In honor of the ex-governor who now serves as minister in the present government, a birthday symposium was held.



The event was highly glamorous, however, there is a photo making the rounds all over social media.



In the said photo, the transport minister was spotted dozing off while the lecture was going on.





Below is the photo Nigerians cannot stop talking about.





nice, he simply saying, he don't give a fúck nice, he simply saying, he don't give a fúck 34 Likes 2 Shares

See him long mouth wey e they use chop our money and to lie, aboki. 11 Likes 1 Share

He is pretending 13 Likes

Looking at his future with his eyes closed 6 Likes

When someone dozes off during his birthday lecture. What do you think he does during official meetings? 17 Likes

mrpeter010:

See him long mouth wey e they use chop our money and to lie, aboki.

Na dat mouth e dey take chop d wife toto. Na dat mouth e dey take chop d wife toto. 2 Likes

GudluckIBB:

He is pretending

Of course he has a mentor Of course he has a mentor 35 Likes 1 Share

Lols Mr doozo,you can fight againt anybody but you can never fight sleep.SLEEP 1-MR DOOZO 0 1 Like

The pussy.c of ubima 1 Like

Might have been awake a night before his birthday.









It can happen to anyone, this is not news.







Please, where is Buhari? 2 Likes





This men need to retire.......

Buhari sef

Lol... Amebo

Na crime to slumber

It's tiring

while oga FAYOSE is gallant...... 11 Likes 1 Share

kai nairaland sef

whitebeard:

nice, he simply saying, he don't give a fúck

truth be told, most of those lectures are usually very boring! gosh 2 Likes

What else is new?

Na their past time now....

Na how naija money dey disappear be that

uneasy lies the head....

OKAY

Why lectures on someone's birthday? Let the party Begin!

He's only pretending

Lizard of ubima...

And then?

No be youman being?