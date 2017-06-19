₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Rotimi Amaechi Caught On Camera Sleeping At His 52nd Birthday Lecture by boman2014: 10:12am
Chief Rotimi Amaechi, the ex-governor of Rivers state, recently turned 52.
In honor of the ex-governor who now serves as minister in the present government, a birthday symposium was held.
The event was highly glamorous, however, there is a photo making the rounds all over social media.
In the said photo, the transport minister was spotted dozing off while the lecture was going on.
Below is the photo Nigerians cannot stop talking about.
https://gossip.naij.com/1110643-camera-catches-ex-governor-rotimi-amaechi-a-compromising-position-photo.html
1 Like
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Caught On Camera Sleeping At His 52nd Birthday Lecture by whitebeard(m): 10:21am
nice, he simply saying, he don't give a fúck
34 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Caught On Camera Sleeping At His 52nd Birthday Lecture by mrpeter010(m): 10:22am
See him long mouth wey e they use chop our money and to lie, aboki.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Caught On Camera Sleeping At His 52nd Birthday Lecture by GudluckIBB(m): 10:22am
He is pretending
13 Likes
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Caught On Camera Sleeping At His 52nd Birthday Lecture by Theyveedo(m): 10:22am
Looking at his future with his eyes closed
6 Likes
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Caught On Camera Sleeping At His 52nd Birthday Lecture by aolawale025: 10:26am
When someone dozes off during his birthday lecture. What do you think he does during official meetings?
17 Likes
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Caught On Camera Sleeping At His 52nd Birthday Lecture by sunnyb0b0(m): 10:28am
mrpeter010:
Na dat mouth e dey take chop d wife toto.
2 Likes
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Caught On Camera Sleeping At His 52nd Birthday Lecture by decatalyst(m): 10:29am
GudluckIBB:
Of course he has a mentor
35 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Caught On Camera Sleeping At His 52nd Birthday Lecture by Evablizin(f): 10:32am
Lols Mr doozo,you can fight againt anybody but you can never fight sleep.SLEEP 1-MR DOOZO 0
1 Like
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Caught On Camera Sleeping At His 52nd Birthday Lecture by scribble: 10:37am
The pussy.c of ubima
1 Like
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Caught On Camera Sleeping At His 52nd Birthday Lecture by obicentlis: 3:54pm
Might have been awake a night before his birthday.
It can happen to anyone, this is not news.
Please, where is Buhari?
2 Likes
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Caught On Camera Sleeping At His 52nd Birthday Lecture by Teewhy2: 3:54pm
He is thinking ahead now, at least the theme is a man ahead of his time how do you expect him to achieve that if he doesn't sleep everywhere.
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Caught On Camera Sleeping At His 52nd Birthday Lecture by Lexusgs430: 3:55pm
This men need to retire.......
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Caught On Camera Sleeping At His 52nd Birthday Lecture by veekid(m): 3:55pm
Buhari sef
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Caught On Camera Sleeping At His 52nd Birthday Lecture by brunofarad(m): 3:55pm
Lol... Amebo
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Caught On Camera Sleeping At His 52nd Birthday Lecture by poss77: 3:55pm
Na crime to slumber
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Caught On Camera Sleeping At His 52nd Birthday Lecture by habex005(m): 3:56pm
It's tiring
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Caught On Camera Sleeping At His 52nd Birthday Lecture by Abalado: 3:56pm
while oga FAYOSE is gallant......
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Caught On Camera Sleeping At His 52nd Birthday Lecture by Tfbaby(m): 3:56pm
kai nairaland sef
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Caught On Camera Sleeping At His 52nd Birthday Lecture by dessz(m): 3:57pm
whitebeard:
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Caught On Camera Sleeping At His 52nd Birthday Lecture by Oluwapresley(m): 3:57pm
truth be told, most of those lectures are usually very boring! gosh
2 Likes
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Caught On Camera Sleeping At His 52nd Birthday Lecture by dayleke(m): 3:57pm
What else is new?
Na their past time now....
Na how naija money dey disappear be that
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Caught On Camera Sleeping At His 52nd Birthday Lecture by mazizitonene(m): 3:58pm
uneasy lies the head....
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Caught On Camera Sleeping At His 52nd Birthday Lecture by DollarAngel(m): 3:58pm
OKAY
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Caught On Camera Sleeping At His 52nd Birthday Lecture by lilyheaven: 3:58pm
Why lectures on someone's birthday? Let the party Begin!
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Caught On Camera Sleeping At His 52nd Birthday Lecture by Jacksparr0w127: 3:59pm
He's only pretending
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Caught On Camera Sleeping At His 52nd Birthday Lecture by Firefire(m): 4:00pm
Lizard of ubima...
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Caught On Camera Sleeping At His 52nd Birthday Lecture by OKorowanta: 4:01pm
And then?
No be youman being?
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Caught On Camera Sleeping At His 52nd Birthday Lecture by BroZuma: 4:01pm
|Re: Rotimi Amaechi Caught On Camera Sleeping At His 52nd Birthday Lecture by Crixina(f): 4:01pm
i dont give a fuccck about the guy, but truth be told these kind of lectures are borderline boring.
1 Like
