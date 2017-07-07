This is a great call unto you, great writers of nairaland and beyond..... This is where we show the world the stuff we are made of....dis is were raw and refined talents meet............its almost like a game which i call "write alonge".........the rules are simple. Pls if you hear your name, know dat you are part of this great set up..... And please if you did'nt hear yours, your comments and critisizms are welcome... First every writer i mention has two chapters to write, in continuetion of what the writer before him or her has written.

Only the "initiator" is entitle to three chapters, please lets make this fiction a great bluckbuster..... I have got 20 writers i need more 5...so the first 5 to indicate there intrest....will be included...all mentioned writers..should answer present if you are interested

every writer it gets to, has the maximun time of two days each to update....if after two days no update, the next writer begins his or hers

THEBLESSEDMAN,CHUMZYPINKY,APOLLUX,GHOSTWRITTER,PAMELB,ONYIPRINCE,IRONKURTAIN,EVAJAEL,SNOW84,KIMKARDASHIAN,SURESTG,TIFFANYJ,CHIPAPPI,BIAFRABUSHBOY,AFRATALES,SMARTESTPOPQUEEN,PHOENIXTHEFIRST,HADAPSON,MAZIOMENUKO,REPOGIRL,LARRYSUN....

please are you guys present?

kayemjay

meneski:

Me-(picks phone and dials my Guts number) Hello Guts how far? Are we up for this?



Guts- why asking me?



Me-(confused) aren't you my Guts? Who else am I suppose to ask?



Guts- your Instincts ofcos



Me- (super confused) are you serious? Whats the difference? Aren't u d same thing?



Guts- No...we're not. Am 4 letter words while Instincts is 9 letter words...so



Me- (cuts in angrily) na thunder go fire you. Olodo oshi...comot 4 here(ends call and heave a deep sigh). Let me contact Myself...

BRB.

meneski:

I'm here lol.I'm here

Alright I love a good challenge j

PamelB:

lol. I'm here Can we talk? Can we talk?

two heavyweight writers are in right now.....Apollux and pamelb thanks for honouring my invitation.... Biafrabushboy are you in?

lol... I am in.



They wana share some cash?



TheBlessedMAN:

wait make ah check my guts to know if am ready and up for this task....... pls do, ur likes are really needed here...i see you doing justice to a very crucial *** scene here. [ pls do, ur likes are really needed here...i see you doing justice to a very crucial *** scene here.

Bushboy...wetin I do u?



I think you guys have gotten the five writers needed already Bushboy...wetin I do u?I think you guys have gotten the five writers needed already

Yea... Yea...

by seven pm...every one gets his or her number......according to his or her acceptance to the invitation.

Bibi294:



