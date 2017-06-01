₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Rotimi Amaechi's 52nd Birthday Cake Is Lion-Like (Photos) by broseme: 5:33am
Former Governor of Rivers State and Minister of Transportation and leader of APC in Rivers State & South South Rotimi Amaechi last night held a 52nd birthday dinner party at Aztech Arcum Event Centre, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.In attendance were his wife Dame Judith Rotimi Amaechi and friends.See photos after the cut...
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/06/photos-from-amaechi-52nd-birthday.html?m=1
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi's 52nd Birthday Cake Is Lion-Like (Photos) by broseme: 5:33am
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi's 52nd Birthday Cake Is Lion-Like (Photos) by broseme: 5:33am
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi's 52nd Birthday Cake Is Lion-Like (Photos) by adadike281(f): 5:35am
lion instead of lizard. anyways, happy birthday.
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi's 52nd Birthday Cake Is Lion-Like (Photos) by ademoladeji(m): 5:40am
Wehdon the king of the Zoo abi na jungle
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi's 52nd Birthday Cake Is Lion-Like (Photos) by joe4real12: 5:49am
A typical Naija leader is only as active as a lifeless image of a lion.
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi's 52nd Birthday Cake Is Lion-Like (Photos) by CHIJIOKE1314: 5:50am
Lion cake with Lizard Amechi..smh
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi's 52nd Birthday Cake Is Lion-Like (Photos) by CplusJason(m): 5:53am
Lol, I see fear in his eyes.
LIONS OF NIGER DELTA
1. Tom Ateke.
2. Tompolo.
3. Asari Dokubo.
4. James Ibori.
5. God's will Akpabio.
6. Nyesom Wike.
7. My humble self
LIZARDS OF NIGER DELTA
1. Amaechi
2. Rotimi Ameachi
3. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi's 52nd Birthday Cake Is Lion-Like (Photos) by Kestolove: 5:55am
the man dat chased goodluck out of aso rock..happy bday to u sir
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi's 52nd Birthday Cake Is Lion-Like (Photos) by sleemfesh: 5:56am
Poor lion. Smh.
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi's 52nd Birthday Cake Is Lion-Like (Photos) by Nutase(f): 6:03am
Lion indeed......it looks malnourished
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi's 52nd Birthday Cake Is Lion-Like (Photos) by forreelinc: 6:05am
hehe u go fear ugly cake
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi's 52nd Birthday Cake Is Lion-Like (Photos) by sarrki(m): 6:08am
The undisputed leader of Niger Delta
The tormentor of Pej and Gej
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi's 52nd Birthday Cake Is Lion-Like (Photos) by dingbang(m): 6:23am
Nutase:oh yes it looks malnourished, but the account of the lady who baked the cake doesn't look malnourished...
Can you even bake a simple cake?
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi's 52nd Birthday Cake Is Lion-Like (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 6:43am
God bless the Lion of Ubima
Happy birthday Sir..may you be a blessing forever to all your generation
May the indelible marks you've made in our democracy be forever remembered.
Long live the Lion of Niger Delta.
Long live the face of leadership
Long live the Lion of the Niger Delta.
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi's 52nd Birthday Cake Is Lion-Like (Photos) by CplusJason(m): 6:46am
Happy birthday Ajokebelle, you're more precious than Amaechi.
Shine bright.
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi's 52nd Birthday Cake Is Lion-Like (Photos) by edlion57(m): 6:48am
Lion dat eat his people....more of pussy cat of Niger Delta
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi's 52nd Birthday Cake Is Lion-Like (Photos) by ajokebelle(f): 6:50am
CplusJason:
Lol
Thanks alot dear.
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi's 52nd Birthday Cake Is Lion-Like (Photos) by p3Ac3: 6:53am
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi's 52nd Birthday Cake Is Lion-Like (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 6:55am
Ok i have seen
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi's 52nd Birthday Cake Is Lion-Like (Photos) by CplusJason(m): 6:57am
ajokebelle:You welcome beautiful.
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi's 52nd Birthday Cake Is Lion-Like (Photos) by 9jayes: 6:58am
WASTING OUR MONEY ANYHOW GOD DEY
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi's 52nd Birthday Cake Is Lion-Like (Photos) by supereagle(m): 7:04am
He challenged a sitting president, GEJ, a lion indeed. HBD.
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi's 52nd Birthday Cake Is Lion-Like (Photos) by OrestesDante: 7:12am
Nigeria don finish!!
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi's 52nd Birthday Cake Is Lion-Like (Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 7:14am
sarrki:
Which leader?
That guy is known as judas of Niger delta
His stooge peterside lost to Wike in the last election... Remember ?
That guy is finished politically in rivers
Let him enjoy his last hurray
The lizard of Ubima
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi's 52nd Birthday Cake Is Lion-Like (Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 7:16am
NwaAmaikpe:You are highly unwell
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi's 52nd Birthday Cake Is Lion-Like (Photos) by Erums(m): 7:42am
Is dis ehat we need in nigeria?.... Lifeless lions everywere
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi's 52nd Birthday Cake Is Lion-Like (Photos) by softwerk(f): 8:19am
Hmmmm, see what the Lion of Ubima is chopping both cake and FLESH
And he still adds Ebony Life Madam, Mo Abudu as dessert
Men and their insatiable hunger for puna sef
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi's 52nd Birthday Cake Is Lion-Like (Photos) by veekid(m): 8:19am
He's even pregnant.
Buhari sef
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi's 52nd Birthday Cake Is Lion-Like (Photos) by GavelSlam: 8:20am
Pepper dem gang.
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi's 52nd Birthday Cake Is Lion-Like (Photos) by seunny4lif(m): 8:21am
CplusJason:
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi's 52nd Birthday Cake Is Lion-Like (Photos) by oshe11(m): 8:22am
I av neva seen a Lion with Pot- BELLY BEFORE.....
AMAECHI SHUD BE CHEWED BY COBs FOR INSULTING THE LION RACE
