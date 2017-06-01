Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Why I'll Never Use A Memory Card In My Life Again (5192 Views)

2 simple reasons I stopped using an sd card



Sd card (aka "memory card) also known as external memory, of course is a common possession among Nigerians but such is not the same with other countries as they use modern features such as "Cloud storage" it's like..unfortunately Nigeria is still a bit far from adapting this trend.

So in this post, I'm gonna explain to you the bads of using an sd card and hopefully convince you in using other easy storage option such as Cloud storage

so first I'm gonna start with the disadvantages of an sd card.



1. It makes your phone lag..

Have you ever notice or have ever tried comparing your phone startup speed? (that is the time it takes to power on or off??)

..well if you have ever tried it, you'll notice that you phone boots(startup) faster without sd card especially those with bigger memory size such as 64,128,256GB..that's why flagship such as the Xiaomi mi6 and even the upcoming Essential PH-1 are been released without sd card slot.. so the whole point here is to tell you that, an sd card could cause your phone to lag or probably hang..also take note that it might not be noticeable in some phones with advance and the latest processors such as those with "snapdragon SoC" or recent "mediatek chipsets series".



2. virus attacks

Of course almost everyone is aware of this ugly fact..sd card are very prone to virus and the only solution is to format it and in the process you tend to lose all your valuable data such as music,videos,pictures, e. t. c



so, yeah..that's all for now I hope you were a bit convinced

p. s :I'm not saying you shouldn't buy a memory card, all I'm trying to say is that..next time when getting a new device, go for those with big internal memory so that you can avoid the stress of buying an sd card and also the consequences that comes with it.

u highlighted the problems without any solution



How can one use cloud storage?

Memory card to the best of my knowledge does not slow phone down if you use the recommended size and class for the phone.







techgirlng:





It takes literally a few seconds to upload your photos to the Cloud. There are so many options. Google drive and Dropbox are probably one of the best.

Still not save.





Cloud Storage is the only way to go.

techgirlng:

Cloud Storage is the only way to go.

At the expense of our precious data? At the expense of our precious data? 5 Likes

techgirlng:

Cloud Storage is the only way to go.

At the expense of our data? At the expense of our data? 1 Like

Osaki07:

2 simple reasons I stopped using an sd card







1. It makes your phone lag..



2. virus attacks

Of course almost

p. s :I'm not saying you shouldn't buy a memory card, all I'm trying to say is that..next time when getting a new device, go for those with big internal memory so that you can avoid the stress of buying an sd card and also the consequences that comes with it.



1. Making your phone slow depends on what exactly is in your memory card and this is not limited to the SD cards. Phone manufacturers are well aware of what the phone's memory can take and that's why each phone has a maximum external storage capacity.



2. Have you seen or experienced virus attacks that affect phones? A virus attack is also not limited to SD cards.





1. Making your phone slow depends on what exactly is in your memory card and this is not limited to the SD cards. Phone manufacturers are well aware of what the phone's memory can take and that's why each phone has a maximum external storage capacity.

2. Have you seen or experienced virus attacks that affect phones? A virus attack is also not limited to SD cards.

A phone with a big memory is not always the solution. An external storage device is called EXTERNAL for a reason. Aside being a backup tool, it is also used for convenience sake. As much as Google etc is trying to make us embrace the cloud option, some of us are averse to it. No storage space is immune to attacks except you #WannaCry! To each his own

Lexusgs430:





At the expense of our data?

It takes literally a few seconds to upload your photos to the Cloud. There are so many options. Google drive and Dropbox are probably one of the best.

You are saying this cause phones comes with larger memory this days 1 Like

Who still uses android?

techgirlng:





It takes literally a few seconds to upload your photos to the Cloud. There are so many options. Google drive and Dropbox are probably one of the best. weather it sec or min its not the best way, data get chumped and u wanna say pics are d only item u wanna save? memory card is till d best, if card makes once pone to lag then they are not using a genuine card or they are using a card with very high memory storage, not all pones support 64gig talkless of 128 beside when u start running low on data what next? weather it sec or min its not the best way, data get chumped and u wanna say pics are d only item u wanna save? memory card is till d best, if card makes once pone to lag then they are not using a genuine card or they are using a card with very high memory storage, not all pones support 64gig talkless of 128 beside when u start running low on data what next?

techgirlng:

Cloud Storage is the only way to go. cloud storage with what data?



cloud storage with what data?

Mtn 1.5gb?

I should have termed this an irregular post but I will not as everybody is entitled to his/her opinion.

An SD card remains relevant in any OS as long as there is no technology to replace it.

Also note that SD cards are being classified as you may already know. Why am being a bit critical on your idea is because of this line "unfortunately Nigeria is still a bit far from adapting this trend".

Are you insinuating that SD card is not being used worldwide anymore..?

Are you implying that the type of android devices being sent down here are the only ones with SD card slot..?

If yes, then you're wrong because SD card is an essential storage extension in any android system. Updating my phone requires an sd card even with the large internal storage capacity. Again, the case of Mobile viruses has nothing to do with an SD card, meaning that the security status be it attacked, vulnerable or safe is determined by the user.

As for the cloud storage, it wasn't meant for storing frequently used files, the main aim was for backup processes and for storing important files that is rarely handled by a user.

The only time an SD card can be risky is when its being FORMATED BY A USER AS AN INTERNAL STORAGE. its is likely to crash and user data gone because of the encryption formality. And this feature has been disabled by google in Android Nougat due to it glitches.

SD card was meant to contain stuffs like audio files music files, image files, large game cache files etc.

Then apps stored away from internal storage is what makes the device laggy.

God bless all. Must Read this if you are depressed; https://techmyles.blogspot.in/2017/06/top-15-best-inspirational-motivational.html

mmc has done me strong thing too. In my own case, alot of my photos and videos are not accessible any more, and the card sometimes freezes the phone. I run my phone without a memory card now. I just transfer my content to my laptop.



It's an original sandisk card. It did not even last up to 6 months.

salford1:

mmc has done me strong thing too. In my own case, alot of my photos and videos are not accessible any more, and the card sometimes freezes the phone. I run my phone without a memory card now. I just transfer my content to my laptop.



It's an original sandisk card. It did not even last up to 6 months.

I was going to ask if it was original but that's pretty redundant. What exactly does the MMC show when it appears on the PC? If you format this card and transfer content to it, does the same thing occur? Are your files corrupted again? I was going to ask if it was original but that's pretty redundant. What exactly does the MMC show when it appears on the PC? If you format this card and transfer content to it, does the same thing occur? Are your files corrupted again?

Mustay:





Thanks. I use an SD adapter to connect it to the laptop SD slot. Some of the picture would not load. Even the ones that load would sometimes freeze the picture viewer program. I have formatted it several times still no solution.

salford1:

mmc has done me strong thing too. In my own case, alot of my photos and videos are not accessible any more, and the card sometimes freezes the phone. I run my phone without a memory card now. I just transfer my content to my laptop.



Sorry bro, but why do you think it's original? What you highlighted that happened to you are just signs of a fake memory card

Gptech:



I bought it from a reputable electronic store just to avoid fakes. I have given up on mmc's. I have lived without one for over 2 years now without losing my data.

salford1:



Doesn't mean anything, even most sellers can't defect fakes.

Gptech:



Doesn't mean anything, even most sellers can't defect fakes.

You are right.



Since I am staying away from them, i don't have to worry about buying fakes anymore. I had similar experience with mmc's from Argos in the UK. luckily for me, i haven't left the store before it started acting up, and I was given a replacement immediately. Same thing happened with the replacement. I was eventually given a gift card to spend on something else.



You are right.

Since I am staying away from them, i don't have to worry about buying fakes anymore. I had similar experience with mmc's from Argos in the UK. luckily for me, i haven't left the store before it started acting up, and I was given a replacement immediately. Same thing happened with the replacement. I was eventually given a gift card to spend on something else.

This particular SD ultra now giving me problem was bought at BestBuy in Canada.

salford1:





You are right.



Since I am staying away from them, i don't have to worry about buying fakes anymore. I had similar experience with mmc's from Argos in the UK. luckily for me, i haven't left the store before it started acting up, and I was given a replacement immediately. Same thing happened with the replacement. I was eventually given a gift card to spend on something else.



Smh, you have really suffered, many of us had similar experience. If you are still willing to give it a try, can send you a link to get a good one.

the memory card am still using is the one that came with my nokia n97mini still working

Gptech:



Smh, you have really suffered, many of us had similar experience. If you are still willing to give it a try, can send you a link to get a good one. Sure....you can drop the link.



skyhighweb:

Sure....you can drop the link.

Follow come are the best, but I don't think those manufactures include cards in new phones any more. LG and some others would not even include in-ear buds.

salford1:



Sure....you can drop the link.





Follow come are the best, but I don't think those manufactures include cards in new phones any more. LG and some others would not even include in-ear buds. no mind them with there foolish hybrid tech sim tray no mind them with there foolish hybrid tech sim tray

salford1:



I have formatted it several times still no solution.

Too bad. I won't say you have not got yourself an original one, I'd just say it's corrupted



I have experienced similar in the past, particularly with SanDisk (in fact, 3 different ones) till I got a NORMAL one. Even when you copy videos or audio, not all play when you try them out on the phone.





Too bad. I won't say you have not got yourself an original one, I'd just say it's corrupted

I have experienced similar in the past, particularly with SanDisk (in fact, 3 different ones) till I got a NORMAL one. Even when you copy videos or audio, not all play when you try them out on the phone.

If after formatting it still gives you the same result, then I will advise you get another one.

salford1:



Sure....you can drop the link.





Follow come are the best, but I don't think those manufactures include cards in new phones any more. LG and some others would not even include in-ear buds. Even the so called follow come are bought from somewhere.

Even the so called follow come are bought from somewhere.

Meanwhile, any of these will do.

skyhighweb:

don't be angry, technology is moving in a fast pace, and I can't remember any company including a class 10 memory card in a phone, what they have was within class 6, and with small capacity, like 8 gig, don't think that is considered a good offer today. It will be a welcome development if they can add a decent memory card and add it to the price of the phone.