|Impostor Slammed With 27 Month Jail Sentence For Job Scam (photos) by dumebiifeanyi: 6:35pm
Justice O. A. Adeniyi of the FCT High Court sitting in Apo, Abuja on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, convicted and sentenced one Micheal Ogun (a.k.a Idris Suleiman, Ibrahim Bello) to 27 months in prison on a six-count charge of forgery and obtaining by false pretence brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.
Ogun allegedly poses as an officer of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, and in that assumed capacity defrauding innocent Nigerians of their hard-earned money under the guise of securing them a job in the two agencies.The job scam was reported to the EFCC by one Angela Chinwe Okeke after being duped by the defendant.
In the course of the trial, Ogun changed his plea following a plea bargain agreement. At the resumed sitting today, Justice Adeniyi asked the defendant to carefully study the plea bargain arrangement and confirm if he fully understood the terms and conditions contained therein noting that, the matter was adjourned for conviction and conclusion of the trial, following chilling evidence tendered against him by the prosecution.
Responding, Ogun’s counsel, Samuel Zibiri, SAN, stated that the defendant has pleaded guilty to all counts. Referring to paragraph three of the plea bargain, Zibiri urged the court to look at the option of fine adding that the defendant is a young married man with a wife and two infants alongside his aged parents. He further stated that Ogun will restitute all his victims with veritable claims and proof of monies paid.
Justice Adeniyi, after a careful perusal of the plea bargain terms, ruled out the option of fine holding that, “the plea bargain was an afterthought coming in at the dying minute after the prosecution has proved its case beyond every reasonable doubt”.
The judge, thereafter, found the defendant guilty and sentenced him to three months each on counts one to five without an option of a fine and one year on count six. Additionally, the convict is to refund the money fraudulently collected from all his clients.
http://politicsngr.com/2017/06/20/impostor-slammed-27-month-jail-sentence-job-scam/
|Re: Impostor Slammed With 27 Month Jail Sentence For Job Scam (photos) by fuckerstard: 6:39pm
Local scammer.
Late night FTC
|Re: Impostor Slammed With 27 Month Jail Sentence For Job Scam (photos) by obajoey(m): 9:06pm
nice development.
|Re: Impostor Slammed With 27 Month Jail Sentence For Job Scam (photos) by Bonjoro: 9:07pm
I'm a bleeping zombie, any way to be wailing and still be a zombie?
|Re: Impostor Slammed With 27 Month Jail Sentence For Job Scam (photos) by omoadeleye(m): 9:07pm
Chai
|Re: Impostor Slammed With 27 Month Jail Sentence For Job Scam (photos) by ominilongest(m): 9:07pm
Idris sulaimon... Affffooonn
|Re: Impostor Slammed With 27 Month Jail Sentence For Job Scam (photos) by Chidexter(m): 9:08pm
We dey see both new and remixed kind of crimes these days.
|Re: Impostor Slammed With 27 Month Jail Sentence For Job Scam (photos) by TDonald: 9:09pm
Micheal Ogun
Ogun is the name of a yoruba god
|Re: Impostor Slammed With 27 Month Jail Sentence For Job Scam (photos) by bro4u: 9:09pm
j
|Re: Impostor Slammed With 27 Month Jail Sentence For Job Scam (photos) by pembisco(m): 9:09pm
.
|Re: Impostor Slammed With 27 Month Jail Sentence For Job Scam (photos) by davit: 9:10pm
Good one from the justice!
|Re: Impostor Slammed With 27 Month Jail Sentence For Job Scam (photos) by OrestesDante: 9:10pm
ominilongest:
you no ge work
|Re: Impostor Slammed With 27 Month Jail Sentence For Job Scam (photos) by Pavore9: 9:11pm
For him to afford the services of a SAN shows he is a big time con man.
|Re: Impostor Slammed With 27 Month Jail Sentence For Job Scam (photos) by 9jakohai(m): 9:13pm
alcmene:
Come, you these tribalists, give it up for once.
Crime exists everywhere.
I am sure your tribe has its share of bad guys and con men too....unless you want to tell me that everyone in your tribe is as sinless as God himself.
You know,the way you sound is evidence of a small mind. It is only small minds that assume that just because a woman steals ten naira, all women,including their female relatives are thieves.
Emancipate yourself from childish tribalism.
|Re: Impostor Slammed With 27 Month Jail Sentence For Job Scam (photos) by GeneralOjukwu: 9:15pm
Do DNA analysis of his lineage.
This guy is definitely a Jewish Ugandan Developer
Whatever his tribe...he had better buy vaseline for easy entry. His 1 year in jail won't be pleasant
Honesty is the best policy
|Re: Impostor Slammed With 27 Month Jail Sentence For Job Scam (photos) by deb303(f): 9:17pm
,
|Re: Impostor Slammed With 27 Month Jail Sentence For Job Scam (photos) by 9jakohai(m): 9:19pm
GeneralOjukwu:
For God's sake, you tribalists, grow up!
|Re: Impostor Slammed With 27 Month Jail Sentence For Job Scam (photos) by MillionDollars: 9:24pm
Bad market for NCAN
This one na 3 in 1
Michael ogun aka, idris sulemann
But the man's head is flat na
|Re: Impostor Slammed With 27 Month Jail Sentence For Job Scam (photos) by DieBuhari: 9:33pm
Yoruba Muslims
|Re: Impostor Slammed With 27 Month Jail Sentence For Job Scam (photos) by jashar(f): 9:38pm
All the big gunz nko? When will they be given a sentence ehnn EFCC?
|Re: Impostor Slammed With 27 Month Jail Sentence For Job Scam (photos) by Osahon7(m): 9:39pm
9jakohai:bros na wa for you oo!! You even have the strength to call him to other. People like that will be complaining of Racism..as if there is a difference between racism and tribalism
|Re: Impostor Slammed With 27 Month Jail Sentence For Job Scam (photos) by Lawalemi(m): 9:50pm
Still making phone calls?
|Re: Impostor Slammed With 27 Month Jail Sentence For Job Scam (photos) by 2shure: 9:52pm
Afonjaz can like local scam
Fake auctions
Fake customs auctioned cars
Dagbo bvn scam
Atm card block scam
Job offer scam
Work from home scam.
Anything local.
Afonjas must involve
|Re: Impostor Slammed With 27 Month Jail Sentence For Job Scam (photos) by GeneralOjukwu: 9:55pm
9jakohai:
Sharap! Are you from Israel?
|Re: Impostor Slammed With 27 Month Jail Sentence For Job Scam (photos) by Tearless(m): 9:57pm
An impostor bastard right from the womb who cruelly deprived others of life, who could have come in his stead, only to end up insulting the gift of life. Even his malformed head has the shape of evil. But then, he's still a hatchling in the sinister game of villainy in comparison to the old geezers with protruded bellies full of accumulated curses, at the top of the societal pyramid..... The very people whose deportment was instrumental in the creation of animals like him.
|Re: Impostor Slammed With 27 Month Jail Sentence For Job Scam (photos) by Jflex07(m): 10:00pm
Afonja Muslim again
|Re: Impostor Slammed With 27 Month Jail Sentence For Job Scam (photos) by davillian(m): 10:02pm
Sharp sharp he has been slammed 27months. I dint know our judiciary are this effective. Pls ehn how about those people stealing our money in million $/ billion $
|Re: Impostor Slammed With 27 Month Jail Sentence For Job Scam (photos) by SycophanticGoat: 10:10pm
9jakohai:
I'm pretty sure you will see a similar post like this about Igbos on threads with the criminals coming from south east but you will like and share. Now that someone else is reciprocating what your people also enjoy doing, you resorted to preaching what you don't practice.
Now show me how many posts like this you have condemned and rebuked the posters on Igbo crime threads..
|Re: Impostor Slammed With 27 Month Jail Sentence For Job Scam (photos) by marooh(m): 10:41pm
Michael Ogun
So na u be this Ogun?
|Re: Impostor Slammed With 27 Month Jail Sentence For Job Scam (photos) by DonPerryReng: 11:20pm
