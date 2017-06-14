₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,822,560 members, 3,597,714 topics. Date: Thursday, 15 June 2017 at 05:01 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Amaechi Throws 50th Birthday Party For Basorge Tariah Jr (Photos) (11727 Views)
Kemi Adeosun Celebrates Her 50th Birthday Today / Wike Sacks Opunabo Inko-Tariah, His Media Adviser / Wike’s Aide, Inko-Tariah, Escapes Assassination In Rivers State!!! (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Amaechi Throws 50th Birthday Party For Basorge Tariah Jr (Photos) by ijustdey: 8:23pm On Jun 14
Nigerian stand - up comedian and actor , Basoene Kelsey Tariah Jr, better known as Basorge , marked his 50th birthday recently.
http://punchng.com/photos-rotimi-amaechi-throws-surprise-party-for-basorge/
|Re: Amaechi Throws 50th Birthday Party For Basorge Tariah Jr (Photos) by eezeribe(m): 8:28pm On Jun 14
Even at that... The Party looks low-key.
|Re: Amaechi Throws 50th Birthday Party For Basorge Tariah Jr (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 8:38pm On Jun 14
Rotimi Amaechi is the man of the year.
The definition of humility
The definition of leadership
God bless the Lion of Ubima
15 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Amaechi Throws 50th Birthday Party For Basorge Tariah Jr (Photos) by DanseMacabre(m): 8:59pm On Jun 14
Well, hope you didn't spend up to the 70 million naira you used in hosting Wole Soyinka?
1 Like
|Re: Amaechi Throws 50th Birthday Party For Basorge Tariah Jr (Photos) by MediumStout(m): 9:03pm On Jun 14
Bovi smiling like a roasted goat. Bastardized idiots wasting tax payers money on irrelevancies
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Amaechi Throws 50th Birthday Party For Basorge Tariah Jr (Photos) by Fyno: 9:17pm On Jun 14
NwaAmaikpe:how? By throwing parties? You must joking
10 Likes
|Re: Amaechi Throws 50th Birthday Party For Basorge Tariah Jr (Photos) by yeyeboi(m): 10:27pm On Jun 14
Amaechi is a criminal , go and throw birthday parties for the IDPs in the north then I will take him serious.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Amaechi Throws 50th Birthday Party For Basorge Tariah Jr (Photos) by chukslawrence(m): 10:27pm On Jun 14
Ok
|Re: Amaechi Throws 50th Birthday Party For Basorge Tariah Jr (Photos) by UwaBuPawPaw: 10:28pm On Jun 14
Enjoy d money...
|Re: Amaechi Throws 50th Birthday Party For Basorge Tariah Jr (Photos) by jieta: 10:28pm On Jun 14
hiss
|Re: Amaechi Throws 50th Birthday Party For Basorge Tariah Jr (Photos) by Ichel: 10:29pm On Jun 14
Kworruption fighter.....
well
|Re: Amaechi Throws 50th Birthday Party For Basorge Tariah Jr (Photos) by thestevens: 10:29pm On Jun 14
You see what they do with our money abi,later they will be blaming Goodluck,we will see how far in 2019.
|Re: Amaechi Throws 50th Birthday Party For Basorge Tariah Jr (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:29pm On Jun 14
Cool
|Re: Amaechi Throws 50th Birthday Party For Basorge Tariah Jr (Photos) by ekensi01(m): 10:30pm On Jun 14
We are crying of poor Economy you are busy throwing party for some other person.
Only the poor knows the word 'RECCESSION' in Nigeria.
|Re: Amaechi Throws 50th Birthday Party For Basorge Tariah Jr (Photos) by Felixalex(m): 10:31pm On Jun 14
Its ok
|Re: Amaechi Throws 50th Birthday Party For Basorge Tariah Jr (Photos) by Felixalex(m): 10:32pm On Jun 14
MediumStout:
I dislike amaechi......but he has his own money na, I guess he didn't host d party from the transport ministry's account.... Besides d party is not looking too flamboyant
|Re: Amaechi Throws 50th Birthday Party For Basorge Tariah Jr (Photos) by bukjossy(m): 10:32pm On Jun 14
Our money abi
|Re: Amaechi Throws 50th Birthday Party For Basorge Tariah Jr (Photos) by Ichel: 10:32pm On Jun 14
NwaAmaikpe:Humility my ass. Lion of Ubima ko, Panda of Isiokpo ni.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Amaechi Throws 50th Birthday Party For Basorge Tariah Jr (Photos) by Kelsmm(m): 10:32pm On Jun 14
Nice
|Re: Amaechi Throws 50th Birthday Party For Basorge Tariah Jr (Photos) by kpokpo1(m): 10:32pm On Jun 14
ijustdey:
DoGood "I miss abroad"
ijustdey:
DoGood "I miss abroad"
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Amaechi Throws 50th Birthday Party For Basorge Tariah Jr (Photos) by SexyNairalander(m): 10:32pm On Jun 14
booked
|Re: Amaechi Throws 50th Birthday Party For Basorge Tariah Jr (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:33pm On Jun 14
It is well. Congrats to the celebrant.
|Re: Amaechi Throws 50th Birthday Party For Basorge Tariah Jr (Photos) by oyienootieno: 10:34pm On Jun 14
Abeg Oke bakasi no get another native wear? I've seen him with this same cloths several times.
|Re: Amaechi Throws 50th Birthday Party For Basorge Tariah Jr (Photos) by Slai1: 10:36pm On Jun 14
He lacks what to do.
Desperately trying to woo people to his drowning and sinking party.
|Re: Amaechi Throws 50th Birthday Party For Basorge Tariah Jr (Photos) by ZombieTERROR: 10:37pm On Jun 14
NwaAmaikpe:By throwing parties with looted funds
2 Likes
|Re: Amaechi Throws 50th Birthday Party For Basorge Tariah Jr (Photos) by ymee(m): 10:37pm On Jun 14
Wasting money. ..
Please I'm seriously in need of a job(part-time) , being jobless for a while. thanks
Bsc mat/comp.sci
location: Lagos
Contact me for...your any of these
SERVICES
1. Desktop-publishing
2. Web designing/training
3. Online registration
4. Corporate training
5. Software Training
6. Graphics designing
7. systems repair, installation and troubleshooting etc
babs4realscience@yahoo.com
|Re: Amaechi Throws 50th Birthday Party For Basorge Tariah Jr (Photos) by udemedia3(m): 10:38pm On Jun 14
this man again .. anyway hbd
|Re: Amaechi Throws 50th Birthday Party For Basorge Tariah Jr (Photos) by Gratia(f): 10:42pm On Jun 14
Do Good" and Emem Pepestico"
1 Like
|Re: Amaechi Throws 50th Birthday Party For Basorge Tariah Jr (Photos) by Odobaone: 10:46pm On Jun 14
Cool
|Re: Amaechi Throws 50th Birthday Party For Basorge Tariah Jr (Photos) by emekaRaj(m): 10:47pm On Jun 14
yeyeboi:
U an I knw dat even if he does wat u just said, u will find another excuse, maybe dis time u will say he should go an throw it in sambisa forest b4 u take him serious
|Re: Amaechi Throws 50th Birthday Party For Basorge Tariah Jr (Photos) by imstrong1: 10:56pm On Jun 14
Nigerian guy living in Sweden smartly married a Swedish lady, so as to be legally certified with resident permit, but the lady was not aware of this. He lied to the lady that he is from Kenya because of the bad reputation of Nigerians in that part of Sweden. After their wedding, the lady returned home one day and informed the guy that she met her friend, a Swedish lady also married to a Kenyan and will like them to have a dinner together. The Naija guy was disturbed and kept thinking how he will get out of this dark spot. He postponed and postponed the proposed dinner until he got tired of postponing. Finally the D-DAY came, they all sat down in a restaurant. Our Naija guy was quiet and was sweating profusely in spite of the cold atmosphere of Sweden (-8C). The ladies asked their husbands to communicate in their local dialect since they are both from same country(Kenya). The Naija guy being a man of great savvy decided he will just speak Igbo, if the other guy didn't understand, he will claim that he is from another tribe and region in Kenya. Then he started, "Nwanne a wum nwafo owerri, owerre nchi ise, I wu kwanu onye olee, daa? The other Kenyan looked up and replied "Ah Nwanne, ekele diri chineke, onyena asuru ndigbo uzo ha. E chekwe m na enwela m nsogbu taa. Abu m nwafo AHIAZU Mbaise . Nwanne birikwe o! They shook hands and embraced each other to the admiration of the ladies. Igbo's no dey carry last. Igbo kwenu! Don't laugh
4 Likes
Alamieyeseigha: FG May Review Pardon List / Brass Liquefied Natural Gas Project Will End Militancy – Bayelsa Elders / Nigerians You Are Being Deceived. True Status Of Buhari's Health.
Viewing this topic: maziude, masam(m), Omotayor123(f), godsfavoritee(m), 4kimportX, RIDORSHE(m) and 30 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19