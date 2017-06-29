₦airaland Forum

Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income"

Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income"

Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by WotzupNG: 4:01pm
https://www.instagram.com/p/BV7W_YmFagM/?taken-by=iam_kcee


Dear Hushpuppi,

We are musicians not paupers. Who exactly do you think you are to open your mouth and insult a musician that sweats day and night in the studio?

You have no credibility, no known source of income and yet you come on social media to attack hard working Nigerian musicians with traceable wealth.
Let’s face it, I think we’ve had enough of this nonsense and disrespect form you. Really, What do you do for a living, what is your talent, how did you make your money, what brand do you represent? I will take it upon myself to raise a petition against you. We want to know your source of income since you know now have the nerves to come on social media and call out a brand. Who is your father, are you a taxable Nigerian. We need to start asking questions and the EFCC @officialefcc needs to start paying more ‘Attention To detail’.

http://wotzup.ng/you-have-no-credibility-no-source-of-income-kcee-blasts-hushpuppi/

17 Likes

Re: Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by 10eola(m): 4:02pm
GhenGhen......dis kcee wan pass hin boundary undecided

23 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by Kondomatic(m): 4:03pm
WotzupNG:
Dear Hushpuppi,
We are musicians not paupers. Who exactly do you think you are to open your mouth and insult a musician that sweats day and night in the studio?
You have no credibility, no known source of income and yet you come on social media to attack hard working Nigerian musicians with traceable wealth.
What Kcee meant(In pictures)

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by waleadex(m): 4:04pm
I smell trouble for Hush in the hands of EFCC,soon......

44 Likes

Re: Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by idu1(m): 4:04pm
cheesy

2 Likes

Re: Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by AntiWailer: 4:05pm
They neeed to put that eediot where he belongs.

Hush Puppy ko, Hush Bingo ni.

67 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by Kingblingz(m): 4:06pm
Tell him mehnn.... Somebody needs to restore his factory settings with a thundrous slap@hushpupi

53 Likes

Re: Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by Epositive(m): 4:10pm
what is ur talent? shocked



for kcee mind, he get...... lipsrsealed

15 Likes

Re: Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by liftedhigh: 4:13pm
Oops


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wVyKAFznQU8
Re: Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by alBHAGDADI: 4:18pm
EFCC should pls start arresting all these small small fraudsters, if they know they can't handle the big and corrupt politicians. If not, these small fries will start gunning for political posts thereby continuing the cycle.

lalasticlala

58 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by Ermacc: 4:19pm
Efcc, waiting for hushpuppi at mm airport

81 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by Papiikush: 4:30pm
Everybody is talking Kcee sef is "chwuking" mouth.

The idiot wouldn't have been successful if it wasn't for his KID BROTHER promoting him undecided

Very soon we will start seeing this hushBastard in music video forming Don. Nigerian entertainment industry is fücked

14 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by INVESTORBNAIRA: 4:33pm
Hushpuppi is into estate sales and property managent he is genuine

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by Kenzico(m): 4:38pm
Beef boiling up....

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by BroZuma: 4:51pm
grin grin grin grin
Re: Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by GossipHeart(m): 5:17pm
INVESTORBNAIRA:
Hushpuppi is into estate sales and property managent he is genuine

Into estate sales and management ??
That's what he told you ??

You will soon manage Kirikiri prison with him

OgidiOlu3:
What is Kcee's brother's source of income too? They are all crazy angry


What drugs are you on ??

Everyone knows Emoney's source of income

He's the owner of Emy clearing and forwarding company he started in 2002 when i was still in Lagos

He's now into oil and gas, even his younger brother Kcee is into oil and gas

You're the dumbest person on earth if you live in Nigeria and still don't know that the Okonkwo family is into oil and gas

34 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by TroubleMaker47(m): 5:17pm
You have no credibility, no known source of income and yet you come on social media to attack hard working Nigerian musicians with traceable wealth.
Let’s face it, I think we’ve had enough of this nonsense and disrespect form you.
Coming from Kceee? undecided
Abeg wia is E-money
Infact ehhh, this 1 weak me


Lemme be going

28 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by GossipHeart(m): 5:17pm
Epositive:
what is ur talent? shocked




for kcee mind, he get...... lipsrsealed

At least you know his name

What's your name ??

Here in Afghanistan we don't know who you are

I know you have millions of talents which is living with your parents at the age of 70 and terrorizing your neighborhood stealing their fowls and soup, you will soon be caught by the Boko boys

Continue crying like a rat on mensturation

42 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by liftedhigh: 5:17pm
Awon boiz ti binu

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by salford1: 5:18pm
gbam.
Re: Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by remi1444(m): 5:18pm
husspoopoo is rich from his ill gotten Money but his sense is like that of one failed nairaland music artiste who I haven't seen his song on abegmusic,tooxclusive,naijaloaded etc.but all he does is post about his girlfriend. If, you know his hit the like button.

23 Likes

Re: Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by Oyindidi(f): 5:18pm
This drama no go end now cheesy
Re: Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by cold(m): 5:19pm
Ghen..ghen
Re: Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 5:19pm
AntiWailer:
They neeed to put that eediot where he belongs.

Hush Puppy ko, Hush Bingo ni.
You don leave politics ..

4 Likes

Re: Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by ceeethru: 5:19pm
Yanga dey sleep trouble weak am up. Na run you go use go back were ever you come from.
Even K-Cee wey nothing concern am won buy the market even ice Prince nver say anything if that one start him go use both Hausa finish course your entire Gucci fake life.
But I will like to give you this advice it's never late to say am sorry, just swallow that your pride and apologize

I dey sight TAMAYA nd TERRY G from afar

3 Likes

Re: Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by Justdeyobserve: 5:19pm
E-MONEY...


That's all I can say
I just dey observe

1 Like

Re: Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by Akeelahtunez(m): 5:19pm
how can a human name himself after a bingo

6 Likes

Re: Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by OgidiOlu3(m): 5:20pm
What is Kcee's brother's source of income too? They are all crazy angry

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by lonelydora(m): 5:20pm
Kcee, before you throw stone, remember Nigerians still don't know E-money's source of income

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by dollarcoolcat(m): 5:21pm
We sha kno kcee say na musician? He sang limpopo na, who knows what puppy does?? Abi e dey wash dead body for malay ni? Cos that one na real hussle
Re: Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by mn09abk: 5:21pm
Papiikush:
Everybody is talking Kcee sef is "chwuking" mouth.

The idiot wouldn't have been successful if it wasn't for his KID BROTHER promoting him undecided

Very soon we will start seeing this hushBastard in music video forming Don. Nigerian entertainment industry is fücked
MAke your own Kid Brother promote you too make we see whether u go blow....Pauper Mentality angry

36 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kcee Blasts Hushpuppi, To Petition EFCC : "You Have No Known Source Of Income” by Yuji: 5:21pm
But he is right na. Apart from flaunting ill-gotten yahoo yahoo wealth online what does Hush dog abi na puppy do? undecided

3 Likes

