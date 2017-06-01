Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Pay Your Tax Or Face Criminal Prosecution, Up To 5-years Jail Term" - Osinbajo (4134 Views)

Osinbajo gave the ultimatum in Abuja on Thursday at the inauguration of the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDs).



He said the scheme was specially targeted at taxpayers who had not declared their taxable incomes and assets, as well as those who don’t pay at all, and those who had been underpaying or under remitting.



Osinbajo said the scheme would cover all federal and state taxes such as companies’ income tax, personal income tax, petroleum profit tax, capital gains tax, stamp duties and tertiary education tax.



Osinbajo said that those who failed to take advantage of the nine months grace period would face criminal investigation and if found guilty may face up to five-years jail term.



Also, only 214 Nigerians pay taxes of about N20 million annually and about 900 Nigerians pay N10 million as tax every year.



Come suck my balls I wont pay when you were busy messing up the economy you never thought of this outcome, my resolution is that till this govt is out of power no more personal income tax or company tax or any thing called tax. 16 Likes 2 Shares

No Nigerian is owing the Nigerian govt any dime but instead it's the Nigerian govt that is owing us for years of Neglect of the duties and responsibilities to us...No electricity yet we are charged monthly , no roads, no potable water supply , no security , absolutely nothing to show for all the years of Tax we have paid .... 34 Likes 3 Shares

After all, small time I don enter the promise land. So now it is tax that you people offered to Nigerians. 3 Likes

psucc:

After all, small time I don enter the promise land. So now it is tax that you people offered to Nigerians.

Why not? when the minister of finance studied in the UK Why not? when the minister of finance studied in the UK 1 Like







let the government start by providing 24 hours electricity, portable water in every home, good hospitals and good road, well equipped schools and recreational centres, then they wont have to force us to pay tax - we will willingly pay it! pay tax to a country that doesn't provide nor subsidize anything for its citizens!let the government start by providing 24 hours electricity, portable water in every home, good hospitals and good road, well equipped schools and recreational centres, then they wont have to force us to pay tax - we will willingly pay it! 20 Likes

SaulRazor:

No Nigerian is owing the Nigerian govt any dime but instead it's the Nigerian govt that is owing us for years of Neglect of the duties and responsibilities to us...No electricity yet we are charged monthly , no roads, no potable water supply , no security , absolutely nothing to show for all the years of Tax we have paid .... Seconded!! Seconded!! 13 Likes

Only if the taxpayers money will be duely invested into something tangible and not looted as usual. 4 Likes

we don't need taxes all we need is referendum 4 Likes

we should ask him , how much govs, senators , reps and others paid from the funds embezzled . politicians will continue to feed fat while 180million mumus watch and lament. 2 Likes

Well, I am surely going to jail 15 Likes



The virus is indeed spreading. Osi needs money like NigeriaThe virus is indeed spreading.

nothing is more humorous Dan a person demanding funds for services "not" rendered..its like ur barber dragging u for money when u never see any barbing. 3 Likes 1 Share

Chikelue2000:

Seconded!! Thirded Thirded 4 Likes

Still want to impoverish a society that is on the blink of collapsing?? 1 Like

everyday comedy in naija daily...all the tax wetin una don use am do...?even lagos state way they collect billions tax money..wetin them don use am do and please dont say building roads and bridge and free wifi.he should start by sending those oga on top to jail.i can bet say buhari no day pay tax,nigerian government always thinking of how to milk the poor...if we pay tax now..una go loot the money...talk ur own and no quote me. 6 Likes

Papiikush:

Well, I am surely going to jail I swear down I swear down

SaulRazor:

No Nigerian is owing the Nigerian govt any dime but instead it's the Nigerian govt that is owing us for years of Neglect of the duties and responsibilities to us...No electricity yet we are charged monthly , no roads, no potable water supply , no security , absolutely nothing to show for all the years of Tax we have paid .... God bless your thinking sir. �� God bless your thinking sir. �� 6 Likes

Hush puppi and Inj

tax to become the new oil money of APC





well you don't need tax to check my signature well you don't need tax to check my signature

Let's see if this would turn to a "revo" or if naijerians will cower

... My reply to the acting president is this: Fulfil your election promises or be voted out of office like Jonathan and PDP. 2 Likes

5 years tho

KingTom:

I swear down Long time boss

Yahoo boys too must be taxed

From Stamp Duty to payment of Tax. The ones I have been paying to Lagos state Government for the past 4 years, yet I still generate power for myself, still swim inside water when going to work cos of bad road. It is well. Na only God go deliver Nigeria. 2 Likes

the government is indirectly saying there is no

money to loot. na people hard earned money dem

wan threaten collect.. 2019 no far na.....

They can start by taxing religious houses and traditional shrines you just might be surprised the amount of money in there

Papiikush:

Well, I am surely going to jail see u there bro we are in it 2geda see u there bro we are in it 2geda 2 Likes 1 Share

Which bank can i pay ma regular tax into