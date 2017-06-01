Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Rotimi Amaechi's 52nd Birthday Cake Is Lion-Like (Photos) (5645 Views)

Former Governor of Rivers State and Minister of Transportation and leader of APC in Rivers State & South South Rotimi Amaechi last night held a 52nd birthday dinner party at Aztech Arcum Event Centre, Port Harcourt, Rivers State. In attendance were his wife Dame Judith Rotimi Amaechi and friends.

More more more 1 Like

lion instead of lizard. anyways, happy birthday. 8 Likes

Wehdon the king of the Zoo abi na jungle 7 Likes

A typical Naija leader is only as active as a lifeless image of a lion. 14 Likes

3. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi Lol, I see fear in his eyes.LIONS OF NIGER DELTA1. Tom Ateke.2. Tompolo.3. Asari Dokubo.4. James Ibori.5. God's will Akpabio.6. Nyesom Wike.7. My humble selfLIZARDS OF NIGER DELTA1. Amaechi2. Rotimi Ameachi3. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi 45 Likes 2 Shares

the man dat chased goodluck out of aso rock..happy bday to u sir 9 Likes 1 Share

Poor lion. Smh.

Lion indeed......it looks malnourished 5 Likes

hehe u go fear ugly cake hehe u go fear ugly cake 1 Like

The undisputed leader of Niger Delta



The tormentor of Pej and Gej 6 Likes 2 Shares

Lion indeed......it looks malnourished oh yes it looks malnourished, but the account of the lady who baked the cake doesn't look malnourished...





Can you even bake a simple cake? oh yes it looks malnourished, but the account of the lady who baked the cake doesn't look malnourished...Can you even bake a simple cake? 4 Likes

God bless the Lion of Ubima





Happy birthday Sir..may you be a blessing forever to all your generation



May the indelible marks you've made in our democracy be forever remembered.









Long live the Lion of Niger Delta.

Long live the face of leadership

Long live the Lion of the Niger Delta. 4 Likes 1 Share

Happy birthday Ajokebelle, you're more precious than Amaechi.





Shine bright. 1 Like

Lion dat eat his people....more of pussy cat of Niger Delta

Lol



Thanks alot dear. LolThanks alot dear. 2 Likes

Ok i have seen

WASTING OUR MONEY ANYHOW GOD DEY

He challenged a sitting president, GEJ, a lion indeed. HBD. 3 Likes

Nigeria don finish!! Nigeria don finish!!

The undisputed leader of Niger Delta



The tormentor of Pej and Gej

Which leader?

That guy is known as judas of Niger delta

His stooge peterside lost to Wike in the last election... Remember ?

That guy is finished politically in rivers

Let him enjoy his last hurray





The lizard of Ubima Which leader?That guy is known as judas of Niger deltaHis stooge peterside lost to Wike in the last election... Remember ?That guy is finished politically in riversLet him enjoy his last hurrayThe lizard of Ubima 3 Likes

Is dis ehat we need in nigeria?.... Lifeless lions everywere





And he still adds Ebony Life Madam, Mo Abudu as dessert



Men and their insatiable hunger for puna sef Hmmmm, see what the Lion of Ubima is chopping both cake and FLESHAnd he still adds Ebony Life Madam, Mo Abudu as dessertMen and their insatiable hunger for puna sef

He's even pregnant.











Buhari sef

Pepper dem gang.

