calls or text messages from the opposite sex?
*Do you snoop on your partner's phone or social media handle for possible cheating signs or do you monitor your partner about?
*Are you the type who threatens your partner with fire and brimstone if he or she ever cheats on you?
I can continue to highlight different instances that points to dangerous love but if you find yourself showing any of the aforementioned signs then its time to pause nd caution yourself because you just might be enmeshed in dangerous desire or ife gbona as it is called in yoruba language.
But the big question is;IS IT REALLY WORTH IT?
Have you ever cared to ask yourself if that crazy feeling is more important than your life?
Before you met that person,he or she was probably with someone or have been with several partners that have had their fill so why kill yourself because that person is with you at the moment? If you die today,someone else will have that person and you wil hardly be remembered.
An adage in Yorba says "Eni ri nkan re to fe ku pe lu e owo eni to ti so nu n ko"(He who wants to die over a found item should think about the person who lost that same item)
Even if you are the first partner,there is absolutely nothing you can do about it if he or she decides to be with another person so why kill yourself because of what you have no control over...
No matter how you claim to be crazily in love,if you die today someone else will take over from where you stopped and really enjoy that person you can't imagine another person touching.And worst still,in most cases,those who engage in dangerous desire still ends up losing that person to another so why stress yourself?
Are there no better things in life than this crazy dangerous feeling?
I can't forget in a hurry Mrs Dlamini-Haanzele, 38yrs, in Lusaka who latter died in a hospital after she lost the lives of her two children in a ghastly car accident while trailing her unfaithful husband. ..The woman the children are dead and gone but does this stop the man from remarrying? ....so why the stress?
https://zambiareports.com/2013/06/30/woman-38-causes-death-of-her-two-children/
Be wise and get a hold of yourself before you destroy yourself over nothing because nobody and I repeat NOBODY is more important to you than your creator and you...
If you meet someone and you find yourself deeply "in love" with that person,just try to caution yourself and enjoy the union while it lasts and gently walk away if he or she opts out without crossing that thin line between normal desire and a dangerous one.
I don't know if this makes sense.
|Re: Dangerous Desire by dingbang(m): 10:07pm On Jun 01
|Re: Dangerous Desire by Nobody: 10:15pm On Jun 01
|Re: Dangerous Desire by Epositive(m): 10:16pm On Jun 01
|Re: Dangerous Desire by iamadonis2(m): 10:19pm On Jun 01
I have one MAJOR principle where it concerns Humans: Everyone is expendable, even me.
Stop policing your partner jare. It adds nothing to your account balance.
|Re: Dangerous Desire by Nina4u(f): 10:19pm On Jun 01
Toks2008:THE HEART IS ON FIRE!!
|Re: Dangerous Desire by Fiwasayo(f): 1:48am On Jun 02
|Re: Dangerous Desire by Defaramade(m): 1:56am On Jun 02
|Re: Dangerous Desire by Toks2008(m): 6:04pm On Jun 02
Aderola15:
lol! oya start jotting.
|Re: Dangerous Desire by Toks2008(m): 7:25pm On Jun 02
Lalasticlala I think this is insightful.
|Re: Dangerous Desire by Nobody: 7:29pm On Jun 02
|Re: Dangerous Desire by Toks2008(m): 7:37pm On Jun 02
LalaLushness:Why use lala to start your moniker?
|Re: Dangerous Desire by Nobody: 7:43pm On Jun 02
Toks2008:My name is lala lalasticlala stole mi name he ain't the only lala here
Ask him
|Re: Dangerous Desire by Davidgrey: 7:48pm On Jun 02
oh this is shallow!
Love will naturally make "anyone" feel insecure, mental maturity and emotional growth limits all that
The fear of losing(jealousy and insecurities) someone isn't centered around courtship alone even our parents worry about us
Care and worry are closely related, with time and maturity people learn to give freedom to the other person
Relating a naive attribute that certain people display due to lack of "mental and emotion growth" to the concept of "love" is shallow and ignorant
...............And you made "Absolutely" no sense #crap
|Re: Dangerous Desire by Toks2008(m): 7:49pm On Jun 02
LalaLushness:Hmmm I see..
|Re: Dangerous Desire by Toks2008(m): 7:50pm On Jun 02
iamadonis2:
Lol! as if there are insentives for space booking.
|Re: Dangerous Desire by iamadonis2(m): 8:01pm On Jun 02
Toks2008:
Egbon Toks, I know there will be incentives. Wehdone, Sir!
|Re: Dangerous Desire by Doctorfitz(m): 8:04pm On Jun 02
I warm my love every morning with firewood...
|Re: Dangerous Desire by Toks2008(m): 8:05pm On Jun 02
iamadonis2:Remain blessed bro.
|Re: Dangerous Desire by RuthDaniels(f): 11:40pm On Jun 03
There is a difference between "love " and "obsession" although most times the two are wrongly used like the op did. Love is gentle, caring, understanding, selfless,considerate, undemanding and harmless. While Obsession is the opposite , although at initial stage it looks like love but when examples sited by the op begins to show, it is not love anymore but obsession. It is one thing to be " in love" with someone, it is another to be "obsessed with " someone.
An obsessed person destroys things or people he or she couldn't get, while A person in love let go. The most important thing human should learn is the habit of letting go ( in positive way) . When you realize that nothing is ever yours in the first place, you will find it easier to heal, get over and let go.All love, feelings, cares, concerns, attention can never be requisited the way you give!
|Re: Dangerous Desire by Mimzyy(f): 4:53am On Jun 04
|Re: Dangerous Desire by Oyindidi(f): 7:59am On Jun 04
That is so 10 years ago he can even be doing it in front of me and I won't move an inch. No time
|Re: Dangerous Desire by Toks2008(m): 10:12pm On Jun 04
Oyindidi:
Hmmm interesting ..
Lalasticlala I'm sure this makes sense.
|Re: Dangerous Desire by ceejayxy(m): 11:29am On Jun 06
I was a victim of dangerous desire, until I became wiser and started seeing beyond certain illusions.. But my fear is that am not sure if I am100% free from such tendencies
|Re: Dangerous Desire by Toks2008(m): 7:52pm On Jun 08
ceejayxy:
I'm happy for you.
|Re: Dangerous Desire by Benita27(f): 8:01pm On Jun 08
Davidgrey:Wahala!.
|Re: Dangerous Desire by ivyy(f): 8:22pm On Jun 08
You made sense but emotionally, most human beings aren't wired that way. For many it's not a feeling that can easily be controlled.
|Re: Dangerous Desire by Toks2008(m): 8:53pm On Jun 08
ivyy:
We just have to learn how to cos at the end desperate desire most likely willl make us lose that person.
|Re: Dangerous Desire by Nobody: 7:54am On Jun 10
ivyy:Yes it's not easy to get a life, but that's all it takes to get over someone. You owe it to yourself, to your sanity, and not less, to your dignity. No excuses.
Remember, "a beautiful woman is another man's slave..."
|Re: Dangerous Desire by Ozavize88(f): 8:14am On Jun 10
|Re: Dangerous Desire by ivyy(f): 9:52am On Jun 10
BoboYekini:
Yea no excuses, none whatsoever.
BoboYekini:
However no one's a slave in whatever context. Plus I believe the op was generally referring to jilted men and women not men alone.
|Re: Dangerous Desire by Nobody: 11:19am On Jun 10
ivyy:
It's not just about being jilted. It's also about how you handle rejection.
Guys understand tough talk better is all.
E.g.
Yea? Okay, fùck you. Bottom line, you're worthless and an idiot - the worst combination, and you need to get a life. Have some pride, start with working out and getting new clothes and a new haircut. Keep looking and you'll find another attractive girl. She'll even suck your dick, not that hard to believe trust me.
Do you get it now? That's what I would say to any guy wasting away.
