|Tinubu Leaves For UK To Visit Late Son's Family by nazzyon(m): 3:44pm
The National leader, All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has left Lagos for London, where he would be meeting his late son’s wife and children who reside in United Kingdom.
Tinubu was said to have departed Lagos barely 48 hours after Jide was pronounced dead by medical doctors at the Lagos Island General Hospital, Lagos state.
Read more: http://www.theguildng.com/tinubu-leaves-for-uk-to-visit-late-sons-family/
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tinubu Leaves For UK To Visit Late Son's Family by nairavsdollars: 3:49pm
Take heart Akanbi
23 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Tinubu Leaves For UK To Visit Late Son's Family by Tolexander: 3:49pm
ki Oluwa o dawo ibi duro loorilede wa!
11 Likes
|Re: Tinubu Leaves For UK To Visit Late Son's Family by otokx(m): 4:38pm
The family of the politicians always reside permanently overseas.
28 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Tinubu Leaves For UK To Visit Late Son's Family by xangerar: 4:41pm
So sorry about the loss
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tinubu Leaves For UK To Visit Late Son's Family by Louis03: 7:15pm
Ok
|Re: Tinubu Leaves For UK To Visit Late Son's Family by Ayo4251(m): 7:16pm
B
|Re: Tinubu Leaves For UK To Visit Late Son's Family by FarahAideed: 7:18pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Tinubu Leaves For UK To Visit Late Son's Family by enemyofprogress: 7:18pm
Abeg na Remi Tinubu burn the guy?
4 Likes
|Re: Tinubu Leaves For UK To Visit Late Son's Family by Nathdoug(m): 7:18pm
Make I book my space first
|Re: Tinubu Leaves For UK To Visit Late Son's Family by GreatDreams: 7:18pm
Awwwww , I don't admire u that much neither do I wish u this kind of tragedy !!! RIP to the dead
|Re: Tinubu Leaves For UK To Visit Late Son's Family by orobs93(m): 7:18pm
tinibu pikin death don forget him name sef is a big loss to the united kingdom
2 Likes
|Re: Tinubu Leaves For UK To Visit Late Son's Family by chrisxxx(m): 7:18pm
I sacrifice riches for the life of my son. I don't mind.
|Re: Tinubu Leaves For UK To Visit Late Son's Family by signature2012(m): 7:18pm
otokx:
Why his supporters (zombies) are in Nigeria without electricity and infrastructure.
4 Likes
|Re: Tinubu Leaves For UK To Visit Late Son's Family by Diamondcrown97(m): 7:18pm
And one idiot is saying his death is a great loss to Nigeria when he is not even residing in Nigeria... Stupid fellow
9 Likes
|Re: Tinubu Leaves For UK To Visit Late Son's Family by asawanathegreat(m): 7:19pm
NTA news 24
|Re: Tinubu Leaves For UK To Visit Late Son's Family by Ucchgatti042(m): 7:19pm
Take heart Jagaban!
|Re: Tinubu Leaves For UK To Visit Late Son's Family by Queenbeee(f): 7:19pm
RIP to the deceased....... The pain of losing/burying a child, may our parents never feel such pain. Amen!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tinubu Leaves For UK To Visit Late Son's Family by enemyofprogress: 7:19pm
Tolexander:why are you holding buhari responsible for the guy's death?
|Re: Tinubu Leaves For UK To Visit Late Son's Family by kenzysmith: 7:20pm
Ambode victory is sure 2019 atiku should learn 4rm tinubu jaganban
|Re: Tinubu Leaves For UK To Visit Late Son's Family by emeijeh(m): 7:20pm
enemyofprogress:
1 Like
|Re: Tinubu Leaves For UK To Visit Late Son's Family by veacea: 7:21pm
Hard luck
|Re: Tinubu Leaves For UK To Visit Late Son's Family by sam4(m): 7:21pm
Bola Ahmed Omo Tinubu listen and listen very well, if you are among the people that are putting masses in sorrow hmmmm, weeping and gnashing of teeth will never depart from your household. But if not may the Lord put an end to sudden death in your family. After 5years without a job. you are free to quote me
|Re: Tinubu Leaves For UK To Visit Late Son's Family by eyinjuege: 7:21pm
It is well o.
Condolences to the family. Aunty Remi, a ni ri iru eleyi mo o.
Please, our leaders need to pay attention to our health care systems and even our educational system.
Whether you live abroad, you're not exempt except you chose never to set foot on the shores of Nigeria again.
This boy lives abroad, but just came for a visit. Only to die.
Certain conditions require immediate action, and the logistics of flying abroad will only worsen the prognosis, so if any treatment needs to be started, it should be right in Nigeria.
Please our heath care system is in shambles, something drastic needs to be done.
2 Likes
|Re: Tinubu Leaves For UK To Visit Late Son's Family by fatymore(f): 7:21pm
God would console you Jagaban..
On a lighter note. Nairalanders can form.. Only few are true.. I met a guy here on nairaland.. Never met him physically but planned to.. Along the way I lost interest.. Fast forward to yesterday.. Met him inside danfo from oshodi Enroute to Agege.. I sat beside him.. Lols. See guy that always form posh online ooo....we sha didn't talk to each other until our bus broke down.. If you sat beside a lady with red scarf inside danfo well done ooo.. Continue forming poshe shogbo.. Rapping In English like Americana.
1 Like
|Re: Tinubu Leaves For UK To Visit Late Son's Family by profolaolu: 7:22pm
Tolexander:Nibo loti ribi, I see it as lesson for this politicians if they know that this life is just temporary maybe they might change their ways. RIP
|Re: Tinubu Leaves For UK To Visit Late Son's Family by lollmaolol: 7:23pm
God be with the family this hard time
enemyofprogress:
Guy...go and sin no more
|Re: Tinubu Leaves For UK To Visit Late Son's Family by teflonjake(m): 7:23pm
Diamondcrown97:
Fantastically stupid
2 Likes
|Re: Tinubu Leaves For UK To Visit Late Son's Family by suaveabbey(m): 7:23pm
otokx:
Its so funny,
They all have their families abroad.
Meanwhile may the soul of the departed rest in peace.
1 Like
|Re: Tinubu Leaves For UK To Visit Late Son's Family by Akowemoon(m): 7:24pm
Jagaban of West Africa!!!! Sorry for your lost
