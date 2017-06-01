₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,829,757 members, 3,621,752 topics. Date: Tuesday, 27 June 2017 at 07:07 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 6 Nigerians Arrested In Ghana Over Kidnap And Rape Of Facebook Friend (Photo) (7355 Views)
Gay Whiteman Beaten In Lagos For Trying To Hook Up With Facebook Friend For Sex / Cultists Kidnap And Gang-Rape 15-Year-Old Girl In Benue (Photo) / LAUTECH Robbery And Rape Suspects Arrested (1) (2) (3) (4)
|6 Nigerians Arrested In Ghana Over Kidnap And Rape Of Facebook Friend (Photo) by neky2016: 4:29pm
6 Nigerians; Chimaroke, Ike Amechi, Anthony Emmanuel, Godfred Alex, Kayode Ayodele and Opious Owner, have been paraded at the Accra Regional Police Commander of Operations, for reportedly kidnapping and raping a lady who the main suspect, Chimaroke, have been interacting with on Facebook.
According to Chief Superintendent Kwesi Ofori, the 21-year-old lady, Ashaley Botwe, was convinced to come to Chimaraoke's house, near Accra, where he lived with the five accomplices, for an Eid-ul Fitr present. When she got there, Chimaroke, instead of giving her the present, asked her to sleep with him.
Botwe, however, refused to do so. “Chimaroke made advances and when she resisted, he smashed her phone and raped her. Fortunately for her, she had another phone on her, which she used to call her brothers, who later called the police to go and rescue her,” he said
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/06/6-nigerians-arrested-ghana-alleged-kidnap-rape.html
|Re: 6 Nigerians Arrested In Ghana Over Kidnap And Rape Of Facebook Friend (Photo) by fuckerstard: 4:32pm
Jail them ASAP, awon eyan ti Evans. That yeye Ayodele no hear say sheep wey waka with dog go eat poo.
28 Likes
|Re: 6 Nigerians Arrested In Ghana Over Kidnap And Rape Of Facebook Friend (Photo) by dessz(m): 4:34pm
NCAN CHAIRMAN, EAGLES EYE DIVISION..reporting to duty
"a crime team HEADED by the flat HEADS has just been arrested among them is also an afonja."
this is a rare case of COLLABO
OVER AND OUT
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 6 Nigerians Arrested In Ghana Over Kidnap And Rape Of Facebook Friend (Photo) by obamabinladen(m): 4:50pm
Kayode Ayodele na them, rape is their forte.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 6 Nigerians Arrested In Ghana Over Kidnap And Rape Of Facebook Friend (Photo) by bjt(m): 5:05pm
this one na collabo
6 Likes
|Re: 6 Nigerians Arrested In Ghana Over Kidnap And Rape Of Facebook Friend (Photo) by whitebeard(m): 5:28pm
.
1 Like
|Re: 6 Nigerians Arrested In Ghana Over Kidnap And Rape Of Facebook Friend (Photo) by ignis: 6:05pm
People should be very careful about how they meet people on social media.
4 Likes
|Re: 6 Nigerians Arrested In Ghana Over Kidnap And Rape Of Facebook Friend (Photo) by brunofarad(m): 6:05pm
Hmmm
This one is collaborative crime ,many nairaland shildren will be disappointed
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 6 Nigerians Arrested In Ghana Over Kidnap And Rape Of Facebook Friend (Photo) by Partnerbiz3: 6:06pm
Nawaoo.
Crime everywhere.
See below for data.
See testimonies too.
1 Like
|Re: 6 Nigerians Arrested In Ghana Over Kidnap And Rape Of Facebook Friend (Photo) by sukkot: 6:06pm
omoluwabi oduduwa why you let these ipad yoof corrupt you na ?
5 ipad yoofs corrupted that one yoruba boy
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 6 Nigerians Arrested In Ghana Over Kidnap And Rape Of Facebook Friend (Photo) by Partnerbiz3: 6:06pm
NCAN food is ready..
|Re: 6 Nigerians Arrested In Ghana Over Kidnap And Rape Of Facebook Friend (Photo) by davillian(m): 6:07pm
And olosho in Ghana no cost
|Re: 6 Nigerians Arrested In Ghana Over Kidnap And Rape Of Facebook Friend (Photo) by lepasharon(f): 6:07pm
NCAN abort mission.
I repeat abort mission.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 6 Nigerians Arrested In Ghana Over Kidnap And Rape Of Facebook Friend (Photo) by Chidexter(m): 6:07pm
dessz:
How much are you paid?
|Re: 6 Nigerians Arrested In Ghana Over Kidnap And Rape Of Facebook Friend (Photo) by BuariCopyPaste: 6:07pm
|Re: 6 Nigerians Arrested In Ghana Over Kidnap And Rape Of Facebook Friend (Photo) by Zico5(m): 6:07pm
See how Kayode fall my hands o. Why did u allow ipob youths to initiate u into their gang. U know that's their way now
3 Likes
|Re: 6 Nigerians Arrested In Ghana Over Kidnap And Rape Of Facebook Friend (Photo) by Ihutomi: 6:07pm
IPOB EVEN IN GHANA
|Re: 6 Nigerians Arrested In Ghana Over Kidnap And Rape Of Facebook Friend (Photo) by abdulbnyusuf(m): 6:08pm
Nawa o, May God have mercy on all Nigerians
Northerners
Afonjas
Flatinos
1 Like
|Re: 6 Nigerians Arrested In Ghana Over Kidnap And Rape Of Facebook Friend (Photo) by Onlywoman92: 6:08pm
Sigh Nigerians are mostly in international news for all the wrong reasons
1 Like
|Re: 6 Nigerians Arrested In Ghana Over Kidnap And Rape Of Facebook Friend (Photo) by Nma27(f): 6:08pm
People still hook up via Facebook Wow.
|Re: 6 Nigerians Arrested In Ghana Over Kidnap And Rape Of Facebook Friend (Photo) by deji15: 6:09pm
If you check well, well, that Kayode Ayodele's real name, na Obinna Ikechukwu. You remember one of Evans boys that call himself Awolowo?
13 Likes
|Re: 6 Nigerians Arrested In Ghana Over Kidnap And Rape Of Facebook Friend (Photo) by Sultty(m): 6:09pm
obamabinladen:hope u know who the main suspect is Evans people, acting stage play since 1967
9 Likes
|Re: 6 Nigerians Arrested In Ghana Over Kidnap And Rape Of Facebook Friend (Photo) by Roydonzy87: 6:09pm
I doubt the source of this news, no Nigeria man living in Ghana can try such act, this is a setup..
|Re: 6 Nigerians Arrested In Ghana Over Kidnap And Rape Of Facebook Friend (Photo) by kceewhyte(m): 6:09pm
No be rape abeg....no be u waka go mtcheeew!!!
|Re: 6 Nigerians Arrested In Ghana Over Kidnap And Rape Of Facebook Friend (Photo) by raphy(m): 6:09pm
konji de hold them... chai wht a disgrace yo the country.deport them asap.
|Re: 6 Nigerians Arrested In Ghana Over Kidnap And Rape Of Facebook Friend (Photo) by squash47(m): 6:10pm
This one na inter tribal programme,AFONJA vs FLATINO...the other men must be CALABAR BOYS..TOO MUCH DOG MEAT..
|Re: 6 Nigerians Arrested In Ghana Over Kidnap And Rape Of Facebook Friend (Photo) by ademega(m): 6:10pm
Disappointed in that yoruba guy...
Others were not that surprising simply because....
2 Likes
|Re: 6 Nigerians Arrested In Ghana Over Kidnap And Rape Of Facebook Friend (Photo) by Kingluqman89(m): 6:10pm
this one na combine true true... Ayodele, you sure sey dem be your friends?
|Re: 6 Nigerians Arrested In Ghana Over Kidnap And Rape Of Facebook Friend (Photo) by kceewhyte(m): 6:11pm
Nma27:we can still hook up thru nairaland
|Re: 6 Nigerians Arrested In Ghana Over Kidnap And Rape Of Facebook Friend (Photo) by abdulbnyusuf(m): 6:11pm
abdulbnyusuf:
|Re: 6 Nigerians Arrested In Ghana Over Kidnap And Rape Of Facebook Friend (Photo) by jejemanito: 6:11pm
Nigerian Air Hostess Arrested With Cocaine At Heathrow / Villagers Beat Up Man Found With Father’s Amputated Leg / Shameful: Drunk Lady Disgraced Herself After Taking Too Much Of Alcoholic Drinks
Viewing this topic: naijafresh, xenten, salford1, Anusiemgood(m), sukkot, AvilaProjects, omosuji(m), konkonbilo(m), BOYILO, Donbiggi, Walexwal, Linestech, gidimasters(m), kynbasil01, Respect55(m), femiphillips007(m), waledeji(m), masterplan303(m), gazmaths(m), Sheuns(m), acquisitions, happiness100, papicode(m), edunis02, onkajames(m), Stevebamdex(m), Buhardulardapc, linearity, reginaldchinna, Viko101(m), revtim131, Ndaife, Obaradikegwu(m), bybj, Racing(m), YONYE, awa(m), papazboi1(m), dagaeus(m), Clarinett(m), Nigga44, olarmeleksite, Gourdoinc(m), Jediel1(m), Jayjay0(m), jovincyy10(m), blkmum700, natureem, Bestmanwealthy(m), Rhips, Sultty(m), lewalee(f), mavenguru, iwadobo, marisdgreat(f), Bonjoro, Emyres, guardian09(m), junero2, Haryee(m), achael(m), Akeem1759, isleofisle(f), ogedeolu1, onuwaje(m), Orileboi(m), hedonistic(m), Olisa116, FortuneTeller(f), onome442, Plenip, obatez123 and 105 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4