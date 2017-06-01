₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
There was a significant impact felt in the industry when Phyno shot into the limelight in 2012 with the right level of energy, featured artist and visuals to go with it on his hit track Ghost Mode.
Soon he was the talk of the town and his album No Guts, No Glory brought an edge to the music scene. Claiming the throne as the King of the East, he carved a niche for himself not just as an indigenous rapper but a force to reckon with on a global scale.
|Re: Phyno Covers Guardian Life Magazine by Destined2win: 5:34pm
Alhaji phyno will vote me as President. That I'm sure of.
I know you will too
|Re: Phyno Covers Guardian Life Magazine by auntysimbiat(f): 5:42pm
Phynofino.. Sure guy
|Re: Phyno Covers Guardian Life Magazine by Sugarcious(m): 5:59pm
auntysimbiat:Yeah because he got money. Check his trowback pic and tell me if you'll still call him SURE GUY.
|Re: Phyno Covers Guardian Life Magazine by mazimee(m): 6:02pm
Phyno is one tight rapper I love every single thing he does. He is that good.
|Re: Phyno Covers Guardian Life Magazine by Evablizin(f): 6:38pm
Fine Phyno,how are you?hope you are not related to osoma,beard guy
|Re: Phyno Covers Guardian Life Magazine by Kurisigamo(m): 6:49pm
|Re: Phyno Covers Guardian Life Magazine by dollarcoolcat(m): 6:51pm
Nobody Ugly jes wait till they make it.
|Re: Phyno Covers Guardian Life Magazine by ebukahandsome(m): 8:39pm
Phyno!!!
Meanwhile, u neva address us on ur mata with pia mia shaa
|Re: Phyno Covers Guardian Life Magazine by incredibleace(m): 8:40pm
Eze nunu
But this guy be like person wey escape albino oooh
|Re: Phyno Covers Guardian Life Magazine by TANKDESTROYER(m): 8:40pm
|Re: Phyno Covers Guardian Life Magazine by NwaAmaikpe: 8:41pm
Sugarcious:
Shoutout to the bleaching cream this local failure has been using.
|Re: Phyno Covers Guardian Life Magazine by Omittesb(m): 8:41pm
Alobam
|Re: Phyno Covers Guardian Life Magazine by Lincoln275(m): 8:44pm
|Re: Phyno Covers Guardian Life Magazine by Roseey0(f): 8:44pm
Fada fada
.....
..
Happy Father's Day
|Re: Phyno Covers Guardian Life Magazine by Bashnigga(m): 8:45pm
Hmmmm!!!!master of phyne arts, me likey
|Re: Phyno Covers Guardian Life Magazine by GossipGirl1(f): 8:45pm
Phyno my one and only
What are you still waiting for??we ain't got forever,,com and put a ring on it...
I can even be your baby mama
|Re: Phyno Covers Guardian Life Magazine by Templerun95(m): 8:46pm
local boy from Evans tribe
|Re: Phyno Covers Guardian Life Magazine by BLACKCHARGER(m): 8:48pm
Hu else thinks he resembles kendrick in d last picture
|Re: Phyno Covers Guardian Life Magazine by martinz1: 8:50pm
Phyno pino pino
His own yellow enter his eye colour
|Re: Phyno Covers Guardian Life Magazine by LastSurvivor11: 8:51pm
Ezege movement
|Re: Phyno Covers Guardian Life Magazine by KingsArome(m): 8:52pm
See person wey una want make him liv Nigeria go Biafra?, Imagin
|Re: Phyno Covers Guardian Life Magazine by deb303(f): 8:52pm
namesakem continue shining...
|Re: Phyno Covers Guardian Life Magazine by tushinebaba: 8:52pm
Ezege. Pacman.
|Re: Phyno Covers Guardian Life Magazine by Henri8: 8:53pm
Eze nnụnụ
|Re: Phyno Covers Guardian Life Magazine by miqos02(m): 8:55pm
|Re: Phyno Covers Guardian Life Magazine by BORNTOSUCKPUSSY: 8:55pm
Templerun95:still better than being from the tribe of dr ishola oyenusi lawrence anini shina rambo ,bode george ,soka forest
|Re: Phyno Covers Guardian Life Magazine by Whitemoney: 8:55pm
|Re: Phyno Covers Guardian Life Magazine by curvilicious: 8:57pm
Burekele
Iwotito
Fada fada e
Nwannem daalu
|Re: Phyno Covers Guardian Life Magazine by Consray(f): 8:57pm
This dude phynofino...... Something about those eyes that am scared of
|Re: Phyno Covers Guardian Life Magazine by chesterlee(m): 8:58pm
A living legend!!!
|Re: Phyno Covers Guardian Life Magazine by rozayx5(m): 9:00pm
tight igbo rapper
