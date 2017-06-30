Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / More Nigerians Commit Suicide As Obasanjo's Policy Takes Its Toll (Throwback) (10162 Views)

THROWBACK:22 NOVEMBER,2004

SOURCE:THE NEWS,TELL



MORE NIGERIANS TAKE THEIR OWN LIVES TO ESCAPE THE HARSH ECONOMIC SITUATION INFLICTED BY THE 66MONTH OLD OBASANJO-PDP GOVERNMENT.



NIGERIA HAVE. ALWAYS BEEN LIKE THIS THE INTERNET JUST CREATED THE LIGHT WE HAVE ALWAYS BEEN IN DARKNESS .



Cowards are the one that will commit suicide. What can make me to commit suicide God will never allow it to happen to me 6 Likes 1 Share

So, the searchlight is now on OBJ, abi? The fact still remains that suicide rate is prevalent in this era than any other administration I've witnessed. During the period in question, my family operated within the lower class status and interestingly we still enjoyed three square meal but now that I've moved to the middle class, I've started taking calculated steps economic wise.



So, the searchlight is on OBJ now. The fact still remains that suicide rate is prevalent in this era than any other administration I've witnessed.



no searchlight bro it just showos that from 99 till date we haven't moved forward.it like the isrealites in the desert we have been going round around n still we haven't gotten to the promise land.PDP or APC all have been failures from the onset.





On a serious note the present hardship we experiencing started from the wastefulness of baba and the PDP , Obasanjo government spent 16 billion dollars on power project alone, Energo Nigeria Ltd was awarded multi billion contract to build power station, they got paid 163 million dollars for doing nothing and of course Abdulsalam Abubakar owned Energo, Obasanjo imported 2500 containers full of power equipments at a cost of 6 billion dollars only for the containers to be abandoned at Lagos port, that doesn't stop him paying 4 billion naira in demurrage, in 2004 Obasanjo gave out freely 4 million dollars to Sao Tome and another 40 million dollars to Ghana , he called them loan to those poor country while his own national wallop in poverty. To talk of PDP wastefulness it will take months.

bros hunger bad it was badder be4 but na it is baddest.





Most people will love to kill themselves because of the frustration caused by the present hardship in Nigeria



No person with a good sense of self-worth and personal dignity will dehumane themselves by existing in such a futureless state.



But the problem is most suicide options are painful.



Most people will love to kill themselves because of the frustration caused by the present hardship in Nigeria

No person with a good sense of self-worth and personal dignity will dehumane themselves by existing in such a futureless state.

But the problem is most suicide options are painful.

I am still researching some painless methods and once I am done. I'd do a book launch like Dino Melaye.

enriching them pockets though

Hmm. Hope somebody is not trying to justify the hell Nigerians are going through under the Buhari administration.



Fact is that it has never been this bad no matter the propaganda. Never! 7 Likes

buhari worse o. even horses are not left out(buhari is a killer) as seen on my way to work. karma is currently treatin his f up in london. slow and painful d@@th 10 Likes 1 Share

Eh don try wey this country bad





No be today

High price of food is good.. Issokay

g

That bad and evil message una dey take do throw back abi?





That is why better no dey ever follow una 1 Like

Nigerians didn't know a worst government is coming which is APC that will bring the greatest hardship on Nigeria. 4 Likes

A bag of rice 5k, hmmm take us back to that time 6 Likes

NONSENSE!



it will get to a stage where Nigerian will start to massacre these idiots that thinks we are fools 4 Likes

When someone commits suicide....Its their fault....



They r responsible for their own misfortune

No matter how bad today is, tomorrow it will still be regarded as the good old days. Who knows how much a bag of rice may sell in the next 10 years 5 Likes

Benjom:

So, the searchlight is now on OBJ, abi? The fact still remains that suicide rate is prevalent in this era than any other administration I've witnessed. During the period in question, my family operated within the lower class status and interestingly we still enjoyed three square meal but now that I've moved to the middle class, I've started taking calculated steps economic wise.



#MyThought

Show proof of the suicide rate in this administration than others.

APC is headed by charlatans 4 Likes

Amadioha fall on them in hush puppy voice. 4 Likes

bag of rice 5k

petrol 50naira





13years later

bag of rice 20k

petrol 140naira





God punish all dem politicians in Nigeria (dead, alive, or the one wey don turn vegetable) 6 Likes





Commiting suicide is still a choice. All in all they made the right decision to die.. Most people that didn't kill themselves then which they had done so. Commiting suicide is still a choice. All in all they made the right decision to die.. Most people that didn't kill themselves then which they had done so.

Lol

Stop propaganda you cant compare 2004 to 2017 tell your pay masters that we didn't buy the product you just sold period 4 Likes