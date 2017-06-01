Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Amaechi And Governor El-Rufai Break Ramadan Fast In Kaduna. Photos (5638 Views)

Source; Honourable Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi ended the Ramadan fast with the Executive Governor of Kaduna State, Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai and others at Government House Kaduna State. See photos below;Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/06/rotimi-amaechi-joins-governor-el-rufai-break-ramadan-fast-kaduna-photos.html 1 Like

see more photos >>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/06/rotimi-amaechi-joins-governor-el-rufai-break-ramadan-fast-kaduna-photos.html 1 Like

Hm,Rotimi why join them to break their fast na so you like food reach eeh did you fast 6 to 6 kai 1 Like

cc; lalasticlala 1 Like

see flexing



Rotimi Amaechi (Vice President)



Evablizin:

Hm,Rotimi why join them to break their fast na so you like food reach eeh did you fast 6 to 6 kai

bamidelee:



lols me kill myself no nah i still have a long way to go,he suppose leave that food for people who did the fasting.

It's a food galore he wont fall asleep pretending here 1 Like

cool

See Lootimi Amaechi pregnant stomach that he used to hide billions that he stole from Rivers state. Don't worry, buhari will soon be history and we are waiting for you in the Niger Delta 1 Like

Una done finish the distracting us with "Evans the kidnapper" Stories so we should not talk about pressing issues like

1. Biafra

2. Missing President Buhari

3. Change is school Curriculum.



No matter how you deflect we will still keep talking about these issues. 4 Likes 1 Share

Wawu see ishinu

Keneking:

El Rufai (President) Rotimi Amaechi (Vice President)

Why that woman no wear apron

That combo no need to campaign honestly cos they will fail without measure That combo no need to campaign honestly cos they will fail without measure 1 Like

Mama sikira abeg help me with those stones I entrusted in your care the lord is in need of it right away!!!





Oya kia kia 1 Like





Asun was even present.. Poor little thing



Our money... Ayam not understanding ó.. Are they breaking a 70 day dry fast or 31 dry days? Please don't tell me that only for today.Asun was even present.. Poor little thingOur money...

Rotimi olounje 1 Like

Wasting millions in the name of breaking fast. 1 Like

Let's hope he does not fall asleep eating .....

Taunting well garnished foods to the face of Nigerians who now finds hard to even drink garri courtesy of their A.p.c government 1 Like

Barbecue fish and rice, a good way to break a fast!

rheether:

Wasting millions in the name of breaking fast. so they should break fast with biscuits abi...ur frustration is A1 so they should break fast with biscuits abi...ur frustration is A1 1 Like

The money they spend for this food can feed 200 muslims 1 Like

Amechi remains the most sagacious politician of the Igbo extraction. Politics of ideology over sentiment any day anytime.



In him I always see a potential Nigeria president. 2 Likes 1 Share

two thieves ....





the guy above me is mad 1 Like

Enjoyment

amaethief is a gluton 1 Like

K

Nice.

dis naa breaking of fasting only ba...because d minister wey dey dere his stomach still big