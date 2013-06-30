Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Dangerous Desire (4813 Views)

Dangerous Desire (Ife Gbona)



Many people are subconsciously enmeshed in this type of desire but they usually realize too late after they have allowed this dangerous feeling get the worst side of them.



*Do you see yourself flaring up or losing grip of yourself when you find your partner in an innocuous manner with the opposite sex?



*Are you the type who gets overly jealous when your partner receives calls or text messages from the opposite sex?



*Do you snoop on your partner's phone or social media handle for possible cheating signs or do you monitor your partner about?



*Are you the type who threatens your partner with fire and brimstone if he or she ever cheats on you?



I can continue to highlight different instances that points to dangerous love but if you find yourself showing any of the aforementioned signs then its time to pause nd caution yourself because you just might be enmeshed in dangerous desire or ife gbona as it is called in yoruba language.



But the big question is;IS IT REALLY WORTH IT?



Have you ever cared to ask yourself if that crazy feeling is more important than your life?



Before you met that person,he or she was probably with someone or have been with several partners that have had their fill so why kill yourself because that person is with you at the moment? If you die today,someone else will have that person and you wil hardly be remembered.



An adage in Yorba says "Eni ri nkan re to fe ku pe lu e owo eni to ti so nu n ko"(He who wants to die over a found item should think about the person who lost that same item)



Even if you are the first partner,there is absolutely nothing you can do about it if he or she decides to be with another person so why kill yourself because of what you have no control over...



No matter how you claim to be crazily in love,if you die today someone else will take over from where you stopped and really enjoy that person you can't imagine another person touching.And worst still,in most cases,those who engage in dangerous desire still ends up losing that person to another so why stress yourself?



Are there no better things in life than this crazy dangerous feeling?



I can't forget in a hurry Mrs Dlamini-Haanzele, 38yrs, in Lusaka who latter died in a hospital after she lost the lives of her two children in a ghastly car accident while trailing her unfaithful husband. ..The woman the children are dead and gone but does this stop the man from remarrying? ....so why the stress?

https://zambiareports.com/2013/06/30/woman-38-causes-death-of-her-two-children/



Be wise and get a hold of yourself before you destroy yourself over nothing because nobody and I repeat NOBODY is more important to you than your creator and you...



If you meet someone and you find yourself deeply "in love" with that person,just try to caution yourself and enjoy the union while it lasts and gently walk away if he or she opts out without crossing that thin line between normal desire and a dangerous one.



Izz Unku Toks again, lemme get my jotter and pen..

I have one MAJOR principle where it concerns Humans: Everyone is expendable, even me.



Stop policing your partner jare. It adds nothing to your account balance. 1 Like

Toks2008:

Aderola15:

Izz Unku Toks again, lemme get my jotter and pen..

lol! oya start jotting.

Lalasticlala I think this is insightful.

LalaLushness:

Why use lala to start your moniker?

Toks2008:





My name is lala lalasticlala stole mi name he ain't the only lala here

Ask him My name is lala lalasticlala stole mi name he ain't the only lala hereAsk him





Love will naturally make "anyone" feel insecure, mental maturity and emotional growth limits all that



The fear of losing(jealousy and insecurities) someone isn't centered around courtship alone even our parents worry about us



Care and worry are closely related, with time and maturity people learn to give freedom to the other person



Relating a naive attribute that certain people display due to lack of "mental and emotion growth" to the concept of "love" is shallow and ignorant



...............And you made "Absolutely" no sense #crap oh this is shallow!Love will naturally make "anyone" feel insecure, mental maturity and emotional growth limits all thatThe fear of losing(jealousy and insecurities) someone isn't centered around courtship alone even our parents worry about usCare and worry are closely related, with time and maturity people learn to give freedom to the other personRelating a naive attribute that certain people display due to lack of "mental and emotion growth" to the concept of "love" is shallow and ignorant...............And you made "Absolutely" no sense #crap 15 Likes

LalaLushness:

My name is lala lalasticlala stole mi name he ain't the only lala here Ask him Hmmm I see..

iamadonis2:

Attempt to buy this land at your own peril.



Lol! as if there are insentives for space booking.

Toks2008:





Lol! as if there are insentives for space booking.



Egbon Toks, I know there will be incentives. Wehdone, Sir!

I warm my love every morning with firewood...

iamadonis2:





Egbon Toks, I know there will be incentives. Wehdone, Sir! Remain blessed bro.

There is a difference between "love " and "obsession" although most times the two are wrongly used like the op did. Love is gentle, caring, understanding, selfless,considerate, undemanding and harmless. While Obsession is the opposite , although at initial stage it looks like love but when examples sited by the op begins to show, it is not love anymore but obsession. It is one thing to be " in love" with someone, it is another to be "obsessed with " someone.



An obsessed person destroys things or people he or she couldn't get, while A person in love let go. The most important thing human should learn is the habit of letting go ( in positive way) . When you realize that nothing is ever yours in the first place, you will find it easier to heal, get over and let go.All love, feelings, cares, concerns, attention can never be requisited the way you give! 4 Likes

he can even be doing it in front of me and I won't move an inch. No time

Oyindidi:

That is so 10 years ago he can even be doing it in front of me and I won't move an inch. No time

Hmmm interesting ..



Hmmm interesting .. Lalasticlala I'm sure this makes sense.

I was a victim of dangerous desire, until I became wiser and started seeing beyond certain illusions.. But my fear is that am not sure if I am100% free from such tendencies

ceejayxy:

I was a victim of dangerous desire, until I became wiser and started seeing beyond certain illusions.. But my fear is that am not sure if I am100% free from such tendencies

I'm happy for you.

Davidgrey:





Love will naturally make "anyone" feel insecure, mental maturity and emotional growth limits all that



The fear of losing(jealousy and insecurities) someone isn't centered around courtship alone even our parents worry about us



Care and worry are closely related, with time and maturity people learn to give freedom to the other person



Relating a naive attribute that certain people display due to lack of "mental and emotion growth" to the concept of "love" is shallow and ignorant



Wahala!.

You made sense but emotionally, most human beings aren't wired that way. For many it's not a feeling that can easily be controlled.

ivyy:

You made sense but emotionally, most human beings aren't wired that way. For many it's not a feeling that can easily be controlled.

We just have to learn how to cos at the end desperate desire most likely willl make us lose that person.

ivyy:

You made sense but emotionally, most human beings aren't wired that way. For many it's not a feeling that can easily be controlled. Yes it's not easy to get a life, but that's all it takes to get over someone. You owe it to yourself, to your sanity, and not less, to your dignity. No excuses.

Remember, "a beautiful woman is another man's slave..." Yes it's not easy to get a life, but that's all it takes to get over someone. You owe it to yourself, to your sanity, and not less, to your dignity. No excuses.Remember, "a beautiful woman is another man's slave..." 1 Like

BoboYekini:

Yes it's not easy to get a life, but that's all it takes to get over someone. You owe it to yourself, to your sanity, and not less, to your dignity. No excuses.



Yea no excuses, none whatsoever.





BoboYekini:

a beautiful woman is another man's slave..."



However no one's a slave in whatever context. Plus I believe the op was generally referring to jilted men and women not men alone.