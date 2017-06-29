Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” (14513 Views)

Phyno Blasts Hushpuppi After Accusing Him & Ice Prince Of Wearing Fake Wristwatc / Eniola Badmus Comes For Hushpuppi, Questions His Source Of Income / Actor Odunlade Adekola Drunk On Fame And Losing His Credibility? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

https://www.instagram.com/p/BV7W_YmFagM/?taken-by=iam_kcee





Dear Hushpuppi,



We are musicians not paupers. Who exactly do you think you are to open your mouth and insult a musician that sweats day and night in the studio?



You have no credibility, no known source of income and yet you come on social media to attack hard working Nigerian musicians with traceable wealth.

Let’s face it, I think we’ve had enough of this nonsense and disrespect form you. Really, What do you do for a living, what is your talent, how did you make your money, what brand do you represent? I will take it upon myself to raise a petition against you. We want to know your source of income since you know now have the nerves to come on social media and call out a brand. Who is your father, are you a taxable Nigerian. We need to start asking questions and the EFCC @officialefcc needs to start paying more ‘Attention To detail’.

http://wotzup.ng/you-have-no-credibility-no-source-of-income-kcee-blasts-hushpuppi/ 17 Likes

GhenGhen......dis kcee wan pass hin boundary 23 Likes 3 Shares

WotzupNG:

Dear Hushpuppi,

We are musicians not paupers. Who exactly do you think you are to open your mouth and insult a musician that sweats day and night in the studio?

You have no credibility, no known source of income and yet you come on social media to attack hard working Nigerian musicians with traceable wealth.

What Kcee meant(In pictures) What Kcee meant(In pictures) 5 Likes 1 Share

I smell trouble for Hush in the hands of EFCC,soon...... 44 Likes

2 Likes

They neeed to put that eediot where he belongs.



Hush Puppy ko, Hush Bingo ni. 67 Likes 4 Shares

Tell him mehnn.... Somebody needs to restore his factory settings with a thundrous slap@hushpupi 53 Likes









for kcee mind, he get...... what is ur talent?for kcee mind, he get...... 15 Likes

EFCC should pls start arresting all these small small fraudsters, if they know they can't handle the big and corrupt politicians. If not, these small fries will start gunning for political posts thereby continuing the cycle.



lalasticlala 58 Likes 1 Share

Efcc, waiting for hushpuppi at mm airport 81 Likes 1 Share





The idiot wouldn't have been successful if it wasn't for his KID BROTHER promoting him



Very soon we will start seeing this hushBastard in music video forming Don. Nigerian entertainment industry is fücked

Everybody is talking Kcee sef is "chwuking" mouth.The idiot wouldn't have been successful if it wasn't for his KID BROTHER promoting himVery soon we will start seeing this hushBastard in music video forming Don. Nigerian entertainment industry is fücked 14 Likes 1 Share

Hushpuppi is into estate sales and property managent he is genuine 7 Likes 1 Share

Beef boiling up.... 1 Like 1 Share

INVESTORBNAIRA:

Hushpuppi is into estate sales and property managent he is genuine

Into estate sales and management ??

That's what he told you ??



You will soon manage Kirikiri prison with him



OgidiOlu3:

What is Kcee's brother's source of income too? They are all crazy



What drugs are you on ??



Everyone knows Emoney's source of income



He's the owner of Emy clearing and forwarding company he started in 2002 when i was still in Lagos



He's now into oil and gas, even his younger brother Kcee is into oil and gas



You're the dumbest person on earth if you live in Nigeria and still don't know that the Okonkwo family is into oil and gas 34 Likes 1 Share

You have no credibility, no known source of income and yet you come on social media to attack hard working Nigerian musicians with traceable wealth.

Let’s face it, I think we’ve had enough of this nonsense and disrespect form you. Coming from Kceee?

Abeg wia is E-money

Infact ehhh, this 1 weak me





Lemme be going

Coming from Kceee?Abeg wia is E-moneyInfact ehhh, this 1 weak meLemme be going 28 Likes 1 Share

Epositive:

what is ur talent?









for kcee mind, he get......

At least you know his name



What's your name ??



Here in Afghanistan we don't know who you are



I know you have millions of talents which is living with your parents at the age of 70 and terrorizing your neighborhood stealing their fowls and soup, you will soon be caught by the Boko boys



Continue crying like a rat on mensturation 42 Likes 2 Shares

Awon boiz ti binu 2 Likes 2 Shares

gbam.

husspoopoo is rich from his ill gotten Money but his sense is like that of one failed nairaland music artiste who I haven't seen his song on abegmusic,tooxclusive,naijaloaded etc.but all he does is post about his girlfriend. If, you know his hit the like button. 23 Likes

This drama no go end now

Ghen..ghen

AntiWailer:

They neeed to put that eediot where he belongs.



Hush Puppy ko, Hush Bingo ni. You don leave politics .. You don leave politics .. 4 Likes

Yanga dey sleep trouble weak am up. Na run you go use go back were ever you come from.

Even K-Cee wey nothing concern am won buy the market even ice Prince nver say anything if that one start him go use both Hausa finish course your entire Gucci fake life.

But I will like to give you this advice it's never late to say am sorry, just swallow that your pride and apologize



I dey sight TAMAYA nd TERRY G from afar 3 Likes

E-MONEY...





That's all I can say

I just dey observe 1 Like

how can a human name himself after a bingo 6 Likes

What is Kcee's brother's source of income too? They are all crazy 4 Likes 1 Share

Kcee, before you throw stone, remember Nigerians still don't know E-money's source of income 5 Likes 1 Share

We sha kno kcee say na musician? He sang limpopo na, who knows what puppy does?? Abi e dey wash dead body for malay ni? Cos that one na real hussle

Papiikush:





The idiot wouldn't have been successful if it wasn't for his KID BROTHER promoting him



Very soon we will start seeing this hushBastard in music video forming Don. Nigerian entertainment industry is fücked

Everybody is talking Kcee sef is "chwuking" mouth.The idiot wouldn't have been successful if it wasn't for his KID BROTHER promoting himVery soon we will start seeing this hushBastard in music video forming Don. Nigerian entertainment industry is fücked MAke your own Kid Brother promote you too make we see whether u go blow....Pauper Mentality MAke your own Kid Brother promote you too make we see whether u go blow....Pauper Mentality 36 Likes 1 Share