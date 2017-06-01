Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fire Destroys Oladipo Diya's House In Lagos State (Photos) (8577 Views)

The retired Lt. General was reportedly not at home as at the time of the incident.



On ground to assist the officials of the Lagos State Fire Service and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) were Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Fatai Owoseni and Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), who were returning to the GRA after an unscheduled visit to Ikorodu.



The fire was put out at almost 7:00 p.m.



Fire this evening gutted the house of Lt. Gen. Oladipo Diya (rtd) located at Adekunle Fajuyi Road, around Ladipo Area of Ikeja GRA.

The retired Lt. General was reportedly not at home as at the time of the incident.

On ground to assist the officials of the Lagos State Fire Service and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) were Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Fatai Owoseni and Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), who were returning to the GRA after an unscheduled visit to Ikorodu.

The fire was put out at almost 7:00 p.m.



Weldone LASEMA!

Eyes see You 1 Like

I know this house ...so na Duya get am 3 Likes

The fire presently burning across the country will be totally quenched when I become President.



I know you want that. So what are you gonna do? 3 Likes

"There is no peace," says the LORD, "for the wicked."









Isaiah 48:22 5 Likes

Cladding? 4 Likes

Nice work lasema





But I don't know why I'm suspecting abacha's spirit 3 Likes

Who cares, foundation laid on stolen ill gotten wealth shall burn down.

Diya the coward. 8 Likes

ile oba ti o jo........ ile oba ti o jo........

Destined2win:

The fire presently burning across the country will be totally quenched when I become President.



I know you want that. So what are you gonna do? President wey we no sabi him face 1 Like

Good Nigerians/Nairalanders,pls help beg sotall to. return wayisshut 7k/the original battery he order for.THANK Y'all Good Nigerians/Nairalanders,pls help beg sotall to. return wayisshut 7k/the original battery he order for.THANK Y'all

Which ex-military are you talking about? Is it this afonja that was kneeling and weeping on Abacha's feet? 8 Likes

Specialspesh:

President wey we no sabi him face You will see very soon You will see very soon 1 Like

If na poor or ordinary citizen, LASEMA go respond rapidly? Well, kudos to LASEMA and other agencies which helped in putting out the fire 1 Like

Abacha made this man infamous in our history but funny enough the supposed wiseman is dead and the coward lives on.



Wale Adekoya a.k.a Prof of Topsport will explain better on monday on this fire incident. 1 Like

LivingHuman:

Please change the title of your thread to reflect the truth. Oladipo Diya never ruled anything in Nigeria. Yari.ba peeps and loudmouth are case study. Please change the title of your thread to reflect the truth. Oladipo Diya never ruled anything in Nigeria. Yari.ba peeps and loudmouth are case study. 1 Like

Duru1:





Please change the title of your thread to reflect the truth. Oladipo Diya never ruled anything in Nigeria. Yari.ba peeps and loudmouth are case study.

Diya can't be classified as a soja after his pathetic bended knee plea to Abacha.



That video always reminds me of the Boyz to men classic song Diya can't be classified as a soja after his pathetic bended knee plea to Abacha.That video always reminds me of the Boyz to men classic song 3 Likes

nerodenero:

Abacha made this man infamous in our history but funny enough the supposed wiseman is dead and the coward lives on.



Wale Adekoya a.k.a Prof of Topsport will explain better on monday on this fire incident.

"A coward dies a thousand times but a soldier lives but once"



Intro to 2Pac's " if I die to nite" from the classic Dear mama album "A coward dies a thousand times but a soldier lives but once"Intro to 2Pac's " if I die to nite" from the classic Dear mama album 4 Likes

Evans tribe have burnt our elder house

Kilode nah 1 Like

Sad 1 Like

am nt sorry am nt sorry

hmmm

Set fire to the reign

He is rich, he will repair it, Sorry. 2 Likes

Why is Abacha's spirit still after Diya?



Na by force to kill person? 1 Like

The weeping General



minding my business

K

When you have a name, you're protected in Nigeria