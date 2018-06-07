₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|See Nnamdi Azikiwe And His Car In 1959: Can You Tell The Name Of The Car? by AutoJoshNG: 3:49pm
These are indeed great pictures of the late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe in the year 1959.
Also fondly referred to as “Zik” or "Zik of Africa", this Nigerian statesman was the first President of Nigeria from 1963 to 1966.
He is popularly considered as the driving force behind Nigeria's independence and came to be known as the "father of Nigerian Nationalism".
Azikiwe could speak Yoruba, Hausa and his native language, Igbo.
Motivated to get a university education, he traveled to U.S. and attended various colleges including Storer College, Columbia University, the University of Pennsylvania and Howard.
He returned to Africa in 1934 to start work as a journalist in the Gold Coast (now Ghana). In British West Africa, Azikiwe was an important advocate of Nigerian and African nationalism, first as a journalist and later as political leader.
In one of the pictures shown below, the great nationalist is seen standing near his car. And in another, he is sitting in the same car.
If you know the name and model of this car, kindly state it in the comment section.
In the picture below is the Chauffeur of Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe
See more photos here:
https://autojosh.com/dr-nnamdi-azikiwe-and-his-car-in-the-year-1959-photos/
|Re: See Nnamdi Azikiwe And His Car In 1959: Can You Tell The Name Of The Car? by OrestesDante(m): 3:53pm
☣ ☠
∆ AutoJoshNG shey you know say I bin dey think say na you be this.. Because the pose looks like someone taking a selfie ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: See Nnamdi Azikiwe And His Car In 1959: Can You Tell The Name Of The Car? by OrestesDante(m): 3:54pm
☣ ☠
∆ Forget the name of the car.
This is when we have people with common sense.. Not the dunce changing dates like boxers. ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: See Nnamdi Azikiwe And His Car In 1959: Can You Tell The Name Of The Car? by Abjay97(m): 4:14pm
Africans dont truly value old stuff.. if that car was preserved till now, selling it now, could fetch you a million dollars
*Pic shows not a car, but faces of happy and satisfied citizens*
|Re: See Nnamdi Azikiwe And His Car In 1959: Can You Tell The Name Of The Car? by obafemee80(m): 4:19pm
The ROLLS-ROYCE and Bentley's of today
|Re: See Nnamdi Azikiwe And His Car In 1959: Can You Tell The Name Of The Car? by Paperwhite(m): 4:23pm
Bentley Nice array of vintage cars then among the Nigerian elites.There is one Emir SLS's father had back then too.
|Re: See Nnamdi Azikiwe And His Car In 1959: Can You Tell The Name Of The Car? by DOUBLEWAHALA: 4:49pm
the name of the car is segam
|Re: See Nnamdi Azikiwe And His Car In 1959: Can You Tell The Name Of The Car? by NwaAmaikpe: 4:53pm
Nnamdi Azikiwe was the biggest dreamer of his era.
He wanted to be seen as a Nationalist at the expense of his people.
He was blind to the reality on ground that Nationalism can't exist in Nigeria.
This mumu would have been more celebrated if he first sought to be Zik of Onitsha first before aiming for Zik of Africa.
You gotta start from the roots first.
Ahmadu Bello cared about his people first.
Obafemi Awolowo also.
But oga forgot that charity begins at home and wanted to care for all of Africa.
I strongly believe there's power in Names because many years later, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan made the same mistake Zik made probably because of the Azikiwe in his own name.
Neglecting his people in the South and living to please the Northern Elite.
Right now, I don't care to know what car he drove, because his actions and inactions completely drove a people many miles backward.
|Re: See Nnamdi Azikiwe And His Car In 1959: Can You Tell The Name Of The Car? by Holuwahyomzzy: 4:53pm
|Re: See Nnamdi Azikiwe And His Car In 1959: Can You Tell The Name Of The Car? by Iceman2017(m): 4:54pm
Nothing last forever even your hatred on Igbo's can't last forever
|Re: See Nnamdi Azikiwe And His Car In 1959: Can You Tell The Name Of The Car? by Exwizard: 4:54pm
|Re: See Nnamdi Azikiwe And His Car In 1959: Can You Tell The Name Of The Car? by greatman247(m): 4:54pm
|Re: See Nnamdi Azikiwe And His Car In 1959: Can You Tell The Name Of The Car? by noble71(m): 4:54pm
Nice one Autojosh. Not those copy and paste bloggers we have in Nairaland.
|Re: See Nnamdi Azikiwe And His Car In 1959: Can You Tell The Name Of The Car? by NoSidonLook: 4:55pm
if you know you know the whereabouts of that car somewhere at a trash store or one dump site. my advice for you:
- clean it thoroughly with all your might and strenth.
-shine it wella.
-aunction it.
-thank me later with just a chicken change of a million naira.
|Re: See Nnamdi Azikiwe And His Car In 1959: Can You Tell The Name Of The Car? by DaBillionnaire: 4:55pm
k
|Re: See Nnamdi Azikiwe And His Car In 1959: Can You Tell The Name Of The Car? by GreenMavro: 4:55pm
|Re: See Nnamdi Azikiwe And His Car In 1959: Can You Tell The Name Of The Car? by Muckross1122(m): 4:55pm
|Re: See Nnamdi Azikiwe And His Car In 1959: Can You Tell The Name Of The Car? by IamAirforce1: 4:55pm
Ancestors in picture
|Re: See Nnamdi Azikiwe And His Car In 1959: Can You Tell The Name Of The Car? by VanjoshIII(m): 4:55pm
Why the chauffeur dey wear corper's khaki
|Re: See Nnamdi Azikiwe And His Car In 1959: Can You Tell The Name Of The Car? by hucienda: 4:55pm
Zik of Africa.
|Re: See Nnamdi Azikiwe And His Car In 1959: Can You Tell The Name Of The Car? by younglleo(m): 4:56pm
dat car looks like lie mohammed. If u knw, u knw....
|Re: See Nnamdi Azikiwe And His Car In 1959: Can You Tell The Name Of The Car? by Celense(m): 4:56pm
Wow, good old days. wish I could turn back the hands of time.
|Re: See Nnamdi Azikiwe And His Car In 1959: Can You Tell The Name Of The Car? by Dronedude(m): 4:56pm
That is 1950 Viper
|Re: See Nnamdi Azikiwe And His Car In 1959: Can You Tell The Name Of The Car? by Kyllahmc(m): 4:57pm
Before Nigeria was hijacked by northerners...
|Re: See Nnamdi Azikiwe And His Car In 1959: Can You Tell The Name Of The Car? by babeosisi: 4:58pm
See how clear the pictures are
Like the latest Iphone pictures
Were these original pictures or enhanced?
|Re: See Nnamdi Azikiwe And His Car In 1959: Can You Tell The Name Of The Car? by agarawu23(m): 4:58pm
If u have this car that time, u are bloody rich
|Re: See Nnamdi Azikiwe And His Car In 1959: Can You Tell The Name Of The Car? by Horus(m): 4:58pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vNrlr4gPF1Q
The Life of Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe Nigerian Legend
“Zik” or "Zik of Africa", was the first President of Nigeria from 1963 to 1966.
|Re: See Nnamdi Azikiwe And His Car In 1959: Can You Tell The Name Of The Car? by seekier(m): 4:58pm
Beautiful car
|Re: See Nnamdi Azikiwe And His Car In 1959: Can You Tell The Name Of The Car? by Daniel058(m): 4:58pm
D man gbara onyupaa n'ihe gbasara "Ndị Biafra"
Ihe m nụrụ Ka m n'ekwu
|Re: See Nnamdi Azikiwe And His Car In 1959: Can You Tell The Name Of The Car? by TroubleMaker47(m): 4:58pm
Abjay97:Lies!
Checkout www.classiccars.com and you'll be amazed a more beautiful classic cars goin for less than $50k
|Re: See Nnamdi Azikiwe And His Car In 1959: Can You Tell The Name Of The Car? by Bustincole(m): 4:59pm
Ahh see enjoiment
