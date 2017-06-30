₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|More Nigerians Commit Suicide As Obasanjo's Policy Takes Its Toll (Throwback) by playboy99(m): 8:09am
THROWBACK:22 NOVEMBER,2004
SOURCE:THE NEWS,TELL
MORE NIGERIANS TAKE THEIR OWN LIVES TO ESCAPE THE HARSH ECONOMIC SITUATION INFLICTED BY THE 66MONTH OLD OBASANJO-PDP GOVERNMENT.
NIGERIA HAVE. ALWAYS BEEN LIKE THIS THE INTERNET JUST CREATED THE LIGHT WE HAVE ALWAYS BEEN IN DARKNESS .
|Re: More Nigerians Commit Suicide As Obasanjo's Policy Takes Its Toll (Throwback) by playboy99(m): 8:11am
more
|Re: More Nigerians Commit Suicide As Obasanjo's Policy Takes Its Toll (Throwback) by Oladimejyy(m): 8:14am
Cowards are the one that will commit suicide. What can make me to commit suicide God will never allow it to happen to me
|Re: More Nigerians Commit Suicide As Obasanjo's Policy Takes Its Toll (Throwback) by playboy99(m): 8:14am
more
|Re: More Nigerians Commit Suicide As Obasanjo's Policy Takes Its Toll (Throwback) by adetoroamos(m): 8:15am
|Re: More Nigerians Commit Suicide As Obasanjo's Policy Takes Its Toll (Throwback) by Benjom(m): 8:17am
So, the searchlight is now on OBJ, abi? The fact still remains that suicide rate is prevalent in this era than any other administration I've witnessed. During the period in question, my family operated within the lower class status and interestingly we still enjoyed three square meal but now that I've moved to the middle class, I've started taking calculated steps economic wise.
#MyThought
|Re: More Nigerians Commit Suicide As Obasanjo's Policy Takes Its Toll (Throwback) by playboy99(m): 8:25am
Benjom:no searchlight bro it just showos that from 99 till date we haven't moved forward.it like the isrealites in the desert we have been going round around n still we haven't gotten to the promise land.PDP or APC all have been failures from the onset.
|Re: More Nigerians Commit Suicide As Obasanjo's Policy Takes Its Toll (Throwback) by sunnysunny69(m): 8:27am
"A man went into a library and asked for a book on how to commit suicide. The librarian said: “Fu*k off, you won’t bring it back.”
On a serious note the present hardship we experiencing started from the wastefulness of baba and the PDP , Obasanjo government spent 16 billion dollars on power project alone, Energo Nigeria Ltd was awarded multi billion contract to build power station, they got paid 163 million dollars for doing nothing and of course Abdulsalam Abubakar owned Energo, Obasanjo imported 2500 containers full of power equipments at a cost of 6 billion dollars only for the containers to be abandoned at Lagos port, that doesn't stop him paying 4 billion naira in demurrage, in 2004 Obasanjo gave out freely 4 million dollars to Sao Tome and another 40 million dollars to Ghana , he called them loan to those poor country while his own national wallop in poverty. To talk of PDP wastefulness it will take months.
|Re: More Nigerians Commit Suicide As Obasanjo's Policy Takes Its Toll (Throwback) by dollytino4real(f): 8:29am
bros hunger bad it was badder be4 but na it is baddest.
|Re: More Nigerians Commit Suicide As Obasanjo's Policy Takes Its Toll (Throwback) by NwaAmaikpe: 8:35am
Most people will love to kill themselves because of the frustration caused by the present hardship in Nigeria
No person with a good sense of self-worth and personal dignity will dehumane themselves by existing in such a futureless state.
But the problem is most suicide options are painful.
I am still researching some painless methods and once I am done. I'd do a book launch like Dino Melaye.
|Re: More Nigerians Commit Suicide As Obasanjo's Policy Takes Its Toll (Throwback) by Arian11(m): 8:35am
enriching them pockets though
|Re: More Nigerians Commit Suicide As Obasanjo's Policy Takes Its Toll (Throwback) by Chiefpriest1(m): 8:36am
Hmm. Hope somebody is not trying to justify the hell Nigerians are going through under the Buhari administration.
Fact is that it has never been this bad no matter the propaganda. Never!
|Re: More Nigerians Commit Suicide As Obasanjo's Policy Takes Its Toll (Throwback) by Sniper12: 8:36am
buhari worse o. even horses are not left out(buhari is a killer) as seen on my way to work. karma is currently treatin his f up in london. slow and painful d@@th
|Re: More Nigerians Commit Suicide As Obasanjo's Policy Takes Its Toll (Throwback) by megrimor(m): 8:36am
Eh don try wey this country bad
No be today
|Re: More Nigerians Commit Suicide As Obasanjo's Policy Takes Its Toll (Throwback) by daamazing(m): 8:36am
High price of food is good.. Issokay
|Re: More Nigerians Commit Suicide As Obasanjo's Policy Takes Its Toll (Throwback) by jieta: 8:37am
g
|Re: More Nigerians Commit Suicide As Obasanjo's Policy Takes Its Toll (Throwback) by free2ryhme: 8:37am
That bad and evil message una dey take do throw back abi?
That is why better no dey ever follow una
|Re: More Nigerians Commit Suicide As Obasanjo's Policy Takes Its Toll (Throwback) by INTERMAN: 8:37am
Nigerians didn't know a worst government is coming which is APC that will bring the greatest hardship on Nigeria.
|Re: More Nigerians Commit Suicide As Obasanjo's Policy Takes Its Toll (Throwback) by elujah1: 8:37am
A bag of rice 5k, hmmm take us back to that time
|Re: More Nigerians Commit Suicide As Obasanjo's Policy Takes Its Toll (Throwback) by jjjjj2017: 8:38am
NONSENSE!
it will get to a stage where Nigerian will start to massacre these idiots that thinks we are fools
|Re: More Nigerians Commit Suicide As Obasanjo's Policy Takes Its Toll (Throwback) by Freiden(m): 8:38am
When someone commits suicide....Its their fault....
They r responsible for their own misfortune
|Re: More Nigerians Commit Suicide As Obasanjo's Policy Takes Its Toll (Throwback) by UnknownT: 8:39am
No matter how bad today is, tomorrow it will still be regarded as the good old days. Who knows how much a bag of rice may sell in the next 10 years
|Re: More Nigerians Commit Suicide As Obasanjo's Policy Takes Its Toll (Throwback) by rottennaija(m): 8:39am
Benjom:
Show proof of the suicide rate in this administration than others.
|Re: More Nigerians Commit Suicide As Obasanjo's Policy Takes Its Toll (Throwback) by quid(m): 8:39am
APC is headed by charlatans
|Re: More Nigerians Commit Suicide As Obasanjo's Policy Takes Its Toll (Throwback) by jbhill(m): 8:41am
Amadioha fall on them in hush puppy voice.
|Re: More Nigerians Commit Suicide As Obasanjo's Policy Takes Its Toll (Throwback) by samkay3g(m): 8:42am
bag of rice 5k
petrol 50naira
13years later
bag of rice 20k
petrol 140naira
God punish all dem politicians in Nigeria (dead, alive, or the one wey don turn vegetable)
|Re: More Nigerians Commit Suicide As Obasanjo's Policy Takes Its Toll (Throwback) by edeXede: 8:43am
Commiting suicide is still a choice. All in all they made the right decision to die.. Most people that didn't kill themselves then which they had done so.
|Re: More Nigerians Commit Suicide As Obasanjo's Policy Takes Its Toll (Throwback) by Oyindidi(f): 8:43am
Lol
|Re: More Nigerians Commit Suicide As Obasanjo's Policy Takes Its Toll (Throwback) by Danny287(m): 8:43am
Stop propaganda you cant compare 2004 to 2017 tell your pay masters that we didn't buy the product you just sold period
|Re: More Nigerians Commit Suicide As Obasanjo's Policy Takes Its Toll (Throwback) by Wiseandtrue(f): 8:43am
When Fayose said he institutionalized corruption in this country people were calling him names
The truth is that OBJ set the wrong antecedents and until these set of leaders are overthrown by the youths or selfless leaders, Nigeria will never heal again!
However no matter how bad Obasanjo's tenure is, This regime needs no nomination!
The worst administration award should go to Buhari! The second time, he is ruling he is just not fit to be a leader!
