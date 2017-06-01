₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dino Melaye: Recall Process Begins As INEC Receives 6 Bags Containing Signatures by Ekakamba: 2:27pm
The process of the recall of Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District in the Senate, Dino Melaye, may have commenced with the receipt of signatures for that purpose by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Six bags, which contained the signatures of 52.3 percent of the electorates from the zone and other petitions, were submitted to the Commission, in Abuja ,on Wednesday.
Details later….
http://sunnewsonline.com/dino-melaye-going-going-going/
|Re: Dino Melaye: Recall Process Begins As INEC Receives 6 Bags Containing Signatures by Ekakamba: 2:29pm
Patiently following............ Senator vs
|Re: Dino Melaye: Recall Process Begins As INEC Receives 6 Bags Containing Signatures by smartty68(m): 2:32pm
Whether recall or decall it doesn't change the fact that Dino is a criminal/looter of the national cake or would it bring down the price of things in the market!
Who him recall epp
|Re: Dino Melaye: Recall Process Begins As INEC Receives 6 Bags Containing Signatures by Ekakamba: 2:35pm
smartty68:Power!
|Re: Dino Melaye: Recall Process Begins As INEC Receives 6 Bags Containing Signatures by smartty68(m): 2:38pm
Ekakamba:Shebi na you post na you comment first
|Re: Dino Melaye: Recall Process Begins As INEC Receives 6 Bags Containing Signatures by smartty68(m): 2:38pm
Ekakamba:
|Re: Dino Melaye: Recall Process Begins As INEC Receives 6 Bags Containing Signatures by Agbaletu: 2:49pm
Exercise in futility. Gov. Bello is just wasting Kogi State's money.
|Re: Dino Melaye: Recall Process Begins As INEC Receives 6 Bags Containing Signatures by Keneking: 3:23pm
ok, Dino is going
|Re: Dino Melaye: Recall Process Begins As INEC Receives 6 Bags Containing Signatures by obataokenwa(m): 3:23pm
Law Student has gotten a good practical case of a law that has not been practised before in Nigeria. Good academic exercise.
Smart Adeyemi is just too desperate to take over from Dino Melaye. Will follow up the case for my knowledge and that's all about it cos nothing will come out of it. Thanks to Yahaya Bello the most dumbest/visionless governor in the history of Africa for this academic exercise.
The process the governor applied in getting the signature is entirely wrong in law and I doubt if an unbiased judge won't throw it out.
I wonder who is his legal adviser... more reason he's not successful as a governor.
|Re: Dino Melaye: Recall Process Begins As INEC Receives 6 Bags Containing Signatures by oluFELAxy(m): 3:23pm
Reva
|Re: Dino Melaye: Recall Process Begins As INEC Receives 6 Bags Containing Signatures by Ralphdan(m): 3:24pm
Yeah that happens when you talk too much
|Re: Dino Melaye: Recall Process Begins As INEC Receives 6 Bags Containing Signatures by Lastdon02(m): 3:24pm
hmmm
|Re: Dino Melaye: Recall Process Begins As INEC Receives 6 Bags Containing Signatures by iliyande(m): 3:24pm
|Re: Dino Melaye: Recall Process Begins As INEC Receives 6 Bags Containing Signatures by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 3:24pm
Waste of resources ..
|Re: Dino Melaye: Recall Process Begins As INEC Receives 6 Bags Containing Signatures by Jacksparr0w127: 3:24pm
|Re: Dino Melaye: Recall Process Begins As INEC Receives 6 Bags Containing Signatures by hardeycute: 3:25pm
It is another thing to VERIFY the signatures.
It will be good if the process is successful but we the masses are still at the receiving end
They are all the same
|Re: Dino Melaye: Recall Process Begins As INEC Receives 6 Bags Containing Signatures by imohchard(m): 3:25pm
show picture of bag or idonbilivit
by the way, how would INEC verify the authenticity of the signatories?
Not that we have some database of some sought or anything in Nigeria.
|Re: Dino Melaye: Recall Process Begins As INEC Receives 6 Bags Containing Signatures by Realsman405(m): 3:25pm
I am restlessly eager for the outcome
|Re: Dino Melaye: Recall Process Begins As INEC Receives 6 Bags Containing Signatures by Bolustical: 3:25pm
.....
|Re: Dino Melaye: Recall Process Begins As INEC Receives 6 Bags Containing Signatures by BornAgainMay: 3:25pm
Power indeed belongs to the people.
If we can all take this recall process serious, I believe we will have few mediocres and vagabonds in our National Assembly
|Re: Dino Melaye: Recall Process Begins As INEC Receives 6 Bags Containing Signatures by oshemus: 3:25pm
Well am not surprised, the Afonjees are well known for betrayal.
Dino enjoy the spotlight while it last
|Re: Dino Melaye: Recall Process Begins As INEC Receives 6 Bags Containing Signatures by IVORY2009(m): 3:25pm
Nothing dey happen, na "we-we"
|Re: Dino Melaye: Recall Process Begins As INEC Receives 6 Bags Containing Signatures by AfonjaBoston: 3:25pm
Finally we have some news on Dino.
Who get foofoo? I get afang soup make we collabo
|Re: Dino Melaye: Recall Process Begins As INEC Receives 6 Bags Containing Signatures by oshe11(m): 3:25pm
If someone like Dino is recalled den d oda senators deserves automation recalling, COS THEY ARE ALL USELESS
|Re: Dino Melaye: Recall Process Begins As INEC Receives 6 Bags Containing Signatures by Dc4life(m): 3:25pm
which signatures? you guys shoukd know that most people who registered never voted besides some corpers registered while serving & worst off those signatures are forged just a matter of time i'll be vindicated.
|Re: Dino Melaye: Recall Process Begins As INEC Receives 6 Bags Containing Signatures by DTOBS(m): 3:26pm
If this recall process gets through, I think it will be a big applause for the kogi west constituency (I don't want to know the sponsor of the recall progress) and other states and constituency can take a cue from it to bring back those useless sleeping dogs at the red and green chambers.
It is time Nigerians start acting out their rights.
|Re: Dino Melaye: Recall Process Begins As INEC Receives 6 Bags Containing Signatures by lordcornel(m): 3:26pm
Where is d bag?
|Re: Dino Melaye: Recall Process Begins As INEC Receives 6 Bags Containing Signatures by Howmon: 3:26pm
I pray the recall is successful, then and only then will nigerians feel that they have more power as electorates than the politician they voted. Our politicians live with absolute recklessness and abandonment. They live like they are gods over electorates. Subsequently other politicians will buckle up.
|Re: Dino Melaye: Recall Process Begins As INEC Receives 6 Bags Containing Signatures by Bantino: 3:26pm
Going! Going!! ??
|Re: Dino Melaye: Recall Process Begins As INEC Receives 6 Bags Containing Signatures by Built2last: 3:27pm
may be the first
