₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,822,910 members, 3,598,908 topics. Date: Thursday, 15 June 2017 at 02:56 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / HotelOnline Opens Office In Nigeria After Merger (3119 Views)
My Funny Experience At Passport Office In Lagos / Ghana Opens The Highest And Longest Flyover In West Africa (Photos) / Man Drugged, Dumped In Nigeria After Two Months In Swiss Jail (pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|HotelOnline Opens Office In Nigeria After Merger by Opinionated: 12:37pm
African hotels gain a much stronger business partner as Savanna Sunrise Ltd. and Hotel Online Sp. z.o.o complete their merger. The company will operate under the name HotelOnline from now on.
The merger brings together extensive market presence with a unique technological and business solution tailored to the needs of hotels in African markets. The offer includes: a ridiculously simple reservations management tool enabling hotels to monetize on online channels; distribution to more than 100 local and global online channels; free hotel website, with booking engine, live chat and online payment solutions as well as 24/7 multilingual customer service.
Håvar Bauck, Executive Chairman of HotelOnline said: “These are truly exciting times! With the merger process behind us, we are a stronger and more vibrant company than ever, with an amazing team. We are already making aggressive inroads into the Nigerian market, as we plan for continent-wide expansion over the next 24 months. Our ambition is inherently global, though. Beyond Africa, there is South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Central Asia and South East Asia. Watch this space!”
The combination puts HotelOnline at the forefront of online hospitality solutions industry in Africa, active in DR Congo, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Madagascar, Malawi, Namibia, Nigeria, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zimbabwe.
The company put forward a plan of a rapid acquisition of new markets in Africa in the next couple of years. As part of an aggressive expansion strategy into West Africa, the company also announces the opening of a new Lagos office, with Alexandrial Allen, former Head of Sales in Jovago, joining as the Country Manager.
“With more than 500 hotels in Nigeria already using HotelOnline platform we have a head start as we enter the biggest market on the African continent. Nigeria is an important market for us, as we aim to bring thousands of hotels into the era of online marketing, strengthening our partners in their competition with global hotel chains” – said Maciej Prostak, EVP Operations.
HotelOnline, with offices in Nairobi, Kampala, Lagos, Warsaw, Dubai and Oslo, becomes a game changing online booking solution for hotels in emerging markets.
Endre Opdal, CEO of HotelOnline is excited as the company turns an important page: “With the merger complete, we are now in a position to focus on growth and aggressive expansion over the next couple of months, before doing a full Series A funding round towards the end of the year”.
source: http://www.opinions.ng/hotelonline-opens-office-nigeria-merger/
|Re: HotelOnline Opens Office In Nigeria After Merger by fridek: 2:00pm
Ftc
|Re: HotelOnline Opens Office In Nigeria After Merger by winkmart: 2:00pm
Ok
|Re: HotelOnline Opens Office In Nigeria After Merger by seXytOhbAd(m): 2:01pm
Still wondering how this deserves FP status. Are they employing? Cuz a lot of people are seeking jobs in the hospitality sector
2 Likes
|Re: HotelOnline Opens Office In Nigeria After Merger by BroZuma: 2:01pm
Please explain better op...the person above has asked my first question.
1 Like
|Re: HotelOnline Opens Office In Nigeria After Merger by uzoclinton(m): 2:02pm
great
|Re: HotelOnline Opens Office In Nigeria After Merger by winkmart: 2:02pm
fridek:
You are a funny man
|Re: HotelOnline Opens Office In Nigeria After Merger by Nackzy: 2:02pm
Work go dh
|Re: HotelOnline Opens Office In Nigeria After Merger by eledalo: 2:02pm
cc hotels.ng
Competition is unavoidable
|Re: HotelOnline Opens Office In Nigeria After Merger by uzoclinton(m): 2:02pm
seXytOhbAd:could be they bought the ftp.
|Re: HotelOnline Opens Office In Nigeria After Merger by lavenjcrown: 2:03pm
where is my friend justin....?
|Re: HotelOnline Opens Office In Nigeria After Merger by GEJPosterity: 2:07pm
Not that they will be in any way better than hotels.ng, but thanks to being an all round genuine arsehole, Mark Essien has made himself dozens of enemies who will be only too happy to see him fall.
Being an arsehole doesn't pay.
Underpaying and withholding people's wages will come back to bite you in the butt.
Arseoholes finish last.
|Re: HotelOnline Opens Office In Nigeria After Merger by habex005(m): 2:09pm
ok.....noted
|Re: HotelOnline Opens Office In Nigeria After Merger by sod09(m): 2:09pm
seXytOhbAd:u are very right
|Re: HotelOnline Opens Office In Nigeria After Merger by bumi10: 2:10pm
how does it affect me?
|Re: HotelOnline Opens Office In Nigeria After Merger by nototribalist: 2:16pm
Hotels.ng is in trouble soon
|Re: HotelOnline Opens Office In Nigeria After Merger by AngelicBeing: 2:21pm
GEJPosterity:l concur
|Re: HotelOnline Opens Office In Nigeria After Merger by stealthtiger(m): 2:37pm
GEJPosterity:
Hello Bro.
I want to know more about this essien guy.
What really made him an arsehole?
1 Like
|Re: HotelOnline Opens Office In Nigeria After Merger by okwia3434: 2:50pm
Be a winner today...is 100% sure..
|Re: HotelOnline Opens Office In Nigeria After Merger by Joavid(f): 2:52pm
What happens to hotelsng?
|Re: HotelOnline Opens Office In Nigeria After Merger by Joavid(f): 2:53pm
GEJPosterity:
hmmm, he sounds like a nice and inspiring guy on Twitter.
|Re: HotelOnline Opens Office In Nigeria After Merger by kagari: 2:56pm
Nice pic ne
(0) (Reply)
Kazahkstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan,turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgzystan / Seun! Nairalanders This Forum Needs Your Urgent Attention! / Please I Need Info On How To Get To Tarkwa Bay Beach
Viewing this topic: profcanada(m), feran15(m), samvega, MissTechy(f), Austyno4(m), pastorlams(m), Dgreat07(m), Maxymilliano(m), maj007(m), ologun01(m), Iolo(m), LabourParty(m), surryade, vizboy(m), Forex4u(m), sylvia2cute(f), swedbase(m), theozobby(m), smemud(m), walezqo(m), ArcFrisky(m), gbonty, netoc65(m), deybson, blaksril(m), cmon(m), kagari, FortuneTeller(f), DarryOsh(m), Joavid(f) and 32 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27