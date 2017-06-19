https://www.instagram.com/p/BVhOlSWlDjd/





Daddy Freeze has taken to Instagram to post pictures of the kind of car that the wife of billionaire kidnapper Evans use to drive. He claims a friend of his who lives 2 houses away from Evans gave him the information. Recall that Evan’s wife shared a picture of her and her children shedding tears while begging for the authorities to spare her husband’s life. In the report, she claimed she didn’t know he was rich and that N 200, 000 is the only amount the billionaire has ever given her. See Daddy Freeze’s Instagram post below.



Going live in 15 minutes! Breaking!!



I just found out today, from a friend of mine who lives 2 houses away from Evans, that Evans kids allegedly go to the same school as my kids?



Can you imagine ?



According to my friend, the latest 2016/2017 Lexus, like the one pictured above, is what he had allegedly seen the wife drive several times.



He said that his own wife used to wonder how a woman who couldn’t speak english could drive such an expensive car. He assumed that he was a successful igbo trader.



Join me for a live Instagram video in15 minutes as we discuss this.

http://wotzup.ng/see-the-type-lexus-suv-kidnapper-evans-wife-drives-according-to-daddy-freeze/ Daddy Freeze has taken to Instagram to post pictures of the kind of car that the wife of billionaire kidnapper Evans use to drive. He claims a friend of his who lives 2 houses away from Evans gave him the information. Recall that Evan’s wife shared a picture of her and her children shedding tears while begging for the authorities to spare her husband’s life. In the report, she claimed she didn’t know he was rich and that N 200, 000 is the only amount the billionaire has ever given her. See Daddy Freeze’s Instagram post below. 3 Likes 2 Shares