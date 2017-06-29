₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Okocha Dares Kanu Nwankwo In Ball Juggling, Guess Who Won? (Video) by Ipisi(m): 5:21am
Jay Jay Okocha dared Kanu Nwankwo in keep ups. See who won the challenge.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GA9bj4c32bA
This challenge between two african and Nigeria Football Legends is quite fascinating and intriguing to watch
https://web.facebook.com/SoccerNationNg/videos/1498996900144477/
|Re: Okocha Dares Kanu Nwankwo In Ball Juggling, Guess Who Won? (Video) by BlackAfrican: 5:40am
Legends.... I love both stars
|Re: Okocha Dares Kanu Nwankwo In Ball Juggling, Guess Who Won? (Video) by robosky02(m): 8:12am
nice
Tuface: you saw the headlines
okocha: let them spend their money on MB to be comparing us. we are juggling and the alert keep coming...
even after retirement
Kanu: be like na so
|Re: Okocha Dares Kanu Nwankwo In Ball Juggling, Guess Who Won? (Video) by judedwriter(m): 8:45am
Born footballers...GREAT.
|Re: Okocha Dares Kanu Nwankwo In Ball Juggling, Guess Who Won? (Video) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:48am
JayJay and KANU Nwankwo.
Two great footballers whose wives control like mad at home.
|Re: Okocha Dares Kanu Nwankwo In Ball Juggling, Guess Who Won? (Video) by comradespade(m): 10:48am
Cool....
|Re: Okocha Dares Kanu Nwankwo In Ball Juggling, Guess Who Won? (Video) by Thisis2raw(m): 10:48am
Two greatest of all time
|Re: Okocha Dares Kanu Nwankwo In Ball Juggling, Guess Who Won? (Video) by Daminaj1(f): 10:48am
|Re: Okocha Dares Kanu Nwankwo In Ball Juggling, Guess Who Won? (Video) by rheether(f): 10:49am
Who won abeg?
|Re: Okocha Dares Kanu Nwankwo In Ball Juggling, Guess Who Won? (Video) by Nma27(f): 10:49am
Okocha is just that cool... Our very own legend
|Re: Okocha Dares Kanu Nwankwo In Ball Juggling, Guess Who Won? (Video) by Kk4(m): 10:49am
They both won. Great Players
|Re: Okocha Dares Kanu Nwankwo In Ball Juggling, Guess Who Won? (Video) by drizslim(m): 10:49am
Jay Jay Ofcourse He's The Real Nigerian Football GOAT
|Re: Okocha Dares Kanu Nwankwo In Ball Juggling, Guess Who Won? (Video) by crunchyg(m): 10:49am
What is special about this thing na, no be set in sch children dey do for field sef
|Re: Okocha Dares Kanu Nwankwo In Ball Juggling, Guess Who Won? (Video) by DieBuhari: 10:49am
Biafran Legends
|Re: Okocha Dares Kanu Nwankwo In Ball Juggling, Guess Who Won? (Video) by IffaCatchYouEhn: 10:49am
..
|Re: Okocha Dares Kanu Nwankwo In Ball Juggling, Guess Who Won? (Video) by neonly: 10:49am
I trust buhari will do better
|Re: Okocha Dares Kanu Nwankwo In Ball Juggling, Guess Who Won? (Video) by Ericaikince(m): 10:50am
kanu kill it..
|Re: Okocha Dares Kanu Nwankwo In Ball Juggling, Guess Who Won? (Video) by Munae(f): 10:50am
my 6th FP in d space of 24hrs.. #JumpingUpandan
|Re: Okocha Dares Kanu Nwankwo In Ball Juggling, Guess Who Won? (Video) by judey1992(m): 10:50am
i will win both from the comfort of my room
|Re: Okocha Dares Kanu Nwankwo In Ball Juggling, Guess Who Won? (Video) by kennygreat(m): 10:50am
forth to comment, very soon i will hit the front page
|Re: Okocha Dares Kanu Nwankwo In Ball Juggling, Guess Who Won? (Video) by tripoli007(m): 10:50am
So good he was named twice .. Okocha still got it .. Thumbs up king kanuu
|Re: Okocha Dares Kanu Nwankwo In Ball Juggling, Guess Who Won? (Video) by frenzyduchess: 10:50am
Who watched the video?tell us who won
|Re: Okocha Dares Kanu Nwankwo In Ball Juggling, Guess Who Won? (Video) by Nickky28(m): 10:50am
Living legend
|Re: Okocha Dares Kanu Nwankwo In Ball Juggling, Guess Who Won? (Video) by adeshinacute(m): 10:51am
Okocha off course
|Re: Okocha Dares Kanu Nwankwo In Ball Juggling, Guess Who Won? (Video) by obaival(m): 10:51am
Kem kem
|Re: Okocha Dares Kanu Nwankwo In Ball Juggling, Guess Who Won? (Video) by ALAYORMII: 10:51am
Who do you expect to
|Re: Okocha Dares Kanu Nwankwo In Ball Juggling, Guess Who Won? (Video) by ademidedavid(m): 10:51am
Kk4:na person like u dey like copy for school.......so u no fit watch the videopatiently abi? OLODO
|Re: Okocha Dares Kanu Nwankwo In Ball Juggling, Guess Who Won? (Video) by Wizkhalifa2(m): 10:51am
DieBuhari:lol, u wish.
|Re: Okocha Dares Kanu Nwankwo In Ball Juggling, Guess Who Won? (Video) by felo812000(m): 10:51am
Nnamdi Kanu won na!
|Re: Okocha Dares Kanu Nwankwo In Ball Juggling, Guess Who Won? (Video) by dominique(f): 10:51am
For the benefit of those who didn't watch the video, JJ won
|Re: Okocha Dares Kanu Nwankwo In Ball Juggling, Guess Who Won? (Video) by Dcomrade(m): 10:51am
Abeg who won?
