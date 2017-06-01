₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fire Destroys Oladipo Diya's House In Lagos State (Photos) by LivingHuman: 8:28pm
Fire this evening gutted the house of Lt. Gen. Oladipo Diya (rtd) located at Adekunle Fajuyi Road, around Ladipo Area of Ikeja GRA.
The retired Lt. General was reportedly not at home as at the time of the incident.
On ground to assist the officials of the Lagos State Fire Service and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) were Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Fatai Owoseni and Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), who were returning to the GRA after an unscheduled visit to Ikorodu.
The fire was put out at almost 7:00 p.m.
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/06/fire-razes-house-of-former-military.html
|Re: Fire Destroys Oladipo Diya's House In Lagos State (Photos) by greatgod2012(f): 8:31pm
LivingHuman:
Is this true, it's hard to believe since there's no source, no pictures!
|Re: Fire Destroys Oladipo Diya's House In Lagos State (Photos) by LivingHuman: 8:31pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Fire Destroys Oladipo Diya's House In Lagos State (Photos) by talk2hb1: 8:34pm
Weldone LASEMA!
Eyes see You
|Re: Fire Destroys Oladipo Diya's House In Lagos State (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 8:39pm
I know this house ...so na Duya get am
|Re: Fire Destroys Oladipo Diya's House In Lagos State (Photos) by Destined2win: 9:11pm
The fire presently burning across the country will be totally quenched when I become President.
I know you want that. So what are you gonna do?
|Re: Fire Destroys Oladipo Diya's House In Lagos State (Photos) by crackerspub: 9:12pm
"There is no peace," says the LORD, "for the wicked."
Isaiah 48:22
|Re: Fire Destroys Oladipo Diya's House In Lagos State (Photos) by NwaNimo1(m): 9:26pm
Cladding?
|Re: Fire Destroys Oladipo Diya's House In Lagos State (Photos) by hakeem4(m): 9:36pm
Nice work lasema
But I don't know why I'm suspecting abacha's spirit
|Re: Fire Destroys Oladipo Diya's House In Lagos State (Photos) by eposho: 9:39pm
Who cares, foundation laid on stolen ill gotten wealth shall burn down.
Diya the coward.
|Re: Fire Destroys Oladipo Diya's House In Lagos State (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 9:49pm
ile oba ti o jo........
|Re: Fire Destroys Oladipo Diya's House In Lagos State (Photos) by Specialspesh: 9:49pm
President wey we no sabi him face
Destined2win:
|Re: Fire Destroys Oladipo Diya's House In Lagos State (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 9:51pm
Good Nigerians/Nairalanders,pls help beg sotall to. return wayisshut 7k/the original battery he order for.THANK Y'all
|Re: Fire Destroys Oladipo Diya's House In Lagos State (Photos) by GworoChewinMaga: 9:52pm
Which ex-military are you talking about? Is it this afonja that was kneeling and weeping on Abacha's feet?
|Re: Fire Destroys Oladipo Diya's House In Lagos State (Photos) by Destined2win: 9:54pm
Specialspesh:You will see very soon
|Re: Fire Destroys Oladipo Diya's House In Lagos State (Photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 9:56pm
If na poor or ordinary citizen, LASEMA go respond rapidly? Well, kudos to LASEMA and other agencies which helped in putting out the fire
|Re: Fire Destroys Oladipo Diya's House In Lagos State (Photos) by nerodenero: 10:01pm
Abacha made this man infamous in our history but funny enough the supposed wiseman is dead and the coward lives on.
Wale Adekoya a.k.a Prof of Topsport will explain better on monday on this fire incident.
|Re: Fire Destroys Oladipo Diya's House In Lagos State (Photos) by Duru1(m): 10:05pm
LivingHuman:
Please change the title of your thread to reflect the truth. Oladipo Diya never ruled anything in Nigeria. Yari.ba peeps and loudmouth are case study.
|Re: Fire Destroys Oladipo Diya's House In Lagos State (Photos) by GworoChewinMaga: 10:08pm
Duru1:
Diya can't be classified as a soja after his pathetic bended knee plea to Abacha.
That video always reminds me of the Boyz to men classic song
|Re: Fire Destroys Oladipo Diya's House In Lagos State (Photos) by GworoChewinMaga: 10:10pm
nerodenero:
"A coward dies a thousand times but a soldier lives but once"
Intro to 2Pac's " if I die to nite" from the classic Dear mama album
|Re: Fire Destroys Oladipo Diya's House In Lagos State (Photos) by Templerun95(m): 10:23pm
Evans tribe have burnt our elder house
Kilode nah
|Re: Fire Destroys Oladipo Diya's House In Lagos State (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:23pm
Sad
|Re: Fire Destroys Oladipo Diya's House In Lagos State (Photos) by Yomak11: 10:23pm
am nt sorry
|Re: Fire Destroys Oladipo Diya's House In Lagos State (Photos) by jazinogold(m): 10:23pm
hmmm
|Re: Fire Destroys Oladipo Diya's House In Lagos State (Photos) by MrIcredible: 10:24pm
Set fire to the reign
|Re: Fire Destroys Oladipo Diya's House In Lagos State (Photos) by NCANTaskForce: 10:24pm
He is rich, he will repair it, Sorry.
|Re: Fire Destroys Oladipo Diya's House In Lagos State (Photos) by xreal: 10:24pm
Why is Abacha's spirit still after Diya?
Na by force to kill person?
|Re: Fire Destroys Oladipo Diya's House In Lagos State (Photos) by ymee(m): 10:25pm
The weeping General
|Re: Fire Destroys Oladipo Diya's House In Lagos State (Photos) by kittykollinxx(m): 10:25pm
minding my business
|Re: Fire Destroys Oladipo Diya's House In Lagos State (Photos) by asdfjklhaha(f): 10:25pm
K
|Re: Fire Destroys Oladipo Diya's House In Lagos State (Photos) by davodyguy: 10:25pm
When you have a name, you're protected in Nigeria
|Re: Fire Destroys Oladipo Diya's House In Lagos State (Photos) by crazyABO(m): 10:25pm
See how all of dem serious like say na lodon tower dey burn if it was an ordinary man's house nw it would have been another story entirely
