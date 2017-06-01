Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 6 Nigerians Arrested In Ghana Over Kidnap And Rape Of Facebook Friend (Photo) (7355 Views)

According to Chief Superintendent Kwesi Ofori, the 21-year-old lady, Ashaley Botwe, was convinced to come to Chimaraoke's house, near Accra, where he lived with the five accomplices, for an Eid-ul Fitr present. When she got there, Chimaroke, instead of giving her the present, asked her to sleep with him.



Botwe, however, refused to do so. “Chimaroke made advances and when she resisted, he smashed her phone and raped her. Fortunately for her, she had another phone on her, which she used to call her brothers, who later called the police to go and rescue her,” he said



People should be very careful about how they meet people on social media.







May God have mercy on all Nigerians



Nigerians are mostly in international news for all the wrong reasons

People still hook up via Facebook

