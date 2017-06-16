₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Is Searching For A Baby Daddy On Twitter As Her Biological Clock Is Ticking by Flexygist: 2:04pm
A on Lady twitter launches an aggressive search for a baby daddy, as she inches closer to menopause.
See below:
Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/06/16/lady-launch-an-aggressive-search-for-a-baby-daddy-as-she-closer-to-menopause/
|Re: Lady Is Searching For A Baby Daddy On Twitter As Her Biological Clock Is Ticking by YOUNGrapha(m): 2:13pm
Davido where are you!!!!!!! see another free kpakus
Flavour. u re still on number two why small davido is in number 4!! uya add this one
2face. Annie no go find out uya add this number 6....remember u re still leading
wizkid.. see davido wey u started before don dey pull number..though we knw u can no longer impregnate woman...comman test bae go say na you
runtown...see your woman run mad over her....uya complete number 2
youngRapha....me since i'm true repentant born a new...I will wait for rihana to announce her own...
52 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Lady Is Searching For A Baby Daddy On Twitter As Her Biological Clock Is Ticking by LalasticSeun(f): 2:16pm
|Re: Lady Is Searching For A Baby Daddy On Twitter As Her Biological Clock Is Ticking by lefulefu(m): 2:19pm
oya
dacovajnr
XINZ
SoftWerk
come an help a lady in need..
mehn she make sense sha
1 Like
|Re: Lady Is Searching For A Baby Daddy On Twitter As Her Biological Clock Is Ticking by wtfcoded: 2:20pm
Eyyah, I wouldn't mind give ya some sperm...through fvcking.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Is Searching For A Baby Daddy On Twitter As Her Biological Clock Is Ticking by augustus175(m): 2:24pm
I go like be the daddy!
The offer too attract !!
|Re: Lady Is Searching For A Baby Daddy On Twitter As Her Biological Clock Is Ticking by waxxydude: 2:26pm
I don't even know who to blame in this girl condition. Whether her parents, the society, the guy wey first shaq am whether he mishandle the girl head, or i should blame the quality of brain given to her at creation.
Who should i blame?
16 Likes
|Re: Lady Is Searching For A Baby Daddy On Twitter As Her Biological Clock Is Ticking by IamKashyBaby(f): 2:28pm
Royalblak007 add her on ur BABYMAMA long list sha
|Re: Lady Is Searching For A Baby Daddy On Twitter As Her Biological Clock Is Ticking by RoyalBlak007: 2:50pm
IamKashyBaby:
Is that what you want
|Re: Lady Is Searching For A Baby Daddy On Twitter As Her Biological Clock Is Ticking by IamKashyBaby(f): 2:59pm
RoyalBlak007:
Hahahaha...do i have the right to say NO, if u want to?
She looks like Onome tho, the girl who taught how to douggie....
1 Like
|Re: Lady Is Searching For A Baby Daddy On Twitter As Her Biological Clock Is Ticking by RadicallyBlunt: 3:01pm
Menopause ke...only 28.
Wetin make kemi olunloyo and linda ikeji come talk? ...menoSTOP?
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Is Searching For A Baby Daddy On Twitter As Her Biological Clock Is Ticking by NwaAmaikpe: 3:03pm
She's ugly....plus men detest desperate women
|Re: Lady Is Searching For A Baby Daddy On Twitter As Her Biological Clock Is Ticking by Evablizin(f): 3:03pm
Lols are you tired of being a slayqueen you now want to change your qualification to a slaymama,happy searching hahaha
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Is Searching For A Baby Daddy On Twitter As Her Biological Clock Is Ticking by teamsynergy: 3:03pm
oya come
make banana fall on you
|Re: Lady Is Searching For A Baby Daddy On Twitter As Her Biological Clock Is Ticking by Camlot000007: 3:04pm
@ 29
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lady Is Searching For A Baby Daddy On Twitter As Her Biological Clock Is Ticking by TINALETC3(f): 3:04pm
biological clock ticking at 28
#teamnoticeme
7 Likes
|Re: Lady Is Searching For A Baby Daddy On Twitter As Her Biological Clock Is Ticking by mangala14: 3:04pm
I give up on this generation.
She is looking for a BABY FATHER not a HUSBAND
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Is Searching For A Baby Daddy On Twitter As Her Biological Clock Is Ticking by Lexusgs430: 3:04pm
She should DM me. Simply slide into my handle. My condensed milk is very fertile....
NB : I cannot guarantee she would get pregnant at 1st attempt. But I am always available to keep trying till you do..........
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Is Searching For A Baby Daddy On Twitter As Her Biological Clock Is Ticking by gajeki: 3:04pm
Interesting
|Re: Lady Is Searching For A Baby Daddy On Twitter As Her Biological Clock Is Ticking by frugal(m): 3:04pm
She should be searching for a job.
|Re: Lady Is Searching For A Baby Daddy On Twitter As Her Biological Clock Is Ticking by habeeb246(m): 3:04pm
Lol, it's not bad, she is real
|Re: Lady Is Searching For A Baby Daddy On Twitter As Her Biological Clock Is Ticking by vozinugeri: 3:05pm
...
|Re: Lady Is Searching For A Baby Daddy On Twitter As Her Biological Clock Is Ticking by takenadoh: 3:05pm
Make Wizkid or 30billion for the account, no hear oh.
2baba is retired
|Re: Lady Is Searching For A Baby Daddy On Twitter As Her Biological Clock Is Ticking by megrimor(m): 3:05pm
Uwa mmebi
|Re: Lady Is Searching For A Baby Daddy On Twitter As Her Biological Clock Is Ticking by Badgers14: 3:05pm
She should DM Davido or Whizkid..
Tuface has since retired
|Re: Lady Is Searching For A Baby Daddy On Twitter As Her Biological Clock Is Ticking by megrimor(m): 3:05pm
Look at how she looks like a stick of indomie
|Re: Lady Is Searching For A Baby Daddy On Twitter As Her Biological Clock Is Ticking by Lacomus(m): 3:06pm
The smart ones are aware the the ratio of women to men is something like this 5:1
Abasi wam mmor !
|Re: Lady Is Searching For A Baby Daddy On Twitter As Her Biological Clock Is Ticking by Intellad(m): 3:06pm
girls are getting more and more demented every damn day
|Re: Lady Is Searching For A Baby Daddy On Twitter As Her Biological Clock Is Ticking by IpobExposed: 3:06pm
x
|Re: Lady Is Searching For A Baby Daddy On Twitter As Her Biological Clock Is Ticking by NubiLove(m): 3:06pm
she is joking.
|Re: Lady Is Searching For A Baby Daddy On Twitter As Her Biological Clock Is Ticking by pinkyruledworld(m): 3:07pm
guys plenty die
