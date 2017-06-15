



The merger brings together extensive market presence with a unique technological and business solution tailored to the needs of hotels in African markets. The offer includes: a ridiculously simple reservations management tool enabling hotels to monetize on online channels; distribution to more than 100 local and global online channels; free hotel website, with booking engine, live chat and online payment solutions as well as 24/7 multilingual customer service.



Håvar Bauck, Executive Chairman of HotelOnline said: “These are truly exciting times! With the merger process behind us, we are a stronger and more vibrant company than ever, with an amazing team. We are already making aggressive inroads into the Nigerian market, as we plan for continent-wide expansion over the next 24 months. Our ambition is inherently global, though. Beyond Africa, there is South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Central Asia and South East Asia. Watch this space!”



The combination puts HotelOnline at the forefront of online hospitality solutions industry in Africa, active in DR Congo, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Madagascar, Malawi, Namibia, Nigeria, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zimbabwe.



The company put forward a plan of a rapid acquisition of new markets in Africa in the next couple of years. As part of an aggressive expansion strategy into West Africa, the company also announces the opening of a new Lagos office, with Alexandrial Allen, former Head of Sales in Jovago, joining as the Country Manager.



“With more than 500 hotels in Nigeria already using HotelOnline platform we have a head start as we enter the biggest market on the African continent. Nigeria is an important market for us, as we aim to bring thousands of hotels into the era of online marketing, strengthening our partners in their competition with global hotel chains” – said Maciej Prostak, EVP Operations.



HotelOnline, with offices in Nairobi, Kampala, Lagos, Warsaw, Dubai and Oslo, becomes a game changing online booking solution for hotels in emerging markets.



Endre Opdal, CEO of HotelOnline is excited as the company turns an important page: “With the merger complete, we are now in a position to focus on growth and aggressive expansion over the next couple of months, before doing a full Series A funding round towards the end of the year”.



