|"Pay Your Tax Or Face Criminal Prosecution, Up To 5-years Jail Term" - Osinbajo by pitlaterine(f): 5:52pm
Sequel to http://www.nairaland.com/3889440/osinbajo-declares-every-thursday-taxthursday Acting President, Osinbajo has also offered nine months grace period to tax payers to regularise their tax status or face criminal prosecution for tax offences.
Osinbajo gave the ultimatum in Abuja on Thursday at the inauguration of the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDs).
He said the scheme was specially targeted at taxpayers who had not declared their taxable incomes and assets, as well as those who don’t pay at all, and those who had been underpaying or under remitting.
Osinbajo said the scheme would cover all federal and state taxes such as companies’ income tax, personal income tax, petroleum profit tax, capital gains tax, stamp duties and tertiary education tax.
Osinbajo said that those who failed to take advantage of the nine months grace period would face criminal investigation and if found guilty may face up to five-years jail term.
Also, only 214 Nigerians pay taxes of about N20 million annually and about 900 Nigerians pay N10 million as tax every year.
http://www.looknaija.com/2017/06/pay-tax-face-criminal-prosecution-five-years-jail-term-osinbajo/
mynd44
|Re: "Pay Your Tax Or Face Criminal Prosecution, Up To 5-years Jail Term" - Osinbajo by Dbboy(m): 5:55pm
Come suck my balls I wont pay when you were busy messing up the economy you never thought of this outcome, my resolution is that till this govt is out of power no more personal income tax or company tax or any thing called tax.
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Pay Your Tax Or Face Criminal Prosecution, Up To 5-years Jail Term" - Osinbajo by SaulRazor: 5:56pm
No Nigerian is owing the Nigerian govt any dime but instead it's the Nigerian govt that is owing us for years of Neglect of the duties and responsibilities to us...No electricity yet we are charged monthly , no roads, no potable water supply , no security , absolutely nothing to show for all the years of Tax we have paid ....
34 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "Pay Your Tax Or Face Criminal Prosecution, Up To 5-years Jail Term" - Osinbajo by psucc(m): 5:57pm
After all, small time I don enter the promise land. So now it is tax that you people offered to Nigerians.
3 Likes
|Re: "Pay Your Tax Or Face Criminal Prosecution, Up To 5-years Jail Term" - Osinbajo by pitlaterine(f): 6:00pm
psucc:
Why not? when the minister of finance studied in the UK
1 Like
|Re: "Pay Your Tax Or Face Criminal Prosecution, Up To 5-years Jail Term" - Osinbajo by nwaanambra1: 6:00pm
pay tax to a country that doesn't provide nor subsidize anything for its citizens!
let the government start by providing 24 hours electricity, portable water in every home, good hospitals and good road, well equipped schools and recreational centres, then they wont have to force us to pay tax - we will willingly pay it!
20 Likes
|Re: "Pay Your Tax Or Face Criminal Prosecution, Up To 5-years Jail Term" - Osinbajo by Chikelue2000(m): 6:03pm
SaulRazor:Seconded!!
13 Likes
|Re: "Pay Your Tax Or Face Criminal Prosecution, Up To 5-years Jail Term" - Osinbajo by handelex(m): 6:13pm
Only if the taxpayers money will be duely invested into something tangible and not looted as usual.
4 Likes
|Re: "Pay Your Tax Or Face Criminal Prosecution, Up To 5-years Jail Term" - Osinbajo by feelgoodInc: 6:55pm
we don't need taxes all we need is referendum
4 Likes
|Re: "Pay Your Tax Or Face Criminal Prosecution, Up To 5-years Jail Term" - Osinbajo by highrise07: 7:00pm
we should ask him , how much govs, senators , reps and others paid from the funds embezzled . politicians will continue to feed fat while 180million mumus watch and lament.
2 Likes
|Re: "Pay Your Tax Or Face Criminal Prosecution, Up To 5-years Jail Term" - Osinbajo by Papiikush: 7:00pm
Well, I am surely going to jail
15 Likes
|Re: "Pay Your Tax Or Face Criminal Prosecution, Up To 5-years Jail Term" - Osinbajo by victorazy(m): 7:01pm
Osi needs money like Nigeria
The virus is indeed spreading.
|Re: "Pay Your Tax Or Face Criminal Prosecution, Up To 5-years Jail Term" - Osinbajo by dessz(m): 7:01pm
nothing is more humorous Dan a person demanding funds for services "not" rendered..its like ur barber dragging u for money when u never see any barbing.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Pay Your Tax Or Face Criminal Prosecution, Up To 5-years Jail Term" - Osinbajo by femo122: 7:01pm
|Re: "Pay Your Tax Or Face Criminal Prosecution, Up To 5-years Jail Term" - Osinbajo by OfficiallyMad: 7:01pm
Chikelue2000:Thirded
4 Likes
|Re: "Pay Your Tax Or Face Criminal Prosecution, Up To 5-years Jail Term" - Osinbajo by Koval12: 7:02pm
Still want to impoverish a society that is on the blink of collapsing??
1 Like
|Re: "Pay Your Tax Or Face Criminal Prosecution, Up To 5-years Jail Term" - Osinbajo by cristianisraeli: 7:02pm
everyday comedy in naija daily...all the tax wetin una don use am do...?even lagos state way they collect billions tax money..wetin them don use am do and please dont say building roads and bridge and free wifi.he should start by sending those oga on top to jail.i can bet say buhari no day pay tax,nigerian government always thinking of how to milk the poor...if we pay tax now..una go loot the money...talk ur own and no quote me.
6 Likes
|Re: "Pay Your Tax Or Face Criminal Prosecution, Up To 5-years Jail Term" - Osinbajo by KingTom(m): 7:02pm
Papiikush:I swear down
|Re: "Pay Your Tax Or Face Criminal Prosecution, Up To 5-years Jail Term" - Osinbajo by DokitaDave(m): 7:03pm
SaulRazor:God bless your thinking sir. ��
6 Likes
|Re: "Pay Your Tax Or Face Criminal Prosecution, Up To 5-years Jail Term" - Osinbajo by fittty(m): 7:03pm
Hush puppi and Inj
|Re: "Pay Your Tax Or Face Criminal Prosecution, Up To 5-years Jail Term" - Osinbajo by Buylekkinownow(m): 7:03pm
tax to become the new oil money of APC
well you don't need tax to check my signature
|Re: "Pay Your Tax Or Face Criminal Prosecution, Up To 5-years Jail Term" - Osinbajo by majekdom2: 7:04pm
Let's see if this would turn to a "revo" or if naijerians will cower
|Re: "Pay Your Tax Or Face Criminal Prosecution, Up To 5-years Jail Term" - Osinbajo by AHCB: 7:04pm
... My reply to the acting president is this: Fulfil your election promises or be voted out of office like Jonathan and PDP.
2 Likes
|Re: "Pay Your Tax Or Face Criminal Prosecution, Up To 5-years Jail Term" - Osinbajo by sukkot: 7:05pm
5 years tho
|Re: "Pay Your Tax Or Face Criminal Prosecution, Up To 5-years Jail Term" - Osinbajo by Papiikush: 7:05pm
KingTom:Long time boss
|Re: "Pay Your Tax Or Face Criminal Prosecution, Up To 5-years Jail Term" - Osinbajo by mayorjosh(m): 7:05pm
Yahoo boys too must be taxed
|Re: "Pay Your Tax Or Face Criminal Prosecution, Up To 5-years Jail Term" - Osinbajo by sirfemoz(m): 7:05pm
From Stamp Duty to payment of Tax. The ones I have been paying to Lagos state Government for the past 4 years, yet I still generate power for myself, still swim inside water when going to work cos of bad road. It is well. Na only God go deliver Nigeria.
2 Likes
|Re: "Pay Your Tax Or Face Criminal Prosecution, Up To 5-years Jail Term" - Osinbajo by nunamyeong(m): 7:05pm
the government is indirectly saying there is no
money to loot. na people hard earned money dem
wan threaten collect.. 2019 no far na.....
|Re: "Pay Your Tax Or Face Criminal Prosecution, Up To 5-years Jail Term" - Osinbajo by Mcreloaded(m): 7:05pm
They can start by taxing religious houses and traditional shrines you just might be surprised the amount of money in there
|Re: "Pay Your Tax Or Face Criminal Prosecution, Up To 5-years Jail Term" - Osinbajo by dessz(m): 7:05pm
Papiikush:see u there bro we are in it 2geda
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Pay Your Tax Or Face Criminal Prosecution, Up To 5-years Jail Term" - Osinbajo by soleexx(m): 7:06pm
Which bank can i pay ma regular tax into
|Re: "Pay Your Tax Or Face Criminal Prosecution, Up To 5-years Jail Term" - Osinbajo by pauljumbo: 7:07pm
Osinbanjo look at the tensions in Naija liv tax for now
