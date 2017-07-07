₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Last Gang Standing (Crime) by meneski: 11:40am On Jun 11
This is a great call unto you, great writers of nairaland and beyond..... This is where we show the world the stuff we are made of....dis is were raw and refined talents meet............its almost like a game which i call "write alonge".........the rules are simple. Pls if you hear your name, know dat you are part of this great set up..... And please if you did'nt hear yours, your comments and critisizms are welcome... First every writer i mention has two chapters to write, in continuetion of what the writer before him or her has written.
|Re: Last Gang Standing (Crime) by meneski: 11:51am On Jun 11
Only the "initiator" is entitle to three chapters, please lets make this fiction a great bluckbuster..... I have got 20 writers i need more 5...so the first 5 to indicate there intrest....will be included...all mentioned writers..should answer present if you are interested
|Re: Last Gang Standing (Crime) by meneski: 11:56am On Jun 11
every writer it gets to, has the maximun time of two days each to update....if after two days no update, the next writer begins his or hers
|Re: Last Gang Standing (Crime) by meneski: 12:06pm On Jun 11
THEBLESSEDMAN,CHUMZYPINKY,APOLLUX,GHOSTWRITTER,PAMELB,ONYIPRINCE,IRONKURTAIN,EVAJAEL,SNOW84,KIMKARDASHIAN,SURESTG,TIFFANYJ,CHIPAPPI,BIAFRABUSHBOY,AFRATALES,SMARTESTPOPQUEEN,PHOENIXTHEFIRST,HADAPSON,MAZIOMENUKO,REPOGIRL,LARRYSUN....
|Re: Last Gang Standing (Crime) by meneski: 12:12pm On Jun 11
please are you guys present?
|Re: Last Gang Standing (Crime) by meneski: 12:20pm On Jun 11
kayemjay
|Re: Last Gang Standing (Crime) by TheBlessedMAN: 1:33pm On Jun 11
meneski:wait make ah check my guts to know if am ready and up for this task.......
Me-(picks phone and dials my Guts number) Hello Guts how far? Are we up for this?
Guts- why asking me?
Me-(confused) aren't you my Guts? Who else am I suppose to ask?
Guts- your Instincts ofcos
Me- (super confused) are you serious? Whats the difference? Aren't u d same thing?
Guts- No...we're not. Am 4 letter words while Instincts is 9 letter words...so
Me- (cuts in angrily) na thunder go fire you. Olodo oshi...comot 4 here(ends call and heave a deep sigh). Let me contact Myself...
BRB.
8 Likes
|Re: Last Gang Standing (Crime) by PamelB(f): 2:16pm On Jun 11
meneski:lol.
I'm here
|Re: Last Gang Standing (Crime) by Apollux(m): 2:17pm On Jun 11
Alright I love a good challenge j
|Re: Last Gang Standing (Crime) by BiafraBushBoy(m): 2:27pm On Jun 11
PamelB:Can we talk?
|Re: Last Gang Standing (Crime) by meneski: 2:56pm On Jun 11
two heavyweight writers are in right now.....Apollux and pamelb thanks for honouring my invitation.... Biafrabushboy are you in?
|Re: Last Gang Standing (Crime) by BiafraBushBoy(m): 2:58pm On Jun 11
meneski:
lol... I am in.
They wana share some cash?
Bibi294
|Re: Last Gang Standing (Crime) by meneski: 3:04pm On Jun 11
TheBlessedMAN:pls do, ur likes are really needed here...i see you doing justice to a very crucial *** scene here. [
|Re: Last Gang Standing (Crime) by meneski: 3:06pm On Jun 11
BiafraBushBoy:ego adiro
|Re: Last Gang Standing (Crime) by Bibi294(f): 3:09pm On Jun 11
BiafraBushBoy:
Bushboy...wetin I do u?
I think you guys have gotten the five writers needed already
|Re: Last Gang Standing (Crime) by meneski: 3:20pm On Jun 11
Bibi294:no no no.....25 writers are what we need....20 were mentioned.......5 comes from any were....so are you in?
|Re: Last Gang Standing (Crime) by Bibi294(f): 3:22pm On Jun 11
meneski:
Yea...
|Re: Last Gang Standing (Crime) by BiafraBushBoy(m): 3:24pm On Jun 11
Bibi294:Why always sounding harsh?
Did I call you to join the writing team?
A little hello woulda've been nice.
|Re: Last Gang Standing (Crime) by meneski: 3:25pm On Jun 11
Bibi294:........ Gud and welcome to write along
|Re: Last Gang Standing (Crime) by Bibi294(f): 3:25pm On Jun 11
meneski:....would be more fun to invite souloho19.... He's hawt
|Re: Last Gang Standing (Crime) by Bibi294(f): 3:27pm On Jun 11
BiafraBushBoy:
...ananan... Was pulling your legs joo ....
...Hello to you, wonderful bushboy...
...thanks for inviting me baby
|Re: Last Gang Standing (Crime) by meneski: 3:29pm On Jun 11
by seven pm...every one gets his or her number......according to his or her acceptance to the invitation.
|Re: Last Gang Standing (Crime) by squash47(m): 3:29pm On Jun 11
TheBlessedMAN:the last time i checked,shango said he gave u 3liters of shangolic wine to booast ur writting level, abi u dn use am go wet pvssy finish?
|Re: Last Gang Standing (Crime) by BiafraBushBoy(m): 3:29pm On Jun 11
Bibi294:Thanks.
I wanted to propose something to you. I feel it would interest you.
So if permitted, can we chat on WhatsApp?
|Re: Last Gang Standing (Crime) by PamelB(f): 3:30pm On Jun 11
BiafraBushBoy:sure
|Re: Last Gang Standing (Crime) by Bibi294(f): 3:31pm On Jun 11
BiafraBushBoy:
Yea... You can drop your number or email
|Re: Last Gang Standing (Crime) by meneski: 3:31pm On Jun 11
Bibi294:...... That means that can help me get the remaining 4 right? Ehm please make it matured.
|Re: Last Gang Standing (Crime) by Bibi294(f): 3:32pm On Jun 11
meneski:
Believe me .... He's a great writer.... I look up to him alot
|Re: Last Gang Standing (Crime) by BiafraBushBoy(m): 3:34pm On Jun 11
PamelB:You will get a mail from me now. please respond as soon as you see it.
Thanks.
|Re: Last Gang Standing (Crime) by BiafraBushBoy(m): 3:35pm On Jun 11
Bibi294:
.
|Re: Last Gang Standing (Crime) by meneski: 3:37pm On Jun 11
Bibi294:..........i will love to see him do justic to his two chapters.
|Re: Last Gang Standing (Crime) by BiafraBushBoy(m): 3:37pm On Jun 11
PamelB:lol... I just saw your personal text. it says "I don't reply emails"
How possible now?
