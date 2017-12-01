Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nyesom Wike's 50th Birthday Party: Fayose, Secondus, Akpabio Attend (Photos) (7356 Views)

See photos below





Source: Governor Wike of Rivers state celebrated his birthday.Governor of Ekiti state, Fayose Ayodele,Senator Godswill Akpabio,National Chairman of PDP Uche Secondus and others were at hand to celebrate with him.See photos belowSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/photos-from-governor-wike-birthday.html?m=1

zoba88:

. Associations of looters 14 Likes 1 Share

Bad news for Afonja Muslims 6 Likes 3 Shares

. Omo to ba so Ile nu, o fi apo Iya ko. Just for your own personal ambition, you are meddling with Wike, who insulted your tribe and tribesmen. Fayose. Omo to ba so Ile nu, o fi apo Iya ko. Just for your own personal ambition, you are meddling with Wike, who insulted your tribe and tribesmen. 6 Likes 1 Share

Another way to steal from the treasury of River State... 1 Like

Freetech:

. Associations of looters Yhu dnt mean it! Tell me more Yhu dnt mean it! Tell me more 2 Likes

Freetech:

. Associations of looters

I concur. I concur. 6 Likes

I pity Rivers State.... while yoruba Governors are busy transforming the west to a mordern egalitarian society, through vision and will for a better and advanced yoruba land.



Wike is busy empowering youths with arms, sponsoring PDP convention with Rivers money, without any meaningful development, no vision, no intelligence, no wisdom, just wastage, this is the most empty headed Governor ever, with the hugh funds at his disposal yet nothing to show.



Wike is not fit to be a Governor!!! The day of reconing will certainly come.



The yorubas are indeed a blessed and sensible people....! 15 Likes 2 Shares

Happy birthday Mr. Project! 4 Likes

Congrats Barr Nyesom Wike! 3 Likes

These men are taking Aso Rock in 2019.I am strongly behind them 7 Likes

Afonjas right now 13 Likes 2 Shares

gocac:

ZOMBIE ZOMBIE 13 Likes

gocac:

Dust Dust 10 Likes

Mufasa27:



Bro I'm a yoruba guy and if I was in Fayose shoes I will do the same.... Yorubas are backstabbers I didn't know till the 2015 elections....

You wish you were yoruba. You wish you were yoruba. 13 Likes

Alcatraz005:





You wish you were yoruba. I am full blood, but it won't stop me from saying the truth I am full blood, but it won't stop me from saying the truth 3 Likes

Mufasa27:



Bro I'm a yoruba guy and if I was in Fayose shoes I will do the same.... Yorubas are backstabbers I didn't know till the 2015 elections....





That's ur opinion ...don't worry, u wl wail till 2023,dia is no place for pdp in sw That's ur opinion...don't worry, u wl wail till 2023,dia is no place for pdp in sw 3 Likes

This two guys!



Hope PDP survives their projections

Mufasa27:



I am full blood, but it won't stop me from saying the truth

Just say and do whatever makes you feel happy. Just say and do whatever makes you feel happy. 4 Likes 1 Share

Mufasa27:



Bro I'm a yoruba guy and if I was in Fayose shoes I will do the same.... Yorubas are backstabbers I didn't know till the 2015 elections.... Bro. You are not Yoruba. Omo ale lo man fi owo osi, juwe Ile Baba re.

Translate that and I will believe you.



I don't even need a validation for my post. I am entitled to my opinion, so are you. Goodluck! Bro. You are not Yoruba. Omo ale lo man fi owo osi, juwe Ile Baba re.Translate that and I will believe you.I don't even need a validation for my post. I am entitled to my opinion, so are you. Goodluck! 8 Likes 1 Share

verygudbadguy:



Bro. You are not Yoruba. Omo ale lo man fi owo osi, juwe Ile Baba re.

Translate that and I will believe you. MI o kin see omo Ale yoruba, shugbon otito Koro (The truth is always bitter) MI o kin see omo Ale yoruba, shugbon otito Koro (The truth is always bitter) 8 Likes

PDP were calling amaechi APC's ATM. Now we know who PDP's ATM is 1 Like 1 Share

Freetech:

. Associations of looters

The architects of the PDP convention. 1 Like

Only this cake can cause sleeplessness to one region 1 Like

They r celebrating atikuchukwu's victory already





APC zombies now 2 Likes 1 Share

is all good