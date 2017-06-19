₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|This Is The Type Of Lexus SUV Kidnapper Evan’s Wife Drives According To Freeze by WotzupNG: 12:59pm
Daddy Freeze has taken to Instagram to post pictures of the kind of car that the wife of billionaire kidnapper Evans use to drive. He claims a friend of his who lives 2 houses away from Evans gave him the information. Recall that Evan’s wife shared a picture of her and her children shedding tears while begging for the authorities to spare her husband’s life. In the report, she claimed she didn’t know he was rich and that N 200, 000 is the only amount the billionaire has ever given her. See Daddy Freeze’s Instagram post below.
|Re: This Is The Type Of Lexus SUV Kidnapper Evan’s Wife Drives According To Freeze by Evablizin(f): 1:06pm
Ok,what will i do with the SUV daddy freezer
|Re: This Is The Type Of Lexus SUV Kidnapper Evan’s Wife Drives According To Freeze by sukkot: 1:14pm
evans the bulldog
|Re: This Is The Type Of Lexus SUV Kidnapper Evan’s Wife Drives According To Freeze by brainpulse: 1:14pm
And she said she doesn't know her husband is rich and she collects just little money for feeding.
Women will carry gold for lying in Olympics.
|Re: This Is The Type Of Lexus SUV Kidnapper Evan’s Wife Drives According To Freeze by buygala(m): 1:14pm
So because your friend told you , we should believe both of you?
Mr Freeze Sir, my former classmate who is very close to your apostle's 5th side-chick told me you killed your 1st child and cooked his meat to be served in the naming ceremony of your 2nd child
I expect people to believe me as well
|Re: This Is The Type Of Lexus SUV Kidnapper Evan’s Wife Drives According To Freeze by eluquenson(m): 1:14pm
What the govt need is to track his cohorts and give him life imprisonment, i think that will end all these unscrupulous news flying around daily.
|Re: This Is The Type Of Lexus SUV Kidnapper Evan’s Wife Drives According To Freeze by Cladez(m): 1:15pm
Whosoever keepeth his tongue keeps his soul from trouble.Don't come and start wailing here when the police come for you and that your friend.Mr Detective.
|Re: This Is The Type Of Lexus SUV Kidnapper Evan’s Wife Drives According To Freeze by echelons(m): 1:15pm
Mtchew..
We just love trending news.. Freeze should focus on important things and stop the pettiness.
The Police and the courts should do their jobs.
|Re: This Is The Type Of Lexus SUV Kidnapper Evan’s Wife Drives According To Freeze by Chuksmarvel(m): 1:15pm
na wa
|Re: This Is The Type Of Lexus SUV Kidnapper Evan’s Wife Drives According To Freeze by seunO4: 1:15pm
Aproko man
|Re: This Is The Type Of Lexus SUV Kidnapper Evan’s Wife Drives According To Freeze by otijah(m): 1:15pm
Evans topic again, for the fifth time today in FP eeh,
So no other news again
|Re: This Is The Type Of Lexus SUV Kidnapper Evan’s Wife Drives According To Freeze by ochoa(m): 1:15pm
And that's literally how this woman got caught up in
LIES !
|Re: This Is The Type Of Lexus SUV Kidnapper Evan’s Wife Drives According To Freeze by aktom007: 1:16pm
20 million naira car?
|Re: This Is The Type Of Lexus SUV Kidnapper Evan’s Wife Drives According To Freeze by IHEJIRIKAisBOKO: 1:16pm
Okay, so I read some ipob guys saying that Evans the kidnapper was arrested because he is an ibo man, that the Nigerian Police were jealous of his success. One of them said : ''why have the Police not arrested kidnappers from other tribe?'' ''They arrested Evans because he is a biafran'' ''The Nigerian Police should stop marginalising biafran criminals''
#FreeEvans
|Re: This Is The Type Of Lexus SUV Kidnapper Evan’s Wife Drives According To Freeze by kkboy: 1:16pm
There are lots yet to be exposed about this guy
|Re: This Is The Type Of Lexus SUV Kidnapper Evan’s Wife Drives According To Freeze by OlufemiAbbey(m): 1:16pm
.
|Re: This Is The Type Of Lexus SUV Kidnapper Evan’s Wife Drives According To Freeze by three: 1:16pm
A good number of Nigerians have a bit of Evans in them
Just depends on which side of the table they're on
|Re: This Is The Type Of Lexus SUV Kidnapper Evan’s Wife Drives According To Freeze by Lexusgs430: 1:16pm
Lexus, the perfect companion for comfort......
|Re: This Is The Type Of Lexus SUV Kidnapper Evan’s Wife Drives According To Freeze by sunnysunny69: 1:16pm
Fake tears
|Re: This Is The Type Of Lexus SUV Kidnapper Evan’s Wife Drives According To Freeze by soberdrunk(m): 1:16pm
How i wish Evans was in my custody and i am the detective in charge of his case, this hin head way be like UBA pos terminal go sweet to slap......
|Re: This Is The Type Of Lexus SUV Kidnapper Evan’s Wife Drives According To Freeze by franzis(m): 1:16pm
And the Evans distraction mechanism keeps going on and on
|Re: This Is The Type Of Lexus SUV Kidnapper Evan’s Wife Drives According To Freeze by ZorGBUooeh: 1:17pm
Daddy freeze useless man..Imself wan use evans gain small recognition
|Re: This Is The Type Of Lexus SUV Kidnapper Evan’s Wife Drives According To Freeze by jonath0012(m): 1:17pm
Evans again... yawns
|Re: This Is The Type Of Lexus SUV Kidnapper Evan’s Wife Drives According To Freeze by ajalawole(m): 1:17pm
How this day freeze take know self, abi e dey sleep with Evans wife ni
|Re: This Is The Type Of Lexus SUV Kidnapper Evan’s Wife Drives According To Freeze by solomorinho(m): 1:17pm
Hian. .... Hope say u go be eye witness
|Re: This Is The Type Of Lexus SUV Kidnapper Evan’s Wife Drives According To Freeze by TINALETC3(f): 1:17pm
Y Freezer com carry Evans matter 4 head na
|Re: This Is The Type Of Lexus SUV Kidnapper Evan’s Wife Drives According To Freeze by skimeh(m): 1:17pm
Evans the main man
|Re: This Is The Type Of Lexus SUV Kidnapper Evan’s Wife Drives According To Freeze by Owodiong(m): 1:17pm
Evans again
