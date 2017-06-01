



Soon he was the talk of the town and his album No Guts, No Glory brought an edge to the music scene. Claiming the throne as the King of the East, he carved a niche for himself not just as an indigenous rapper but a force to reckon with on a global scale.



http://www.metronaija.com/2017/06/photos-phyno-covers-guardian-life.html There was a significant impact felt in the industry when Phyno shot into the limelight in 2012 with the right level of energy, featured artist and visuals to go with it on his hit track Ghost Mode.Soon he was the talk of the town and his album No Guts, No Glory brought an edge to the music scene. Claiming the throne as the King of the East, he carved a niche for himself not just as an indigenous rapper but a force to reckon with on a global scale. 2 Likes 1 Share