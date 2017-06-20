Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Impostor Slammed With 27 Month Jail Sentence For Job Scam (photos) (5357 Views)

UCTH Chief Medical Director,others Arraigned For N85 Million Scam(photos) / 3 Nigerians Jailed 235 years In America For Internet Dating Scam ( Photos) / Man Steals N214,000 Church Tithe In Lagos And He Gets 6 Month Jail Term

Ogun allegedly poses as an officer of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, and in that assumed capacity defrauding innocent Nigerians of their hard-earned money under the guise of securing them a job in the two agencies.The job scam was reported to the EFCC by one Angela Chinwe Okeke after being duped by the defendant.





In the course of the trial, Ogun changed his plea following a plea bargain agreement. At the resumed sitting today, Justice Adeniyi asked the defendant to carefully study the plea bargain arrangement and confirm if he fully understood the terms and conditions contained therein noting that, the matter was adjourned for conviction and conclusion of the trial, following chilling evidence tendered against him by the prosecution.





Responding, Ogun’s counsel, Samuel Zibiri, SAN, stated that the defendant has pleaded guilty to all counts. Referring to paragraph three of the plea bargain, Zibiri urged the court to look at the option of fine adding that the defendant is a young married man with a wife and two infants alongside his aged parents. He further stated that Ogun will restitute all his victims with veritable claims and proof of monies paid.





Justice Adeniyi, after a careful perusal of the plea bargain terms, ruled out the option of fine holding that, “the plea bargain was an afterthought coming in at the dying minute after the prosecution has proved its case beyond every reasonable doubt”.





The judge, thereafter, found the defendant guilty and sentenced him to three months each on counts one to five without an option of a fine and one year on count six. Additionally, the convict is to refund the money fraudulently collected from all his clients.



nice development.

We dey see both new and remixed kind of crimes these days. 1 Like

Ogun is the name of a yoruba god 12 Likes

Good one from the justice!

For him to afford the services of a SAN shows he is a big time con man. 6 Likes

Home and abroad, they are been put behind bars for scams and fraudulent activities.



The painful aspect is that repentance is never an option for them.



Were the Catholic referring to them when they said.... as it is then, now and ever without end

Come, you these tribalists, give it up for once.



Crime exists everywhere.



I am sure your tribe has its share of bad guys and con men too....unless you want to tell me that everyone in your tribe is as sinless as God himself.



You know,the way you sound is evidence of a small mind. It is only small minds that assume that just because a woman steals ten naira, all women,including their female relatives are thieves.



Emancipate yourself from childish tribalism. Come, you these tribalists, give it up for once.Crime exists everywhere.I am sure your tribe has its share of bad guys and con men too....unless you want to tell me that everyone in your tribe is as sinless as God himself.You know,the way you sound is evidence of a small mind. It is only small minds that assume that just because a woman steals ten naira, all women,including their female relatives are thieves.Emancipate yourself from childish tribalism. 2 Likes

Honesty is the best policy 1 Like

For God's sake, you tribalists, grow up! For God's sake, you tribalists, grow up! 4 Likes

All the big gunz nko? When will they be given a sentence ehnn EFCC?

Come, you these tribalists, give it up for once.



Crime exists everywhere.



I am sure your tribe has its share of bad guys and con men too....unless you want to tell me that everyone in your tribe is as sinless as God himself.



You know,the way you sound is evidence of a small mind. It is only small minds that assume that just because a woman steals ten naira, all women,including their female relatives are thieves.



Emancipate yourself from childish tribalism. bros na wa for you oo!! You even have the strength to call him to other. People like that will be complaining of Racism..as if there is a difference between racism and tribalism bros na wa for you oo!! You even have the strength to call him to other. People like that will be complaining of Racism..as if there is a difference between racism and tribalism 1 Like

For God's sake, you tribalists, grow up!

An impostor bastard right from the womb who cruelly deprived others of life, who could have come in his stead, only to end up insulting the gift of life. Even his malformed head has the shape of evil. But then, he's still a hatchling in the sinister game of villainy in comparison to the old geezers with protruded bellies full of accumulated curses, at the top of the societal pyramid..... The very people whose deportment was instrumental in the creation of animals like him. 1 Like

Sharp sharp he has been slammed 27months. I dint know our judiciary are this effective. Pls ehn how about those people stealing our money in million $/ billion $

9jakohai:





Come, you these tribalists, give it up for once.



Crime exists everywhere.



I am sure your tribe has its share of bad guys and con men too....unless you want to tell me that everyone in your tribe is as sinless as God himself.



You know,the way you sound is evidence of a small mind. It is only small minds that assume that just because a woman steals ten naira, all women,including their female relatives are thieves.



Emancipate yourself from childish tribalism.



I'm pretty sure you will see a similar post like this about Igbos on threads with the criminals coming from south east but you will like and share. Now that someone else is reciprocating what your people also enjoy doing, you resorted to preaching what you don't practice.



Now show me how many posts like this you have condemned and rebuked the posters on Igbo crime threads.. I'm pretty sure you will see a similar post like this about Igbos on threads with the criminals coming from south east but you will like and share. Now that someone else is reciprocating what your people also enjoy doing, you resorted to preaching what you don't practice.Now show me how many posts like this you have condemned and rebuked the posters on Igbo crime threads.. 4 Likes

