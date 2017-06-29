₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by WotzupNG: 4:01pm
Dear Hushpuppi,
|Re: Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by 10eola(m): 4:02pm
GhenGhen......dis kcee wan pass hin boundary
|Re: Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by Kondomatic(m): 4:03pm
WotzupNG:What Kcee meant(In pictures)
|Re: Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by waleadex(m): 4:04pm
I smell trouble for Hush in the hands of EFCC,soon......
|Re: Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by idu1(m): 4:04pm
|Re: Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by AntiWailer: 4:05pm
They neeed to put that eediot where he belongs.
Hush Puppy ko, Hush Bingo ni.
|Re: Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by Kingblingz(m): 4:06pm
Tell him mehnn.... Somebody needs to restore his factory settings with a thundrous slap@hushpupi
|Re: Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by Epositive(m): 4:10pm
what is ur talent?
for kcee mind, he get......
|Re: Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by liftedhigh: 4:13pm
|Re: Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by alBHAGDADI: 4:18pm
EFCC should pls start arresting all these small small fraudsters, if they know they can't handle the big and corrupt politicians. If not, these small fries will start gunning for political posts thereby continuing the cycle.
lalasticlala
|Re: Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by Ermacc: 4:19pm
Efcc, waiting for hushpuppi at mm airport
|Re: Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by Papiikush: 4:30pm
Everybody is talking Kcee sef is "chwuking" mouth.
The idiot wouldn't have been successful if it wasn't for his KID BROTHER promoting him
Very soon we will start seeing this hushBastard in music video forming Don. Nigerian entertainment industry is fücked
|Re: Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by INVESTORBNAIRA: 4:33pm
Hushpuppi is into estate sales and property managent he is genuine
|Re: Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by Kenzico(m): 4:38pm
Beef boiling up....
|Re: Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by BroZuma: 4:51pm
|Re: Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by GossipHeart(m): 5:17pm
INVESTORBNAIRA:
Into estate sales and management ??
That's what he told you ??
You will soon manage Kirikiri prison with him
OgidiOlu3:
What drugs are you on ??
Everyone knows Emoney's source of income
He's the owner of Emy clearing and forwarding company he started in 2002 when i was still in Lagos
He's now into oil and gas, even his younger brother Kcee is into oil and gas
You're the dumbest person on earth if you live in Nigeria and still don't know that the Okonkwo family is into oil and gas
|Re: Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by TroubleMaker47(m): 5:17pm
You have no credibility, no known source of income and yet you come on social media to attack hard working Nigerian musicians with traceable wealth.Coming from Kceee?
Abeg wia is E-money
Infact ehhh, this 1 weak me
Lemme be going
|Re: Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by GossipHeart(m): 5:17pm
Epositive:
At least you know his name
What's your name ??
Here in Afghanistan we don't know who you are
I know you have millions of talents which is living with your parents at the age of 70 and terrorizing your neighborhood stealing their fowls and soup, you will soon be caught by the Boko boys
Continue crying like a rat on mensturation
|Re: Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by liftedhigh: 5:17pm
Awon boiz ti binu
|Re: Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by salford1: 5:18pm
gbam.
|Re: Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by remi1444(m): 5:18pm
husspoopoo is rich from his ill gotten Money but his sense is like that of one failed nairaland music artiste who I haven't seen his song on abegmusic,tooxclusive,naijaloaded etc.but all he does is post about his girlfriend. If, you know his hit the like button.
|Re: Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by Oyindidi(f): 5:18pm
This drama no go end now
|Re: Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by cold(m): 5:19pm
Ghen..ghen
|Re: Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 5:19pm
AntiWailer:You don leave politics ..
|Re: Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by ceeethru: 5:19pm
Yanga dey sleep trouble weak am up. Na run you go use go back were ever you come from.
Even K-Cee wey nothing concern am won buy the market even ice Prince nver say anything if that one start him go use both Hausa finish course your entire Gucci fake life.
But I will like to give you this advice it's never late to say am sorry, just swallow that your pride and apologize
I dey sight TAMAYA nd TERRY G from afar
|Re: Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by Justdeyobserve: 5:19pm
E-MONEY...
That's all I can say
I just dey observe
|Re: Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by Akeelahtunez(m): 5:19pm
how can a human name himself after a bingo
|Re: Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by OgidiOlu3(m): 5:20pm
What is Kcee's brother's source of income too? They are all crazy
|Re: Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by lonelydora(m): 5:20pm
Kcee, before you throw stone, remember Nigerians still don't know E-money's source of income
|Re: Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by dollarcoolcat(m): 5:21pm
We sha kno kcee say na musician? He sang limpopo na, who knows what puppy does?? Abi e dey wash dead body for malay ni? Cos that one na real hussle
|Re: Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by mn09abk: 5:21pm
Papiikush:MAke your own Kid Brother promote you too make we see whether u go blow....Pauper Mentality
|Re: Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by Yuji: 5:21pm
But he is right na. Apart from flaunting ill-gotten yahoo yahoo wealth online what does Hush dog abi na puppy do?
