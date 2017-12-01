₦airaland Forum

Nyesom Wike's 50th Birthday Party: Fayose, Secondus, Akpabio Attend (Photos) by zoba88: 5:37am
Governor Wike of Rivers state celebrated his birthday.Governor of Ekiti state, Fayose Ayodele,Senator Godswill Akpabio,National Chairman of PDP Uche Secondus and others were at hand to celebrate with him.

See photos below


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/photos-from-governor-wike-birthday.html?m=1

Re: Nyesom Wike's 50th Birthday Party: Fayose, Secondus, Akpabio Attend (Photos) by zoba88: 5:38am
Re: Nyesom Wike's 50th Birthday Party: Fayose, Secondus, Akpabio Attend (Photos) by Freetech: 5:42am
. Associations of looters

Re: Nyesom Wike's 50th Birthday Party: Fayose, Secondus, Akpabio Attend (Photos) by Lajet: 5:43am
Bad news for Afonja Muslims

Re: Nyesom Wike's 50th Birthday Party: Fayose, Secondus, Akpabio Attend (Photos) by verygudbadguy(m): 5:43am
Fayose cry. Omo to ba so Ile nu, o fi apo Iya ko. Just for your own personal ambition, you are meddling with Wike, who insulted your tribe and tribesmen.

Re: Nyesom Wike's 50th Birthday Party: Fayose, Secondus, Akpabio Attend (Photos) by Nogodye(m): 5:47am
Another way to steal from the treasury of River State...

Re: Nyesom Wike's 50th Birthday Party: Fayose, Secondus, Akpabio Attend (Photos) by Swaggzkid: 5:54am
Freetech:
. Associations of looters
Yhu dnt mean it! Tell me more

Re: Nyesom Wike's 50th Birthday Party: Fayose, Secondus, Akpabio Attend (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 5:57am
Freetech:
. Associations of looters
grin
I concur.

Re: Nyesom Wike's 50th Birthday Party: Fayose, Secondus, Akpabio Attend (Photos) by gocac(m): 6:03am
I pity Rivers State.... while yoruba Governors are busy transforming the west to a mordern egalitarian society, through vision and will for a better and advanced yoruba land.

Wike is busy empowering youths with arms, sponsoring PDP convention with Rivers money, without any meaningful development, no vision, no intelligence, no wisdom, just wastage, this is the most empty headed Governor ever, with the hugh funds at his disposal yet nothing to show.

Wike is not fit to be a Governor!!! The day of reconing will certainly come.

The yorubas are indeed a blessed and sensible people....!

Re: Nyesom Wike's 50th Birthday Party: Fayose, Secondus, Akpabio Attend (Photos) by Headlaw(m): 6:03am
Happy birthday Mr. Project!

Re: Nyesom Wike's 50th Birthday Party: Fayose, Secondus, Akpabio Attend (Photos) by charleff512(m): 6:04am
Congrats Barr Nyesom Wike!

Re: Nyesom Wike's 50th Birthday Party: Fayose, Secondus, Akpabio Attend (Photos) by onojaduru: 7:30am
These men are taking Aso Rock in 2019.I am strongly behind them

Re: Nyesom Wike's 50th Birthday Party: Fayose, Secondus, Akpabio Attend (Photos) by raker300: 7:34am
Afonjas right now

Re: Nyesom Wike's 50th Birthday Party: Fayose, Secondus, Akpabio Attend (Photos) by hypertension(m): 7:55am
gocac:
I pity Rivers State.... while yoruba Governors are busy transforming the west to a mordern egalitarian society, through vision and will for a better and advanced yoruba land.

Wike is busy empowering youths with arms, sponsoring PDP convention with Rivers money, without any meaningful development, no vision, no intelligence, no wisdom, just wastage, this is the most empty headed Governor ever, with the hugh funds at his disposal yet nothing to show.

Wike is not fit to be a Governor!!! The day of reconing will certainly come.

The yorubas are indeed a blessed and sensible people....!


ZOMBIE

Re: Nyesom Wike's 50th Birthday Party: Fayose, Secondus, Akpabio Attend (Photos) by Mufasa27(m): 7:59am
gocac:
I pity Rivers State.... while yoruba Governors are busy transforming the west to a mordern egalitarian society, through vision and will for a better and advanced yoruba land.

Wike is busy empowering youths with arms, sponsoring PDP convention with Rivers money, without any meaningful development, no vision, no intelligence, no wisdom, just wastage, this is the most empty headed Governor ever, with the hugh funds at his disposal yet nothing to show.

Wike is not fit to be a Governor!!! The day of reconing will certainly come.

The yorubas are indeed a blessed and sensible people....!

Dust

Re: Nyesom Wike's 50th Birthday Party: Fayose, Secondus, Akpabio Attend (Photos) by Alcatraz005: 8:22am
Mufasa27:

Bro I'm a yoruba guy and if I was in Fayose shoes I will do the same.... Yorubas are backstabbers I didn't know till the 2015 elections....

You wish you were yoruba.

Re: Nyesom Wike's 50th Birthday Party: Fayose, Secondus, Akpabio Attend (Photos) by Mufasa27(m): 8:23am
Alcatraz005:


You wish you were yoruba.
I am full blood, but it won't stop me from saying the truth smiley

Re: Nyesom Wike's 50th Birthday Party: Fayose, Secondus, Akpabio Attend (Photos) by oloripelebe2: 8:28am
Mufasa27:

Bro I'm a yoruba guy and if I was in Fayose shoes I will do the same.... Yorubas are backstabbers I didn't know till the 2015 elections....



That's ur opinion grin grin...don't worry, u wl wail till 2023,dia is no place for pdp in sw

Re: Nyesom Wike's 50th Birthday Party: Fayose, Secondus, Akpabio Attend (Photos) by OfficialAwol(m): 8:29am
This two guys!

Hope PDP survives their projections
Re: Nyesom Wike's 50th Birthday Party: Fayose, Secondus, Akpabio Attend (Photos) by Alcatraz005: 8:31am
Mufasa27:

I am full blood, but it won't stop me from saying the truth smiley

Just say and do whatever makes you feel happy.

Re: Nyesom Wike's 50th Birthday Party: Fayose, Secondus, Akpabio Attend (Photos) by verygudbadguy(m): 9:10am
Mufasa27:

Bro I'm a yoruba guy and if I was in Fayose shoes I will do the same.... Yorubas are backstabbers I didn't know till the 2015 elections....
Bro. You are not Yoruba. Omo ale lo man fi owo osi, juwe Ile Baba re.
Translate that and I will believe you.

I don't even need a validation for my post. I am entitled to my opinion, so are you. Goodluck!

Re: Nyesom Wike's 50th Birthday Party: Fayose, Secondus, Akpabio Attend (Photos) by Mufasa27(m): 9:15am
verygudbadguy:

Bro. You are not Yoruba. Omo ale lo man fi owo osi, juwe Ile Baba re.
Translate that and I will believe you.
MI o kin see omo Ale yoruba, shugbon otito Koro (The truth is always bitter)

Re: Nyesom Wike's 50th Birthday Party: Fayose, Secondus, Akpabio Attend (Photos) by VIPERVENOM(m): 9:21am
PDP were calling amaechi APC's ATM. Now we know who PDP's ATM is cheesy cheesy

Re: Nyesom Wike's 50th Birthday Party: Fayose, Secondus, Akpabio Attend (Photos) by welri: 9:21am
Freetech:
. Associations of looters

Re: Nyesom Wike's 50th Birthday Party: Fayose, Secondus, Akpabio Attend (Photos) by yjgm(m): 9:23am
The architects of the PDP convention.

Re: Nyesom Wike's 50th Birthday Party: Fayose, Secondus, Akpabio Attend (Photos) by oshe111(m): 9:23am
Only this cake can cause sleeplessness to one region

Re: Nyesom Wike's 50th Birthday Party: Fayose, Secondus, Akpabio Attend (Photos) by BornAgainMay: 9:23am
They r celebrating atikuchukwu's victory already


APC zombies now

Re: Nyesom Wike's 50th Birthday Party: Fayose, Secondus, Akpabio Attend (Photos) by slawomir: 9:24am
is all good
Re: Nyesom Wike's 50th Birthday Party: Fayose, Secondus, Akpabio Attend (Photos) by pol23: 9:24am
The cake be like sticky notes board.
I love Fayose and Wike.
In fact I love every PDP members.
Maltina seems so bitter not until I start drinking Stout.
My only option to switch back to Matina is 2019...
But if Wike is being called Mr Project...What will you call my Governor..Mr Ambo (project Lord..lol).
HBD to the slayer of Rotimi Ameachi.

