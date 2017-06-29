Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Okocha Dares Kanu Nwankwo In Ball Juggling, Guess Who Won? (Video) (16322 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GA9bj4c32bA



This challenge between two african and Nigeria Football Legends is quite fascinating and intriguing to watch



https://web.facebook.com/SoccerNationNg/videos/1498996900144477/ Jay Jay Okocha dared Kanu Nwankwo in keep ups. See who won the challenge.This challenge between two african and Nigeria Football Legends is quite fascinating and intriguing to watch 7 Likes

Legends.... I love both stars 23 Likes 2 Shares

Tuface: you saw the headlines



okocha: let them spend their money on MB to be comparing us. we are juggling and the alert keep coming...



even after retirement



Kanu: be like na so 14 Likes 1 Share

Born footballers...GREAT. 10 Likes





JayJay and KANU Nwankwo.



Two great footballers whose wives control like mad at home. JayJay and KANU Nwankwo.Two great footballers whose wives control like mad at home. 5 Likes 3 Shares

Cool.... 5 Likes

Two greatest of all time 6 Likes

Who won abeg? 2 Likes

Okocha is just that cool... Our very own legend 3 Likes

They both won. Great Players 7 Likes

Jay Jay Ofcourse He's The Real Nigerian Football GOAT 6 Likes



What is special about this thing na, no be set in sch children dey do for field sef What is special about this thing na, no be set in sch children dey do for field sef 1 Like

Biafran Legends 38 Likes 1 Share

I trust buhari will do better 22 Likes

kanu kill it.. 2 Likes

my 6th FP in d space of 24hrs.. #JumpingUpandan 1 Like

So good he was named twice .. Okocha still got it .. Thumbs up king kanuu 1 Like

Who watched the video?tell us who won 1 Like

Living legend 1 Like

Kem kem 1 Like 1 Share

Kk4:

They both won. Great Players na person like u dey like copy for school.......so u no fit watch the videopatiently abi? OLODO na person like u dey like copy for school.......so u no fit watch the videopatiently abi? OLODO 2 Likes

DieBuhari:

Biafran Legends lol, u wish. lol, u wish. 1 Like 1 Share

Nnamdi Kanu won na! 2 Likes 1 Share

For the benefit of those who didn't watch the video, JJ won 15 Likes