Tinubu was said to have departed Lagos barely 48 hours after Jide was pronounced dead by medical doctors at the Lagos Island General Hospital, Lagos state.



The National leader, All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has left Lagos for London, where he would be meeting his late son's wife and children who reside in United Kingdom.

Take heart Akanbi 23 Likes 3 Shares

ki Oluwa o dawo ibi duro loorilede wa! 11 Likes

The family of the politicians always reside permanently overseas. 28 Likes 3 Shares

So sorry about the loss 3 Likes 1 Share

Abeg na Remi Tinubu burn the guy? 4 Likes

Awwwww , I don't admire u that much neither do I wish u this kind of tragedy !!! RIP to the dead

tinibu pikin death don forget him name sef is a big loss to the united kingdom 2 Likes

I sacrifice riches for the life of my son. I don't mind.

The family of the politicians always reside permanently overseas.



Why his supporters (zombies) are in Nigeria without electricity and infrastructure. Why his supporters (zombies) are in Nigeria without electricity and infrastructure. 4 Likes

And one idiot is saying his death is a great loss to Nigeria when he is not even residing in Nigeria... Stupid fellow 9 Likes

Take heart Jagaban!

RIP to the deceased....... The pain of losing/burying a child, may our parents never feel such pain. Amen! 5 Likes 1 Share

ki Oluwa o dawo ibi duro loorilede wa! why are you holding buhari responsible for the guy's death? why are you holding buhari responsible for the guy's death?

Ambode victory is sure 2019 atiku should learn 4rm tinubu jaganban

Abeg na Remi Tinubu burn the guy? 1 Like

Bola Ahmed Omo Tinubu listen and listen very well, if you are among the people that are putting masses in sorrow hmmmm, weeping and gnashing of teeth will never depart from your household. But if not may the Lord put an end to sudden death in your family. After 5years without a job. you are free to quote me

Condolences to the family. Aunty Remi, a ni ri iru eleyi mo o.

Please, our leaders need to pay attention to our health care systems and even our educational system.

Whether you live abroad, you're not exempt except you chose never to set foot on the shores of Nigeria again.

This boy lives abroad, but just came for a visit. Only to die.

Certain conditions require immediate action, and the logistics of flying abroad will only worsen the prognosis, so if any treatment needs to be started, it should be right in Nigeria.

Please our heath care system is in shambles, something drastic needs to be done. 2 Likes

God would console you Jagaban..

ki Oluwa o dawo ibi duro loorilede wa! Nibo loti ribi, I see it as lesson for this politicians if they know that this life is just temporary maybe they might change their ways. RIP Nibo loti ribi, I see it as lesson for this politicians if they know that this life is just temporary maybe they might change their ways. RIP







why are you holding buhari responsible for the guy's death?

Guy...go and sin no more God be with the family this hard timeGuy...go and sin no more

And one idiot is saying his death is a great loss to Nigeria when he is not even residing in Nigeria... Stupid fellow



Fantastically stupid Fantastically stupid 2 Likes

The family of the politicians always reside permanently overseas.

Its so funny,



They all have their families abroad.



Meanwhile may the soul of the departed rest in peace. Its so funny,They all have their families abroad.Meanwhile may the soul of the departed rest in peace. 1 Like