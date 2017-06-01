₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Amaechi And Governor El-Rufai Break Ramadan Fast In Kaduna. Photos by Angelanest: 8:27pm On Jun 19
Honourable Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi ended the Ramadan fast with the Executive Governor of Kaduna State, Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai and others at Government House Kaduna State. See photos below;
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/06/rotimi-amaechi-joins-governor-el-rufai-break-ramadan-fast-kaduna-photos.html
|Re: Amaechi And Governor El-Rufai Break Ramadan Fast In Kaduna. Photos by Angelanest: 8:28pm On Jun 19
see more photos >>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/06/rotimi-amaechi-joins-governor-el-rufai-break-ramadan-fast-kaduna-photos.html
|Re: Amaechi And Governor El-Rufai Break Ramadan Fast In Kaduna. Photos by Evablizin(f): 8:30pm On Jun 19
Hm,Rotimi why join them to break their fast na so you like food reach eeh did you fast 6 to 6 kai
|Re: Amaechi And Governor El-Rufai Break Ramadan Fast In Kaduna. Photos by Angelanest: 8:32pm On Jun 19
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Amaechi And Governor El-Rufai Break Ramadan Fast In Kaduna. Photos by Flirtyjane(f): 9:16pm On Jun 19
see flexing
|Re: Amaechi And Governor El-Rufai Break Ramadan Fast In Kaduna. Photos by Keneking: 9:35pm On Jun 19
El Rufai (President)
Rotimi Amaechi (Vice President)
Why that woman no wear apron
|Re: Amaechi And Governor El-Rufai Break Ramadan Fast In Kaduna. Photos by bamidelee: 10:42pm On Jun 19
Evablizin:is that the reason why you want to kill yourself
|Re: Amaechi And Governor El-Rufai Break Ramadan Fast In Kaduna. Photos by Evablizin(f): 10:53pm On Jun 19
bamidelee:lols me kill myself no nah i still have a long way to go,he suppose leave that food for people who did the fasting.
|Re: Amaechi And Governor El-Rufai Break Ramadan Fast In Kaduna. Photos by Vilshow(m): 11:00pm On Jun 19
It's a food galore he wont fall
|Re: Amaechi And Governor El-Rufai Break Ramadan Fast In Kaduna. Photos by auntysimbiat(f): 11:01pm On Jun 19
cool
|Re: Amaechi And Governor El-Rufai Break Ramadan Fast In Kaduna. Photos by id911: 11:01pm On Jun 19
See Lootimi Amaechi pregnant stomach that he used to hide billions that he stole from Rivers state. Don't worry, buhari will soon be history and we are waiting for you in the Niger Delta
|Re: Amaechi And Governor El-Rufai Break Ramadan Fast In Kaduna. Photos by icemann(m): 11:02pm On Jun 19
Una done finish the distracting us with "Evans the kidnapper" Stories so we should not talk about pressing issues like
1. Biafra
2. Missing President Buhari
3. Change is school Curriculum.
No matter how you deflect we will still keep talking about these issues.
|Re: Amaechi And Governor El-Rufai Break Ramadan Fast In Kaduna. Photos by fuckerstard: 11:02pm On Jun 19
Wawu see ishinu
|Re: Amaechi And Governor El-Rufai Break Ramadan Fast In Kaduna. Photos by Integrityfarms(m): 11:02pm On Jun 19
Keneking:
That combo no need to campaign honestly cos they will fail without measure
|Re: Amaechi And Governor El-Rufai Break Ramadan Fast In Kaduna. Photos by Akinz0126(m): 11:02pm On Jun 19
Mama sikira abeg help me with those stones I entrusted in your care the lord is in need of it right away!!!
Oya kia kia
|Re: Amaechi And Governor El-Rufai Break Ramadan Fast In Kaduna. Photos by coolshegs10(m): 11:04pm On Jun 19
Ayam not understanding ó.. Are they breaking a 70 day dry fast or 31 dry days? Please don't tell me that only for today.
Asun was even present.. Poor little thing
Our money...
|Re: Amaechi And Governor El-Rufai Break Ramadan Fast In Kaduna. Photos by mayorjosh(m): 11:04pm On Jun 19
Rotimi olounje
|Re: Amaechi And Governor El-Rufai Break Ramadan Fast In Kaduna. Photos by rheether(f): 11:04pm On Jun 19
Wasting millions in the name of breaking fast.
|Re: Amaechi And Governor El-Rufai Break Ramadan Fast In Kaduna. Photos by Lexusgs430: 11:05pm On Jun 19
Let's hope he does not fall asleep eating .....
|Re: Amaechi And Governor El-Rufai Break Ramadan Fast In Kaduna. Photos by EWAagoyin(m): 11:05pm On Jun 19
Taunting well garnished foods to the face of Nigerians who now finds hard to even drink garri courtesy of their A.p.c government
|Re: Amaechi And Governor El-Rufai Break Ramadan Fast In Kaduna. Photos by MANNABBQGRILLS: 11:06pm On Jun 19
Barbecue fish and rice, a good way to break a fast!
|Re: Amaechi And Governor El-Rufai Break Ramadan Fast In Kaduna. Photos by EWAagoyin(m): 11:07pm On Jun 19
rheether:so they should break fast with biscuits abi...ur frustration is A1
|Re: Amaechi And Governor El-Rufai Break Ramadan Fast In Kaduna. Photos by salaboiz(m): 11:08pm On Jun 19
The money they spend for this food can feed 200 muslims
|Re: Amaechi And Governor El-Rufai Break Ramadan Fast In Kaduna. Photos by LordKO: 11:08pm On Jun 19
Amechi remains the most sagacious politician of the Igbo extraction. Politics of ideology over sentiment any day anytime.
In him I always see a potential Nigeria president.
|Re: Amaechi And Governor El-Rufai Break Ramadan Fast In Kaduna. Photos by EnEnPeecee: 11:09pm On Jun 19
two thieves ....
the guy above me is mad
|Re: Amaechi And Governor El-Rufai Break Ramadan Fast In Kaduna. Photos by Nhumijohn: 11:10pm On Jun 19
Enjoyment
|Re: Amaechi And Governor El-Rufai Break Ramadan Fast In Kaduna. Photos by EnEnPeecee: 11:12pm On Jun 19
amaethief is a gluton
|Re: Amaechi And Governor El-Rufai Break Ramadan Fast In Kaduna. Photos by Drsheddy(m): 11:14pm On Jun 19
K
|Re: Amaechi And Governor El-Rufai Break Ramadan Fast In Kaduna. Photos by ProsperUSA: 11:15pm On Jun 19
Nice.
|Re: Amaechi And Governor El-Rufai Break Ramadan Fast In Kaduna. Photos by Avery200: 11:16pm On Jun 19
dis naa breaking of fasting only ba...because d minister wey dey dere his stomach still big
|Re: Amaechi And Governor El-Rufai Break Ramadan Fast In Kaduna. Photos by xreal: 11:16pm On Jun 19
LordKO:
