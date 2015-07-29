₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,825,144 members, 3,605,993 topics. Date: Monday, 19 June 2017 at 11:30 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / I Could Not Attend University Because Of N15,000 - Bisola Reveals (photo) (6497 Views)
Teebillz: If I Could Marry Tiwa Savage Again There Would Be No Elaborate Wedding / "This Is Why I Love South Africa" - D'banj Reveals (photo) / “why I Separated From Pawpaw” – Aki Reveals(+photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|I Could Not Attend University Because Of N15,000 - Bisola Reveals (photo) by JosWatchDog(m): 10:38am
In an interview with NAIJ, Former Big Brother Nigeria contestant Bisola Aiyeola recently spoke about life after the show, how she wants to keep working to maintain her fame, her life before BBNaija and why she could not attend university.
Excerpts below:
Looking back at Big Brother Naija…
I wanted that platform. I wanted that wide reach. People send me messages from Kenya, South Africa, Uganda, etc. on a normal day, before I entered the house, how many people would have known me? So yes, even though I did not win, I feel like I achieved my aim. Even if I won that money, It would still finish.
Why she did not attend university
I wrote Jamb and I was jammed. It’s not like I did not try. I tried so many schools all over the country. It’s not that I wasn’t passing the exams; it was a problem of not getting funds. I did not have money to pay for certain things. I was even duped when I tried to enter LASU. That pulled me back and all this just made me discouraged. I also tried National Open University (NOUN) and you know it is very easy to get into NOUN, and at certain times you needed to pay certain fees. Believe me; it was difficult to raise N15, 000 at that time. I just decided that all of my energy let me use it into using my talent to feed myself.
How she used to go to her neighbor’s house to ‘stylishly’ ask for food because she and her daughter had nothing to eat
Sometimes when there was no food to eat at home, I take my daughter to my neighbor’s house under the pretext of watching television and stylishly feed my daughter and myself. That’s why I can relate to people because when you are down, you are down. But one cannot just stay down. I would love to help people get out of this type of situation.
Her plans for the future:
I have so many things lined up. Obviously I want to do more movies and music too. I did get into the entertainment industry via music but I put it on hold for a couple of years so I’m going to revamp that access. I also want to make my own films in future and I‘m an ambassador for the One Campaign Poverty is Sexist so I will be pursuing that as well.
Source: http://www.jtownconnect.com.ng/2017/06/sad-i-could-not-attend-university.html
lalasticlala mynd44 seun
5 Likes
|Re: I Could Not Attend University Because Of N15,000 - Bisola Reveals (photo) by Afonjashapmouth: 10:39am
Ehhyah, God help you with your dreams and aspirations.
2 Likes
|Re: I Could Not Attend University Because Of N15,000 - Bisola Reveals (photo) by Papiikush: 10:42am
Well, not everyone who attends a university becomes successful.
8 Likes
|Re: I Could Not Attend University Because Of N15,000 - Bisola Reveals (photo) by Tahrah(f): 10:48am
Papiikush:True.Education does not equal success.
10 Likes
|Re: I Could Not Attend University Because Of N15,000 - Bisola Reveals (photo) by brunofarad(m): 10:50am
Ok
|Re: I Could Not Attend University Because Of N15,000 - Bisola Reveals (photo) by Ekakamba: 10:51am
Soo yoo rode jamb and got jambed? Brilliant!
2 Likes
|Re: I Could Not Attend University Because Of N15,000 - Bisola Reveals (photo) by mrsbakare0000: 10:51am
....That sounds pretty little to stop anyone's education tho.
For as low as #800,000 (Medicine/Engineering/Dentistry e.t.c) you can achieve your dreams of studying your dream course.
We are official representatives of most universities over there(UK/Russia) in Nigeria, therefore you don't have to worry, no extra charges for admission assistance.
Requirements- just SSCE with no specific grades and an international passport then leave the rest to us.
Then for PGd, PHd, e.t.c your transcripts would be needed in addition to the above requirements, no specific grades required.
Note- Do not call please, simply leave us an SMS and we will reply almost immediately. Thanks. 09078590075
|Re: I Could Not Attend University Because Of N15,000 - Bisola Reveals (photo) by sexysunnyb: 10:52am
She could have asked help from a certain pastor building houses for kitten
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Could Not Attend University Because Of N15,000 - Bisola Reveals (photo) by hardeycute: 10:52am
Good that it works for you,Nevertheless Education is important.
|Re: I Could Not Attend University Because Of N15,000 - Bisola Reveals (photo) by WebSurfer(m): 10:52am
|Re: I Could Not Attend University Because Of N15,000 - Bisola Reveals (photo) by HolyCraig: 10:52am
Good
|Re: I Could Not Attend University Because Of N15,000 - Bisola Reveals (photo) by Evablizin(f): 10:52am
Ok,thank God for your life you can now train your lovely daughter to any level you want.NEVER GIVE UP
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: I Could Not Attend University Because Of N15,000 - Bisola Reveals (photo) by hardeycute: 10:52am
Sponsored Post
iamdynamite:What does it add to you ?
3 Likes
|Re: I Could Not Attend University Because Of N15,000 - Bisola Reveals (photo) by toxxnoni(m): 10:52am
In mama peace voice
Chaii
We might be what you are looking for
Check signature down in green color
We are on promo too
1 Like
|Re: I Could Not Attend University Because Of N15,000 - Bisola Reveals (photo) by iamdynamite(m): 10:52am
we all have a story to tell.......but the most important thing we should strive to make ourselves better.
its my birthday today, can i get likes from you all, thanks in anticipation
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Could Not Attend University Because Of N15,000 - Bisola Reveals (photo) by oshe11(m): 10:53am
So
Wat shud we do, KILL BUHARI
ABI SHE NOR KNW THE WORTH OF 15K DEN
|Re: I Could Not Attend University Because Of N15,000 - Bisola Reveals (photo) by liftedhigh: 10:53am
Wow
|Re: I Could Not Attend University Because Of N15,000 - Bisola Reveals (photo) by paradigmshift(m): 10:53am
we dn here . now you can afford it abi, so gerarahere
|Re: I Could Not Attend University Because Of N15,000 - Bisola Reveals (photo) by pweshboi(m): 10:54am
nobody knows tomorrow, the key is hard work, determination and prayers. more blessings bisola
|Re: I Could Not Attend University Because Of N15,000 - Bisola Reveals (photo) by jieta: 10:54am
life for you, not everybody is privilege to attend the university.
|Re: I Could Not Attend University Because Of N15,000 - Bisola Reveals (photo) by veekid(m): 10:54am
And you're better than most graduates out der; ride on Bisola..... You're blessed
3 Likes
|Re: I Could Not Attend University Because Of N15,000 - Bisola Reveals (photo) by jeeqaa7(m): 10:54am
y na
|Re: I Could Not Attend University Because Of N15,000 - Bisola Reveals (photo) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:55am
hmm
|Re: I Could Not Attend University Because Of N15,000 - Bisola Reveals (photo) by emeijeh(m): 10:55am
Ok
|Re: I Could Not Attend University Because Of N15,000 - Bisola Reveals (photo) by Kdgoldyoungest: 10:55am
i wish u all the best gfrnd
|Re: I Could Not Attend University Because Of N15,000 - Bisola Reveals (photo) by oshe11(m): 10:57am
iamdynamite:
Na our likes go buy u cake
Better go make ursef worthy of ur true friends nt coming here to find likes
2 Likes
|Re: I Could Not Attend University Because Of N15,000 - Bisola Reveals (photo) by deebee13(f): 10:57am
You go girl! Who university epp!
|Re: I Could Not Attend University Because Of N15,000 - Bisola Reveals (photo) by holluphemydavid(m): 10:58am
wish u all d best in life Bisi babe
|Re: I Could Not Attend University Because Of N15,000 - Bisola Reveals (photo) by Antoeni(m): 10:58am
Sorry
|Re: I Could Not Attend University Because Of N15,000 - Bisola Reveals (photo) by UwaBuPawPaw: 10:59am
对不起
|Re: I Could Not Attend University Because Of N15,000 - Bisola Reveals (photo) by chimah3(m): 10:59am
aww
|Re: I Could Not Attend University Because Of N15,000 - Bisola Reveals (photo) by Sirpaul(m): 11:00am
i could not eat this morning because i don't have 1million......
Is There Anything Wrong With Burna Boy Picture With Timaya / Photo: Uche Jombo Stylishly Hides Her Baby Bump / To Think She's 45 Years Old...with A Body Like That! (photos)
Viewing this topic: eggy(m), fjay4real, obawinner(m), arsenal96, Victory1989, JSparrow(m), Mbaebieb2r(m), irunmoleaiye, Lyoncrescent, GodswillAJudins(m), ballerina18(f), stainlesslanky(m), africanjink(m), YinkaIb(f), lumydee44, Seajae, VEE2010(m), 007best, tunemike(m), Augustus79, uau(m), jubsonstone(m), Nalikedis, dechar(m), mcayo, olubabsky3995, stjonathan87(m), undarey, defunk, mendelsmattress, oladipofelix7(m), obeleking(m), BarexB, banjeezay(m), yfem, dayo840(m), Pedagogue, betty3, rheether(f), Sandas11(m), olajumoke05, dimejiwyn, MsAfricaa, afdbodyline(m), darc, bello73(m), goldbim(f), Luvties(m), HEIR, Fizzbizzie(m), Emmey15(m), Abbotp, SAKUR, Camillus92(m), Jogs1900, Thane(m), mancityguy, madan(f), jdstunt(m), omoelerin1, Claroo(m), hadura29(m), kemisole(f), thawana(f), Angy55, olayimika20(f), eni4real(m), Chiomenwa(f), femmy2010(m), Stanweezy(m), debedebe(m), derosario11(m), nedman77, Ojix85, generalmaxzamani, donejossy87(f), Lumi101, SenatorJafar, 11Eleven, Khayge, edupedia, Geometrix(m), ernestspecial(m), wealthlee(m), Kemimarch16(f), ziezy(m), tredax66(m), sydneoik(m), ufilim, motic2(f), ayovi(m), dopeJemi, patiencezee(f) and 148 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12