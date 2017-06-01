Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Amaechi, Abe’s Clash Consumes 4 APC Caucus Leaders (15456 Views)

The feud between Chibuike Amaechi and Senator Magnus Abe over who controls the mainstream machinery of Rivers state chapter of the All Progress Congress, APC, deepened Friday as the Minister of Transportation , Mr Amaechi announced removal of his former Chief of Staff, Chief Tony Okocha and three others as leaders of the party’s caucus in their various local government areas.



Senator Magnus Abe and Chibuike Amaechi Others affected by the shake up announced by Amaechi yesterday at different meeting with stakeholders of the party in the state was his former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Worgu Boms, who lost his seat as leader of the party’s caucus in his local government , Hon Chidi Wihioka, member representing Ikwerre/Emohua federal constituency who was replaced as leader of the party’s caucus also his local government area. Hon Alwell Nyesoh was also removed as leader of the party’s caucus in Etche local government area.



Amaechi as leader of the party in the state allegedly took the action because those removed were accused of working to install Senator Magnus Abe as governorship candidate of the party for the 2019 general elections.



Vsnguard gathered that at the meetings Amaechi vowed to ensure that Senator Abe did not get the party’s gubernatorial ticket for the 2019 general poll, insisting that as leader of the party he would determine who flies the party’s flag in the state. Amaechi who is the immediate past governor of the state said he appointed Abe secretary of his government in his first term , adding that he also supported him to be Senator in his second term. Amaechi reportedly told the gathering of party stakeholders that he felt betrayed by Senator Abe, vowing to ensure he never got the party’s gubernatorial ticket.



Meantime, one of those removed as Leader of the party’s caucus in his Obio Akpor government, Chief Tony Okocha affirmed his commitment to the gubernatorial bid of Senator Abe for 2019, insisting that he was convinced in the qualities of Abe to provide good governance in the state if he wins, He said it was unfortunate that he was removed as leader of his party’s caucus at a meeting he was not in attendance, stressing that the action showed the alleged desperation of one man to muscle up the party. ”

They just removed me now for supporting Senator Magnus Abe, the removal is to confirm that APC belongs to one man. Nothing to worry about because he also appointed me. The one who appoints has powers to remove. Later in the day he would remove Senator Wilson Ake. He has removed his former Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Worgu.



I support Abe because I believe he has the qualities, the folowing. He has what it takes to win elections, I was not given opportunity to defend myself. I am in Abuja when they removed me. “, he said.



You guys should leave politics for now and deliver on your promises

sarrki:

You guys should leave politics for now and deliver on your promises your Lion of Ubima is going down like pack of card your Lion of Ubima is going down like pack of card 54 Likes 5 Shares

Amaechi is getting a dose of his own medicine. Karma! 49 Likes 5 Shares

Clash of titan,APC party is corrupt right from day one as long as they are still on seat corruption will continue to rule and less economic development will be recorded 35 Likes 3 Shares

PDP was able to survive 16 years. I guess APC can't survive 8years with there one man kind of leadership game.



It baffles me when one man will tell someone not to contest an election when it's his fundamental human right to do so. Wrestle with him at the poll instead of trying to form desperado.



With this crisis and if it generate more, It will be a smooth sail for Wike 2019. 50 Likes 4 Shares

Their wahala 2 Likes

Hmmm







Wike and Rivers PDP and RIvers APDA will be laughing and dancing at the confusion that has consumed Amaechi and Magnus Abe





More of Amaaechi loyalists in APC will defect back to PDP and finally defect to APDA after the Supreme Court Ruling.





APC is dead and buried in Rivers State 33 Likes 2 Shares

[/b]"Amaechi reportedly told the gathering of party stakeholders that he felt betrayed by Senator Abe, vowing to ensure he never got the party’s gubernatorial ticket."[b]

This serves Amaechi right.The reward of treachery is more treachery.Amaechi does not knows he has buried himself politically when he choose to betray his own kith & kin.No northern politician will ever do what he did no matter what.No permanent friends in politics but interest 25 Likes 2 Shares

sarrki:

You guys should leave politics for now and deliver on your promises Guess he is still your slayer of GEJ? [/b]"They just removed me now for supporting Senator Magnus Abe, the removal is to confirm that APC belongs to one man."[b] Meanwhile this is the party of "Change" that you belong to. Guess he is still your slayer of GEJ?Meanwhile this is the party of "Change" that you belong to. 19 Likes

Hehehehe...The Lizard of Ubima is going down down down.



Next will be .... Lootimi Ameachi and his erstwhile political son Dakuku Riverside at daggers drawn.



Hehehehe....by 2019, Ameachi will be standing alone completely. 12 Likes 2 Shares

Who em epp

When elephants fight Na forest ( trees) dey suffer

veekid:

Who em epp Lalasticlala, this NLer changes to a Python at nights. Pls take this post to the FP. Lalasticlala, this NLer changes to a Python at nights. Pls take this post to the FP.

Beginning of the end.



Crying over spilt milk.



Nwike don give una one yard to operate for Rivers, party of deceits? 1 Like

In essence, Abe has been dumped after using him abi. 2 Likes

Ahhh!

A divided APC in rivers state means easy victory for nyesome wike and PDP.



Too bad! 2 Likes

Hahahahahahahahahah!!!!!! In his own coin. Greedy n betrayal Amaechi 2 Likes

rat of ubima(amaechi) caught in his own trap.. 2 Likes

they never start...na here we dey 3 Likes

Later Amaechi will say he is a saint 2 Likes

amaechi and his many problem, same thing he did when he was in PDP.............. Hmmmmmmmmmm let keep watch sha 4 Likes

Even Tony Okocha his right hand pal,wonders shall never end,please Tony Okocha try and have little respect for your principal, whom you ate his money and praised to high heavens as his Chief of Staff 6 Likes

The beginning of the end of Apc in Rivers State..



I knew from the onset that Apc will never strive in my State

Amaechi we know.. who is Magnus Abe and when was he signed

So many eeeeediots expected Amaechi to turn the other cheek when he was being persecuted by Wike, pej and mbu Joseph. 16 was bigger than 19, 5 was bigger than 32, even as governor the party structure was taken away from him, a useless shippopotamus grabbed the mic from him at a rally. Amaechi was supposed to bend over and take it in the asss from Jonathan and lick his balls. He did otherwise and he's tagged a betrayer. The real betrayers are those who call him so. Worthless youths! 4 Likes

DamiBukola:

Amaechi !

Amaechi !!

Amaechi !!!



Season 1, scene 1, episode 1, watching in 5D