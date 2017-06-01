Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dino Melaye: Recall Process Begins As INEC Receives 6 Bags Containing Signatures (8549 Views)

The process of the recall of Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District in the Senate, Dino Melaye, may have commenced with the receipt of signatures for that purpose by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).



Six bags, which contained the signatures of 52.3 percent of the electorates from the zone and other petitions, were submitted to the Commission, in Abuja ,on Wednesday.



http://sunnewsonline.com/dino-melaye-going-going-going/ 4 Likes 1 Share

Patiently following............ Senator vs 3 Likes





Who him recall epp Whether recall or decall it doesn't change the fact that Dino is a criminal/looter of the national cake or would it bring down the price of things in the market!Who him recall epp 22 Likes

N Power! 27 Likes

Patiently following............ Senator vs Shebi na you post na you comment first Shebi na you post na you comment first 1 Like

Exercise in futility. Gov. Bello is just wasting Kogi State's money. 21 Likes

ok, Dino is going

Law Student has gotten a good practical case of a law that has not been practised before in Nigeria. Good academic exercise.



Smart Adeyemi is just too desperate to take over from Dino Melaye. Will follow up the case for my knowledge and that's all about it cos nothing will come out of it. Thanks to Yahaya Bello the most dumbest/visionless governor in the history of Africa for this academic exercise.



The process the governor applied in getting the signature is entirely wrong in law and I doubt if an unbiased judge won't throw it out.



I wonder who is his legal adviser... more reason he's not successful as a governor. 16 Likes 1 Share

Yeah that happens when you talk too much 1 Like

Waste of resources .. 2 Likes

It is another thing to VERIFY the signatures.



It will be good if the process is successful but we the masses are still at the receiving end



They are all the same 3 Likes

show picture of bag or idonbilivit



by the way, how would INEC verify the authenticity of the signatories?

Not that we have some database of some sought or anything in Nigeria. 1 Like

I am restlessly eager for the outcome

Power indeed belongs to the people.



If we can all take this recall process serious, I believe we will have few mediocres and vagabonds in our National Assembly





Dino enjoy the spotlight while it last Well am not surprised, the Afonjees are well known for betrayal.Dino enjoy the spotlight while it last 5 Likes

Finally we have some news on Dino.





Who get foofoo? I get afang soup make we collabo 1 Like

If someone like Dino is recalled den d oda senators deserves automation recalling, COS THEY ARE ALL USELESS 2 Likes

which signatures? you guys shoukd know that most people who registered never voted besides some corpers registered while serving & worst off those signatures are forged just a matter of time i'll be vindicated. 1 Like

If this recall process gets through, I think it will be a big applause for the kogi west constituency (I don't want to know the sponsor of the recall progress) and other states and constituency can take a cue from it to bring back those useless sleeping dogs at the red and green chambers.



It is time Nigerians start acting out their rights. 2 Likes

Where is d bag? 1 Like

I pray the recall is successful, then and only then will nigerians feel that they have more power as electorates than the politician they voted. Our politicians live with absolute recklessness and abandonment. They live like they are gods over electorates. Subsequently other politicians will buckle up. 2 Likes

Going! Going!! ??